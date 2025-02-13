Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J ) (the " Company ") and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) (" Forum ") are pleased to announce that camp construction on the Northwest Athabasca Project has been initiated. In addition, plans are underway to conduct a Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey (TDEM) and Direct Current Resistivity and Induced Polarization (DCIP) Survey on its Spring Bay target located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figures 1, 2). Geophysical work is expected to commence in March. Global has an option to earn 51% interest in Forum's interest in the NWA Project by spending up to $9M over four years (see News Release dated May 30, 2024). Forum is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Judicial Review
MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced PEP 11 UPDATE - FEDERAL COURT JUDICIAL REVIEW
Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Announce the commencement of camp construction and planned geophysical surveys at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan
"The integration of historical geophysical datasets and legacy drill results gives us an advantage in identifying areas of high potential," stated Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. "We are pleased that the Forum exploration team's knowledge and experience in Saskatchewan unconformity-style uranium deposits will shape the refined targeting strategy at the NWA Project, positioning us to unlock the site's full value potential."
Rick Mazur, CEO of Forum Energy Metals stated, "Forum is excited to be building a camp and working again on the Northwest Athabasca Project. Refinement of the drill targeting is key to success and the TDEM and DCIP surveys will improve drill target precision of the prospective Spring Bay area."
Camp Construction and Winter Geophysical Surveys
A 20-person camp is planned on the west side of Maurice Bay on the Northwest Athabasca Project (Figure 2). The camp materials will be mobilized to site via a combination of fixed-wing aircraft on skis as well as by ice road from Uranium City. Currently camp and drilling equipment and materials are being shipped and staged in Fond du Lac and Uranium City.
The Spring Bay target hosts a 4 km long, strong gravity low anomaly, which is coincident with historical drill holes that have intersected elevated uranium and anomalous clay alteration. To refine drill targeting, new ground electromagnetic and resistivity surveys are proposed. A small moving loop TDEM survey is planned to help refine and understand the orientation and strength of the conductors in the area. A larger DCIP survey is planned to provide resistivity and chargeability data over the Spring Bay target, which will help identify clay alteration systems at depth. Both the TDEM and DCIP surveys will be used to refine targeting within the large Spring Bay gravity low anomaly.
Figure 1 Location of the Northwest Athabasca Project along Lake Athabasca in northwestern Saskatchewan. The closest communities are Uranium City, Fond du Lac and Fort Chipewyan. The western margin of the property is located along the Alberta – Saskatchewan Border.
Figure 2 The Spring Bay Target area and the camp location . The proposed location of the TDEM and DCIP surveys are shown and the background is the residual gravity.
Qualified Person
Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
For a discussion of the QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures at the NWA Project, please see its technical report entitled "NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24'00" N, Longitude 109°54'00" W", with an effective date of June 27, 2024, which is available under the Global Uranium's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
About Global Uranium Corp.
Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.
About Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com .
On Behalf of The Management Team
Ungad Chadda
CEO
587-330-0045
info@globaluranium.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the intention to continue exploration efforts on the Project with the aim of further unlocking the Project's potential; and the expectation that natural attenuation will allow the site to recover without further action.
Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that exploration of the Project may not continue, whether as a result of a lack of financial resources, a failure to receive the requisite permits or approvals, the discretion of management of the joint venture or otherwise; the risk that exploration of the Project will not progress as currently contemplated and, that, even if exploration does proceed as anticipated, such exploration activities may not achieve their anticipated outcomes; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; the risk that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; risks related to joint ventures and the other risks and factors identified by the Company in its continuous disclosure filings, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.
Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65767b2c-1478-4972-92ae-10740ee83449
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbf56b3c-5080-4766-8ef6-77357d489c7c
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce the commencement of camp construction and planned geophysical surveys at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan
A combined ground EM and Resistivity survey will begin in early March on the Spring Bay target
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTCQB: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce that camp construction on the Northwest Athabasca Project has been initiated. In addition, plans are underway to conduct a Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey (TDEM) and Direct Current Resistivity and Induced Polarization (DCIP) Survey on its Spring Bay target located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figures 1, 2). Geophysical work is expected to commence in March. Global has an option to earn 51% interest in Forum's interest in the NWA Project by spending up to $9M over four years (see News Release dated May 30, 2024). Forum is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.
