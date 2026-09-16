Phenom Engages Market Link and Kalkine Media

Phenom Engages Market Link and Kalkine Media

Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM,OTC:PHNMF) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged The Market Link ("Market Link") and Kalkine Media Inc. ("Kalkine") to provide digital marketing services.

Market Link
The Company has entered into a three-month agreement with The Market Link, a Vancouver-based marketing and media platform company, to provide an issuer advertising campaign. Market Link is arm's length to the Company and has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company. No securities will be issued as compensation. Market Link will deploy products from its range of offerings, which include digital marketing services, on-site awareness products, email distribution, advertising placements, sponsored company materials, and other media services.

Kalkine Media
The Company entered into a three-month agreement with Kalkine Media, an international marketing and media platform company, to provide an issuer advertising campaign. Kalkine is arm's length to the Company and has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company. No securities will be issued as compensation. Kalkine Media Inc. is a Google News-certified global platform delivering corporate news, market insights, and economic updates, connecting companies with investors through trusted editorial coverage, executive interviews, and multimedia storytelling across their global network.

About Phenom Resources Corp.
Phenom has 100% interest in the Dobbin Gold property, a Carlin Gold-type target, the Crescent Valley Property, a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type and a critical metals IOCG-type target and the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. In addition, the Company has an option on another gold project in Nevada, the King Solomon property, which is also a Carlin Gold-type target.

ON BEHALF OF Phenom Resources Corp.
per: "Paul Cowley"
CEO & President
(604) 340-7711
pcowley@phenomresources.com www.phenomresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's NSR buy back rights and any future exercise thereof, SSR's right to purchase 15% of the Dobbin Project, the intended use of funds should SSR exercise its right to acquire a 15% interest in the Dobbin Project, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314533

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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