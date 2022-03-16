Precious Metals Investing News
About Whitehorse Gold Corp.
Whitehorse Gold Corp. is a gold exploration and development company focused on its 100% owned Skukum Gold Project located in the Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market.

Our OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Whitehorse Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX International Under the Symbol WHGDF

Whitehorse Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX International Under the Symbol WHGDF

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the OTCQX Market. Trading of the Common Shares on the OTXQX Market will begin under the symbol "WHGDF" on March 16, 2022. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Whitehorse Gold will continue to maintain the listing of its Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "WHG".

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Keep reading... Show less
Whitehorse Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Whitehorse Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that Alex Zhang has been appointed as a director of the Company. Dr. Mark Cruise has resigned as Chairman and from the Board and Nikki Graham has resigned as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. The Company thanks Dr. Cruise and Ms. Graham for their service and wishes both well in future endeavors.

Lorne Waldman has been appointed as Chair of the Board and Jean Zhang, the Company's CFO, has been appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Keep reading... Show less
Whitehorse Gold Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Whitehorse Gold Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Whitehorse Gold (TSXV: WHG) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Whitehorse Gold Intersects 4.3 Metres Grading 12.8 Grams per Tonne Gold and 1,825 Grams per Tonne Silver at Skukum Gold Project in Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Intersects 4.3 Metres Grading 12.8 Grams per Tonne Gold and 1,825 Grams per Tonne Silver at Skukum Gold Project in Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") releases results of an additional 7 drill holes, which have intersected significant gold and silver mineralization at the Skukum Creek Deposit (Figure 1) on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), in southern Yukon. The Company is awaiting assay results from the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 exploration program.

Highlights of in-fill and step out drilling results for Rainbow zone (Figure 2) of the Skukum Creek Deposit:

Keep reading... Show less
Whitehorse Gold Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director

Whitehorse Gold Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") has appointed Gordon Neal as the CEO and a director of the Company.

Mr. Neal has extensive experience in the metals and mining sector, capital markets, and government communications. He was most recently the president of New Pacific Metals Corp., and was the former vice-president corporate development at Silvercorp Metals Inc. Prior to that, he held the vice-president corporate development position at Mag Silver Corp. Mr. Neal's career also saw him working in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada as a senior communications adviser.

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Independence Announces Results from Ongoing Exploration at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Announces Results from Ongoing Exploration at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from ongoing exploration activities at the Company's Independence Oxide Heap Leach project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Since tabling a PEA for near-surface heap-leach operation at the Project, the Company has been focused on improving the metrics of the project which yielded an after-tax NPV5% of US$45M and IRR of 22%. Specifically, exploration has been focused on delineating additional near-surface oxide resources to expand the open pit and reclassify waste with mineralized material. Both of the aforementioned would have the possibility to increase the production profile, extend the mine life, and improve project economics from a cost and valuation perspective (i.e., NPV and IRR).

Keep reading... Show less
GCM Mining Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results From the Final Drill Holes in Its 2021 In-Mine and Brownfield Drilling Campaigns at Its Segovia Operations; Success Continues at the Marmajito Vein Including 131.10 g/t Au and 294.3 g/t Ag Over 0.32 Meters

GCM Mining Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results From the Final Drill Holes in Its 2021 In-Mine and Brownfield Drilling Campaigns at Its Segovia Operations; Success Continues at the Marmajito Vein Including 131.10 g/t Au and 294.3 g/t Ag Over 0.32 Meters

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today multiple high-grade intercepts at its Segovia Operations from the final 39 diamond drill holes, totaling 9,158 meters, of its 2021 in-mine and near-mine drilling programs, as well as the final 27 diamond drill holes, totaling 7,125 meters, from its 2021 brownfield drilling programs. The Company also announced the assay results from 2 additional kick-off diamond drill holes, totaling 1,140 meters, from the ongoing directional drilling at the El Silencio Deep Zone.

Significant high-grade intercepts from the latest drill results include:

Keep reading... Show less
Red Pine Announces High Grade Intersection at The Historical Darwin-Grace Mine: 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 meters in the Nyman Shear Zone

Red Pine Announces High Grade Intersection at The Historical Darwin-Grace Mine: 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 meters in the Nyman Shear Zone

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") in 2021 and 2022, began "greenfield" exploration in the Darwin-Grace Mine area revealing a multidimensional network of mineralized shear zones that each have potential to host zones of gold mineralization.

