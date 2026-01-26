Orosur Mining Inc Announces Results for Second Quarter ended November 30, 2025

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX-V:OMI)(AIM:OMI) the minerals developer and explorer with operations in Colombia and Argentina, announces its unaudited results for the quarter ended November 30th, 2025. All dollar figures are stated in US$ unless otherwise noted.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended November 30th, 2025 and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") have been filed and are available for review on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. The financial statements and the MD&A are also available on the Company's website at www.orosur.ca.

To view the PDF version of the financial statements please click here: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2400Q_2-2026-1-23.pdf

To view the PDF version of the MD&A, please click here http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2400Q_1-2026-1-23.pdf

Both PDF version's of the MD&A and financial statements is available here: www.orosur.ca

Highlights

Highlights for the three months ended November 30th, 2025 include:

Operational

  • In Colombia, during the whole quarter, infill drilling has continued at its Pepas gold prospect in Anzá, with the objective of moving Pepas to a NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE".) As anticipated, drilling results have firmed up the Pepas deposit and provided better definition of the nature of the thick, high-grade mineralisation. Recent results are largely as expected in terms of the grade distribution across Pepas. The MRE at Pepas is anticipated to be delivered by the end of January 2026.

At El Cedro, some 10kms to the south of Pepas but on the same licence, the Company completed a large-scale soil geochemical survey covering most of what is thought to be a large scale porphyry system. Soil samples were taken at roughly 25m intervals, along ridges and spurs for ease of access and to ensure soils were residual. The survey showed gold assay results identifying a substantial, gold bearing system, with highly anomalous geochemical responses over a large, well preserved zoned porphyry system, with soil samples assays at times exceeding 1g/t Au.

In addition, analysis of new geochemical data, in conjunction with historical mapping information and airborne geophysical data collected in 2012 has identified a second porphyry system to the south of El Cedro within the same structural regional corridor.

  • In Argentina, the Company has earned a direct 51% interest in the Argentine company, Deseado Dorado S.A.S ("Deseado"), that owns the exploration licences that make up the El Pantano Project in Santa Cruz province. The Company has now moved into the Phase 2 of the JV, that will see it move to 100% ownership of Deseado upon investment of an additional US$2m, a large part of which will be spent on a 3,000 metre drill program which commenced at El Pantano in November and is expected to conclude in early 2026.

First holes from the El Pantano drilling program confirm a low sulphidation epithermal mineral system. Whilst assays are still awaited, the Company is confident that it has achieved its general objective of proving the existence of a substantial mineral system.

  • In Nigeria, in view of the Company's need to prioritise the use of its capital and human resources, a decision was taken to withdraw from the lithium project which will be formalized over the next few weeks. The investment in Nigeria was fully impaired in the Company's financial statements as at May 31, 2025 and it remains fully impaired.

Financial and Corporate

  • On November 30, 2025, the Company had a cash balance of US$16,280,000 (May 31, 2025 US$4,877,000). As at the date of this MD&A and including the funds raised in the private placement (detailed below), the Company had a cash balance of US$14,920,000.

  • On September 18, 2025 the Company announced an upsized brokered private placement (the "Placing") to raise gross proceeds of up to CAD$20 million through the issue of up to 58,823,530 common shares at a price of CAD$0.34 per common share. The Placing, which was over- subscribed, was completed on October 2 2025 and raised CAD$20 million. No warrants were issued in connection with the Placing.

  • Post the period end, at the Company's AGM held on December 17, 2025 all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

  • The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost method except for certain financial assets and liabilities which are accounted for as Assets and Liabilities held for sale (at the lower of book value or fair value) and Profit and Loss from discontinuing operations. This accounting treatment has been applied to the activities in Uruguay and Chile.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Unaudited

As at

November 30, 2025

$

As at

May 31,

2025

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

16,280

4,877

Restricted cash

12

12

Accounts receivable and other assets

656

434

Assets held for sale in Uruguay

10

20

Total current assets

16,958

5,343

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

300

288

Exploration and evaluation assets

6,335

3,858

Total assets

23,593

9,489

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

820

623

Warrant liability

3,578

1,706

Liability of Uruguay discontinued operation

486

529

Total current liabilities

4,884

12,858

Total liabilities

4,884

2,858

Equity

Share capital

90,721

74,675

Share-based payments reserve

11,192

10,931

Warrants

36

436

Currency translation reserve

(1,445)

(2,159)

Accumulated deficit

(81,801)

(77,258)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

18,703

6,625

Non-controlling interest

6

6

Total equity

18,709

6,631

Total liabilities and equity

23,593

9,489

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss)

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Except common shares and per share amounts)

Unaudited

Six Months Ended

November 30, 2025

$

Six Months Ended

November 30, 2024

$

Corporate and administrative expenses

(995)

(913)

Exploration expenses

(132)

(109)

Share-based compensation

(706)

(107)

Other income

8

51

Net finance cost

(17)

(6)

Loss on fair value of warrants

(2,532)

-

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(185)

18

Net loss for the period for continuing operations

(4,559)

(1,066)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

16

2,936

Net income (loss) for the period

(4,543)

1,870

Item which may be subsequently reclassified to income (loss):

Cumulative translation adjustment

714

(680)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(3,829)

1,190

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for

- continuing operations

(0.01)

(0.00)

- discontinued operations

0.00

0.01

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

339,688,019

215,596,429

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Unaudited

Six Months Ended

November 30, 2025

$

Six Months Ended

November 30, 2024

$

Operating activities

Net (loss) income for the period for continued and discontinued operations

(4,543)

1,870

Adjustments for

Depreciation

10

10

Share-based payments

706

107

Reversed liability and interest accrued

-

(2,376)

Loss on fair value of warrants

2,532

Foreign exchange and other

53

(11)

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Accounts receivable and other assets

(223)

(69)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

132

(628)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,333)

(1,097)

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(22)

-

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(1,793)

(268)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,815)

(268)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issue of common shares, net of shares issuance cost

13,137

952

Proceeds from exercise of options

286

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

1,778

-

Warrant liability exercised

(660)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

14,541

952

Net change in cash

11,393

(413)

Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale

10

30

Cash, beginning of period

4,877

1,328

Cash end of period

16,280

945

Operating activities

- continuing operations

(1,304)

1,309

- discontinued operations

(29)

(2,406)

Investing activities

- continuing operations

(1,815)

(268)

Financing activities

- continuing operations

14,522

952

- discontinued operations

19

-

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Allison Allfrey
Mark Edwards
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF; AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

