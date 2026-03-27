OTC Markets Group Welcomes Orvana Minerals Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Orvana Minerals Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV,OTC:ORVMF; OTCQX: ORVMF), a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Orvana Minerals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

Orvana Minerals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ORVMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market, which we believe will enhance Orvana's visibility within the investment community and broaden accessibility to U.S. investors. This milestone is aligned with our strategy of expanding our investor base while supporting our broader growth strategy as we continue advancing the restart of production in Bolivia, progress exploration activities in Argentina, and support stable operations in Spain," stated Nuria Menéndez, Orvana's CFO.

About Orvana Minerals Corp.
Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing Orovalle operation in northern Spain, the Don Mario operation in Bolivia, and the Taguas property located in the Argentina.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


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