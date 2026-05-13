Orosur Mining Inc. Announces Pepas West Expanding

Orosur Mining Inc. Announces Pepas West Expanding

Pepas West Expanding

  • Ongoing drilling at Pepas West continues to show positive results:

    • PEP085, 16.1m @ 2.68g/t Au

    • PEP087, 21.7m @ 1.42g/t Au

    • PEP088, 9.8m @ 1.41g/t Au

    • PEP090, 23.45m @ 2.98g/t Au

  • Hole PEP090 stepped out 30m north of previous holes, demonstrating extension potential.

  • Rig currently drilling south of Pepas, will return to Pepas West in several weeks.

  • Hole MAP-106 at APTA now in the target zone.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá" or the "Project").

Anzá - Colombia

The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 330km2, within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of the city of Medellín.

These titles and applications are owned by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The latter of these was acquired by Orosur in November 2024 from the Company's previous JV partners, Newmont Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines. Orosur thus owns 100% of the Anzá Project.

Since acquiring 100% control, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:

  • Pepas - a shallow, high-grade ore body of gold mineralisation for which the Company has calculated a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced February 10th 2026.

  • APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has to date seen almost 39,000m of historical drilling, and at which drilling has recently recommenced.

  • El Cedro - a cluster of gold porphyry intrusions in the south of the Project area that are currently subject to mapping and sampling programs, with a view to potentially being drilled as soon as targets can be finalised and logistics arranged.

Figure 1. Anzá Project

Pepas

The Company's primary focus since reassuming control of the Project in late 2024, was to explore the immediate area of Pepas, ultimately leading to the publication of a maiden MRE for the Pepas gold deposit on February 10th, 2026.

This MRE was based upon drilling undertaken by the Company and its previous JV partner from 2022 to late 2025. Results from the final hole included in the MRE, PEP074, were announced on January 8th, 2026.

Following completion of the MRE drillout in late 2025, the Company then embarked on a semi-regional drilling program around the Pepas deposit. The objective of this drilling program was to better understand the larger scale litho-structural controls that led to formation of the Pepas deposit, such that, in combination with additional mapping and sampling in the wider region, vectors toward additional mineralisation might be developed.

As announced on April 14th, 2026, a new zone of mineralisation, geologically similar to Pepas, has been discovered approximately 100m west of the main Pepas zone.

This zone had been first identified in two drill holes from early 2025, but only returned to in early 2026 once the Pepas MRE had been completed.

A number of holes (PEP082 to PEP090) have now been completed into this zone, from various positions and in various directions, in order to gain some understanding of the nature, orientation and controls upon this zone. Results thus far are highly encouraging with thick intersections of shallow gold mineralisation being recorded. Particularly encouraging was PEP090, drilled some 30m NW of previous holes, demonstrating mineralisation over 100m in strike with untested strike extension.

Hole Number

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

PEP084

0

6.95

6.95

0.98

8.5

10.8

2.3

0.48

PEP085

0

3.7

3.7

0.63

14.95

31.05

16.1

2.68

including

20.9

26.25

5.35

4.18

PEP086

0

9.8

9.8

0.96

including

0

4.3

4.3

1.83

PEP087

9.4

31.1

21.7

1.42

including

19.05

27.8

8.75

2.28

PEP088

4.9

14.7

9.8

1.41

PEP089

6.9

11.15

4.25

0.38

PEP090

9.6

14.15

4.55

0.46


17.95

41.4

23.45

2.98

including

29.9

37.3

7.4

7.23


64.1

69.9

5.8

1.94

including

67.6

69.9

2.3

3.19

Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect

As previously announced, after completion of hole PEP090, the rig operating at Pepas has been moved southward to other targets, to allow time for geological and assay information from Pepas West to be compiled. This is an ongoing process; however, the Company's geological team note that Pepas West is worthy of follow-up and it is planned that the rig will return here in several weeks to begin to define the size of this mineralised zone.

Figure 2. Plan of holes, Pepas West

Figure 3. Section PEP084,85,86

Figure 4. Section PEP087

Figure 5. Section PEP088

Figure 6. Section PEP090

APTA

The APTA prospect in the centre of the Project area has seen almost 39,000m of drilling by various companies since 2012. This work has identified a substantial epithermal gold system.

The last phase of drilling was undertaken by the Company's previous JV partner, MMA, from late 2020 through early 2022, at which time the abatement of Covid related operational restrictions allowed MMA field crews to begin to explore the wider Anzá project area. Results from the final holes of this phase of work were announced on 27th June 2022.

A new phase of drilling was commenced some weeks ago, with hole MAP-106 planned to assess several new geological concepts to assist in planning a larger drill campaign that may, if successful, allow APTA to move to resource status.

Progress of MAP-106 has been very slow due to several zones of difficult and broken ground. However, the hole is now well past 300m and within the target zone. Going forwards, new drill pads are being developed in different locations such that these issues are not repeated.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"It is encouraging to see Anzá now beginning to delivery on its promise. Pepas now has a resource, with more being found nearby, APTA being drilled and El Cedro yet to come."

