Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Pilbara Gold Exploration Update and Planned Activities – March Quarter

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Anteros Metals

ANT:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

World Resource Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Orchestra BioMed Announces Appointment of Former Medtronic SVP of Corporate Development Christopher Cleary to Board of Directors

  • Medical device industry veteran brings over three decades of expertise in M&A, as well as structured research and development ("R&D") collaborations aligned with Orchestra BioMed's partnership-enabled business model
  • Mr. Cleary previously served as Senior Vice President ("SVP") of Corporate Development at Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) ("Medtronic"), where he played a key role in establishing the strategic collaboration between Orchestra BioMed and Medtronic for atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy in hypertension with increased cardiovascular risk
  • Eric A. Rose, M.D. to transition from Board Member to Board Member Emeritus and Strategic Advisor, continuing to provide invaluable expertise and guidance to Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the appointment of Christopher Cleary to its Board of Directors as an independent member, effective as of January 30, 2025. Mr. Cleary brings over three decades of experience in corporate development, mergers, acquisitions, strategic investments and structured R&D collaborations, having significantly impacted the medical technology industry through his strategic leadership and visionary approach.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris as an independent member of the Orchestra BioMed Board of Directors, a role in which we expect he will provide invaluable guidance to help us more effectively execute our novel, partnership-enabled business model," said David Hochman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Orchestra BioMed. "We got to know Chris well over the last several years as he played a key role in shaping our strategic collaboration with Medtronic. With his extensive experience in global strategy, dealmaking, investing, and partnering, Chris brings knowledge and experience that is directly relevant to our strategy, technologies, and pathways to success. He shares our vision that risk-reward sharing partnerships can be a powerful tool for advancing high-impact medical device innovations like AVIM therapy and Virtue SAB and we are excited to work closely with him on our Board."

Mr. Cleary commented, "I am excited to join the Orchestra BioMed Board of Directors and contribute to the Company's bold mission of accelerating medical device innovation in cardiovascular disease through strategic partnerships. I believe their pioneering approach addresses key challenges limiting leading corporations' abilities to deploy financial and operational resources to directly drive the development of promising high-impact device-based therapies. Orchestra BioMed's collaboration with Medtronic for AVIM therapy, which I had the opportunity to help shape, is a great example of this business at work. I look forward to working with the experienced Board of Directors and entire Orchestra BioMed team to continue driving groundbreaking advancements in cardiovascular medicine like AVIM therapy, Virtue SAB and beyond."

During his time as SVP of Corporate Development at Medtronic, Mr. Cleary facilitated over 35 acquisitions and multiple structured and venture investments and orchestrated the $6 billion sale of Covidien Group S.à.r.l 's medical supply assets to Cardinal Health Inc. His strategic acumen and negotiation skills helped drive Medtronic's growth and market expansion. Before joining Medtronic, Chris was the CEO of Alesia Capital Services, a management consulting firm for Fortune 500 companies, including Medtronic, Goldman Sachs, Ally, Macquarie Capital and Terex. He also led M&A teams within several businesses at GE Capital, closing acquisitions totaling more than $60 billion across 200+ transactions in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Mr. Cleary also currently serves on the Board of Enterra Medical, Inc., and Pristine Surgical LLC. Mr. Cleary earned his B.A. in Biology from Colorado College.

After seven years of dedicated service on Orchestra BioMed's Board of Directors, Eric A. Rose, M.D. will transition to Board Member Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to Orchestra BioMed. This new role will allow Dr. Rose to continue contributing his wealth of industry expertise, supporting key initiatives and long-term objectives. His leadership has been instrumental in helping shape the Company's growth and will remain a valuable asset in this advisory capacity.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed's partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed's lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy for the treatment of hypertension, a significant risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing the Virtue ® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

