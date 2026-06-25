Orezone Announces AGM Results

Orezone Announces AGM Results

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE,OTC:ORZCF, ASX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") reports that all resolutions from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2026 (the "Meeting") were approved with 52.89% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company represented at the Meeting.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee For % For Against % Against
Julian Babarczy 304,912,884 92.14% 26,022,351 7.86%
Patrick Downey 327,146,987 98.86% 3,788,248 1.14%
Rob Doyle 329,733,040 99.64% 1,202,196 0.36%
Kate Harcourt 329,932,360 99.70% 1,002,876 0.30%
Sean Harvey 323,074,939 97.62% 7,860,296 2.38%
Tara Hassan 327,046,466 98.82% 3,888,770 1.18%


Deloitte LLP was appointed as auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, and the board of directors was authorized to fix their remuneration.

The "Report of Voting Results", which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website, discloses the detailed voting results for the above resolutions. For additional details, please also see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 13, 2026.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold is an emerging intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa. Its Casa Berardi and Bomboré gold mines host significant mineral endowments, growth opportunities, and exploration upside. The recently acquired Casa Berardi mine in Quebec has produced over 3.2 million gold ounces to-date while the Bomboré mine was constructed and brought into production by Orezone in late 2022.

Orezone is led by an experienced management team committed to safe, sustainable, and responsible mining practices, with a focus on delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Amanda Mallough
Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

This announcement was authorized for release by Patrick Downey, Director, President & CEO.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

orezone goldORE:CCtsx:oregold investing
ORE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold

Keep Reading...
Gold bars overlaid by a downward stock trend line and red market numbers.

Rhona O'Connell: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next

Rhona O'Connell, StoneX's head of market analysis, EMEA and Asia, breaks down gold's price activity over the last six months, including its correction at the beginning of the year and this week's fall below the much-watched US$4,000 per ounce level. Although the metal is now back above US$4,000,... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with arrows and "GOLD PRICE" text sit on piles of gold coins against a black background.

Gold Price Falls Below US$4,000, How Low Can it Go?

Gold is feeling the summer heat with a drop below US$4,000 per ounce on Wednesday (June 24). The yellow metal hasn't been below that key psychological level since November 2025, but a stronger US dollar, expectations of higher interest rates and cooling tensions in the Middle East are combining... Keep Reading...
Guinea flag.

Guinea Bans Raw Gold Exports to Force Domestic Refining

Guinea has banned the export of raw gold effective immediately, requiring all industrial and artisanal miners to process the precious metal domestically before shipping.According to a Bloomberg report, Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya announced the policy during a meeting with mining... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver, commenting on the impact of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting — the first with Chair Kevin Warsh at the helm — and the deal between the US and Iran.He sees the gold price revisiting... Keep Reading...
Gold bar and nuggets with text reading "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Lighthouse Gold Shines with 78 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Reuters reported on Friday (June 19) that a Panamanian government-led audit of First Quantum... Keep Reading...
David Nicholas, gold and silver bars.

David Nicholas: Gold's Next 30 Days — 10 Percent Price Pop?

David Nicholas, co-founder of XFunds, shares his outlook for gold, calling it "very constructive." In his view, it wouldn't be surprising to see an 8 to 10 percent price increase in the next 30 days. "I think gold and silver are the next trades to do really well here," Nicholas said.Don't forget... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

New Found Gold Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Steadright Cancels Purchase of 80% Interest in Moroccan Antimony Company

Related News

agriculture investing

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lakes Blue Energy Rises as Wombat Gas Field Progresses

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

base metals investing

Steadright Cancels Purchase of 80% Interest in Moroccan Antimony Company

base metals investing

Exploration Momentum Continues with Launch of District-Scale Prospecting Program

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Intersects 100.7 g/t Gold over 2.95 Meters at Traxxin Main Zone - Expands East Side Potential