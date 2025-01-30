Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artemis Resources

Pilbara Gold Exploration Update and Planned Activities – March Quarter

Artemis Resources Limited (‘Artemis’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX/AIM: ARV) is pleased to provide an outline of a substantial drilling program planned to test high priority gold exploration targets on the 100% owned Carlow Tenement within the Company’s extensive holdings in the North Pilbara gold province of Western Australia.

A diamond and Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling program is expected to commence in early February to test several compelling targets within a 4km long northwest trending zone centred around the Company’s 704Koz AuEq Carlow Mineral Resource1 which includes 374Koz gold, 64,000t copper and remains open. Despite proximity to Carlow, the targets planned to be drilled during the March Quarter are previously untested.

Summary of Planned Activities – March Quarter 2025

  • The first hole will test the large Marillion Electro-magnetic (“EM”) conductor 500m east of the Carlow resource, near the base of the Andover Intrusion
  • Diamond drilling will then test the potential for significant extensions to the Carlow resource, down plunge from previous high-grade gold intersections
  • RC drilling is then planned across the Titan Prospect 2km northwest of Carlow, as an initial test of widespread high-grade gold occurrences at surface
  • Recent assays from outcrops of chert and quartz/ironstone veins at Titan include 51.8g/t Au and 41.4g/t Au, in line with results announced during 2024
  • Surface gold occurrences at Titan may be associated with a large gravity-low feature surrounded by chert outcrops, interpreted major faults and thrusts
  • Conceptual mining study planned to review the 2022 Carlow Inferred Mineral Resource1 including 7.25Mt @ 1.3g/t gold for 296,000oz Au in an optimised pit
  • Artemis is also evaluating other quality assets and recently applied for an EL to cover an interpreted intrusion with potential for IOCG Cu/Au mineralisation
  • Following the recent $4M placement, the Company is now well funded to drill priority targets around Carlow and progress other promising gold targets

Recently appointed Managing Director Julian Hanna2 commented: ‘As a result of the excellent work completed by the Karratha exploration team during 2024 and following the announced capital raising in December, Artemis is now in a strong position to undertake drilling of some exciting targets at the Karratha Gold Project.

Exploration in the following months will be focussed on the Carlow Tenement which hosts a significant gold - copper resource at Carlow and covers a wide range of exploration targets within a wide, prospective corridor with minimal previous drilling.

I look forward to working closely with the very experienced and committed team at Artemis and updating shareholders with results from the drilling in due course.’

Figure 1. Artemis tenements in Pilbara region of Western Australia with Carlow Tenement hatched

Priority Drill Targets and other Activities – March Quarter 2025

Marillion Electro-Magnetic Anomaly3

Marillion is a large, highly conductive electro-magnetic (FLTEM) anomaly modelled by the Company’s consulting geophysicist as a 500m long, c.11,000 siemens conductor with the top at approximately 350m vertical depth (refer to Figure 2). Marillion is undrilled, and the source of the conductive anomaly is unknown.

Drilling is planned to start in early February with the first drill hole designed to test the centre of the Marillion EM anomaly for possible sulphide hosted mineralisation.

Marillion may potentially represent an extension of the Carlow gold/copper deposit offset >500m by a fault or represent a possible sulphide accumulation at the interpreted base of the Andover Intrusion which is mapped in outcrop near Marillion.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Artemis Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Prodigy Gold

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) has announced the Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024.

Matthew Piepenburg, gold and silver bars.

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold, Markets and Debt in 2025 — What to Watch, What to Do

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Matthew Piepenburg, partner at Von Greyerz, shared his outlook for gold and markets in 2025, emphasizing that understanding debt is key.

He sees a sovereign debt crisis unfolding, and advocates for wealth protection in the yellow metal.

"For gold it's always simple, because debt never changes, and there's a debt collapse driven by a sovereign debt crisis, not just in the US, but globally," Piepenburg explained.

Gold bear and bull on a newspaper.

Grant Williams: Market Turbulence Ahead, but Resource Space Presents "Tremendous Opportunities"

During a fireside chat at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Grant Williams, author at Things That Make You Go Hmmm, discussed the accelerated rate at which markets and the world are changing.

“I think the world is changing literally by the day now. (The) speed is picking up pace, and we all need to be aware of that," he told moderator Jesse Day, host of Commodity Culture, at the event.

“We've had this incredible half a century, really, of real stability and rising markets — bond markets, equity markets, everything except commodities, pretty much. But we've had this incredibly stable time, and it feels to all of us like things are becoming more unstable … what we're seeing now is a real acceleration," Williams continued.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

B2Gold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold CEO Robert Eckford

Changes to New Zealand’s Mining Regulations a Boost for Sector, Rua Gold CEO Says

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF) CEO Robert Eckford discussed significant developments in New Zealand's mining sector and his company's innovative approach to gold exploration.

He outlined how regulatory reforms and technological adoption are reshaping mining opportunities in the region.

According to Eckford, New Zealand implemented major changes to boost mining investment in early 2024. The country introduced a critical minerals list, which includes antimony, reformed its Resource Management Act for greater efficiency and passed legislation reducing mine permitting timelines to just six months.

