Orosur Mining Inc Announces Pepas West Developing

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Pepas West Developing

Pepas West Developing

  • More gold intercepts at Pepas West

  • Pepas West picture continues to deve

  • Drilling to test recently discovered high grade (>70g/t Au) surface samples along strike of Pepas West

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá" or the "Project")

Anzá - Colombia

The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 330km2, within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of the city of Medellín.

These titles and applications are owned 100% by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Since acquiring 100% control, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:

  • Pepas - a shallow, high-grade ore body of gold mineralisation for which the Company has calculated a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced on February 10th 2026.

  • APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has to date seen over 39,000m of drilling, with drilling ongoing.

  • El Cedro - a cluster of gold porphyry intrusions in the south of the Project area. Extensive mapping and sampling programs have been undertaken and planning for the first drill program undertaken at the prospect is well advanced.

Figure 1. Anzá Project

Pepas

The Company's primary focus since reassuming control of the Project in late 2024, was to explore the immediate area of Pepas, ultimately leading to the publication of a maiden MRE for the Pepas gold deposit on February 10th, 2026.

Following completion of the MRE drillout in late 2025, the Company then embarked on a semi-regional drilling program around the Pepas deposit. The objective of this drilling program was to better understand the larger scale litho-structural controls that led to formation of the Pepas deposit, such that, in combination with additional mapping and sampling in the wider region, vectors toward additional mineralisation might be developed.

Two distinct prospect areas are included in these results.

Four holes (PEP091 to PEP094) were drilled several hundred metres to the south of the Pepas deposit, to test a large area of silicification. However, no significant gold mineralisation was intersected.

As announced on April 14th, 2026, a new zone of mineralisation, geologically similar to Pepas, has been discovered approximately 100m west of the main Pepas zone.

The additional five holes (PEP095 to PEP099) were drilled around and beyond the northern extent of Pepas West in order to better understand controls upon this mineralisation and its possible breadth and strike extent.

The results of these five holes are mixed, with gold grades generally lower than Pepas, perhaps suggestive of the host rock not being as attractive for mineralising fluids, due to being less silicified. The zone is also narrower than Pepas, with a different structural setting, and its relationship to Pepas is yet to be determined.

Hole Number

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

PEP091

No significant intersections

PEP092

No significant intersections

PEP093

No significant intersections

PEP094

No significant intersections

PEP095

32.2

34.5

2.3

0.43

46.55

58.05

11.5

0.42

including

48.65

50.5

1.85

0.98

PEP096

No significant intersections

PEP097

36

62.75

26.75

0.61

including

53.5

61.5

5

1.05

PEP098

23

40.1

17.1

1.27

including

30.45

33.1

2.65

3.14

PEP099

23.65

27.6

3.95

1.94

including

24.8

26.85

2.05

3.46

Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect

More drilling will be required to understand the controls of Pepas West, before the zone can be infilled to determine scale and tonnage. However, recent high grade surface samples have opened the potential for a substantial increase in strike length.

Figure 2. Plan of holes, Pepas West

Figure 3. Section PEP095

Figure 4. Section PEP097

Figure 5. Section PEP098, PEP099

High Grade Samples

Whilst drilling at Pepas is ongoing, mapping and sampling in the wider region continues and is regularly producing more attractive prospects and potential drill targets.

The Pepas region does present challenges with rugged terrain, and extensive soil and vegetation offering little outcrop. As a result, mapping and sampling coverage expands gradually as access tracks open areas for sampling.

As noted in the NI43-101 report (as announced on 26 March 2026 and dated 16 January 2026) for the Anzá project, all of the indicated resource for the Pepas Orebody is contained within two bounding faults. However, several smaller surficial volumes of "inferred" material sit outside these faults, including one to the Southwest that had only been intersected by three historical holes, PEP025 (10.1m @ 1.46g/t Au from surface), PEP035 (11.4m @ 2.71g/t Au from surface) and PEP040 (10.25m @ 1.35g/t Au from surface).

Figure 6. Pepas MRE shell (taken from NI43-101 report, 16th January, 2026)

This area was not followed up on due to a focus on the main Pepas zone at the time, difficult access and safety issues related to a major power line that crossed this zone.

However, as access tracks have opened for drilling, a small area of outcrop was uncovered to the Southwest of this mineralised zone, which when sampled returned high grade gold assays, with the highest being 79.6g/t Au (figure 2). This small outcrop sits directly along strike from the currently understood and trend of Pepas West, and if related, could substantially increase strike length of mineralisation to close to 200m.

Issues related to access of the power line have been resolved, and the drill rig has just begun drilling a hole to test beneath these high-grade samples.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"Pepas continues to advance toward feasibility, while the broader exploration picture around Pepas West is becoming increasingly compelling. These latest results, together with the recent high-grade surface samples, reinforce our view that there remains meaningful potential to extend mineralisation along strike and to better define the scale of this developing system. Taken together, the progress across all three priority areas at Pepas, APTA and El Cedro, highlights the strength and breadth of the Anzá Project. These are exciting times for Orosur."

