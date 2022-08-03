Energy Investing News

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. The Company is also providing an operational update as well as the declaration of its third quarter 2022 regular dividend of C$0.25 per share. All amounts herein are in United States Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Key Highlights

  • Q2 2022 net income of $143.1 million.
  • Record Q2 2022 funds flow from operations ("FFO") (1) of $227.8 million.
  • Declared Q3 2022 regular dividend of C$0.25 per share or C$1.00 per share annualized.
  • Year-to-date Q2 2022 returned $184.4 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.
  • On track to meet full-year 2022 production guidance of 54,000 to 56,000 boe/d.

"In the second quarter of 2022, Parex generated the highest quarterly FFO in the Company's history of $228 million," commented Imad Mohsen, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Over the last 18 months we have strategically increased our capital deployment in operated fields to increase production, allowing Parex to benefit from the current favorable commodity price environment. With increased cash flow and zero debt, we recently made the decision to accelerate our 2022 share buyback program given our compelling valuation. With several high impact wells expected online in the coming months, we are excited for the second half of 2022 as we build into our projected record production numbers."

2022 Second Quarter Results

  • Quarterly average oil and natural gas production was pre-released at 51,143 boe/d (4) , an increase of 16% over the second quarter of 2021; production was relatively consistent with the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to well timing as well as higher than expected downtime.
  • Net income of $143.1 million or $1.24 per share basic.
  • Record quarterly FFO (1) of $227.8 million, up by 73% from the second quarter of 2021 and up by 11% from the first quarter of 2022.
  • Generated a strong operating netback (2) of $65.66 per boe and an FFO netback (2) of $50.12 per boe from an average Brent oil price of $111.98 per bbl.
  • Incurred $132.8 million of capital expenditures (3) , participating in the drilling of 15 gross (12.25 net) wells.
  • Paid a C$0.25 per share dividend and repurchased 2.7 million shares through the company's normal course issuer bid.
  • Working capital surplus (1) was $311.5 million, which increased by $24.8 million from the first quarter of 2022, but is expected to decrease in the third quarter of 2022 due to the timing of capital expenditures as well as the acceleration of share buybacks that were announced on July 13, 2022.

(1) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."
(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."
(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."
(4) See "Operational and Financial Highlights" for a breakdown of production by product type.

Operational and Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six months ended
June 30, March 31, June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2022
Operational
Average daily production
Light Crude Oil and Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 6,734 5,881 5,687 6,214
Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 42,373 36,308 43,865 43,114
Crude oil (bbl/d) 49,107 42,189 49,552 49,328
Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 12,216 10,266 12,816 12,516
Oil & Gas (boe/d) (1) 51,143 43,900 51,688 51,414
Operating netback ($/boe)
Reference price - Brent ($/bbl) 111.98 69.08 97.90 104.94
Oil & natural gas revenue (4) 98.22 59.68 86.24 92.08
Royalties (4) (22.71 ) (8.69 ) (17.70 ) (20.01 )
Net revenue (4) 75.51 50.99 68.54 72.07
Production expense (4) (6.82 ) (6.70 ) (6.24 ) (6.48 )
Transportation expense (4) (3.03 ) (3.00 ) (2.99 ) (3.01 )
Operating netback ($/boe) (2) 65.66 41.29 59.31 62.58
Funds flow provided by operations ($/boe) (2) 50.12 32.02 43.73 46.87
Financial ($000s except per share amounts)
Net income 143,128 91,662 152,650 295,778
Per share - basic (6) 1.24 0.72 1.29 2.53
Funds flow provided by operations (5)(8) 227,796 131,602 205,488 433,284
Per share - basic (4)(6) 1.98 1.03 1.73 3.71
Capital expenditures (3) 132,781 44,847 122,498 255,279
Free funds flow (3) 95,015 86,755 82,990 178,005
Dividends paid 22,226 13,115 35,341
Per share - Cdn$ (4)(6) 0.25 0.14 0.39
Shares repurchased 51,697 75,923 97,404 149,101
Number of shares repurchased (000s) 2,686 4,212 4,425 7,111
Outstanding shares (end of period) (000s)
Basic 113,810 124,938 116,413 113,810
Weighted average basic 115,134 127,346 118,541 116,828
Diluted (8) 114,648 126,818 117,331 114,648
Working capital surplus (5) 311,496 352,188 286,684 311,496
Bank debt (7)
Cash 392,786 371,353 362,103 392,786

(1) Reference to crude oil or natural gas in the above table and elsewhere in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standard of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.
(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."
(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."
(4) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."
(5) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."
(6) Per share amounts (with the exception of dividends) are based on weighted average common shares.
(7) Borrowing limit of $200.0 million as of June 30, 2022.
(8) Diluted shares as stated include the effects of common shares and stock options outstanding at the period end; June 30, 2022, closing price was C$21.80 per share.

Operational Update – 2022 Program

Drilling Schedule

  • Seven drilling rigs on operated blocks.
  • Three non-operated drilling rigs at Block LLA-34.

Llanos Basin

  • At the Cabrestero Block, accelerating infill drilling and waterflood optimization as previously announced as well as executing on near-field exploration.
  • Drilling rigs are currently moving to execute on previously communicated short-cycle opportunistic production adds in the Southern Llanos; spudding of those wells expected in Q3 2022.
  • At the Capachos Block, have successfully drilled into multiple prospective formations utilizing synthetic drilling fluid with testing actively underway. Debottlenecking of facility to increase capacity is expected to be completed in late 2022.
  • At the Arauca Block, civil works is completed for the first well, with plans to mobilize a rig and begin drilling operations on the block before year end.

Llanos Basin (Block LLA-34)

  • Third drilling rig is now on the block, which is expected to start spudding wells in August 2022 to support the previously revised well program of 28-32 total wells and implementation of the initial waterflood pattern.

Magdalena Basin

  • Continuing to assess the exploitation potential of the Boranda Block. Successfully drilled the first ever horizontal well on the block in July 2022, with testing of this well to commence in August 2022.
  • At the Fortuna Block, finalizing the drilling and assessment of the four prospective formations. Three of the four prospective formations have already been tested so far and once the final well is completed in Q3 2022, all wells will be put on beam pump. Full results of the Fortuna program will be assessed following the completion of the fourth formation, with a full evaluation to be completed prior to further investment.
  • Parex believes that multiple technologies that have been utilized by the Company in the Boranda and Fortuna programs, such as horizontal drilling, advanced stimulations and synthetic drilling fluid, are already providing long-term benefits across the Company's inventory.
  • At the VIM-1 Block, gas processing facilities were brought online in Q2 2022, which is expected to increase liquids production following the completion of a development well that is currently being drilled.