"The integration of historical geophysical datasets and legacy drill results gives us an advantage in identifying areas of high potential," stated Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. "We are pleased that the Forum exploration team's knowledge and experience in Saskatchewan unconformity-style uranium deposits will shape the refined targeting strategy at the NWA Project, positioning us to unlock the site's full value potential."
Rick Mazur, CEO of Forum Energy Metals stated, "Forum is excited to be building a camp and working again on the Northwest Athabasca Project. Refinement of the drill targeting is key to success and the TDEM and DCIP surveys will improve drill target precision of the prospective Spring Bay area."
Camp Construction and Winter Geophysical Surveys
A 20-person camp is planned on the west side of Maurice Bay on the Northwest Athabasca Project (Figure 2). The camp materials will be mobilized to site via a combination of fixed-wing aircraft on skis as well as by ice road from Uranium City. Currently camp and drilling equipment and materials are being shipped and staged in Fond du Lac and Uranium City.
The Spring Bay target hosts a 4 km long, strong gravity low anomaly, which is coincident with historical drill holes that have intersected elevated uranium and anomalous clay alteration. To refine drill targeting, new ground electromagnetic and resistivity surveys are proposed. A small moving loop TDEM survey is planned to help refine and understand the orientation and strength of the conductors in the area. A larger DCIP survey is planned to provide resistivity and chargeability data over the Spring Bay target, which will help identify clay alteration systems at depth. Both the TDEM and DCIP surveys will be used to refine targeting within the large Spring Bay gravity low anomaly.
The Northwest Athabasca Project
The Northwest Athabasca Project is located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca on the margin of the Athabasca Basin 1,000 km north-northwest of Saskatoon. The western margin of the property is situated along the Alberta - Saskatchewan provincial border and the closest community is Uranium City, which is 75 km east of the project. The project consists of 11 contiguous mineral claims covering 13,876 ha. The project hosts the Maurice Bay Showing, which contains a non-43-101 historical resource estimate documented at 1.5 million lbs at 0.6% U3O81,2.
1Lehnert-Thiel, K., and Kretschmar, W., 1979, The discovery of the Maurice Bay uranium deposit and exploration case history (abs.): Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy District 4, Fourth Annual Meeting, Winnipeg, 1979, unpublished manuscript, 3 p.
2The historical resource estimate, however, was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). While the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant given the extensive exploration work completed by Uranerz, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. As such, the historical estimate should not be relied upon.
Qualified Person
Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D., P.Geo., Forum's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
For a discussion of the QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures at the NWA Project, please see its technical report entitled "NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24'00" N, Longitude 109°54'00" W", with an effective date of June 27, 2024, which is available under the Global Uranium's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Investor Relations Agreement
FMC is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising/e-marketing contract with 1001103323 Ontario Inc. to provide marketing services, including social media engagement through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and Reddit. The initial term of the agreement is 90 days, starting on February 11, 2025, and may be renewed with mutual written agreement. During the initial term, 1001103323 Ontario Inc. will be paid an upfront fee of CAD$20,000.
About Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.
About Global Uranium Corp.
Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp./NexGen Energy Ltd./Cameco Corporation/Orano Canada Inc. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.
