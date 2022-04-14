GamingInvesting News

OXYGEN ESPORTS WELCOMES JON RAHM AND OTHER STRATEGIC INVESTORS TO THE FAMILY Oxygen Esports LLC fresh off its successful launch of the Call of Duty League's 12 th team, the Boston Breach, is excited to announce the closing of its $20M Series A financing round. With the launch of the Boston Breach, OXG has solidified itself as New England's premier esports organization and one of the largest esports organizations in ...

OXYGEN ESPORTS WELCOMES JON RAHM AND OTHER STRATEGIC INVESTORS TO THE FAMILY

Oxygen Esports LLC (OXG), fresh off its successful launch of the Call of Duty League's (CDL) 12 th team, the Boston Breach, is excited to announce the closing of its $20M Series A financing round. With the launch of the Boston Breach, OXG has solidified itself as New England's premier esports organization and one of the largest esports organizations in North America .

Oxygen Esports Logo

"Since the completion of our deal with Kraft Sports & Entertainment to acquire the Boston Uprising, we've seen tremendous reception from investors and fans alike surrounding the integration of the Boston Uprising roster into OXG," said Murphy Vandervelde, Executive Chairman of Oxygen Esports. "Furthermore, we had a feeling Boston was ready for a CDL franchise but had no idea how excited the entire community would be to rally behind the Breach and welcome our new brand to the league."

Following an impressive first two stages by the Breach, OXG is excited to announce the on-boarding of multiple strategic financial partners, as well as welcoming Official Golf World Rankings #3 Golfer and CDL super fan, Jon Rahm , to the OXG family. Rahm joins the likes of the Kraft Family, Danny Ainge , Banner Ventures and Rob Gronkowski as an investor in OXG.

"My love for Call of Duty and the Call of Duty League is widely known and the opportunity to invest in OXG alongside partners like the Kraft Family, Danny Ainge , and the Gronkowskis was a no-brainer. I'm excited to support Oxygen Esports, the Boston Breach and the Boston Uprising – their focus on competitive engagement and community development resonates with me on and off the course," said Rahm.

In addition to further building a competitive, word class esports asset, OXG will leverage the latest round of financing to invest in re-homing more of its rosters to the Boston area, as well as investing in the amateur eco-system and talent pipeline across New England.

"We made a significant investment in the future of regionalized esports by bringing the Boston Uprising and the Boston Breach under one roof," said Vandervelde. "We believe that to build a sustainable, local eco-system we must build an infrastructure to support a transparent talent pipeline while providing digital and physical esports programming for players of all ages and skill levels. By educating and engaging the next generation of gamers at home and at our facilities, we believe the next era of esports fans will be more accustomed to playing and watching video games outside of their homes, which is key to our strategy moving forward."

About Oxygen Esports

Oxygen Esports ("OXG"), established in 2020, is New England's premier multi-title esports organization. Headquartered in Foxboro, Massachusetts and backed by some of Boston's most prominent sports and gaming experts, OXG is breathing new life into the team landscape with a data driven approach to talent acquisition and fan base engagement, proven in the market by its track record of success.

Today, OXG competes in some of the most prestigious esports leagues, including Call of Duty League (Boston Breach), Overwatch League (Boston Uprising), Rainbow Six Siege North American League, Rocket League Championship Series, Valorant Champions Tour and others.

Media Contact:
press@oxgesports.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxygen-esports-closes-20m-series-a-financing-round-and-continued-momentum-with-launch-of-boston-breach-301525782.html

SOURCE Oxygen Esports

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Easier P2E! Pre-registration is Now Open for 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX'

The P2E Game with an Addictively Simple Idle RPG Play Style

A Pre-sale Announcement for NFT Commanders that Increase Mining Efficiency

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RYAN'S WORLD "SUPER SPY RYAN" MOBILE GAME NOW AVAILABLE

Kids Can Now Jump Into the Fun Inspired by the Popular Amazon Kids+ Original Special Created by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch

The fun and adventure of "Super Spy Ryan," the live-action and animated special created by Sunlight Entertainment with kids and family digital-first studio pocket.watch is now available for kids to explore in a new, ad-free mobile game launching today. The popular "Super Spy Ryan" special is available exclusively on Amazon Kids+ and the new mobile game inspired by this magical world is now available on the Apple and Google Play app stores in the United States United Kingdom and Ireland coming soon to Canada Germany and Japan . Also coming soon to the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Easy P2E Game, Coin Grid Onboards Easy NFT Platform, SKY Play

On April 14, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKY Entertainment Corp. will be onboarding 'Coin Grid' on SKY Play, the easy NFT business platform developed by SKY Technology.

SKY Entertainment has made remarkable achievements in publishing and operating Korean-Chinese mobile games such as 'Love & Producer' and 'Summer Code'. It will develop and service eP2 E ( easy play-to-earn) game 'Coin Grid' on SKY Play.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

coherence Secures $8 Million Investment For Groundbreaking Multiplayer Technology

Griffin Gaming Partners leads a strong group of investors to support development of revolutionary network technology that makes multiplayer game development accessible to all

Coherence is pleased to announce that it has received a further $8 million in funding to support the development of its groundbreaking network technology as it continues its mission to level the playing field for multiplayer game development.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Splinterlands to Launch Node Program With $1B Burn and Rewards

#1 ranked blockchain game Splinterlands (per DappRadar ) is launching SPS validator node software, the first of its kind in the blockchain gaming industry. The sale of the nodes will facilitate a $1B SPS program, with 80% of the proceeds going toward burning SPS while 20% will be allocated to the DAO.

The node software is currently in its internal testing phase and the team plans to launch its mainnet in the fourth quarter of 2022. Participants who wish to be part of the new project can participate in the upcoming sale of validator node licenses.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlockTrust Signs Historic Deal with Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers' Association

In a first for Australian cricket, BlockTrust has signed an official licensing deal with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association, together with Rario, to connect over 1 billion cricket fans globally with NFTs. This will eventually see digital collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens) from Australian cricket, and play-to-earn virtual gaming made accessible to over one billion cricket fans globally.

Using eco-friendly blockchain technology, the multi-year exclusive CA/ACA partnership will introduce NFTs to cricket fans, creating a new fan engagement tool that celebrates the rich history of Australian cricket. The partnership will support the game's growth and support past and present players through their historic achievements being featured in NFT moments.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×