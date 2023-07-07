PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

OraPharma to Participate in the First-Ever Research and Technology Pavilion Sponsored by Pacific Dental Services at the American Dental Hygienists' Association ) Annual Conference

Oral Health Care Companies Celebrate the 100th ADHA Conference by Highlighting New Data for the Treatment of Periodontal Disease

One of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations. During the three-day conference, OraPharma will share new research that will shape dental hygiene practices for years to come

Bausch Health Companies Inc, Friday, July 7, 2023, Press release picture

Dr. Richard Nagelberg, DDS and Director of Medical Affairs at Bausch Health, will host two presentations to showcase the findings of a recent study conducted by the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and published in the Journal of Periodontology. This study represents an important path forward in helping to manage periodontal disease, while setting a foundation for further research in the area of periodontal disease progression and how it may relate to the oral-systemic connection.

"OraPharma is honored to partner with respected organizations such as PDS to continue educating and empowering our colleagues in the dental health profession to make a positive impact on public oral and overall health," said Dr. Nagelberg. "We look forward to joining the ADHA as it celebrates 100 years of driving excellence in dental hygiene at this year's conference and sharing the impactful results of this research, which will help shape dental health practices in the future."

Dr. Nagelberg will also be available at booth #723 to discuss key points of the study and the latest innovations in dental healthcare. To learn more, visit www.OraPharma.com.

About OraPharma
OraPharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to partnering with dental professionals to improve oral health. Founded more than 25 years ago, OraPharma includes a curated portfolio of treatments for periodontal disease, malocclusion and multiple regenerative solutions for oral surgery. More information can be found at https://www.orapharma.com/.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
Mark MaicoKevin Wiggins
ir@bauschhealth.comcorporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766019/OraPharma-to-Participate-in-the-First-Ever-Research-and-Technology-Pavilion-Sponsored-by-Pacific-Dental-ServicesR-at-the-American-Dental-Hygienists-Association-ADHAR-Annual-Conference

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)

Bausch Health Enters Into $600 Million Financing Facility With KKR

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) and KKR today announced that Bausch Receivables Funding LP, an Ontario limited partnership and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health, has entered into a $600 million non-recourse financing facility with KKR and its credit funds and accounts. The facility will be collateralized by certain accounts receivables originated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health

Bausch Health expects to utilize the proceeds from the facility for general corporate purposes. The facility provides access to additional liquidity for a term of approximately five years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire CorEvitas

Advances World-Class Clinical Research Capabilities with Leading Regulatory-Grade Registries Platform

Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 852304. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials". A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Friday, August 11, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health's Bausch + Lomb to Acquire Novartis' XIIDRA

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSETSX:BLCO), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Novartis to acquire XIIDRA® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%, a non-steroid eye drop specifically approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) focusing on inflammation associated with dry eye

Under the terms of the agreement, Bausch + Lomb, through an affiliate, has agreed to acquire XIIDRA, libvatrep and AcuStream from Novartis for up to $2.5 billion, including an upfront payment of $1.75 billion in cash with potential milestone obligations up to $750 million based on sales thresholds and pipeline commercialization. Bausch + Lomb will also bring on the sales force supporting XIIDRA. Bausch + Lomb has obtained fully committed financing from J.P. Morgan for the transaction and intends to finance the $1.75 billion upfront cash purchase price with new debt prior to closing. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023 and be immediately accretive to Bausch + Lomb. The transaction was approved by the Board of Directors at each of the respective companies and is subject to receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: By the Community, for the Community

When Olwi Abzueta learned a school in her community in the Dominican Republic (DR) needed help, she knew she couldn't turn down the opportunity to make a difference

When she joined Medtronic as an engineer in 2017, her colleagues in the DR often volunteered in the community, but there wasn't a formal process for getting involved. To help, Abzueta joined a committee and led volunteers to do more.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Board appoints Greg Lewis as new Director

Medtronic announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Greg Lewis Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Honeywell, to the Board. Lewis will serve on the Audit Committee and the Finance and Financial Risk Committee, effective June 26, 2023 .

Greg Lewis

"We are thrilled to have Greg Lewis join our Board. His background in financial leadership across multiple industries will be a strong asset as Medtronic pushes forward a comprehensive transformation that will set us up to deliver on durable growth," said Geoff Martha , Chairman and CEO of Medtronic.

"I'm honored to join the Medtronic Board of Directors. I believe in the company's mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life," Lewis said. "I'm excited to bring my experience to bear as they transform the company and move this mission forward."

Lewis joined Honeywell in 2006 and has held a variety of financial leadership roles across the company, including Vice President of Corporate Finance and CFO of Honeywell's Automation and Control Solutions (ACS) segment. Lewis started his career at Kraft Foods and went on to roles at Tyco International and the Stanley Works. He received his MBA from Fordham University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Connecticut .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:


Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8473

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-board-appoints-greg-lewis-as-new-director-301861293.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Voltage Metals Corp.

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Nextech3D.ai Releases New Episode of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Highlighting Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio, "Toggle3D"

Related News

Base Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Voltage Metals Corp.

Precious Metals Investing

Optimum Ventures Announces Entry Into Arrangement Agreement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Gold Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Engages Marketing Consultants JP Capital LLC

Resource Investing

Further High-Grade Lithium – Up To 1.8% Li2o - Encountered At Ruth Well Project In WA

Copper Investing

Bluebush Ree Drilling Advancing

×