Pantera Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR,OTC:PNTRF) (the "Company" or "Pantera") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all matters presented at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), held today.
Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions put before the meeting, including:
- The election of all director nominees;
- The appointment of the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorization for the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; and
- Approval of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company appreciates the ongoing support of its shareholders and looks forward to providing further updates as exploration activities continue to advance at its Rakanco Silver Project in Bolivia.
About Pantera Silver Corp.
Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a silver-focused portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will advance existing projects and continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help nurture and maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices while contributing to the growing needs of mined raw materials for a new green economy.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Jay Roberge"
CEO/President
Pantera Silver Corp.
panterasilvercorp@gmail.com
http://www.panterasilver.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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