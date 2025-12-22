OTC Markets Group Welcomes WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced West Red Lake Gold Mines LTD. (TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQX: WRLGF), a gold exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. West Red Lake Gold Mines LTD. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

West Red Lake Gold Mines LTD. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WRLGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We welcome this graduation to the OTCQX, a platform that will give investors greater access to West Red Lake Gold," said Shane Williams, President and CEO. "We are within sight of commercial production at the Madsen Mine and are excited to trade as a gold producer in 2026."

About West Red Lake Gold Mines LTD.
West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company that is publicly traded and focused on its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG is also advancing its wholly owned Rowan Property towards production as a complementary gold mining operation in Red Lake.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

West Red Lake Gold MinesWRLG:CCTSXV:WRLGOTCQB:WRLGFGold Investing
WRLG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Armory Mining Engages Castello Q Exploration for Ammo Antimony-Gold Work Program

Armory Mining Engages Castello Q Exploration for Ammo Antimony-Gold Work Program

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - December 22, 2025 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased... Keep Reading...
Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire) THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Vancouver, B.C. December 19, 2025 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused... Keep Reading...
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold bars with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Taruga Minerals Climbs on Acquisition of Gold-Copper Projects

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Many of this week's top stocks jumped on news of project acquisitions. Gold companies remained in the spotlight this week as precious... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver in 2026, Plus 9 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his thoughts on silver's price breakout, as well as potential triggers for gold's next move up. He also discusses stocks he's watching in sectors like gold, silver and "special situations."Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Completes Flow-Through Financing

iMetal Resources Completes Flow-Through Financing

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company) announces that has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit"). In connection with closing, the Company has issued 4,160,777 FT Units, at a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Shareholders Updates

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario