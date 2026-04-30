Orosur Mining Inc. Announces Total Voting Rights

Orosur Mining Inc. Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia and Argentina, advises that for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company has 395,949,074 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Fergus Mellon
Allison Allfrey
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



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