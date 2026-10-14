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October 14, 2026
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Papua New Guinea Progress Update
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04 July 2023
Augustus Minerals
30 September
Multiple Mineralised Shoots Defined at Music Well
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Multiple Mineralised Shoots Defined at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 August
Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold ShootDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 June
Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music Well
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 May
Music Well Follow-Up Drilling Ignites Next Exploration Phase
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Follow-Up Drilling Ignites Next Exploration PhaseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14h
Pan Global Expands Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Discovery at Cármenes Project, Spain: Drillholes Return 7.29g/t Au Over 9 Meters and 1.53g/t Au Over 38 Meters
Drilling at the Providencia target confirms a rapidly expanding new gold discovery with wide and high-grade intercepts from only 19 drillholes completed to date Gold mineralization remains open in multiple directions and at depth More than two-dozen highly prospective targets highlight extensive... Keep Reading...
16h
Red Metal Provides Farellon Mining Update
Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a mining update for the Farellon Project at its Carrizal Copper-Gold-Cobalt Property ("Carrizal" or the "Property") near Vallenar, Chile. The lessee and operator, Minera KMT SpA... Keep Reading...
13 October
Azzuro Secures A$3.06 Million Strategic Investment
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Azzuro Secures A$3.06 Million Strategic InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 October
Cygnus Metals Limited: Kazakhstan regulatory approval received
Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG, OTCQB:CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") provides the following update in relation to the proposed transaction under which Central Asia Metals PLC (AIM:CAML) ("CAML") will acquire 100% of the shares in Cygnus pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under... Keep Reading...
13 October
Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan
Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ("Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has filed on SEDAR+ the independent technical report (the "Report" or "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of... Keep Reading...
13 October
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyproMag USA Secures Power and Advances Project Readiness for Texas Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") notes the press release issued today by its joint venture, HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), providing an update on development activities for its Texas Hub rare earth... Keep Reading...
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