Figure 1 Location of the Northwest Athabasca Project along Lake Athabasca in northwestern Saskatchewan. The closest communities are Uranium City, Fond du Lac and Fort Chipewyan. The western margin of the property is located along the Alberta - Saskatchewan Border.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/240364_3d8197e9148ee9c1_003full.jpg
Figure 2 The Spring Bay Target area and the camp location. The proposed location of the TDEM and DCIP surveys are shown and the background is the residual gravity.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/240364_3d8197e9148ee9c1_004full.jpg
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240364
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Skyharbour Announces Closing of Option and Purchase Agreements with Hatchet Uranium for Several of its Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 4 th 2024, closing has occurred on the option agreement (the "Agreement") with Hatchet, whereby Hatchet Uranium Corp. ("Hatchet") may acquire an 80% interest in the Company's 17,606 ha Highway Uranium Property (the "Optioned Property") and a 100% interest, subject to a claw-back provision for Skyharbour, in the Company's Genie, Usam and CBXShoe Uranium Projects (the "Purchased Property"). The properties total 66,358 ha and are all located in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Agreement on the Optioned Property provides Hatchet an opportunity to earn an 80% interest in the claims over a three-year period by fulfilling combined cash, share issuance and exploration expenditure commitments of CAD $3,345,000. For the Purchased Property, Skyharbour will also receive units in the capital of Hatchet consisting of a share and a warrant ("Hatchet Units") equal to 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Hatchet.
Highway, Genie, Usam, CBX and Shoe Project Map:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Highway.jpg
Terms of the Optioned Property:
The Optioned Property, Highway, consists of nine (9) mineral claims comprising approximately 17,606 hectares. Hatchet may acquire an 80% interest in the Optioned Property by (i) issuing common shares in the capital of Hatchet ("Shares") having an aggregate value of CAD $1,050,000; (ii) making aggregate cash payments of CAD $245,000; and (iii) incurring an aggregate of CAD $2,050,000 in exploration expenditures on the Optioned Property over a three-year period, as follows:
|Date
|Cash Payments
|Exploration Expenditures
|Value of Shares Issued
|On or before the first anniversary of Closing
|$25,000
|$250,000
|$25,000 (1)
|On or before the second anniversary of Closing
|$20,000
|$300,000
|$25,000 (1)
|On or before the third anniversary of Closing
|$200,000
|$1,500,000
|$1,000,000 (1)
|TOTAL
|$245,000
|$2,050,000
|$1,050,000
(1) Deemed pricing of Shares is based on the twenty (20) day volume weighted average price on the stock exchange in which Hatchet shall list its Shares for trading, being either the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange ("Deemed Price") or the last sale price, if not listed on a stock exchange at the time of issuance.
In the event that the issuance of any Shares pursuant to the above would result in the Company holding 10% or more of the outstanding Shares of Hatchet, Hatchet will issue that number of Shares which would result in the Company receiving 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares post-issuance and will pay cash in lieu of the Shares for the difference.
The Company shall retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty from minerals mined and removed from the Optioned Property, of which Hatchet may purchase one-half, being 1%, at any time for $1,000,000.
Terms of the Purchased Property:
The Purchased Property consists of twenty-five (25) mineral claims comprising approximately 66,358 hectares across the Genie, Usam and CBX/Shoe projects. Hatchet has acquired a 100% interest in the Purchased Property by, on the date of closing (the "Closing Date"), paying the Company $25,000 and issuing to the Company such number of Units in the capital of Hatchet equal to 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares immediately following the issuance. Each Hatchet Unit shall be comprised of one Share and one share purchase warrant, entitling Skyharbour to purchase one additional Share for a period of three years at a price that is a 25% premium to the deemed value of the Shares in both years 1 and 2, and then increases to a 50% premium to the issuance value of the Shares in year 3.
The Company shall retain a claw-back provision whereby, within 90 days after the 3 rd anniversary of the Closing Date, the Company may elect by written notice to Hatchet of its intention to purchase back a twenty-five percent (25%) interest in the Purchased Property by, within 90 days of delivery of such notice, incurring exploration expenditures or paying cash in lieu of to fund future exploration, equivalent to fifty percent (50%) of the total amount that Hatchet had spent during the term that is three years from the Closing Date in exploration expenditures on the Purchased Property. If Hatchet has not incurred any exploration expenditures during the three years following the closing date, then Skyharbour shall automatically receive the 25% interest in the Property.
The Company shall also retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty from minerals mined and removed from the Purchased Property, of which Hatchet may purchase one-half, being 1%, at any time for $2,000,000.
