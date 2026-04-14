Phenom Engages Energold for Dobbin Drilling

Phenom Engages Energold for Dobbin Drilling

Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM,OTC:PHNMF) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that with progressive and significant advancements with the Forest Service on drill permitting at Dobbin and foreseeing its imminent granting, the Company has signed a drill contract with Energold Drilling USA Bertram Drilling Inc. (Energold). The drill contract allows for up to 14 core holes, each a depth of 1200' (365 metres) for a maximum drill campaign of 16,800 feet (5,120 metres). Last week Company geological crews met with Energold supervisory personnel and road and drill pad construction personnel at the Dobbin project site to walk the flagged route and drill pads and fine tune project logistical aspects to ensure the right people, equipment and supplies are lined up and ready to go once the Forest Service permit has been issued. In addition, the permit will allow for 12 long mechanical trenches for a total linear length of 5,470' (1670 metres) to crosscut and expose surficial mineralization.

Energold Drilling is a global drilling provider delivering contract drilling solutions to the mining, infrastructure and water sectors throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Energold's expertise in low-impact drilling solutions supports mineral exploration in challenging locations with minimal environmental disturbance and lower required investment in project infrastructure.

At Dobbin, Phenom has identified a strong 2.1 kilometres long (1.3 miles) and 200 meters (660 feet) wide gold in soils anomaly with a large number of values between 0.1 g/t Au up to 2.73 g/t Au (approx. 0.09oz/ton). The northeast linear gold anomaly reflects a northeast trending structure presumed to be subvertical cutting through gently dipping Roberts Mountains Formation carbonates, an important host for many Carlin-type gold deposits in central and northern Nevada. Incidentally, northeast structural trends are a very commonly occurring component to Carlin-type gold deposits in Nevada.

Dave Mathewson, Company director and Geological advisor states, "This is a sizable significant Carlin-style gold system that has potential for multiple associated gold deposits and in my view represents one of the best undrilled gold prospects in Nevada, if not the best."

Paul Cowley, Company President and CEO states, "We are very comfortable and happy to engage Energold who are ideal for Dobbin's maiden drill campaign. The long-awaited permit to drill is in sight and appropriate measures are now being taken. We are very excited to be nearing this stage and finally be able to drill this large, impressive, high-quality Carlin-type gold target."

About Phenom Resources Corp.
Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km). The Company has options on three gold projects in Nevada, the King Solomon and Dobbin Properties which are Carlin Gold-type targets and the Crescent Valley Property.

ON BEHALF OF Phenom Resources Corp.
per: "Paul Cowley"
CEO & President
(604) 340-7711
pcowley@phenomresources.com        www.phenomresources.com

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, director, President and CEO of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292307

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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