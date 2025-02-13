Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MEC Resources

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Judicial Review

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced PEP 11 UPDATE - FEDERAL COURT JUDICIAL REVIEW

Download the PDF here.

mec resources
MMR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce the commencement of camp construction and planned geophysical surveys at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce the commencement of camp construction and planned geophysical surveys at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

A combined ground EM and Resistivity survey will begin in early March on the Spring Bay target

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTCQB: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce that camp construction on the Northwest Athabasca Project has been initiated. In addition, plans are underway to conduct a Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey (TDEM) and Direct Current Resistivity and Induced Polarization (DCIP) Survey on its Spring Bay target located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figures 1, 2). Geophysical work is expected to commence in March. Global has an option to earn 51% interest in Forum's interest in the NWA Project by spending up to $9M over four years (see News Release dated May 30, 2024). Forum is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces January 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing, an Operational Update and a Strategic Entry into the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin

Alvopetro Announces January 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing, an Operational Update and a Strategic Entry into the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces January 2025 sales volumes of 2,457 boepd, including natural gas sales of 13.8 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 141 bopd and oil sales of 18 bopd, based on field estimates. This represents a 41% increase from Q4 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update

As announced on December 17, 2024 , our updated long-term gas sales agreement came into effect on January 1, 2025 increasing Alvopetro's contracted firm volumes starting January 1, 2025 by 33% up to 400 e 3 m 3 /d. The updated natural gas pricing model is recalculated quarterly based on Brent oil equivalent prices and Henry Hub natural gas prices resulting in quicker adjustments for commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Effective February 1, 2025 , our natural gas price under our long-term gas sales agreement with Bahiagás has been adjusted to BRL1.95 /m 3 , a 6.5% increase from the January 2025 price of BRL1.83 and consistent with the Q4 2024 price of BRL1.94 /m 3 . All natural gas sales from February 1, 2025 to April 30, 2025 will be sold at BRL1.95 /m 3 ( $10.55 /Mcf, based on average heat content to date, the January 31, 2025 BRL/USD exchange rate of 5.83, net of expected sales taxes applicable).

Operational Update

In the fourth quarter we attempted an optimization project on our 183-B1 well on Block 183 which was originally drilled and tested in 2022. The plan included sidetracking from the existing wellbore and re-entering the Sergi Formation horizontally. Unfortunately, we encountered challenges during the project that resulted in the loss of the bottom hole assembly and the abandonment of the operation with costs totalling approximately $4.0 million .

On our Murucututu field, based off the successful recompletion of our 183-A3 well in the third quarter we plan to spud 183-D4 location this week. The 183-D4 location is targeting the Caruaçu Member approximately 110 metres up-dip of the 183-A3 location. This location also has an uphole exploratory target in the Marfin Formation. We expect to announce results from the 183-D4 well near the end of the first quarter.

Following this Murucututu well, we plan to drill and complete five development wells at our Caburé Unit as part of the agreed development plan with our partner. During the month of January, we also completed the commissioning phase of our recently installed compression system at Caburé increasing our productive capacity from the Unit.

Strategic Entry into Western Canadian Growth Opportunity

Alvopetro has been pursuing additional growth opportunities to complement our existing asset base to continue our disciplined capital allocation model where we look to reinvest approximately half our cash flow into organic growth and return the other half to stakeholders. The Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (" WCSB ") offers high-quality assets with large resources in place with access to a high-quality service industry, and leading-edge technology deployment. With our past experiences and our headquarters in Calgary , we are well positioned to create a complementary growth platform with the opportunity to deliver attractive returns for shareholders.

Initial Focus Area - Mannville Heavy Oil Fairway

The Mannville multi-zone heavy oil fairway targets the Colony, McLaren, Waseca , Sparky, GP, Rex, Lloydminster , and Cummings formations containing a large amount of original oil in place and providing attractive economics through the application of multilateral drilling and other technologies.

Farmin – Partner with Proven Track Record

Alvopetro is partnering with Durham Creek Energy Ltd., an established operator with a proven track record. Alvopetro has agreed to fund 100% of two earning wells at an estimated total cost of C$4.5 million in exchange for a 50% working interest in 19.13 sections (12,243 acres) of land in western Saskatchewan . With success, the land position could support upwards of 100 development drilling locations.

President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:

"Alvopetro's strong financial position and cash flows from operations help position the Company to maximize shareholder returns from our combined asset base. With exposure to projects in Brazil and now also in Canada , it allows us to allocate capital across a growing inventory of high rate of return opportunities and to continue our disciplined capital allocation model."

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

Social   Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=

barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=

barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

C$

=

Canadian dollar

e 3 m 3 /d

=

thousand cubic metre per day

m 3

=

cubic metre

m 3 /d

=

cubic metre per day

Mcf

=

thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=

thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=

million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=

natural gas liquids

BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Contracted firm volumes .   The 2025 contracted daily firm natural gas volumes of 400 e 3 m 3 /d (before any provisions for take or pay allowances) represents contracted volumes based on contract referenced natural gas heating value. Note that Alvopetro's reported natural gas sales volumes are prior to any adjustments for heating value of Alvopetro natural gas. Alvopetro's natural gas is approximately 7.8%   higher than the contract reference heating value. Therefore, to satisfy the contractual firm deliveries Alvopetro would be required to deliver approximately 371e 3 m 3 /d (13.1MMcfpd).

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of   the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning future production and sales volumes, the expected natural gas price and expected sales volumes under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement, and future capital plans and potential development opportunities associated with the WCSB farmin.   Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material.   Forward   -looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to,   expectations and assumptions concerning   forecasted demand for oil and natural gas,   the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the outcome of any disputes, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations   .   The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

www.alvopetro.com
TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/05/c0962.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Mobilization underway for a drill program on the Northwest Athabasca Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTCQB: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce that the exploration permit has been received and exploration is underway on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Global entered into an option agreement with Forum, acquiring the right to purchase up to 75% of Forum's interest in the Forum NexGen Joint Venture with NexGen Energy Ltd. by spending $20 million in exploration. This joint venture is part of the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum, Cameco Corporation, and Orano Canada Inc. to explore and develop the NWA Project. Camp construction will begin shortly and diamond drilling will commence by March. Forum Energy Metals is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

Peter Grandich: Gold Miners Set to Print Cash as Price Hits New Highs

Is Cash the Mining Industry's Most Valuable Resource?

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