One of the conditions precedent for Hatchet prior to closing on both agreements was to close a financing for minimum gross proceeds of $1,500,000 which is now complete. Furthermore, Hatchet will proceed to list on the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange or will have sold its interest to or combined with a similarly listed issuer. If this is not complete within 18 months, Hatchet's right to acquire the Purchased Property will terminate. If after 12 months Hatchet has not listed then it shall pay Skyharbour a monthly fee of $10,000 until such conditions are satisfied or an aggregate of $60,000 has been paid, whichever occurs first.
Highway Property Summary:
The Highway Uranium Project consists of nine claims covering 17,606 hectares, approximately 41 km south of the Rabbit Lake Mine and 11 km southwest of Uranium Energy Corp.'s (UEC, formerly UEX) West Bear U and Co-Ni Deposits. Highway 905 runs through the property, providing excellent access for exploration and the project is in close proximity to regional infrastructure. There has been limited modern exploration carried out on the project but there is the potential for high-grade basement-hosted and unconformity-related uranium mineralization.
Highway Property Map:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Highway.jpg
The project is underlain by Wollaston Supergroup metasedimentary gneisses (pelitic to psammopelitic and psammitic to meta-arkosic) folded around and overlying an Archean felsic gneiss dome which outcrops in the southwestern portion of the property and cores a northeast trending antiformal fold nose. The Highway Project is located approximately 7 km east of the present-day margin of the Athabasca Basin but is believed to have been covered by Athabasca sandstone in the past.
Genie Property Summary:
The Genie property consists of five claims totalling 16,930 ha, and is located approximately 48 km northeast of Cameco's Eagle Point Uranium Mine (Rabbit Lake Operation) and 40 km north of Wollaston Lake Post. The project is underlain by Wollaston Superground metasedimentary gneisses and Archean granitoids, with highly prospective pelitic to psammopelitic gneisses (including graphitic varieties) and several north-trending faults related to the Tabbernor fault system being mapped on the property. The project lies outside the current extent of the Athabasca Basin, but is believed to have been overlain by now-eroded Athabasca sandstones in the past and has the potential for high-grade basement-hosted and unconformity-related uranium mineralization. The property is underlain by a series of linear magnetic highs (interpreted as granitoids) and magnetic lows (interpreted as metasedimentary gneisses), cross-cut by a highly magnetic northwest-trending Mackenzie Diabase dyke.
Genie Property Map:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Genie.jpg
Previous work on the Genie project includes limited diamond drilling (three historical drill holes, of which one was abandoned in overburden) and a variety of airborne and ground geophysical surveys, prospecting, geological mapping, lake sediment and overburden sampling, and soil sampling. Most of this exploration work took place between 1966 to 1980, prior to the advent of modern geophysical methods and geological models, but in 2014 part of the Genie property was covered by a helicopter-borne DIGHEM magnetic, electromagnetic, and radiometric survey. The survey showed a strong central EM conductor following a magnetically inferred contact on the two northeastern most claims, which is locally disrupted by several moderately conductive N-S trending structural breaks, inferred to be faults. This strong conductor is highly prospective for uranium mineralization, and drilling done in 1969 and 1971 has confirmed the presence of graphitic and sulfide-containing pelitic gneisses on the property. Lake sediment samples also collected at Genie during the 2014 exploration program, contained up to 63.3 ppm U, further showcasing the prospectivity of the property.
Usam Property Summary:
The Usam Project consists of twelve claims totalling 40,041 ha and is located approximately 16 km northeast of Cameco's Eagle Point Mine (Rabbit Lake Operation). The project has numerous EM conductors that are associated with significant magnetic lows of the Wollaston Domain. While the project is outside the current confines of the Athabasca Basin, the area was overlain by Athabasca sandstones historically. Basement rocks on the property include Wollaston Supergroup metasediments and Archean granitoid gneisses, with highly prospective pelitic to psammopelitic gneisses (including graphitic varieties) making up the largest proportion of the basement rocks. Several north-trending faults related to the Tabbernor fault system cross-cut the property.
