Orosur Mining Inc Announces AGM Results, Investor Q&A Session

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Details of the voting are set out below:

AGM Voting Results

At the AGM, a total of 80,362,529 common shares of the 392,022,512 shares outstanding as at the record date of 7 November 2025, were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 20.5% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The votes cast were as follows:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

FOR

AGAINST

VOTES WITHELD

VOTES FOR
%

to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four (4) members;

80,349,719

12,809

0

99.98%

to elect Louis Castro as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;

75,116,572

0

1,739,951

97.74%

to elect Bradley George as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;

76,366,572

0

489,951

99.36%

to elect Thomas Masney as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;

75,597,009

0

1,259,514

98.36%

to elect Nick von Schirnding as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;

76,827,009

0

29,514

99.96%

to appoint Baker Tilly WM LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and, to authorise the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;

80,338,390

0

24,139

99.97%

to approve of the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan

76,517,320

339,203

0

99.56%

Investor Q&A session

Orosur is pleased to remind shareholders that Louis Castro, Chairman and Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be holding a live Investor Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform on 18 December 2025 at 5.30 pm (UK local time).

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am (UK Local Time) the day of the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/orosur-mining-inc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Orosur on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jem Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

