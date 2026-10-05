Philip von Malsen-Plessen Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in its Investment Banking Business

Evercore announced today that Philip von Malsen-Plessen has joined the firm as a senior managing director in its investment banking business. He will be based in Frankfurt, further strengthening Evercore's presence in the DACH region, as the firm continues to deliver on its long-term growth ambitions for Europe.

"We are excited to welcome Philip to Evercore," said Matthew Lindsey-Clark, co-head of Evercore's EMEA investment banking business. "Philip brings exceptional experience and perspective from nearly three decades advising clients in Germany and Europe more broadly. His longstanding corporate and private equity relationships and deep understanding of the DACH region will be a great asset to our clients and colleagues."

Mr. von Malsen-Plessen said, "Evercore's commitment to independent advice, the firm's focus on senior-level client engagement and close collaboration across its global platform, were key factors in my decision to join. I am delighted to be part of Evercore and look forward to partnering with many like-minded and highly experienced senior bankers across the global franchise to serve clients in the DACH region and internationally. I believe Evercore's high integrity, client-first spirit, strong global industry expertise and proven cross-border M&A capabilities will resonate well with clients in the DACH region."

Mr. von Malsen-Plessen joins Evercore from UBS, where he spent nearly 30 years and most recently served as vice chairman of global banking EMEA.

Mr. von Malsen-Plessen received a master's in business management from the European School of Management EAP (today ESCP), where he studied in Paris, Oxford and Berlin, holds a diploma in Agricultural-Economics and is a Reserve Officer of the German Bundeswehr (Mountain Infantry).

About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

Business Contact:
Matthew Lindsey-Clark
Co-Head of EMEA Investment Banking
Communications@Evercore.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com

FGS Global
Evercore-Europe@fgsglobal.com

Investor Contact:
Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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