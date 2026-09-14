Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent Helps Nurses Alleviate Documentation Burden and Streamline Care

Voice-forward chart navigation, AI-powered acute nursing summaries, and voice-enabled discrete charting help nurses spend more time delivering care
Oracle Health today announced the U.S. availability of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent for nurses, helping alleviate documentation burden and streamline care coordination in inpatient settings. Embedded directly into Oracle Health Foundation EHR, the AI-powered capabilities combine voice-driven chart navigation and search, acute nursing summaries, and voice-enabled discrete charting to help nurses quickly find patient information, document care in near real time, and spend more time with patients.
"Nurses are the heart of patient care, yet too much of their day is spent on manual repetitive work, searching for information, documenting care, and coordinating across the care team," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent for nurses delivers quicker access to patient information and enables voice-powered documentation at the point of care. By reducing administrative work, we're helping nurses spend more time with patients while supporting coordination across the care team."
Throughout every shift, nurses move continuously between reviewing patient records, documenting care, and coordinating with other clinicians. Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent for nurses helps simplify these everyday responsibilities by making it easy to find relevant patient information, understand a patient's current condition, and complete documentation in near real time. Using natural language voice commands for chart navigation and search helps nurses quickly locate information across the patient record, while AI-powered acute nursing summaries provide concise overviews of a patient's history and current condition to help limit manual chart review. Voice-enabled discrete charting enables nurses to complete structured documentation in near real-time at the point of care, helping support timely documentation and care coordination.
Early adopters have noted the nursing capabilities' intuitive experience and its potential to help limit time spent on charting.
"As we've expanded the use of generative AI across our organization, Oracle Health has continued to listen to our feedback to help ensure nursing capabilities fit naturally into the flow of care," said Lynnette Clinton, chief information officer, BayCare Health System. "Helping our nurses complete documentation in real time has the potential to reduce after-shift charting, ease administrative burden, and give them more time to focus on patients."
Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent for nurses builds on Oracle Health's growing portfolio of AI capabilities designed to alleviate administrative burden across healthcare. The AI works to understand clinical meaning, share context across workflows, and collaborate in near real time to support intelligent automation while keeping clinicians in control. Since launching nearly two years ago, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent clinical note capabilities have already saved physicians more than 400,000 hours across health organizations in the U.S., with Oracle now extending those AI capabilities to support nursing documentation and care coordination.
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SOURCE Oracle