Exploration

  • Exploration has approximately four wells to be spud over the remainder of 2022, of which three are planned in the Southern Llanos and one in the Magdalena.

Production Guidance

  • Third quarter 2022 production is expected to average 53,000 boe/d to 55,000 boe/d.
  • Full-year 2022 production to be 54,000 to 56,000 boe/d, with a projected exit rate of over 60,000 boe/d.

Return of Capital Update

Dividend

Parex's Board of Directors has approved a third quarter 2022 regular dividend of C$0.25 per share to be paid on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022. This quarterly dividend payment to shareholders is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Share Buybacks

As previously disclosed, starting June 23, 2022, Parex accelerated the pace of share buybacks under its current normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). As at August 3, 2022, Parex has repurchased over 8.7 million shares and completed nearly 75% of its 2022 share buyback, with the continued expectation that under the current NCIB Parex will purchase the maximum allowable shares of 11.8 million during the year. This would mark the fourth year in a row where Parex has purchased the maximum allowable shares under its NCIBs, reducing the fully diluted share count by more than 32% from approximately 164 million in 2017 to an expected 110 million by year-end 2022.

2022 Second Quarter Conference Call & Webcast

Parex will host a conference call to discuss the 2022 second quarter results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, beginning at 8:30 am MT (10:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call or webcast, please see access information below:

Toll-free dial number (Canada/US) 1-800-952-5114
International dial-in numbers https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8009525114
Passcode 5806112#
Webcast https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f3hy7o9c

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
investor.relations@parexresources.com

Steven Eirich
Investor Relations & Communications Advisor
Parex Resources Inc.
587-293-3286
investor.relations@parexresources.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory

This press release uses various "non-GAAP financial measures", "non-GAAP ratios", "supplementary financial measures" and "capital management measures" (as such terms are defined in NI 52-112), which are described in further detail below. Such measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures as indicators of Parex' performance.

These measures facilitate management's comparisons to the Company's historical operating results in assessing its results and strategic and operational decision-making and may be used by financial analysts and others in the oil and natural gas industry to evaluate the Company's performance. Further, management believes that such financial measures are useful supplemental information to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities.

Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures used in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Capital expenditures , is a non-GAAP financial measure which the Company uses to describe its capital costs associated with oil and gas expenditures. The measure considers both property, plant and equipment expenditures and exploration and evaluation asset expenditures which are items in the Company's statement of cash flows for the period.

For the three months ended For the six
months ended
June 30, March 31, June 30,
($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2022
Property, plant and equipment expenditures $ 93,346 $ 45,547 $ 83,868 $ 177,214
Exploration and evaluation expenditures 39,435 (700 ) 38,630 78,065
Total capital expenditures $ 132,781 $ 44,847 $ 122,498 $ 255,279

Free funds flow , is a non-GAAP financial measure that is determined by funds flow provided by operations less capital expenditures. The Company considers free funds flow to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex' ability to fund return of capital, such as the NCIB, without accessing outside funds and is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended For the six
months ended
June 30, March 31, June 30,
($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2022
Cash provided by operating activities $ 244,783 $ 111,858 $ 190,607 $ 435,390
Net change in non-cash working capital (16,987 ) 19,744 14,881 (2,106 )
Funds flow provided by operations 227,796 131,602 205,488 433,284
Capital expenditures, excluding corporate acquisitions 132,781 44,847 122,498 255,279
Free funds flow $ 95,015 $ 86,755 $ 82,990 $ 178,005

Operating netback – the Company considers operating netbacks to be a key measure as they demonstrate Parex' profitability relative to current commodity prices. Parex calculates operating netback as oil and natural gas sales from production less royalties, operating, and transportation expense.

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Operating netback per boe – the Company considers operating netback per boe to be a key measure as they demonstrate Parex' profitability relative to current commodity prices. Parex calculates operating netback per boe as operating netback divided by the total equivalent sales volume including purchased oil volumes for oil and natural gas sales price per boe and by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes for royalties, operating, and transportation expense per boe.

Funds flow provided by operations per boe or funds flow netback per boe , is a non-GAAP ratio that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital, divided by produced oil and natural gas sales volumes. The Company considers funds flow netback to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex' profitability after all cash costs relative to current commodity prices.

Basic funds flow provided by operations per share is calculated by dividing funds flow provided by operations by the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding. Parex presents basic funds flow provided by operations per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding, consistent with the calculation of earnings per share.

Capital Management Measures

Funds flow provided by operations , is a capital management measure that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash working capital. A reconciliation from cash provided by operating activities to funds flow provided by operations is as follows:

For the three months ended For the six months ended
June 30, March 31, June 30,
($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2022
Cash provided by operating activities $ 244,783 $ 111,858 $ 190,607 $ 435,390
Net change in non-cash working capital (16,987 ) 19,744 14,881 (2,106 )
Funds flow provided by operations $ 227,796 $ 131,602 $ 205,488 $ 433,284

Working capital surplus , is a capital management measure which the Company uses to describe its liquidity position and ability to meet its short-term liabilities. Working capital surplus is defined as current assets less current liabilities.

For the three months ended For the six
months ended
June 30, March 31, June 30,
($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2022
Current assets $ 695,053 $ 505,781 $ 626,916 $ 695,053
Current liabilities 383,557 153,593 340,232 383,557
Working capital surplus $ 311,496 $ 352,188 $ 286,684 $ 311,496

Supplementary Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, the Company presents certain financial figures, in accordance with IFRS, stated in dollars per boe. These figures are determined by dividing the applicable financial figure as prescribed under IFRS by the Company's total production for the respective period. Below is a list of figures which have been presented in this press release in $ per boe:

"Oil and natural gas revenue per boe" is determined by sales revenue excluding risk management contracts, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by total equivalent sales volume including purchased oil volumes.

"Production expense per boe" is comprised of production expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes.

"Royalties per boe" is comprised of royalties, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes.

"Transportation expense per boe" is comprised of transportation expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volumes including purchased oil volumes.

"Dividends paid per share" is comprised of dividends declared, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the number of shares outstanding at the dividend record date.

