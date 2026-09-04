Physical AI Firm XTEND Set to Make NYSE Trading Debut: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 4th

  • AI-powered defense robotics and software company XTEND will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol XTND.
    • The company is going public following a business combination with JFB Construction Holdings.
    • The combined company will be renamed XTEND AI Robotics.
    • In a statement, XTEND CEO Aviv Shapira said that the move represents the next chapter in his company's growth journey.
  • Telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) celebrates 125th anniversary as a NYSE-listed company.
    • The company officially debuted for trade on this date in 1901.
    • AT&T is the 11th-longest listed company on the NYSE.
    • AT&T's SVP, Treasurer + Head of Investor Relations Brett Feldman will join Taking Stock this afternoon to highlight the significance of the milestone.
  • Investors are parsing through the August jobs report, which came out ahead of market open.
    • Economists expected to see that the U.S. gained 56,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate projected to hold steady at 4.1%.

Opening Bell
Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and EB Research Partnership celebrate Rare Ventures initiative

Closing Bell
Stop Soldier Suicide spotlights its focus on solving the issue of suicide among U.S. veterans and service members

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Fans for the Cure at the NYSE on September 3.

NYSE Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physical-ai-firm-xtend-set-to-make-nyse-trading-debut-nyse-content-update-302870039.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report a significant expansion in the size of the Kinkaid, Nevada porphyry copper-gold-silver project, located east of Hawthorne in Nevada's Walker Lane belt, as a... Keep Reading...
Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

Highlights Seven new exploration targets identified across the Getty Project, expanding the exploration pipeline beyond Getty North and Getty South resource targets New 1,805 hectare mineral claim further expands the Company's land position Multiple targets considered drill-ready for the planned... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Reports Bornite, Chalcopyrite and Magnetite Mineralization with Strong Porphyry Style Alteration in Trek South Drill Hole TS26-06; Drilling Continuing

Oreterra Reports Bornite, Chalcopyrite and Magnetite Mineralization with Strong Porphyry Style Alteration in Trek South Drill Hole TS26-06; Drilling Continuing

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of strong porphyry-style alteration (epidote, garnet) with local bornite, chalcopyrite and magnetite mineralization in hole TS26-06 at the... Keep Reading...
EraNova Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Adanac Molybdenum Project: After-Tax NPV of $714.4 Million and 23.5% IRR

EraNova Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Adanac Molybdenum Project: After-Tax NPV of $714.4 Million and 23.5% IRR

Study confirms Adanac as a large-scale, long-life primary molybdenum development project with strong economics; project to advance directly toward Feasibility EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA,OTC:STXPF) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") announces results from an independent Preliminary... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Drilling Start at Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Announces Drilling Start at Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway with a first drill at the Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek porphyry deposits in BC's... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Miivo AI Inc. Renews SOC 2 Type II Certification

Institutional Entitlement Offer and Placement Successfully Completed

Aurum Adds More High-Grade Gold at Boundiali’s BST1 Deposit

Related News

Institutional Entitlement Offer and Placement Successfully Completed

gold investing

Aurum Adds More High-Grade Gold at Boundiali’s BST1 Deposit

agriculture investing

A$1.1Million Placement to Fund Critical Minerals Strategyand Unlock Value from Potash

Alice Queen Divests Non-Core NSW Asset

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Kaoko Metals Rises Over 200 Percent on Copper Results

gold investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Oil's Silent Squeeze, Plus When I'll Buy Gold Stocks Again

gold investing

Gold Futures Rally as US-Iran Escalation Drives Bid