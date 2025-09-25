Paramount Gold Nevada Provides Details of Its Upcoming AGM

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or the "meeting") of the stockholders will be held on December 11, 2025 at 11:00 AM eastern standard time. The meeting will be held virtually over the Internet. Proxy materials will be available on or about October 30th, the mail date, at www.edocumentview.comPZG and on the Company's website .

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on Monday, October 16, 2025, as the record date for the determination of the stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the AGM.

The Company also advised that it filed its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 25, 2025. The audit report of the Company's independent registered accounting firm included a going concern qualification. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount's strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount holds 100% interest in three projects: Grassy Mountain; Sleeper and Bald Peak.

The Grassy Mountain Gold Project ("Grassy") consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. Grassy contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

The Sleeper Gold Project is in Northern Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,474 unpatented mining claims (approximately 44,917 acres).

The drill ready Bald Peak Project in Nevada consists of approximately 2,260 acres.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release and related documents may include "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") pursuant to applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Paramount's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "may," "continue," "intend," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to the timing and success of the permitting of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project and the Sleeper Gold Project. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the conclusions made in the feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project (the "FS"); the quantity and grade of resources included in resource estimates; the accuracy and achievability of projections included in the FS; Paramount's ability to carry on exploration and development activities, including construction; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the price of silver, gold and other metals; prices for key mining supplies, including labor costs and consumables, remaining consistent with current expectations; work meeting expectations and being consistent with estimates and plant, equipment and processes operating as anticipated. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties involving interpretation of drilling results; environmental matters; the ability to obtain required permitting; equipment breakdown or disruptions; additional financing requirements; the completion of a definitive feasibility study for the Sleeper Gold Project; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs and between estimated and actual production; the global epidemics, pandemics, or other public health crises, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and the other factors described in Paramount's disclosures as filed with the SEC and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

Except as required by applicable law, Paramount disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

Overview

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE:PZG) is a US-based precious metals exploration and development company with assets in eastern Oregon and Nevada. The company is focused on building stockholder value by continuing to de-risk its portfolio of mid- to advanced-stage deposits. Paramount Gold is currently advancing its high-grade Grassy Mountain gold project in Malheur County, Oregon towards production.

On September 15, 2020, the Company announced the results of a feasibility study (FS) completed on Grassy Mountain which followed up on a pre-feasibility study (PFS) that was completed in 2018. At base case commodity prices of $1470 gold and $17 silver, the FS yielded robust economics including an after-tax NPV (5 percent) of approximately $105 million, an after-tax initial rate of return (IRR) of 26 percent and annual production of approximately 47,000 ounces of gold grading 6.46 grams per tonne (g/T) and 55,000 ounces of silver grading 10 g/T for an initial mine life of approximately 8 years. The study envisions a small underground mining operation capable of producing up to 1,400 tonnes per day to feed a 750 ton per day mill and processing plant. The processing plant will utilize a carbon in leach circuit delivering average recoveries of up to 93 percent for gold and 78 percent for silver over the course of the mine’s life.

Gold Exploration and Development in Oregon and Nevada

