PayPal Drives Crypto Payments into the Mainstream, Reducing Costs and Expanding Global Commerce

  Pay with Crypto powers near-instant settlement, seamless international transactions and
provides transaction fee savings of up to 90%  

 

Businesses around the world lose billions annually in cross border fees while navigating a complex banking system to make and accept payments. Today, PayPal is simplifying cross-border commerce for merchants by connecting an unmatched combination of cryptocurrencies digital wallets, and merchants worldwide, while simultaneously reducing transaction fees by up to 90%. 1

 
 

Pay with Crypto , powered by PayPal, connects merchants to a $3+ trillion 2 market, by enabling instant crypto to stablecoin or fiat conversion. Supporting transactions across 100+ cryptocurrencies and wallets such as Coinbase and MetaMask, the solution expands merchant revenue opportunities and taps into a global base of more than 650 million crypto users 3 . Additionally, with a transaction rate of 0.99% 4 , Pay with Crypto decreases the cost of transactions by up to 90% when compared to international credit card processing.

 

"Businesses of all sizes face incredible pressure when growing globally, from increased costs for accepting international payments to complex integrations. Today, we're removing these barriers and helping every business of every size achieve their goals," said Alex Chriss , President and CEO, PayPal. "Imagine a shopper in Guatemala buying a special gift from a merchant in Oklahoma City . Using PayPal's open platform, the business can accept crypto for payments, increase their profit margins, pay lower transaction fees, get near instant access to proceeds, and grow funds stored as PYUSD at 4% 5 when held on PayPal."

 

Pay with Crypto advances PayPal's mission to transform commerce by integrating crypto and digital currencies into a unified platform that connects fiat and digital payments. It offers consumers diverse payment options and unlocks global growth for merchants. PayPal empowers U.S. merchants to accept crypto payments, improve efficiency, attract customers, earn rewards for PYUSD held with PayPal, and send faster, low-cost payments to freelancers and vendors using PYUSD. Recently the company also announced an agreement with Fiserv to expand stablecoin use globally to drive greater business efficiency.

 

"Last week, we launched PayPal World , our global partnership bringing together five of the world's largest digital wallets on a single platform, fundamentally reimagining how money moves around the world. By enabling seamless cross-border crypto payments, we're breaking long-standing barriers in global commerce," Chriss added. "These innovations don't just simplify payments—they drive merchant growth, expand consumer choice, and reduce costs. This is the future of inclusive, borderless commerce, and we're proud to lead it."

 

Pay with Crypto , powered by PayPal, will be available to U.S. merchants in the coming weeks. Covering 90% of the $3+ trillion Crypto Market Cap, Pay with Crypto offers the ability to pay with 100 cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH , USDT, XRP , BNB, Solana , USDC and many others and connect wallets including Coinbase , OKX, Binance , Kraken, Phantom, MetaMask, and Exodus with more to come.

 

  About PayPal USD (PYUSD)  
PayPal USD is issued by Paxos Trust Company, LLC, a fully chartered limited purpose trust company. Paxos is licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Reserves for PayPal USD are fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries and similar cash equivalents, and PayPal USD can be bought or sold through PayPal and Venmo at a rate of $1.00 per PayPal USD.

 

PayPal, Inc. (NMLS ID #: 910457) is licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

 

  About PayPal  
PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit   https://www.paypal.com   ,   https://about.pypl.com/   and   https://investor.pypl.com/.   

 

  Media Contact:
PayPal Media Relations
MediaRelations@paypal.com  

 

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2021, including 34 million merchant accounts. The company also owns Xoom, an international money transfer business, and Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