Usam Property Map:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Usam.jpg
Previous work on the project includes diamond drilling (12 holes), lake sediment sampling, soil sampling, geological mapping, ground and airborne geophysics, marine seismic, prospecting, and other geochemical sampling, the majority of which was done in the 1980's and 1970's. Modern exploration of the property has been limited to geophysics and ground prospecting. As such there is a significant untested potential on the project. Trenching on Cleveland Island uncovered up to 0.31% U 3 O 8 in mineralized pegmatite, and diamond drilling on Gilles Island intersected anomalous uranium, indicating that the basement rocks underling the Usam property are fertile sources of uranium in addition to containing pegmatite- and granite-hosted U-Th-REE mineralization. There are also several sedimentary-hosted base metals (i.e. Cu and Zn) showings on the project and in the surrounding area, which show similarities to the sedimentary-hosted Cu mineralization previously discovered by Rio Tinto and its partners at the Janice Lake Project further southwest in the Wollaston Domain.
CBX/Shoe Property Summary:
The CBX property has been recently expanded through staking to include five additional claims adjoining the previously staked CBX and Shoe properties, which have been combined to include a total of seven claims covering 8,777 hectares. The 609 ha Shoe property has remained unchanged, with both CBX and Shoe now consisting of eight non-contiguous claims totalling 9,386 hectares.
CBX/Shoe Property Map:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Shoe.jpg
The new claims lie approximately 6.5 km to 25 km northeast of the Eagle Point uranium mine and cover the northern shore of Wollaston Lake including parts of Cunning Bay. Outcrop exposure on the property is poor, but historical mapping and drilling shows that the newly expanded CBX project is underlain by a mixture of Wollaston Supergroup metasedimentary gneisses, Hudsonian intrusives, and Archean felsic gneisses of the Western Wollaston Domain. Similar lithologies host uranium mineralization at the Rabbit Lake operation, including the Eagle Point deposit, and other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin and surrounding regions. The CBX and Shoe properties have had historical exploration, including airborne and ground geophysical surveys, lake sediment, soil, and spruce geochemical surveys, till sampling, prospecting, geological mapping, and a marine seismic survey, but the majority of this work took place in the 1960's to 1980's, with limited modern exploration work being carried out on a small portion of the CBX and Shoe properties.
Grant of Incentive Stock Options:
Skyharbour also announces that the Company has granted 3,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.40 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.
Qualified Person:
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Serdar Donmez, P.Geo., VP of Exploration for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.
About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:
Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in thirty-six projects covering over 614,000 hectares (over 1.5 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization in several zones at the Maverick Corridor. Adjacent to the Moore Project is the Russell Lake Uranium Project, in which Skyharbour is operator with joint-venture partner RTEC. The project hosts widespread uranium mineralization in drill intercepts over a large property area with exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drilling programs.
Skyharbour also has joint ventures with industry leader Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy, and Thunderbird Resources at the Preston, East Preston, and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $36 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $20 million worth of shares being issued, and $14 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.
Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.
Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2024-11-21_v1.jpg
To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .
"Jordan Trimble"
__________________________________
Jordan Trimble
President and CEO
For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Alvopetro Announces January 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing, an Operational Update and a Strategic Entry into the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces January 2025 sales volumes of 2,457 boepd, including natural gas sales of 13.8 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 141 bopd and oil sales of 18 bopd, based on field estimates. This represents a 41% increase from Q4 2024.
Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:
January
2025
December
2024
Q4
2024
Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:
Caburé
11,450
7,565
7,474
Murucututu
2,338
2,687
2,233
Total Company natural gas (Mcfpd)
13,788
10,252
9,707
NGLs (bopd)
141
110
109
Oil (bopd)
18
9
11
Total Company (boepd)
2,457
1,828
1,738
Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update
As announced on December 17, 2024 , our updated long-term gas sales agreement came into effect on January 1, 2025 increasing Alvopetro's contracted firm volumes starting January 1, 2025 by 33% up to 400 e 3 m 3 /d. The updated natural gas pricing model is recalculated quarterly based on Brent oil equivalent prices and Henry Hub natural gas prices resulting in quicker adjustments for commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Effective February 1, 2025 , our natural gas price under our long-term gas sales agreement with Bahiagás has been adjusted to BRL1.95 /m 3 , a 6.5% increase from the January 2025 price of BRL1.83 and consistent with the Q4 2024 price of BRL1.94 /m 3 . All natural gas sales from February 1, 2025 to April 30, 2025 will be sold at BRL1.95 /m 3 ( $10.55 /Mcf, based on average heat content to date, the January 31, 2025 BRL/USD exchange rate of 5.83, net of expected sales taxes applicable).
