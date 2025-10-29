Pat Roche Elected to The EMCOR Group, Inc. Board of Directors

EMCOR Group, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EME) announced today the election of Pat Roche to the Company's Board of Directors, effective October 27, 2025.

Mr. Roche, 62, is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Moog Inc. ("Moog") (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a publicly traded, leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Moog.

Anthony J. Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR Group, Inc. commented, "Pat brings extensive strategic and operational leadership experience to our Board of Directors. His experience in the industrial sector, together with his strong leadership skills, will be invaluable to EMCOR as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional results for customers and drive long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Roche became CEO of Moog in 2023 after serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Moog since 2021. He previously held various leadership positions at Moog, including Vice President and President of the Industrial Systems Group.

Mr. Roche received a Bachelor of Engineering, Master of Engineering Science and MBA degrees from the University College Cork, Ireland and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Pat is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of Engineers, Ireland.

About EMCOR

A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500, EMCOR Group, Inc. is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com . EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors on the landing page of the Company's website and in the "Investor Relations" section of the website at www.emcorgroup.com/investor-relations . Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

Lucas Sullivan
Director
Financial Planning & Analysis
(203) 849-7938

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Investors: Blake Mueller
(718) 578-3706

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

EMCOR GroupEMENYSE:EMEEnergy Investing
EME
The Conversation (0)
Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an... Keep Reading...
Apex Resources

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Keep Reading...
Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project (the "Project"), located approximately 10 kilometers... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Mobilizes Final Team for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Mobilizes Final Team for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to confirm the full mobilization of exploration crews and equipment for its highly anticipated major diamond drill... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey Results Highlighting Promising Anomalies

Sankamap Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey Results Highlighting Promising Anomalies

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of data processing and reports from Expert Geophysics for the 374 line-kilometer Airborne Magnetotelluric EM Survey ("Mobile MT") completed in July 2025. The survey covered 3,500 hectares of... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Standard Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,513,500. When combined... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report (the "Report") entitled "Technical Report on the Corvo Property - Northeastern Saskatchewan, Canada" prepared in accordance with... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Related News

oil and gas investing

World Bank: Oil Glut to Drive Commodity Prices to Six-Year Low

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Oil and Gas Investing

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

Gold Investing

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project