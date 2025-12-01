Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of Warrants and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM/TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia and Argentina, advises that, during November 2025, the Company has issued a total of 500,000 new common shares of no par value each ("Common Shares") for a total consideration of US$ 24,700 following an exercise of 500,000 warrants from its block listing announced on January 8th 2025.

The Company has 19,752,648 warrants outstanding

Following Admission, the Company's new issued share capital will comprise 392,022,512 Common Shares. When calculating voting rights, shareholders should use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, visitwww.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