Operational Update
In the fourth quarter we attempted an optimization project on our 183-B1 well on Block 183 which was originally drilled and tested in 2022. The plan included sidetracking from the existing wellbore and re-entering the Sergi Formation horizontally. Unfortunately, we encountered challenges during the project that resulted in the loss of the bottom hole assembly and the abandonment of the operation with costs totalling approximately $4.0 million .
On our Murucututu field, based off the successful recompletion of our 183-A3 well in the third quarter we plan to spud 183-D4 location this week. The 183-D4 location is targeting the Caruaçu Member approximately 110 metres up-dip of the 183-A3 location. This location also has an uphole exploratory target in the Marfin Formation. We expect to announce results from the 183-D4 well near the end of the first quarter.
Following this Murucututu well, we plan to drill and complete five development wells at our Caburé Unit as part of the agreed development plan with our partner. During the month of January, we also completed the commissioning phase of our recently installed compression system at Caburé increasing our productive capacity from the Unit.
Strategic Entry into Western Canadian Growth Opportunity
Alvopetro has been pursuing additional growth opportunities to complement our existing asset base to continue our disciplined capital allocation model where we look to reinvest approximately half our cash flow into organic growth and return the other half to stakeholders. The Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (" WCSB ") offers high-quality assets with large resources in place with access to a high-quality service industry, and leading-edge technology deployment. With our past experiences and our headquarters in Calgary , we are well positioned to create a complementary growth platform with the opportunity to deliver attractive returns for shareholders.
Initial Focus Area - Mannville Heavy Oil Fairway
The Mannville multi-zone heavy oil fairway targets the Colony, McLaren, Waseca , Sparky, GP, Rex, Lloydminster , and Cummings formations containing a large amount of original oil in place and providing attractive economics through the application of multilateral drilling and other technologies.
Farmin – Partner with Proven Track Record
Alvopetro is partnering with Durham Creek Energy Ltd., an established operator with a proven track record. Alvopetro has agreed to fund 100% of two earning wells at an estimated total cost of C$4.5 million in exchange for a 50% working interest in 19.13 sections (12,243 acres) of land in western Saskatchewan . With success, the land position could support upwards of 100 development drilling locations.
President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:
"Alvopetro's strong financial position and cash flows from operations help position the Company to maximize shareholder returns from our combined asset base. With exposure to projects in Brazil and now also in Canada , it allows us to allocate capital across a growing inventory of high rate of return opportunities and to continue our disciplined capital allocation model."
Corporate Presentation
Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .
Social Media
Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.
Abbreviations:
boepd
=
barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day
bopd
=
barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day
C$
=
e 3 m 3 /d
=
thousand cubic metre per day
m 3
=
cubic metre
m 3 /d
=
cubic metre per day
Mcf
=
thousand cubic feet
Mcfpd
=
thousand cubic feet per day
MMcfpd
=
million cubic feet per day
NGLs
=
natural gas liquids
BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.
Contracted firm volumes . The 2025 contracted daily firm natural gas volumes of 400 e 3 m 3 /d (before any provisions for take or pay allowances) represents contracted volumes based on contract referenced natural gas heating value. Note that Alvopetro's reported natural gas sales volumes are prior to any adjustments for heating value of Alvopetro natural gas. Alvopetro's natural gas is approximately 7.8% higher than the contract reference heating value. Therefore, to satisfy the contractual firm deliveries Alvopetro would be required to deliver approximately 371e 3 m 3 /d (13.1MMcfpd).
Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning future production and sales volumes, the expected natural gas price and expected sales volumes under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement, and future capital plans and potential development opportunities associated with the WCSB farmin. Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material. Forward -looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning forecasted demand for oil and natural gas, the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the outcome of any disputes, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations . The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
www.alvopetro.com
TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF
SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/05/c0962.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan
Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J ) (the " Company ") and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) (" Forum ") are pleased to announce that the exploration permit has been received and exploration is underway on the Northwest Athabasca (" NWA ") Project, located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). The Company entered into an option agreement with Forum, acquiring the right to purchase up to 75% of Forum's interest in the Forum NexGen Joint Venture with NexGen Energy Ltd. by spending $20 million in exploration. This JV is part of the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum, Cameco Corporation, and Orano Canada Inc. to explore and develop the NWA Project. Camp construction will begin shortly and diamond drilling will commence by March.
"We are pleased that we can get underway with a drill program this winter on this highly prospective project," stated Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. "We look forward to advancing our exploration work in partnership with Forum Energy Metals and are confident that this project will contribute to the long-term growth and success of Global Uranium."
Rick Mazur, CEO of Forum Energy Metals stated, "Forum acknowledges the collaboration with the local communities of Stony Rapids, Fond du Lac, Uranium City, Camsell Portage and Fort Chipewyan for their review of the project on their traditional territory. We look forward to continually building our relationships with these communities as we more forward with our exploration program."
Camp Construction, Mobilization and Diamond Drilling
Camp construction and the building of an ice road from Uranium City to the project site will begin in early February. Fixed wing aircraft will bring the camp construction crew and some preliminary camp materials to site to initiate construction. The ice road will bring additional camp gear and supplies, as well as the diamond drill, fuel, and supplies to the project area. Diamond drilling with Team Drilling is anticipated to commence by March and the objective is to drill 2,000 to 3,000 m focusing at Andy, Zone 2A, and Opie and if time allows testing additional high-priority targets at Gomer and Spring Bay (Figure 2). Additionally, geophysical surveys such as gravity, resistivity and detailed magnetics are being considered once the camp is in place.
Figure 1 Location of the Northwest Athabasca Project along Lake Athabasca in northwestern Saskatchewan. The closest communities are Uranium City, Fond du Lac and Fort Chipewyan. The western margin of the property is located along the Alberta – Saskatchewan Border.
Figure 2 The main uranium showings and drill target areas on the Northwest Athabasca Project. The residual gravity and EM conductors are shown as the background.
Qualified Person
Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
For a discussion of the QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures at the NWA Project, please see its technical report entitled "NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24'00" N, Longitude 109°54'00" W", with an effective date of June 27, 2024, which is available under the Global Uranium's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
About Global Uranium Corp.
Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.
About Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com .
On Behalf of The Management Team
Ungad Chadda
CEO
587-330-0045
info@globaluranium.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the intention to continue exploration efforts on the Project with the aim of further unlocking the Project's potential; and the expectation that natural attenuation will allow the site to recover without further action.
Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that exploration of the Project may not continue, whether as a result of a lack of financial resources, a failure to receive the requisite permits or approvals, the discretion of management of the joint venture or otherwise; the risk that exploration of the Project will not progress as currently contemplated and, that, even if exploration does proceed as anticipated, such exploration activities may not achieve their anticipated outcomes; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; the risk that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; risks related to joint ventures and the other risks and factors identified by the Company in its continuous disclosure filings, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62fc31c4-d3b9-40ef-ab32-593b04a8d6bd
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9943f220-6335-4d83-ab95-556b3b625e9b
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan
Mobilization underway for a drill program on the Northwest Athabasca Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTCQB: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce that the exploration permit has been received and exploration is underway on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Global entered into an option agreement with Forum, acquiring the right to purchase up to 75% of Forum's interest in the Forum NexGen Joint Venture with NexGen Energy Ltd. by spending $20 million in exploration. This joint venture is part of the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum, Cameco Corporation, and Orano Canada Inc. to explore and develop the NWA Project. Camp construction will begin shortly and diamond drilling will commence by March. Forum Energy Metals is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.
Rick Mazur, CEO of Forum Energy Metals stated, "Forum acknowledges the collaboration with the local communities of Stony Rapids, Fond du Lac, Uranium City, Camsell Portage and Fort Chipewyan for their review of the project on their traditional territory. We look forward to continually building our relationships with these communities as we more forward with our exploration program."
