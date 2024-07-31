Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Picha Project, Peru Delivers Shallow High Grade Copper Results as Exploration at York Harbour Copper Project, Canada Set to Commence

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide an update on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project in Newfoundland Canada, and the Picha Copper Project in Peru.

Final results from maiden drilling progam at Picha Copper Project, Peru highlight shallow, high- grade copper results for potential follow up. Firetail’s focus will now shift to upcoming York Harbour geophysics and drilling campaign.

Shallow, high grade diamond drill results from program in Peru, significant assays include:

  • 5.12m @ 5.40% Cu and 44.9g/t Ag from 2.88m (24PCMD0003)
  • 13.00m @ 2.81% Cu and 27.1g/t Ag from 2.00m (23PCMD0001)1

York Harbour Project exploration plan advancing as earn-in deal due to complete:

  • Tenders for Drilling, LiDAR and Geophysics received
  • Dahrouge Geological Consultants engaged to provide technical support for upcoming exploration campaign

Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Poole, commented:

"The latest high grade drill intercepts from Peru highlight the prospectivity of the area, this maiden drill progam only beginning to test true potential of the project.

The primary exploration focus will now shift to our York Harbour Copper project as we prepare to get the geophysics and drilling activites underway. The second half of this year is set to be an exciting period for the company as we look to grow the potential of what is an already very promising asset.”

York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada

Firetail holds a Binding Option Agreement for the acquisition of up to 80% of the York Harbour Project2 via a staged earn-in. The Project is a Cyprus-type volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper exploration project covering 189 contiguous claims (~47km2) of highly prospective geology, hosting the historic, high grade York Harbour Copper Mine.

The proposed York Harbour acquisition provides an advanced exploration project that complements Firetail’s existing portfolio of copper and battery metals projects. York Harbour was undeveloped and underexplored, however increasing battery and electrification metals commodity demand has brought this prospective project back into focus.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ftlresource stocksresource investingcopper investing
FTL:AU
Firetail Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Firetail Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources

Firetail Resources

FTLABX

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 62,529 to 776,778,058 common shares with voting rights as of July 31, 2024 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from July 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) is pleased to present its mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals: Quarterly Activities Report, Quarterly Cashflow Report, Investor Presentation

Description

Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX:CPO) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024, and its Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper June 2024 Quarterly Report

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and Appendix 5B for Q4 FY24.

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX: CPO) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Culpeo Minerals Limited (‘CPO’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CPO, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 2 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Second Quarter 2024 Results

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported its second quarter 2024 financial results. Unless otherwise stated, results are presented in United States dollars on a 100% basis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Firetail Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Firetail Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activity Report 30 June 2024

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 June 2024 and Appendix 5B

Licence Application Granted around Ulytau Uranium Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activity Report 30 June 2024

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 June 2024 and Appendix 5B

uranium investing

Licence Application Granted around Ulytau Uranium Project

Gold Investing

Intercepts up to 41g/t Au from In-Fill Drilling Program Nueva Sabana, Cuba

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Update

Gold Investing

Gold and Silver Prices Gain as Fed Holds Rates

rare earth investing

Quarterly Activities Report for 30 June 2024

×