VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX:MARI,OTC:MARIF)(ASX:MC2) is pleased to report further assay results from its ongoing drilling program at the Pampa Medina deposit, located approximately 28km east of the Company's Marimaca Oxide Deposit ("MOD") in Chile's Antofagasta Region (Figure 1). Drilling was completed on 150m centers within the central zone and continues to demonstrate continuity of the mineralized mantos within the target sedimentary horizons. Drillhole SPRD-21 intersected 102m of 1.0% Cu and 5.1g/t Ag from 706m downhole, and 150m to the north, SPRD-18 intersected 68m of 1.1% Cu and 8.7g/t Ag from 634m, including 22m of 2.1% Cu and 11g/t Ag from 668m. Additional extension drilling within the defined 3km x 1.5km area of interest ("AOI") remains ongoing, with broader step-out holes planned to target the northern extension of the Pampa Medina, within the Pampa Norte and Sierra Norte targets (Figure 2).
- Drilling completed at 150m spacing reinforces the continuity of the mineralization across the central high-grade zone of the deposit
- Drilling program within central high-grade zone nearing completion, with drill rigs moving to test the continuity of the deposit to the north in Pampa Norte, and west in Sierra Norte (Figure 2)
- SPRD-21 demonstrates the continuity of the thick, high-grade stacked mantos, unique to the Pampa Medina deposit, with drilling intersecting mineralization into the basement units (Figure 5)
- Broad interval of 102m of 1.00% Cu and 5.1g/t Ag from 706m (sulphide), including
- 72m of 1.24% Cu and 6.8g/t Ag from 710m, including
- 26m of 1.30% Cu and 6.4g/t Ag from 728m
- 14m of 1.80% Cu and 10.4g/t Ag from 760m
- 72m of 1.24% Cu and 6.8g/t Ag from 710m, including
- Broad interval of 102m of 1.00% Cu and 5.1g/t Ag from 706m (sulphide), including
- SPRD-18 - drilled 300m east of previously released SPRD-17 (Figure 5) - confirmed the continuity of the higher grade sulphide manto
- 68m of 1.13% Cu and 8.7g/t Ag from 634m (sulphide), including
- 22m of 1.15% Cu and 16.0g/t Ag from 634m
- 22m of 2.07% Cu and 10.0g/t Ag from 668m
- Near-surface oxide mineralization intersected, extending the known oxide footprint by ~150m to the west
- 68m of 0.36% Cu and 2.7g/t Ag from 142m
- 68m of 1.13% Cu and 8.7g/t Ag from 634m (sulphide), including
- SPRD-19 intersected the high grade manto at depth, showing continuity of the mineralized sedimentary horizon between previously released SPRD-08B and SPRD-12
- 34m of 1.36% Cu and 6.6g/t Ag from 832m (sulphide), including
- 18m of 2.07% Cu and 12.4g/t Ag from 834m, including
- 8m of 2.63% Cu and 17.8g/t Ag from 840m
- 18m of 2.07% Cu and 12.4g/t Ag from 834m, including
- 34m of 1.36% Cu and 6.6g/t Ag from 832m (sulphide), including
- SPRD-25 - drilled in the northern portion of the deposit 150m south of previously released SMD-01 - intersected mineralization consistent with previous drilling in the area (Figure 7)
- 54m of 1.12% Cu and 9.9g/t Ag from 320m (mixed), including
- 22m of 1.55% Cu and 9.9g/t Ag from 352m, including
- 8m of 1.93% Cu and 16.5g/t Ag from 366m (sulphide)
- 22m of 1.55% Cu and 9.9g/t Ag from 352m, including
- 54m of 1.12% Cu and 9.9g/t Ag from 320m (mixed), including
- SPRD-24 intersected multiple high-grade stacked mantos within the target sedimentary horizon (Figure 5), including
- 18m of 1.06% Cu and 5.0g/t Ag from 356m (mixed), including
- 8m of 1.87% Cu and 11.2g/t Ag from 362m
- 18m of 1.69% Cu and 13.3g/t Ag from 448m (sulphide), including
- 8m of 3.21% Cu and 27.5g/t Ag from 454m
- 18m of 1.06% Cu and 5.0g/t Ag from 356m (mixed), including
- SPRD-20 - drilled 150m east of previously released SPRD-08B - intersected the target mantos at depth