About AVIM Therapy

AVIM therapy is an investigational therapy compatible with standard dual-chamber pacemakers designed to substantially and persistently lower blood pressure. It has been evaluated in pilot studies in patients with hypertension who are also indicated for a pacemaker. MODERATO II, a double-blind, randomized, pilot study, showed that patients treated with AVIM therapy experienced net reductions of 8.1 mmHg in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (aSBP) and 12.3 mmHg in office systolic blood pressure (oSBP) at six months when compared to control patients. The BACKBEAT (BradycArdia paCemaKer with atrioventricular interval modulation for Blood prEssure treAtmenT) global pivotal study will further evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVIM therapy in lowering blood pressure in a similar target population of patients who have been indicated for, and recently implanted with, a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the potential efficacy, safety and commercial value of the Company's commercial product candidates, the ability of the Company's partnerships to accelerate clinical development, and the Company's late-stage development programs and strategic partnerships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to regulatory approval of the Company's product candidates and ongoing regulation of the Company's product candidates, if approved; the timing of, and the Company's ability to achieve, expected regulatory and business milestones; the impact of competitive products and product candidates; and the risk factors discussed under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2024, as updated by any risk factors disclosed under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company cautions against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date of this press release. The Company does not plan and undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Silas Newcomb
Orchestra BioMed
(908) 723-4489
Snewcomb@orchestrabiomed.com

Media Contact
Kelsey Kirk-Ellis
Orchestra BioMed
(484) 682-4892
Kkirkellis@orchestrabiomed.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:  
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on Friday, January 24, 2025 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on February 18, 2025 , to discuss results for its third quarter of full fiscal year 2025. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on Friday, January 24, 2025 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on February 18, 2025 , to discuss results for its third quarter of full fiscal year 2025. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Announces Appointment of Former Medtronic SVP of Corporate Development Christopher Cleary to Board of Directors

  • Medical device industry veteran brings over three decades of expertise in M&A, as well as structured research and development ("R&D") collaborations aligned with Orchestra BioMed's partnership-enabled business model
  • Mr. Cleary previously served as Senior Vice President ("SVP") of Corporate Development at Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) ("Medtronic"), where he played a key role in establishing the strategic collaboration between Orchestra BioMed and Medtronic for atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy in hypertension with increased cardiovascular risk
  • Eric A. Rose, M.D. to transition from Board Member to Board Member Emeritus and Strategic Advisor, continuing to provide invaluable expertise and guidance to Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the appointment of Christopher Cleary to its Board of Directors as an independent member, effective as of January 30, 2025. Mr. Cleary brings over three decades of experience in corporate development, mergers, acquisitions, strategic investments and structured R&D collaborations, having significantly impacted the medical technology industry through his strategic leadership and visionary approach.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris as an independent member of the Orchestra BioMed Board of Directors, a role in which we expect he will provide invaluable guidance to help us more effectively execute our novel, partnership-enabled business model," said David Hochman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Orchestra BioMed. "We got to know Chris well over the last several years as he played a key role in shaping our strategic collaboration with Medtronic. With his extensive experience in global strategy, dealmaking, investing, and partnering, Chris brings knowledge and experience that is directly relevant to our strategy, technologies, and pathways to success. He shares our vision that risk-reward sharing partnerships can be a powerful tool for advancing high-impact medical device innovations like AVIM therapy and Virtue SAB and we are excited to work closely with him on our Board."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Accelerates 100 Percent Renewable Electricity Goal for European Operations with New Solar Power Agreement with X-ELIO

Company leads value chain partners in purchase agreement that adds 118 megawatts (MW) of solar energy to enable decarbonization across the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Accelerates 100 Percent Renewable Electricity Goal for European Operations with New Solar Power Agreement with X-ELIO

Company leads value chain partners in purchase agreement that adds 118 megawatts (MW) of solar energy to enable decarbonization across the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Significant new drill targets defined at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, Southern Mongolia

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

Reinstatement to Quotation

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Related News

resource investing

Significant new drill targets defined at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, Southern Mongolia

lithium investing

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

Base Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Base Metals Investing

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Base Metals Investing

Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Lake Maitland pit re-optimisation complete

Gold Investing

Lynette Zang: A Battle Royale is Coming, Sound Money is Safety

×