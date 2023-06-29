Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Ovintiv to Host its Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on July 28, 2023

 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its second quarter 2023 results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Friday July 28, 2023 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday July 27, 2023 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.Ovintiv.com .

Ovintiv to Host its Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on July 28, 2023

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3pmXQ2L to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

×