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2026 Programme*

Hole ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation asl (m)

Dip (°)

Azimuth (°)

PEP-001

403384

705000

1001

-50

150

PEP-002

403384

705000

1001

-60

290

PEP-003

403240

705142

1001

-49.60

95.2

PEP-004

403508

705671

838

-59.8

99.8

PEP-005

403373

704990

1008

-49.8

94.6

PEP-007

403374

704990

1008

-69.9

170

PEP-008

403232

704803

971

-50

60

PEP-009

403032

705057

1055

-50

80

PEP-010

403375

705106

982

-50.31

190.4

PEP-011

403573

704939

1001

-50.3

255

PEP-012

403415

704890

997

-56

352

PEP-013

403413

704887

997

-50

43

PEP-014

403400

704910

1007

-50

43

PEP-015

403375

704938

1017

-50

43

PEP-016

403326

704912

999

-50

43

PEP-017

403365

704848

976

-40

47

PEP-018

403345

704851

977

-45

43

PEP-019

403446

704890

991

-45

43

PEP-020

403446

704890

991

-75

43

PEP-021

403424

704935

1012

-62

223

PEP-022

403424

704935

1012

-42

223

PEP-023

403245

704927

969

-50

43

PEP-024

403245

704927

969

-78

43

PEP-025

403369

704888

1001

-45

43

PEP-026

403339

704955

1008

-63

50

PEP-027

403468

704909

1003

-46

228

PEP-028

403398

704957

1012

-58

223

PEP-029

403311

705018

1011

-50

50

PEP-030

403311

705018

1011

-50

000

PEP-031B

403486

704901

998

-52

220

PEP-032

403431

704861

982

-60

15

PEP-033

403431

704861

982

-65

100

PEP-034

403431

704861

982

-45

315

PEP-035

403369

704882

996

-45

223

PEP-036

403311

705152

989

-45

30

PEP-037

403354

705227

958

-50

210

PEP-038

403332

705219

967

-45

128

PEP-039

403411

704798

957

-45

73

PEP-040

403369

704882

995

-80

212

PEP-041

403373

704936

1008

-50

3

PEP-042

403396

705038

716

-50

82

PEP-043

403298

704942

981

-50

43

PEP-044

403402

704948

1011

-62

33

PEP-045

403406

704949

1011

-60

223

PEP-046

403420

704933

1007

-53

43

PEP-047

403414

704927

1008

-74

223

PEP-048

403448

704922

1005

-54

043

PEP-049

403447

704920

1005

-55

223

PEP-050

403459

704905

1003

-45

43

PEP-051

403391

704928

1011

-61

43

PEP-052

403391

704928

1011

-87

43

PEP-053

403391

704929

1012

-60

223

PEP-054

403380

704954

1011

-52

43

PEP-055

403380

704954

1011

-86

223

PEP-056

403371

704970

1012

-61

43

PEP-057

403371

704970

1012

-71

223

PEP-058

403371

704970

1012

-85

223

PEP-059

403384

704976

1007

-59

43

PEP-060

403372

704908

1005

-55

43

PEP-061

403361

704988

1010

-80

223

PEP-062

403361

704988

1010

-61

43

PEP-063

403345

705005

1009

-50

80

PEP-064

403356

704923

1005

-51

43

PEP-065

403359

704949

1008

-59

43

PEP-065B

403359

704949

1008

-50

43

PEP-066

403423

704938

1009

-64

223

PEP-067

403400

704870

990

-53

43

PEP-068

403342

704989

1010

-56

43

PEP-069

403342

704987

1010

-80

218

PEP-070

403260

705071

1013

-50

30

PEP-071

403333

705005

1009

-51

90

PEP-072B

403435

704879

989

-70

43

PEP-073

403423

704917

1006

-50

307

PEP-074

403423

704917

1006

-60

127

PEP-075

403240

705267

946

-50

221

PEP-076

403240

705267

946

-60

042

PEP-077

403304

705228

959

-60

042

PEP-078

403304

705228

959

-60

222

PEP-079

403304

705228

959

-50

120

PEP-080

403093

705100

1026

-50

042

PEP-081

403215

705006

984

-55

032

PEP-082

403261

704941

977

-58

190

PEP-083

403267

704913

972

-45

342

PEP-084

403267

704913

972

-50

125

PEP-085

403267

704913

972

-50

310

PEP-086

403272

704910

979

-55

310

PEP-087

403262

704941

977

-50

260

PEP-088

403252

704946

979

-50

202

PEP-089

403252

704946

979

-50

202

PEP-090

403238

704980

976

-45

200

*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay

Samples from the EL Pantano project are sent to the preparation facility and fire assay laboratory of Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno to be assayed for gold. Pulps are then sent to the larger Alex Stewart facility in Mendoza for multi-element analysis.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



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