Oil & Gas Matters Advisory

The term "Boe" means a barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversation ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf: 1Bbl, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains a number of oil and gas metrics, including, operating netbacks and FFO netbacks. These oil and gas metrics have been prepared by management and do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide security holders with measures to compare the Company's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this news release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl one barrel
bbls barrels
bbls/d barrels per day
boe barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas; one barrel of oil or NGLs for six thousand cubic feet of natural gas
boe/d barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas per day
mcf thousand cubic feet
mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day

Distribution Advisory

The Company's future shareholder distributions, including but not limited to the payment of dividends and the acquisition by the Company of its shares pursuant to its NCIB, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to pay further dividends on the common shares (including the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date in connection therewith and any special dividends) or acquire shares of the Company will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of Parex and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation the Company's business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Company under applicable corporate law.  Further, the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date of any dividend are subject to the discretion of the Board. There can be no assurance that the Company will pay dividends or repurchase any shares of the Company in the future.

Advisory on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Parex set forth in this document contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "prospective", "project", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "guidance", "budget" or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements represent Parex' internal projections, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things, future growth, results of operations, production, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, plans for and results of drilling activity, environmental matters, business prospects and opportunities. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause Parex' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Parex.

In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's focus, plans, priorities and strategies; the terms of the dividends payable on September 30, 2022; Parex' anticipated dividends per annum; Parex' expectation that it will purchase the maximum allowable shares under its NCIB; Parex' anticipated fully diluted share count by year-end 2022; Parex' third quarter 2022 and full-year 2022 production guidance; Parex' expectations that it will experience record production in the second half of 2022 and its anticipated exit production rate; Parex' expectations that it will have several high impact wells come online and the anticipated timing thereof; the anticipated timing of the spudding of Parex' wells in Southern Llanos; the anticipated timing of the debottlenecking of Parex' facility at the Capachos Block; Parex expectations of when its third drilling rig on the Llanos Basin (Block LLA-34) will start spudding and the anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; Parex' expectations of when testing will commence on the Boranda Block; Parex' expectations of when its final well at the Fortuna Block will be completed; Parex' expectations that the full results of the Fortuna program will be assessed following the completion of the fourth formation and that it will conduct a full evaluation prior to any further investment; the anticipated benefits to be derived from the completed gas processing facilities at the Magdalena Basin (VIM-1 Block); the anticipated timing of Parex' drilling programs and targeted formations; the anticipated timing of the rig mobilization and drilling operations at the Arauca block; and the anticipated timing for Parex' quarterly conference call and webcast.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and Colombia; prolonged volatility in commodity prices; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including adoption of new environmental laws and regulations, and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced in Canada and Colombia; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability of the Company to carry on its operations as currently contemplated in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; determinations by OPEC and other countries as to production levels; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities in Canada and Colombia; the risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities; volatility in market prices for oil; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil industry; changes to pipeline capacity; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure of counterparties to perform under contracts; the risk that Brent oil prices are lower than anticipated; the risk that Parex' evaluation of its existing portfolio of development and exploration opportunities is not consistent with its expectations; risk that initial test results are not indicative of future performance; the risk that other formations do not contain the expected oil bearing sands; risk that Parex does not have sufficient financial resources in the future to provide distributions to its shareholders; the risk that the Board does not declare dividends in the future or that Parex' dividend policy changes; the risk that Parex' increased short-cycle activity will not be successful or maximize value for its shareholders; the risk that Parex' gas processing facilities at the VIM-1 block will experience delays in operations; the risk that Parex may not experience record production in the second half of 2022; the risk that Parex' wells in the Southern Llanos and its third drilling rig on the Llanos Basin (Block LLA-34) may not spud when anticipated, or at all; the risk that Parex' final well at the Fortuna Block may not be completed when anticipated, or at all; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Parex' operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this document are based upon assumptions which Management believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this document, Parex has made assumptions regarding, among other things: current and anticipated commodity prices and royalty regimes; the impact (and the duration thereof) that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the demand for crude oil and natural gas, Parex' supply chain and Parex' ability to produce, transport and sell Parex' crude oil and natural gas; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future exchange rates; the price of oil, including the anticipated Brent oil price; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; receipt of partner, regulatory and community approvals; royalty rates; future operating costs; uninterrupted access to areas of Parex' operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves and future production rates; the status of litigation; timing of drilling and completion of wells; on-stream timing of production from successful exploration wells; operational performance of non-operated producing fields; pipeline capacity; that Parex will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that Parex' conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that Parex will have the ability to develop its oil and gas properties in the manner currently contemplated; that Parex' evaluation of its existing portfolio of development and exploration opportunities is consistent with its expectations; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated as described herein; that the estimates of Parex' production and reserves volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; that Parex will be able to obtain contract extensions or fulfill the contractual obligations required to retain its rights to explore, develop and exploit any of its undeveloped properties; that Parex will have sufficient financial resources to pay dividends and acquire shares pursuant to its NCIB in the future; and other matters.

Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this document in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on Parex' current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Parex' actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Parex will derive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and Parex disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains information that may be considered a financial outlook under applicable securities laws about the Company's potential financial position, including, but not limited to: the terms of the dividends payable on September 30, 2022; Parex' anticipated dividends per annum; Parex' expectation that it will purchase the maximum allowable shares under its NCIB; and Parex' anticipated fully diluted share count by year-end 2022; all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications, including those set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of the Company and the resulting financial results will vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variations may be material. This information has been provided for illustration only and with respect to future periods are based on budgets and forecasts that are speculative and are subject to a variety of contingencies and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, these estimates are not to be relied upon as indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such financial outlook. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company's potential future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release is not conclusive and is subject to change.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0050baf-a504-4c78-857a-42d1043b913b


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Parex ResourcesPXT:CAPARXFOil and Gas Investing
PXT:CA,PARXF

EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference August 7-10, 2022 puts Spotlight on Oil and Gas Companies from US, Canada, South America and Africa

Lunch Keynote Presentations Feature BPX Energy, Vivek Ramaswamy with Strive Wealth Management and Petrie Partners

Panels include discussions on Capital Allocation, Responsibly Sourced Gas, Private Capital, Carbon Capture, Renewable Natural Gas, ESG, Private Companies and Commodity Market Outlook

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial declares third quarter 2022 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on October 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2022.