- 24m of 0.90% Cu and 2.2g/t Ag from 1,008m (sulphide), including
- 14m of 1.12% Cu and 3.7g/t Ag from 1,008m
- 24m of 0.90% Cu and 2.2g/t Ag from 1,008m (sulphide), including
- SPR-37 extended ultra-high grade manto 300m east of previous drilling within a broader intersection of 146m of 0.34% Cu from 362m (mixed), including
- 18m of 1.18% Cu and 2.8g/t Ag from 426m (sulphide), including
- 4m of 3.77% Cu and 10.5g/t Ag from 432m
- 18m of 1.18% Cu and 2.8g/t Ag from 426m (sulphide), including
- SPRD-28 confirmed the continuation of the sulphide mantos south of the historical oxide footprint, intersecting
- 26m of 0.92% Cu and 1.9g/t Ag from 306m (sulphide)
- SPRD-26 intersected near-surface oxide mineralization 300m west of the historical oxide footprint (Figure 6)
- 20m of 0.93% Cu and 7.1g/t Ag from 162m (oxide)
- 84m of 0.62% Cu and 3.2g/t Ag from 226m (oxide), including
- 46m of 1.06% Cu and 6.0g/t Ag from 230m
- Drilling was interrupted by the late WNW dyke system at depth
- SPRD-22 and SPRD-23B both intersected near-surface oxide mineralization but were interrupted by late WNW dyke systems at depth
Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:
"These results continue to build our confidence in the quality and continuity of the Pampa Medina system. Drilling on 150-metre centres is returning thick, high-grade copper-silver mineralization across the central zone, including a broad 102-metre intersection in SPRD-21 and higher-grade intervals such as the 8 metres grading 3.21% copper and 27.5 g/t silver in SPRD-24. Just as importantly, the results are consistent with our geological model of multiple mineralized mantos within the target sedimentary sequence.
"We are nearing completion of the central-zone drilling that will support our maiden resource estimate, while also extending mineralization beyond the historical oxide footprint. The next phase will test the potential for the system to continue north and west, where our geophysical work has identified targets along the broader sedimentary horizon. Pampa Medina is part of a much larger land package, and we believe there is meaningful exploration potential beyond the area drilled to date."
Overview of Pampa Medina
Pampa Medina is a manto-style copper deposit dominantly hosted in Jurassic-Triassic sedimentary units (sandstones, conglomerates, tuffs and black shales) overlain by andesitic volcanics and underlain by an Upper Paleozoic complex of metamorphosed sediments, volcanics and intrusions. Key lithological units are intruded by a dyke swarm and affected by post-mineral normal faulting. Copper was originally identified in near-surface oxide mineralization dominated by atacamite, chrysocolla and chalcocite, and has now been identified in high-grade zones of bornite, chalcopyrite, covellite and chalcocite which extend at depth beyond the oxide-primary transition. Elevated silver grades are present in both oxide and sulphide copper-mineralized zones and are generally correlated with copper grade.
Following Marimaca's consolidation of the project area and surrounding land packages in 2024, the Company reinterpreted all available geological information and developed an updated geological model for Pampa Medina, which identified the lower sedimentary units of interbedded sandstones, shales, tuffs and conglomerates as the priority target horizons for future drilling. Marimaca's 2026 drilling campaign is focused on three priority goals: definition of the high-grade central AOI, delineating the identified oxide extensions, and further step-out drilling to test potential extensions of the broader system identified in geophysical work completed to date.
