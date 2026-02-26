Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of RSUs

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of RSUs

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX/AIM:OMI) announces the following:

The Company has issued 85,000 Common Shares ("Shares") representing 0.02% of the Company's current issued share capital, following the exercise of 85,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") by non-executive director, Mr.Thomas Masney.

Mr. Masney will retain 50,000 of these Shares and 35,000 Shares have been sold to pay the applicable withholding taxes.

After this exercise, and including his current holding in the Company, Mr Masney will hold 260,000 Shares.

Application has been made for 85,000 Common Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around March 2nd, 2026.

Following Admission of these 85,000 Shares, for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 394,632,125 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the issued share capital of the Company.

Following Admission, the Company will have 2,755,004 options outstanding and 9,065,000 RSUs outstanding.

For further information, visitwww.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina.

.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Thomas Masney

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Independent Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Orosur Mining Inc

b)

LEI:

213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares without par value

CA6871961059

b)

Nature of the transaction:

1. Exercise of RSUs

2. Sale of sufficient Shares to meet tax liabilities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) nil

1) 85,000

2) 25.6p

2) 35,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:

See above

e)

Date of the transaction:

25 February 2026

f)

Place of the transaction:

AIM