Three major structures can now be identified in the area as:

Keep reading... Show less
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. BEGINS AIRBORNE MAGNETIC SURVEY ON IRVING LAKE PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. BEGINS AIRBORNE MAGNETIC SURVEY ON IRVING LAKE PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the start of an airborne magnetic survey at SKRR's 100% owned Irving Lake Project in east-central Saskatchewan (Figure 1), The Irving Project (the "Project") is located ~100km northeast of the town of La Ronge and is located within 10km to 20km of SSR Mining's very successful Seabee and Santoy mines, which is Saskatchewan's largest gold mining operation.

Keep reading... Show less
Okapi Resources Ltd Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Okapi Resources Ltd Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During the half year, Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) (OTCMKTS:OKPRF) completed the acquisition of Tallahassee Resources Pty Ltd (Tallahassee).

Tallahassee holds a 100% interest in mineral rights that cover approximately 7,500 acres in the Tallahassee Creek Uranium District of Colorado, USA (Tallahassee Uranium Project) together with an option to acquire 100% of the Rattler Uranium Project, including the historical high-grade Rattlesnake open pit mine, in south-eastern Utah (Rattler Uranium Project).

The Company announced a Maiden 2012 Mineral Resource for the Tallahassee Uranium Project estimated at 25.4Mt @ 490ppm U3O8 for 27.6 million pounds of U3O8 using a 250ppm cut-off grade.

The Company has entered into a binding, conditional agreement with ALX Resources Corp (CVE:AL) to acquire a portfolio of six advanced exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin (Athabasca Projects), the world's premier high grade uranium district.

The Athabasca Projects includes 75 granted mineral claims covering over 55,000 hectares. Importantly, all of the projects are located along the margin of the Athabasca Basin or in the Carswell Impact Structure where depth to the unconformity is relatively shallow being 300 metres or less and typically closer to 100 metres, making them ideal for targeting shallow high-grade uranium deposits.

Okapi Resources Limited proceeded to acquire the Enmore Gold Project (EL8479) located in New South Wales from Providence Gold and Minerals Pty Ltd ("Providence").

The Enmore Gold Project is located 30km SE of Armidale in north eastern NSW, near the recently recommissioned Hillgrove Antimony-Gold Mine (Figure 10) where past production exceeds 730,000 ounces of gold. The Enmore Gold Project ("Enmore") is underexplored and remains highly prospective for identifying potentially economic highgrade gold mineralisation on known prospects, and for discovering new mineralised areas on the 135km2 exploration licence. Historic exploration at Enmore has largely focussed on the potential for locating and developing open-cut resources, leaving the exploration potential for deeper gold occurrences largely untouched.

Okapi has conducted a preliminary due diligence of available data considering the underground potential. The Company is very encouraged by both the apparent high-grade potential, and the limited relevant systematic exploration testing of higher-grade gold reefs within the broader structural lodes.

The Company completed a soil sampling program on tenement E63/2039. A lithium target over 2km in length has been generated from the results including lithium in soil results of up to 86ppm.

Enmore Gold Project

Several gold anomalies have also been identified over 5km in strike length and several hundred metres width on the tenement, along interpreted structures that also extend to gold anomalies on the adjoining joint venture tenement E63/1903.

*To view complete report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/57JGR126



About Okapi Resources Ltd:

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) is a minerals exploration company focused on the discovery and commercialisation of mineral deposits in Australia.

Okapi's primary objective is to discover and develop mineral resources from its current portfolio. The Company has carefully selected projects with historical workings and excellent results. Okapi has a team of professionals with an exemplary record of success and with a particular history in Australia.

Okapi is also pursuing a growth strategy that aims to appraise and secure further exploration and development opportunities within gold and mineral endowed districts.



Source:
Okapi Resources Ltd

Keep reading... Show less
hands holding gold bars

VIDEO — Randy Smallwood: Reasons to Own Gold Stacking Up, Silver Still a Favorite

Randy Smallwood: Reasons to Own Gold Stacking Up, Silver Still a Favorite youtu.be

Gold has cooled down after spiking on the back of the Russia/Ukraine war, but it's still well up from where it started the year, changing hands at about US$1,917 per ounce as of Tuesday (March 15) afternoon.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM), pointed out that in a broad sense the metal has been on the rise for the last 20 years.

"If anything, the reasons (to own gold) are compounding even more so, or are stronger, than they have been in times past," he said, noting that while the conflict is driving the metal, there are many other factors at play.

Keep reading... Show less