Figure 1: Regional Map - Marimaca, Pampa Medina and Regional Infrastructure
Figure 2: Pampa Medina within Broader Sierra de Medina Property Block
Figure 3: Current Drilling Results and Drilling to Date within Pampa Medina Area of Interest (AOI)
Figure 4: Plan View of Pampa AOI with Section Lines
Figure 5: Long Section Looking East - Pampa Medina 406,400 E
Figure 6: Long Section Looking East - Pampa Medina 406,500 E
Figure 7: Long Section Looking East - Pampa Medina 406,950 E
|Hole
|Total Depth (m)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Intersection (m)
|% CuT
|g/t Ag
|SPRD-18
|940
|
142
|
210
|
68
|
0.36
|
2.7
|Including
|
178
|
208
|
30
|
0.54
|
5.2
|Including
|
180
|
190
|
10
|
0.86
|
7.6
|And
|
204
|
208
|
4
|
1.53
|
18.0
|
634
|
702
|
68
|
1.13
|
8.7
|Including
|
634
|
656
|
22
|
1.15
|
16.0
|And
|
668
|
690
|
22
|
2.07
|
10.0
|SPRD-19
|950
|
272
|
296
|
24
|
0.30
|
1.5
|Including
|
272
|
284
|
12
|
0.42
|
3.0
|
686
|
694
|
8
|
1.42
|
5.2
|
832
|
866
|
34
|
1.36
|
6.6
|Including
|
834
|
860
|
26
|
1.68
|
8.6
|Including
|
834
|
852
|
18
|
2.07
|
12.4
|Including
|
840
|
848
|
8
|
2.63
|
17.8
|SPRD-20
|1,080
|
924
|
1,064
|
140
|
0.36
|
0.7
|Including
|
980
|
1,064
|
84
|
0.45
|
0.9
|Including
|
1,004
|
1,064
|
60
|
0.51
|
1.0
|Including
|
1,008
|
1,032
|
24
|
0.90
|
2.2
|Including
|
1,008
|
1,022
|
14
|
1.12
|
3.7
|SPRD-21
|852
|
248
|
256
|
8
|
0.39
|
1.8
|
706
|
808
|
102
|
1.00
|
5.1
|Including
|
710
|
782
|
72
|
1.24
|
6.8
|Including
|
728
|
754
|
26
|
1.30
|
6.4
|And
|
760
|
774
|
14
|
1.80
|
10.4
|SPRD-22
|850
|
292
|
310
|
18
|
0.30
|
2.9
|Including
|
292
|
300
|
8
|
0.32
|
3.5
|
336
|
344
|
8
|
0.43
|
2.5
|SPRD-23B
|866
|
290
|
304
|
14
|
0.45
|
Below Detection
|Including
|
296
|
304
|
8
|
0.64
|
Below Detection
|
796
|
832
|
36
|
0.23
|
1.2
|Including
|
796
|
802
|
6
|
0.60
|
2.0
|SPRD-24
|623
|
80
|
112
|
32
|
0.51
|
14.1
|Including
|
100
|
112
|
12
|
1.01
|
36.3
|Including
|
100
|
108
|
8
|
1.43
|
53.0
|
356
|
374
|
18
|
1.06
|
5.0
|Including
|
356
|
370
|
14
|
1.31
|
7.0
|Including
|
362
|
370
|
8
|
1.87
|
11.2
|
448
|
466
|
18
|
1.69
|
13.3
|Including
|
454
|
464
|
10
|
2.87
|
24.0
|Including
|
454
|
462
|
8
|
3.21
|
27.5
|SPRD-25
|728
|
320
|
374
|
54
|
1.12
|
9.9
|Including
|
332
|
374
|
42
|
1.33
|
11.6
|Including
|
352
|
374
|
22
|
1.55
|
9.9
|Including
|
366
|
374
|
8
|
1.93
|
16.5
|SPRD-26
|750
|
162
|
182
|
20
|
0.93
|
7.1
|Including
|
172
|
182
|
10
|
1.56
|
13.4
|
226
|
310
|
84
|
0.62
|
3.2
|Including
|
230
|
276
|
46
|
1.06
|
6.0
|Including
|
236
|
272
|
36
|
1.25
|
7.2
|Including
|
236
|
254
|
18
|
1.93
|
11.8
|Including
|
236
|
248
|
12
|
2.51
|
20.8
|SPRD-28
|632
|
304
|
334
|
30
|
0.85
|
1.7
|Including
|
306
|
332
|
26
|
0.92
|
1.9
|SPR-37
|584
|
362
|
508
|
146
|
0.34
|
0.4
|Including
|
366
|
374
|
8
|
0.48
|
1.2
|And
|
426
|
444
|
18
|
1.18
|
2.8
|Including
|
430
|
436
|
6
|
2.80
|
8.3
|Including
|
432
|
436
|
4
|
3.77
|
10.5
Table 1: Table of Intersections. All intervals are reported as downhole lengths. True widths are estimated at approximately 80% of reported intervals.