This third quarter 2022 dividend compares with the second quarter 2022 dividend of 34 cents per share.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial announces second quarter 2022 financial and operating results

  • Quarterly net income of $2,409 million and cash flow from operating activities of $2,682 million
  • Upstream production of 413,000 gross oil equivalent barrels per day, highest second quarter in over 30 years
  • Sustained strong Downstream operating performance with quarterly refinery capacity utilization of 96%, fourth consecutive quarter above 90%
  • Returned over $2.7 billion to shareholders in the quarter through dividends and successful completion of the company's $2.5 billion substantial issuer bid program
  • Renewed annual normal course issuer bid to purchase up to an additional 5% of outstanding shares, with plans to accelerate completion of the program by the end of October 2022
  • Declared third quarter dividend of 34 cents per share
  • Announced the proposed sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada for a total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share), further focusing the company's Upstream portfolio on long-life, low-decline oil sands assets
  • Released annual Advancing Climate Solutions report, outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions

Imperial reported estimated net income in the second quarter of $2,409 million, up from $1,173 million in the first quarter of 2022, driven by continued strong market conditions and improved operating performance. Cash flow from operating activities was $2,682 million up from $1,914 million in the first quarter of 2022.

"Our second quarter results are underpinned by an ongoing focus on safe and reliable operations, allowing us to capture significant value from our fully integrated assets amid continued commodity price strength, while also ensuring a stable supply of energy products to support growing demand," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Upstream production in the second quarter averaged 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest second quarter production in over 30 years. Kearl quarterly total gross production averaged 224,000 barrels per day, reflecting a full recovery in operating performance from the impacts of extreme cold weather experienced in the first quarter as well as the completion of its annual planned turnaround. Cold Lake quarterly production averaged 144,000 gross barrels per day, continuing to deliver strong operating performance while also completing a planned turnaround.

Following the impacts of extreme cold weather on Kearl operations in the first quarter of 2022 and the completion of its annual turnaround in the second quarter, Kearl production is expected to exceed 280,000 total gross barrels per day over the second half of the year. Consistent with this, Imperial is updating its annual full-year production guidance at Kearl to be around 245,000 total gross barrels per day.

"I am very pleased to see Kearl's production performance recover to normal levels in the second quarter with the extreme cold weather related impacts now firmly behind us," said Corson. "As I look ahead, Kearl's accelerated journey to grow annual production to 280,000 total gross barrels per day remains on track and will create significant value for our shareholders."

In the Downstream, quarterly refining throughput averaged 412,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization of 96%, the fourth consecutive quarter above 90%, as the company focuses on maximizing production to meet increased Canadian demand. Petroleum product sales in the quarter increased to an average of 480,000 barrels per day with Canadian fuel demand nearing pre-pandemic levels.

The company distributed over $2.7 billion to shareholders in the quarter through dividend payments and the successful completion of the company's substantial issuer bid. In June, Imperial announced the renewal of its annual normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program, allowing the repurchase of up to five percent of its outstanding shares over a 12-month period ending on June 28, 2023. Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the NCIB program and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares by the end of October 2022. The company also declared a third quarter dividend of 34 cents per share.

"In the first half of this year, Imperial has generated significant cash flow that has enabled record distributions to our shareholders and also increased the royalty and tax payments we make to federal and provincial governments that support the communities in which we operate," said Corson. "The steps we have taken to further focus our portfolio, reduce costs and efficiently grow production position us to continue returning substantial cash to shareholders going forward."

In June, Imperial announced together with ExxonMobil Canada that it had entered into an agreement with Whitecap Resources Inc. for the sale of XTO Energy Canada, which is jointly owned by Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada, for a total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share). The sale is expected to close before the end of the third quarter 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. The divestment of XTO Energy Canada further delivers on Imperial's strategy to maximize shareholder value by focusing the company's Upstream resources on long-life, low-decline oil-sands assets.

During the quarter, Imperial released its annual Advancing Climate Solutions report outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Imperial is committed to providing energy solutions in a way that helps protect people, the environment and the communities where it operates, including mitigating the risks of climate change.

"Imperial is aggressively pursuing attractive opportunities that reduce emissions, increase production and support increased profitability," said Corson. "We continue to progress a broad range of technology initiatives, including through our support of the Pathways Alliance and its application for carbon capture storage space, our recently announced plans for a lithium-extraction pilot in Alberta with potential use in battery-grade products and a hydrogen production feasibility study in Nanticoke that could help reduce the region's greenhouse gas emissions."

Second quarter highlights

  • Net income of $2,409 million or $3.63 per share on a diluted basis, up from $366 million or $0.50 per share in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $2,682 million, up from $852 million in the same period of 2021. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital¹ of $2,783 million, up from $893 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Capital and exploration expenditures totalled $314 million, up from $259 million in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The company returned $2,728 million to shareholders in the second quarter of 2022, including $2,500 million from the company's substantial issuer bid program completed in June and $228 million in dividends paid.
  • Renewed share repurchase program, enabling the purchase of up to five percent of common shares outstanding, a maximum of 31,833,809 shares, during the 12-month period ending June 28, 2023. Consistent with the company's commitment to returning surplus cash to shareholders, Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the NCIB program and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares by the end of October 2022. Purchase plans may be modified at any time without prior notice.
  • Production averaged 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, highest second quarter in over 30 years, up from 401,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2021.
  • Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 224,000 barrels per day (159,000 barrels Imperial's share), compared to 255,000 barrels per day (181,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by additional downtime. Following the impacts of extreme cold weather on Kearl operations in the first quarter of 2022 and the completion of its annual turnaround in the second quarter, Kearl production is expected to exceed 280,000 total gross barrels per day over the second half of the year. Consistent with this, Imperial is updating its annual full-year production guidance at Kearl to be around 245,000 total gross barrels per day.
  • Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 144,000 barrels per day, up from 142,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2021, continuing to outperform the company's annual production guidance of 135,000 to 140,000 gross barrels per day.
  • The company's share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 81,000 barrels per day, up from 47,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the timing of planned turnaround activities.
  • Refinery throughput averaged 412,000 barrels per day, up from 332,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2021. Capacity utilization reached 96 percent, up from 78 percent in the second quarter of 2021, as the company continues to maximize production to meet increased Canadian demand. Second quarter utilization represents the fourth consecutive quarter above 90%.
  • Petroleum product sales were 480,000 barrels per day, up from 429,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2021. Increased sales were driven by rising demand following further easing of Canadian pandemic restrictions.
  • Chemical net income of $53 million in the quarter, compared to $109 million in the second quarter of 2021. Lower income was primarily driven by lower polyethylene margins.
  • Announced, together with ExxonMobil Canada, the proposed sale of XTO Energy Canada to Whitecap Resources for total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share). The sale is expected to close before the end of the third quarter 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. The divestment of XTO Energy Canada further delivers on Imperial's strategy to maximize shareholder value by focusing Upstream resources on long-life, low-decline oil-sands assets.
  • Released annual Advancing Climate Solutions report outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering GHG emissions. Imperial is committed to providing energy solutions in a way that helps protect people, the environment and the communities where it operates, including mitigating the risks of climate change.
  • Announced strategic collaboration with E3 Lithium to advance a lithium extraction pilot in Alberta. The project will draw lithium from under Imperial's historic Leduc oil field using E3 Lithium's proprietary technology with potential for commercial development of battery-grade products. As part of the agreement, Imperial may provide technical and development support in areas such as water and reservoir management.
  • Signed agreement with Atura Power to study the potential for hydrogen production in Nanticoke, Ontario. The study will focus on the commercial and technical aspects of developing a regional hydrogen facility that could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the area's industrial sector in support of Canada's net-zero ambitions.