"We are pleased that we can get underway with a drill program this winter on this highly prospective project," stated Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. "We look forward to advancing our exploration work in partnership with Forum Energy Metals and are confident that this project will contribute to the long-term growth and success of Global Uranium."
Camp Construction, Mobilization and Diamond Drilling
Camp construction and the building of an ice road from Uranium City to the project site will begin in early February. Fixed wing aircraft will bring the camp construction crew and some preliminary camp materials to site to initiate construction. The ice road will bring additional camp gear and supplies, as well as the diamond drill, fuel, and supplies to the project area. Diamond drilling with Team Drilling is anticipated to commence by March and the objective is to drill 2,000 to 3,000 m focusing at Andy, Zone 2A, and Opie and if time allows testing additional high-priority targets at Gomer and Spring Bay (Figure 2). Additional geophysical surveys such as gravity, resistivity and detailed magnetics will be initiated once the camp is in place.
The Northwest Athabasca Project
The Northwest Athabasca Project is located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca on the margin of the Athabasca Basin 1,000 km north-northwest of Saskatoon along the Alberta - Saskatchewan provincial border. Numerous showings that host modest-to-significant uranium mineralization have been identified on the project, including the Zone 2A area, which intersected basement-hosted mineralization grading 5.69% over 8.5 m from drill hole Z2A-12 (Uranerz). Other areas of interest include Opie (0.14% U3O8 over 7.6 m), Maurice Creek Showing (5 to 30 ppm U in sandstone), F-Subcropping (270 ppm U in sandstone), Ness Bay (100 to 2000 ppm U), Barney (2.33% U3O8 over 0.1 m), Otis West (up to 6,250 ppm U), and Spring Bay (untraced uriniferous boulder field; 0.05% U3O8 over 3 m in sandstone - drill hole NWA-001).The project consists of 11 contiguous mineral claims covering 13,876 ha. Exploration began on the Northwest Athabasca Project in the 1970s after the discovery of uraniferous boulders of Athabasca Group sandstone near Fiddler Point. Diamond drilling at the inferred apex of one of the boulder fans led to the discovery of unconformity uranium mineralization near Maurice Bay in 1976 by Uranerz Exploration and Mining Ltd. A non-43-101 historical resource estimate was documented at 1.5 million lbs at 0.6% U3O8 for the Maurice Bay Showing1,2. Uranium mineralization is hosted in 3 zones (Main, A, and B), with the Main zone associated with an east-southeast-trending fault system with approximately 30 m of normal-fault offset (south side down). The A and B zones are situated north of the Main zone within the basement rocks along reactivated normal faults and cross-cutting northeast-trending faults.
1Lehnert-Thiel, K., and Kretschmar, W., 1979, The discovery of the Maurice Bay uranium deposit and exploration case history (abs.): Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy District 4, Fourth Annual Meeting, Winnipeg, 1979, unpublished manuscript, 3 p.
2The historical resource estimate, however, was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). While the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant given the extensive exploration work completed by Uranerz, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. As such, the historical estimate should not be relied upon.
Qualified Person
Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D., P.Geo., Forum's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
For a discussion of the QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures at the NWA Project, please see its technical report entitled "NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24'00" N, Longitude 109°54'00" W", with an effective date of June 27, 2024, which is available under the Global Uranium's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Global Uranium Corp.
Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp./NexGen Energy Ltd./Cameco Corporation/Orano Canada Inc. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.
About Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.
Figure 1 Location of the Northwest Athabasca Project along Lake Athabasca in northwestern Saskatchewan. The closest communities are Uranium City, Fond du Lac and Fort Chipewyan. The western margin of the property is located along the Alberta - Saskatchewan Border.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/239528_dcf71c4044694b74_003full.jpg
Figure 2 The main uranium showings and drill target areas on the Northwest Athabasca Project. The residual gravity and EM conductors are shown as the background.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/239528_dcf71c4044694b74_004full.jpg
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239528
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.