Orosur Mining Inc: Total Voting Rights

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI,OTC:OROXF) (AIM: OMI) ("Orosur" or "the Company"), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia and Argentina, advises that during September 2026, the Company issued 1,191,250 new common shares of no par value each ("Common Shares") for a total consideration of US$114,735 following the exercise of 750,000 warrants at a price of US$0.0494 and 441,250 warrants at a price of Cdn$0.25 from its block listing announced on 14 January 2025.

For the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company has 402,196,324 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The above TVR figure does not include the issue of up to 43,750,000 Common Shares which will be issued on or around 6 October 2026, pursuant to the Brokered Private Placement announced on 25 September 2026.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jen Clarke / Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Fergus Mellon
Allison Allfrey
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316521

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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