Current business environment
During the COVID-19 pandemic, industry investment to maintain and increase production capacity was restrained to preserve capital, resulting in underinvestment and supply tightness as demand for petroleum and petrochemical products recovered. Across late 2021 and the first half of 2022, this dynamic, along with supply chain constraints and a continuation of demand recovery, led to a steady increase in oil and natural gas prices and refining margins. In the first half of 2022, tightness in the oil and natural gas markets was further exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions imposed upon business and other activities in Russia. The price of crude oil and certain regional natural gas indicators increased to levels not seen for several years. By the end of the second quarter, high prices had led to a tempering of demand for some products. Commodity and product prices are expected to remain volatile given the current global economic and geopolitical uncertainty affecting supply and demand.

Operating results

Second quarter 2022 vs. second quarter 2021

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

2,409

366

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

3.63

0.50

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Other

2022

247

1,470

150

(430)

(91)

1,346

Price – Higher realizations were generally in line with increases in marker prices, driven primarily by increased demand and supply chain constraints. Average bitumen realizations increased by $55.01 per barrel generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations increased by $63.87 per barrel generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Higher volumes primarily driven by the timing of turnaround activities at Syncrude, partially offset by downtime at Kearl.

Royalty – Higher royalties primarily driven by improved commodity prices.

Other – Includes higher operating expenses of about $180 million, primarily higher energy prices, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $60 million.

Marker prices and average realizations

Second Quarter

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

108.52

66.17

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

95.80

54.64

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

12.72

11.53

Bitumen (per barrel)

112.27

57.26

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

144.67

80.80

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.78

0.81

Production

Second Quarter

thousands of barrels per day

2022

2021

Kearl (Imperial's share)

159

181

Cold Lake

144

142

Syncrude (a)

81

47

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

224

255

(a) In the second quarter of 2022, Syncrude gross production included about 2 thousand barrels per day of bitumen (2021 - rounded to 0 thousand barrels per day) that was exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Lower production at Kearl was primarily a result of downtime.

Higher production at Syncrude was primarily a result of the timing of turnaround activities.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

60

910

63

1,033

Margins – Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Other – Includes lower turnaround impacts of about $130 million, reflecting the absence of turnaround activities at Strathcona refinery, partially offset by higher operating expenses of about $70 million, primarily higher energy costs.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Second Quarter

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2022

2021

Refinery throughput

412

332

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

96

78

Petroleum product sales

480

429

Improved refinery throughput in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by reduced turnaround activity and increased demand.

Improved petroleum product sales in the second quarter of 2022 were mainly due to increased demand.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

109

(30)

(26)

53

Corporate and other

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(23)

(50)

Liquidity and capital resources

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Cash flow generated from (used in):

Operating activities

2,682

852

Investing activities

(230)

(207)

Financing activities

(2,734)

(1,336)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(282)

(691)

Cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,867

776

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations and improved Downstream margins.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Dividends paid

228

161

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.34

0.22

Share repurchases (a)

2,500

1,171

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

32.5

29.5

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company's substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

On May 6, 2022, the company commenced a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which it offered to purchase for cancellation up to $2.5 billion of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction and proportionate tender offer. The substantial issuer bid was completed on June 15, 2022, with the company taking up and paying for 32,467,532 common shares at a price of $77.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase of $2.5 billion and 4.9 percent of Imperial's issued and outstanding shares as the close of business on May 2, 2022. This included 22,597,379 shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

On June 27, 2022, the company announced by news release that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid and will continue its existing share purchase program. The program enables the company to purchase up to a maximum of 31,833,809 common shares during the period June 29, 2022 to June 28, 2023. This maximum includes shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid and from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of the normal course issuer bid. As in the past, Exxon Mobil Corporation has advised the company that it intends to participate to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent. The program will end should the company purchase the maximum allowable number of shares, or on June 28, 2023. Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the normal course issuer bid program, and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares by the end of October 2022. Purchase plans may be modified at any time without prior notice.

Six months 2022 vs. six months 2021

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

3,582

758

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

5.36

1.04

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Other

2022

326

2,690

(100)

(710)

(78)

2,128

Price – Higher realizations were generally in line with increases in marker prices, driven primarily by increased demand and supply chain constraints. Average bitumen realizations increased by $49.08 per barrel generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations increased by $58.99 per barrel generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Lower volumes primarily driven by downtime at Kearl, partially offset by the timing of turnaround activities at Syncrude.

Royalty – Higher royalties primarily driven by improved commodity prices.

Other – Includes higher operating expenses of about $220 million, primarily higher energy prices, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $60 million.

Average realizations and marker prices

Six Months

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

101.77

62.22

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

88.13

50.14

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

13.64

12.08

Bitumen (per barrel)

101.53

52.45

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

131.41

72.42

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.79

0.80

Production

Six Months

thousands of barrels per day

2022

2021

Kearl (Imperial's share)

146

180

Cold Lake

142

141

Syncrude (a)

79

63

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

205

253

(a) In 2022, Syncrude gross production included about 2 thousand barrels per day of bitumen (2021 - rounded to 0 thousand barrels per day) that was exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Lower production at Kearl was primarily a result of downtime.

Higher production at Syncrude was primarily a result of the timing of turnaround activities.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

352

960

110

1,422

Margins – Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Other – Includes lower turnaround impacts of about $130 million, reflecting the absence of turnaround activities at Strathcona refinery, partially offset by higher operating expenses of about $90 million, primarily higher energy costs.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Six Months

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2022

2021

Refinery throughput

406

348

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

95

81

Petroleum product sales

464

421

Improved refinery throughput in 2022 was primarily driven by reduced turnaround activity and increased demand.