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Inclination
|Depth
|SPR-37
|407248.86
|7440649.95
|1267.77
|270
|-60
|584
|SPRD-18
|406939.06
|7440806.94
|1271.49
|270
|-60
|940
|SPRD-19
|406297.01
|7440649.93
|1285.77
|270
|-60
|950
|SPRD-20
|406648.14
|7440650.01
|1277.86
|270
|-60
|1080
|SPRD-21
|406944.81
|7440640.9
|1271.06
|270
|-60
|852
|SPRD-22
|406343.76
|7440816.84
|1285.31
|270
|-65
|850
|SPRD-23B
|406351.77
|7440949.26
|1286.39
|270
|-60
|866
|SPRD-24
|406797.65
|7440500.02
|1273.84
|270
|-60
|623
|SPRD-25
|407096.71
|7441100.01
|1269.2
|270
|-60
|728.1
|SPRD-26
|406494.68
|7440489.21
|1280.16
|270
|-60
|750
|SPRD-28
|406857.17
|7440353.22
|1272.52
|270
|-60
|631.7
Table 2: Drill Collars
Sampling and Assay Protocols
True widths are estimated as 80% of reported intervals, based on down-hole bedding and structural measurements. Diamond drill holes were sampled on a 2m continuous basis, halved by a conventional core splitter on site with one half sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Copiapó and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing all samples to -1/4" and passing through a secondary crusher to better than 80% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 400-600g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for sequential copper %CuT (total copper); %CuS (acid soluble copper), %CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) and CuRes (residual copper). In addition to copper analyses, multi-element analysis including silver (Ag) was undertaken using ICP (multi-element Optical Inductively Coupled Plasma). A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future reference.
Qualified Person / Competent Person
The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Marimaca Copper Corp, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience.
The information in this announcement which relates to exploration results for the Pampa Medina Project is based on, and fairly reflects, information and supporting documentation prepared by Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca, a Competent Person who is a member of the Comision Minera (Chilean Mining Commission), Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile. Mr. Rivera has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Rivera consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Contact Information
For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:
Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Emily Moss
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under (without limitation) applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of activities at Pampa Medina, the potential growth of Pampa Medina, and the discovery's potential to complement the MOD. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the development activities at Pampa Medina will not progress as anticipated, or at all, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 31, 2026 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
None of the TSX, ASX or the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Appendix 1 - JORC Code 2012 Table 1 (ASX Listing Rule 5.7.1)
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|
All current drilling conducted at Sierra Medina, which includes the Pampa Medina deposit, was completed under the supervision of a registered professional geologist as a Competent Person/Qualified Person (QP) who is responsible and accountable for the planning, execution, and supervision of all exploration activity as well as the implementation of quality assurance programs and reporting.
|Drilling techniques
|
|
|Drill sample recovery
|
|
|Logging
|
|
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|Location of data points
|
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|Sample security
|
|
|Audits or reviews
|
|
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|Exploration done by other parties
|
|
Pampa Medina Concessions
Madrugador Concessions
|Geology
|
|
|Drill hole Information
|
|
|Data aggregation methods
|
|
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|Diagrams
|
|
|Balanced reporting
|
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|Further work
|
|
SOURCE: Marimaca Copper Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire