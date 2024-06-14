Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ora Gold Limited

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production


Ora Gold (ASX:OAU) a forward-thinking gold explorer that presents a unique opportunity with shallow, high-grade Crown Prince gold deposit, and significant land package in the prolific Murchison goldfields. Ora Gold takes pride of its strategic alliance with established Australian gold producer Westgold Resources, which positions it as a noteworthy contender in the Western Australian gold exploration space.

As Ora Gold continues to navigate the path to production, its journey is one that astute investors will watch with keen interest.

Ora Gold project

Ora Gold' strategic alliance and $6 million placement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources provides a clear pathway to commercialising Crown Prince in a strong gold price environment, validates the quality of the deposit and enables Ora Gold to leverage Westgold’s internal resources, intellectual property and infrastructure to accelerate development.

Key Focus

  • Crown Prince Drilling: Further delineating new high-grade mineralised zones at the north-eastern end of SEZ and Crown Prince East (350 metres from SEZ) and resource definition drilling along strike and below 100 metre vertical depth
  • Crown Prince Resource: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected in September of 2024.
  • Crown Prince Development: progress detailed technical programs, preliminary project development and mining proposal workstreams and agree on an ore purchase agreement and other strategic collaboration initiatives with Westgold
  • Regional: Continue systematic regional exploration programs across Ora’s commanding 677 sq km tenure package

This Ora Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Impact Minerals

Impact Receives $354,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has received a rebate of $354,000 after costs from the Research and Development Tax Incentive scheme for the financial year ending June 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Jp Cortez, gold bars.

Jp Cortez: Fix the Money, Fix the World — Gold and Silver Will Win Out

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jp Cortez, executive director at Sound Money Defense League, discussed the importance of sound money and his organization's efforts to remonetize gold and silver in the US.

2024 has been the most successful year in Sound Money Defense League's decade-long history, with six states signing bills into law that end sales taxes on gold and silver. Only five states still charge these taxes.

In total, Cortez said more than 60 pieces of legislation have been introduced in over 25 states so far this year.

Keep reading...Show less

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2024 second quarter financial results after market close on June 26, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place June 27, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's second quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR)

Prospect Ridge Announces First Tranche Closing of Unit Private Placement and New Flow Through Unit Private Placement

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR | OTC:PRRSF | FRA:OED) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of $0.16 units (the "Unit Offering") announced May 29, 2024 (see news release for details), issuing an aggregate of 13,284,500 units for gross proceeds of $2,125,520.

In connection with the first tranche, the Company paid and issued an aggregate of $28,515 and 189,157 finder warrants (having the same terms as the private placement warrants) in payment of finder fees. All securities issued in the first tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 14, 2024. The Company has further received CSE approval for an extension for the balance of the Unit Offering.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

LJN4 Northern Zone Grows Dramatically to Over 600m Down Plunge.

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce that LJN4 northern zone grows to over 600m down plunge.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold and Silver's CPI Gains Fall as Fed Holds Rates Steady

The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday (June 12) that it will hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 to 5.5 percent following its two day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

This marks the seventh time the central bank has maintained its policy since July 2023, when it last raised the rate.

The meeting occurred the same day as the release of May’s consumer price index (CPI) data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data shows a 0 percent change in CPI month-on-month, down from April’s 0.3 percent increase. On a 12 month basis, CPI saw a 3.3 percent increase over last year, a slight decline from April’s 3.4 percent year-on-year gain.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