Improved petroleum product sales in 2022 primarily reflects increased demand.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

176

(40)

(27)

109

Corporate and other

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(77)

(96)

Liquidity and capital resources

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Cash flow generated from (used in):

Operating activities

4,596

1,897

Investing activities

(509)

(354)

Financing activities

(3,373)

(1,538)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

714

5

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations, improved Downstream margins and favourable working capital impacts.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Dividends paid

413

323

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.61

0.44

Share repurchases (a)

2,949

1,171

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

41.4

29.5

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program and substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, project, predict, target, estimate, expect, strategy, outlook, schedule, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to purchases under the normal course issuer bid, including plans to accelerate completion by the end of October 2022; the sale of XTO Energy Canada and expected closing timing; the strategy to maximize shareholder value by focusing on long-life, low-decline oil-sands assets; Kearl production expectations for the second half of 2022, updated 2022 full-year production guidance and remaining on track to grow to 280,000 total gross barrels per day; the ability to continue returning substantial cash to shareholders; continuing to maximize production to meet increased Canadian fuel demand; the on-going commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the risks of climate change, including the impact of various opportunities to reduce emissions, increase production and support increased profitability; the lithium extraction pilot project and support to be provided by Imperial; the study for potential hydrogen production in Nanticoke; and the expectation of commodity and product price volatility.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure, regulatory approvals, participation of the company's majority shareholder and the results of periodic and ongoing evaluation of alternate uses of capital; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to GHG emissions intensity, including but not limited to support for and advancement of carbon capture and storage and the results from the lithium pilot project, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; that regulatory approvals related to the sale of XTO Energy Canada will be received in a timely manner and the sale will close as anticipated; the amount and timing of emissions reductions; support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change and GHG emissions reductions; receipt of regulatory approvals; capital and environmental expenditures; progression of COVID-19 and its impacts on Imperial's ability to operate its assets; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, the impact of COVID-19 on demand and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; lack of required support from governments and policymakers for adoption of new technologies for emissions reductions; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers, including in light of restrictions related to COVID-19; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, environmental regulation including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation, and actions in response to COVID-19; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness, including business continuity plans in response to COVID-19; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents, including increased reliance on remote working arrangements; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Total revenues and other income

17,307

8,047

29,993

15,045

Total expenses

14,141

7,576

25,293

14,062

Income (loss) before income taxes

3,166

471

4,700

983

Income taxes

757

105

1,118

225

Net income (loss)

2,409

366

3,582

758

Net income (loss) per common share (dollars)

3.63

0.51

5.37

1.04

Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars)

3.63

0.50

5.36

1.04

Other Financial Data

Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax

3

22

19

24

Total assets at June 30

44,892

38,939

Total debt at June 30

5,166

5,262

Shareholders' equity at June 30

21,979

20,769

Capital employed at June 30

27,162

26,055

Dividends declared on common stock

Total

227

195

455

356

Per common share (dollars)

0.34

0.27

0.68

0.49

Millions of common shares outstanding

At June 30

636.7

704.6

Average - assuming dilution

664.4

725.8

668.1

730.8

Attachment II

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,867

776

2,867

776

Operating Activities

Net income (loss)

2,409

366

3,582

758

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation and depletion

451

450

877

944

(Gain) loss on asset sales

(4)

(24)

(24)

(27)

Deferred income taxes and other

(149)

76

(480)

136

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(101)

(41)

594

(64)

All other items - net

76

25

47

150

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,682

852

4,596

1,897

Investing Activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(333)

(241)

(637)

(408)

Proceeds from asset sales

102

35

126

42

Loans to equity companies - net

1

(1)

2

12

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(230)

(207)

(509)

(354)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(2,734)

(1,336)

(3,373)

(1,538)

Attachment III

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Upstream

1,346

247

2,128

326

Downstream

1,033

60

1,422

352

Chemical

53

109

109

176

Corporate and other

(23)

(50)

(77)

(96)

Net income (loss)

2,409

366

3,582

758

Revenues and other income

Upstream

5,949

3,934

10,483

7,427

Downstream

18,785

5,831

32,830

11,136

Chemical

563

456

1,034

832

Eliminations / Corporate and other

(7,990)

(2,174)

(14,354)

(4,350)

Revenues and other income

17,307

8,047

29,993

15,045

Purchases of crude oil and products

Upstream

2,357

2,044

4,247

3,878

Downstream

16,261

4,760

28,773

8,780

Chemical

401

240

716

449

Eliminations

(7,998)

(2,177)

(14,365)

(4,353)

Purchases of crude oil and products

11,021

4,867

19,371

8,754

Production and manufacturing

Upstream

1,423

1,166

2,672

2,275

Downstream

418

357

774

683

Chemical

67

46

121

96

Eliminations

-

-

-

-

Production and manufacturing

1,908

1,569

3,567

3,054

Selling and general

Upstream

-

-

-

-

Downstream

153

142

300

275

Chemical

22

22

45

47

Eliminations / Corporate and other

16

36

71

67

Selling and general

191

200

416

389

Capital and exploration expenditures

Upstream

233

130

455

215

Downstream

69

120

137

188

Chemical

2

2

3

4

Corporate and other

10

7

15

15

Capital and exploration expenditures

314

259

610

422

Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above

1

2

3

4

Attachment IV

Operating statistics

Second Quarter

Six Months

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gross crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) production

(thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

159

181

146

180

Cold Lake

144

142

142

141

Syncrude (a)

81

47

79

63

Conventional

11

11

11

10

Total crude oil production

395

381

378

394

NGLs available for sale

2

1

1

2

Total crude oil and NGL production

397

382

379

396

Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

98

116

105

123

Gross oil-equivalent production (b)

413

401

397

417

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Net crude oil and NGL production (thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

145

174

134

174

Cold Lake

101

111

104

112

Syncrude (a)

63

38

61

56

Conventional

10

11

11

10

Total crude oil production

319

334

310

352

NGLs available for sale

1

2

1

2

Total crude oil and NGL production

320

336

311

354

Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

95

110

98

119

Net oil-equivalent production (b)

336

354

327

374

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

221

252

205

250

Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

191

201

189

191

NGL sales (thousands of barrels per day) (c)

2

-

1

-

Average realizations (Canadian dollars)

Bitumen (per barrel)

112.27

57.26

101.53

52.45

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

144.67

80.80

131.41

72.42

Conventional crude oil (per barrel)

115.80

58.44

106.99

54.16

NGL (per barrel)

69.19

30.07

66.98

30.97

Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet)

6.81

3.45

5.98

3.34

Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day)

412

332

406

348

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

96

78

95

81

Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day)

Gasolines

229

209

219

203

Heating, diesel and jet fuels

179

147

176

150

Lube oils and other products

49

45

49

44

Heavy fuel oils

23

28

20

24

Net petroleum products sales

480

429

464

421

Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes)

222

222

432

433

(a)

Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen that was exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Syncrude gross bitumen production (thousands of barrels per day)

2

-

2

-

Syncrude net bitumen production (thousands of barrels per day)

2

-

1

-

(b)

Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

(c)

NGL sales round to 0 in 2021.

Attachment V

Net income (loss) per

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

common share - diluted (a)

millions of Canadian dollars

Canadian dollars

2018

First Quarter

516

0.62

Second Quarter

196

0.24

Third Quarter

749

0.94

Fourth Quarter

853

1.08

Year

2,314

2.86

2019

First Quarter

293

0.38

Second Quarter

1,212

1.57

Third Quarter

424

0.56

Fourth Quarter

271

0.36

Year

2,200

2.88

2020

First Quarter

(188)

(0.25)

Second Quarter

(526)

(0.72)

Third Quarter

3

-

Fourth Quarter

(1,146)

(1.56)

Year

(1,857)

(2.53)

2021

First Quarter

392

0.53

Second Quarter

366

0.50

Third Quarter

908

1.29

Fourth Quarter

813

1.18

Year

2,479

3.48

2022

First Quarter

1,173

1.75

Second Quarter

2,409

3.63

Year

3,582

5.36

(a)

Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures
Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is cash flows from (used in) operating activities within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,682

852

4,596

1,897

Less changes in working capital

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(101)

(41)

594

(64)

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital

2,783

893

4,002

1,961

Free cash flow
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is cash flows from (used in) operating activities within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,682

852

4,596

1,897

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(333)

(241)

(637)

(408)

Proceeds from asset sales

102

35

126

42

Loans to equity companies - net

1

(1)

2

12

Free cash flow

2,452

645

4,087

1,543

Net income (loss) excluding identified items
Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is net income (loss) within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items
There were no identified items in the second quarter or year-to-date 2022 and 2021.

Cash operating costs (cash costs)
Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less costs that are non-cash in nature, including, Purchases of crude oil and products, Federal excise taxes and fuel charge, Depreciation and depletion, Non-service pension and postretirement benefit, and Financing. The components of cash operating costs include (1) Production and manufacturing, (2) Selling and general and (3) Exploration, from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serve as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is total expenses within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of Income

Total expenses

14,141

7,576

25,293

14,062

Less:

Purchases of crude oil and products

11,021

4,867

19,371

8,754

Federal excise taxes and fuel charge

553

465

1,032

869

Depreciation and depletion

451

450

877

944

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit

5

10

9

21

Financing

11

13

18

27

Total cash operating costs

2,100

1,771

3,986

3,447

Components of cash operating costs

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of Income

Production and manufacturing

1,908

1,569

3,567

3,054

Selling and general

191

200

416

389

Exploration

1

2

3

4

Cash operating costs

2,100

1,771

3,986

3,447

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Upstream

1,424

1,168

2,675

2,279

Downstream

571

499

1,074

958

Chemicals

89

68

166

143

Corporate/Eliminations

16

36

71

67

Cash operating costs

2,100

1,771

3,986

3,447

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)
Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Second Quarter

2022

2021

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream
(a)

Kearl

Cold
Lake

Syncrude

Upstream
(a)

Kearl

Cold
Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

1,423

578

396

380

1,166

461

254

391

Selling and general

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Exploration

1

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

Cash operating costs

1,424

578

396

380

1,168

461

254

391

Gross oil-equivalent production

413

159

144

81

401

181

142

47

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

37.89

39.95

30.22

51.55

32.01

27.99

19.66

91.42

USD converted at the quarterly average forex

29.55

31.16

23.57

40.21

25.93

22.67

15.92

74.05

2022 US$0.78; 2021 US$0.81

Six Months

2022

2021

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream
(a)

Kearl

Cold
Lake

Syncrude

Upstream
(a)

Kearl

Cold
Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

2,672

1,099

718

728

2,275

916

514

724

Selling and general

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Exploration

3

-

-

-

4

-

-

-

Cash operating costs

2,675

1,099

718

728

2,279

916

514

724

Gross oil-equivalent production

397

146

142

79

417

180

141

63

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

37.23

41.59

27.94

50.91

30.19

28.12

20.14

63.49

USD converted at the YTD average forex

29.41

32.86

22.07

40.22

24.15

22.50

16.11

50.79

2022 US$0.79; 2021 US$0.80

(a) Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

1 non-GAAP financial measure – see attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cenovus Announces 2022 Second-Quarter Financial and Operating Results

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) continued to deliver safe and reliable operations and strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2022. Upstream production of 762,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and downstream throughput of more than 457,000 barrels per day (bblsd) included the impact of significant planned turnaround and maintenance activities during the quarter. Aligned with the company's shareholder returns framework, Cenovus delivered more than $1 billion to shareholders in common share purchases under its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) for the second quarter, in addition to the company's base dividend.

"We executed on our commitment of returning 50% of excess free funds flow to shareholders in the quarter while maintaining strong operational and financial performance during a period of significant planned turnarounds and maintenance," said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. "And we're well positioned for even better performance in the second half of the year as our assets return to operating at normal rates across the portfolio."

Second-quarter results highlights

  • Generated cash from operating activities of nearly $3.0 billion, adjusted funds flow of $3.1 billion, free funds flow of $2.3 billion and excess free funds flow of approximately $2.0 billion.
  • Reduced long-term debt, including current portion, to $11.2 billion and net debt to $7.5 billion at quarter end.
  • Released Cenovus's 2021 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report today, detailing overall sustainability performance and progress on the company's ESG targets.
Financial, production & throughput summary
(For the period ended June 30) 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 % change 2021 Q2 % change
Financial ($ millions, except per share amounts)
Cash from operating activities 2,979 1,365
118 1,369 118
Adjusted funds flow 2 3,098 2,583 20 1,817 71
Per share (basic) 2 1.57 1.30 0.90
Per share (diluted) 2 1.53 1.27 0.89
Capital investment 822 746 10 534 54
Free funds flow 2 2,276 1,837 24 1,283 77
Excess free funds flow 2 2,020 2,615 (23) 1,244 62
Net earnings (loss) 2,432 1,625 50 224 986
Per share (basic) 1.23 0.81 0.11
Per share (diluted) 1.19 0.79 0.11
Long-term debt, including current portion 11,228 11,744 (4) 13,380 (16)
Net debt 7,535 8,407 (10) 12,390 (39)
Production and throughput (before royalties, net to Cenovus)
Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 1 614,200 654,500 (6) 614,900
Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d) 882 865 2 906 (3)
Total upstream production (BOE/d) 1 761,500 798,600 (5) 765,900
Total downstream throughput (bbls/d) 457,300 501,800 (9) 539,000 (15)

1 See Advisory for production by product type.
2 Non-GAAP financial measure or contains a non-GAAP financial measure. See Advisory.