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2026 Programme*

Hole ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation asl (m)

Dip (°)

Azimuth (°)

PEP-001

403384

705000

1001

-50

150

PEP-002

403384

705000

1001

-60

290

PEP-003

403240

705142

1001

-49.60

95.2

PEP-004

403508

705671

838

-59.8

99.8

PEP-005

403373

704990

1008

-49.8

94.6

PEP-007

403374

704990

1008

-69.9

170

PEP-008

403232

704803

971

-50

60

PEP-009

403032

705057

1055

-50

80

PEP-010

403375

705106

982

-50.31

190.4

PEP-011

403573

704939

1001

-50.3

255

PEP-012

403415

704890

997

-56

352

PEP-013

403413

704887

997

-50

43

PEP-014

403400

704910

1007

-50

43

PEP-015

403375

704938

1017

-50

43

PEP-016

403326

704912

999

-50

43

PEP-017

403365

704848

976

-40

47

PEP-018

403345

704851

977

-45

43

PEP-019

403446

704890

991

-45

43

PEP-020

403446

704890

991

-75

43

PEP-021

403424

704935

1012

-62

223

PEP-022

403424

704935

1012

-42

223

PEP-023

403245

704927

969

-50

43

PEP-024

403245

704927

969

-78

43

PEP-025

403369

704888

1001

-45

43

PEP-026

403339

704955

1008

-63

50

PEP-027

403468

704909

1003

-46

228

PEP-028

403398

704957

1012

-58

223

PEP-029

403311

705018

1011

-50

50

PEP-030

403311

705018

1011

-50

000

PEP-031B

403486

704901

998

-52

220

PEP-032

403431

704861

982

-60

15

PEP-033

403431

704861

982

-65

100

PEP-034

403431

704861

982

-45

315

PEP-035

403369

704882

996

-45

223

PEP-036

403311

705152

989

-45

30

PEP-037

403354

705227

958

-50

210

PEP-038

403332

705219

967

-45

128

PEP-039

403411

704798

957

-45

73

PEP-040

403369

704882

995

-80

212

PEP-041

403373

704936

1008

-50

3

PEP-042

403396

705038

716

-50

82

PEP-043

403298

704942

981

-50

43

PEP-044

403402

704948

1011

-62

33

PEP-045

403406

704949

1011

-60

223

PEP-046

403420

704933

1007

-53

43

PEP-047

403414

704927

1008

-74

223

PEP-048

403448

704922

1005

-54

043

PEP-049

403447

704920

1005

-55

223

PEP-050

403459

704905

1003

-45

43

PEP-051

403391

704928

1011

-61

43

PEP-052

403391

704928

1011

-87

43

PEP-053

403391

704929

1012

-60

223

PEP-054

403380

704954

1011

-52

43

PEP-055

403380

704954

1011

-86

223

PEP-056

403371

704970

1012

-61

43

PEP-057

403371

704970

1012

-71

223

PEP-058

403371

704970

1012

-85

223

PEP-059

403384

704976

1007

-59

43

PEP-060

403372

704908

1005

-55

43

PEP-061

403361

704988

1010

-80

223

PEP-062

403361

704988

1010

-61

43

PEP-063

403345

705005

1009

-50

80

PEP-064

403356

704923

1005

-51

43

PEP-065

403359

704949

1008

-59

43

PEP-065B

403359

704949

1008

-50

43

PEP-066

403423

704938

1009

-64

223

PEP-067

403400

704870

990

-53

43

PEP-068

403342

704989

1010

-56

43

PEP-069

403342

704987

1010

-80

218

PEP-070

403260

705071

1013

-50

30

PEP-071

403333

705005

1009

-51

90

PEP-072B

403435

704879

989

-70

43

PEP-073

403423

704917

1006

-50

307

PEP-074

403423

704917

1006

-60

127

PEP-075

403240

705267

946

-50

221

PEP-076

403240

705267

946

-60

042

PEP-077

403304

705228

959

-60

042

PEP-078

403304

705228

959

-60

222

PEP-079

403304

705228

959

-50

120

PEP-080

403093

705100

1026

-50

042

PEP-081

403215

705006

984

-55

032

PEP-082

403261

704941

977

-58

190

PEP-083

403267

704913

972

-45

342

PEP-084

403267

704913

972

-50

125

PEP-085

403267

704913

972

-50

310

PEP-086

403272

704910

979

-55

310

PEP-087

403262

704941

977

-50

260

PEP-088

403252

704946

979

-50

202

PEP-089

403252

704946

979

-50

202

PEP-090

403238

704980

976

-45

200

PEP-091

403390

704583

959

-45

110

PEP-092

403390

704583

959

-50

270

PEP-093

403351

704530

946

-45

123

PEP-094

403351

704530

946

-45

30

PEP-095

403215

705006

984

-55

205

PEP-096

403215

705006

984

-45

245

PEP-097

403215

705006

985

-50

178

PEP-098

403210

704940

965

-45

037

PEP-099

403210

704940

965

-62

037







*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay.

Samples from the EL Pantano project are sent to the preparation facility and fire assay laboratory of Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno to be assayed for gold. Pulps are then sent to the larger Alex Stewart facility in Mendoza for multi-element analysis.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



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