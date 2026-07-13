Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Block listing six monthly return

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF)(AIM:OMI), announces the following information in connection with its block listing pursuant to Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Name of Company:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Name of scheme:

Unlisted warrants

Period of return:

From:

14 January 2026

To:

13 July 2026

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

19,752,648 corrected to 19,706,967*

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:

5,380,898

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

14,326,069

Name of contact:

Louis Castro

Telephone number of contact:

07775625724

*A discrepancy in the balance of unallotted securities at the end of the last period was identified after the last 6 monthly return, with the correct number being 45,681 securities less than previously disclosed. The correct opening position is 19,706,967 as set out above.

For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



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