2022 capital budget and guidance update

Cenovus has updated its 2022 corporate guidance, mainly to reflect changes in the commodity price environment, the restart of the West White Rose Project, the Sunrise oil sands acquisition, accelerated upstream development activity and increased downstream operating costs. The updated guidance is available on Cenovus's website under Investors .

Changes to the company's 2022 guidance include:

  • Increased total capital investments for the year by $400 million at the mid-point to an updated range of $3.3 billion to $3.7 billion.
    • Oil Sands capital guidance has increased by $200 million at the mid-point, related to higher planned investments at Sunrise following the anticipated third-quarter closing of the previously announced acquisition of the remaining 50% partnership interest as well as incremental capital at Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Lloydminster thermals to support continued optimization of the assets, including adding shorter-cycle production opportunities and increased delineation drilling to speed well pad development.
    • Capital guidance for the Offshore segment has increased by about $100 million to include preliminary work on the West White Rose Project restart.
    • Capital guidance for the Conventional segment has increased by $100 million at the mid-point to account for inflation of labour and equipment costs, increased scope of drilling activity in the second half of 2022 as well as for asset integrity and emissions reduction initiatives.
  • Updated total upstream production guidance to between 780,000 BOE/d and 810,000 BOE/d, an increase of 15,000 BOE/d at the midpoint, to reflect the expected closing of the agreement to purchase the remaining 50% partnership interest in the Sunrise oil sands project.
  • Increased unit operating expenses across the Downstream business to capture the outlook for strong natural gas prices, extended turnaround activity at the non-operated Wood River, Borger and Toledo refineries, and inflationary pressures on labour costs, and chemical and electricity prices in the U.S. and Canada.
  • Revised the range for expected cash taxes to between $2.3 billion and $2.6 billion for the year, reflecting higher commodity price assumptions and increased profitability across Cenovus's businesses.

Second-quarter results
In the second quarter of 2022, Cenovus again delivered strong operating and financial results, driven by the company's continued safe and reliable operating performance and low cost structure, as well as stronger commodity prices.

Operating results 1
Cenovus's total revenues in the second quarter increased to $19.2 billion from $16.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher average commodity and realized sales prices for the company's products across the Upstream and Downstream businesses. Upstream revenues were $10.1 billion in the second quarter, compared with $9.7 billion in the previous quarter. Downstream revenues were $10.8 billion in the quarter, compared with $8.2 billion in the first quarter.

Total operating margin 3 was nearly $4.7 billion, compared with $3.5 billion in the first quarter. Upstream operating margin 4 was more than $3.8 billion, compared with about $2.9 billion in the first quarter. Downstream operating margin 4 rose to $847 million in the second quarter from $544 million in the first quarter. The increase was due to U.S. Manufacturing operating margin of $793 million in the quarter, compared with $423 million in the first quarter, driven mainly by strong market crack spreads, which more than doubled from the previous quarter.

Cenovus produced 761,500 BOE/d in the second quarter, down from first-quarter production of nearly 800,000 BOE/d due to a planned turnaround at Christina Lake. Christina Lake production was 228,800 bbls/d in the second quarter, down from 254,100 bbls/d in the first quarter. Foster Creek production of 187,800 bbls/d in the second quarter, compared with 197,900 bbls/d in the first quarter, reflected anticipated declines in volumes from wells brought on in late 2021. After a thorough mechanical and safety assessment, a turnaround initially scheduled for the third quarter of 2022 at Foster Creek has been deferred to the second quarter of 2023. At the Lloydminster thermal projects, second-quarter production increased by more than 2,000 bbls/d from the previous quarter to 98,400 bbls/d. The 10,000 bbls/d Spruce Lake North project remains on track for first oil in the third quarter with steam injection already underway. Offshore production was 70,100 BOE/d in the second quarter compared with 76,400 BOE/d in the first quarter, mainly due to planned maintenance and lower contracted sales volumes at the Liwan 3-1 field in China. The sales volume decline is partially offset by the finalization of an agreement to increase natural gas sales at Liuhua 29-1. Cenovus's Conventional production rose 6% in the second quarter from the previous period to 132,600 BOE/d, due to the company's successful drilling program, well reactivation and recompletion work done in the first quarter.

The Canadian Manufacturing segment had crude utilization of 73% and throughput of 80,900 bbls/d, compared with 89% and 98,100 bbls/d in the first quarter. The lower utilization rate was due to planned turnaround activity at both the Lloydminster Upgrader and Lloydminster Refinery, which was completed in the second quarter. Canadian Manufacturing had second-quarter operating margin of $47 million compared with $114 million in the first quarter, mainly due to the lower throughput and higher expenses associated with the turnarounds.

In the U.S. Manufacturing segment, crude utilization of 75% and throughput of 376,400 bbls/d were lower than in the first quarter of 2022 as the non-operated Toledo, Wood River and Borger refineries were impacted by planned turnarounds and extended maintenance activities. The lower throughput and higher expenses associated with the turnaround activities were offset by higher market crack spreads, which drove a significantly improved operating margin of $793 million in the second quarter compared with an operating margin of $423 million in the first quarter. The Lima Refinery had strong operating performance in the second quarter, achieving 91% utilization.

The turnaround activity at the Wood River and Borger refineries is done, with work substantially complete in July at Toledo. Cenovus expects to be well positioned for stronger operational momentum in the second half of the year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

AltaGas Delivers Solid Second Quarter Results; Strategic Initiatives and Continued Execution of its Long-term Plan Drive Shareholder Value Creation

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today reported second quarter 2022 financial results and provided an update on the Company's operations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil and Gas

EP127 Work Programme & New Energy Opportunities

Global Oil & Gas Limited (“Global” or “the Company”) is pleased to update shareholders on the work programme continuing over its 100% owned Exploration Permit 127 in the Northern Territory, along with a Company update on complimentary energy opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×