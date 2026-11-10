Pacific Imperial Announces Submission of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Fenton Property and Update on the Reviewable Transaction and Property Update on the Babine Property

Pacific Imperial Announces Submission of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Fenton Property and Update on the Reviewable Transaction and Property Update on the Babine Property

(TheNewswire)

Pacific Imperial Mines Inc.
   

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 10, 2026 Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSX.V: PPM) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated January 27, 2026, it has submitted an independent National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report") for the Fenton Property located in Houston, B.C. Canada (the "Property") to the TSX Venture Exchange for review and approval.

The Technical Report, titled "National Instrument 43-101Technical Report on the Fenton Project, Houston, British Columbia, Canada NTS Map 093L/7," has an effective date of September 1, 2026 and a signing date of October 29, 2026. It was prepared by Robert G. Wilson, B.Sc., P.Geo., AKF Mining Services Inc., Vancouver, B.C., who is an independent "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

The submission of this Technical Report is intended to satisfy a key condition under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") regarding the Company's previously announced option agreement for the Property (the "Transaction"). The Company had obtained the conditional approval of the Exchange for the Transaction. Because the Transaction constitutes a "Reviewable Transaction" under Exchange Policy 5.3, it remains subject to final Exchange approval. See the Company's press release dated January 27, 2026 for further information on the Transaction.

Babine Project

The Company has contracted to complete a 3D induced polarization and magneto-tellurics survey on the Babine Property. The survey is designed to determine if a mineralized intrusion within the volcanic and sedimentary rock exists at depth below a copper- bearing sulphide vein stockwork. The results of the survey are expected to be completed in December and will help identify potential drill targets on the Babine Property.

Peter Holbek, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Pacific Imperial Mines

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment. The Company's current focus is on the Babine and Fenton properties in B.C.

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Chris McLeod"

Chris McLeod, CEO

For further information please contact:

Chris McLeod (604) 669 6332
Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding and the closing of the Transaction and the potential determination of a mineral deposit at the Property. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to the ability of the Company to obtain regulatory approval, the state of equity markets in Canada and other jurisdictions, the ability of the Company to carry out its future plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties, risks inherent in exploration activities, the impact of exploration competition, unexpected geological or hydrological condition, changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies, failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities, volatility and sensitivity to market prices, volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations, environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens, weather and other natural phenomena, and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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