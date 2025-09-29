Origen Closes Second Tranche of Financing

Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement ("Financing") raising an additional total $115,000.

The Company issued 2,300,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $115,000. Each Unit is comprised of one Share and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Company paid finder's fees totalling $1,750 in connection with this portion of the Financing to eligible arm's length finders in accordance with CSE policies and applicable securities laws.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing were issued pursuant to one or more prospectus exemptions available to the Company and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance as required under applicable securities laws. Closing of the second tranche of the Financing was subject to customary closing conditions that include applicable CSE filings and approvals. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital, including certain payments of outstanding management fees, and exploration expenditures.

Certain insiders of the Company purchased Units under the Financing, which participation constituted a related-party transaction, as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The issuance of Units to insiders is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101, pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101, and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101, pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% owned gold-silver Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with a property portfolio of three 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg
CEO and Director

For further information please contact ir@origenresources.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular, references to approvals from the CSE for the second tranche of the Financing, project generation and possible results thereof, and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with obtaining financing, operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268320

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

