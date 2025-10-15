Opus One Gold Corp Appoints Jean-David Moore on Its Board of Directors

Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the " Company " or " Opus One ") Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Jean-David Moore to its Board of Directors.

Jean-David (JD) Moore has accumulated over twenty years of experience serving as a consultant and advisor to multiple mineral exploration and development companies. Throughout his career, JD has established himself as a significant shareholder in the junior mining sector, holding substantial interests in more than fifty junior mining companies, primarily located in Quebec and across Canada. Among these, he currently owns 10,900,000 shares of Opus One Gold Corp. His longstanding involvement in the industry has enabled him to create a robust and resource-focused network, comprising seasoned professionals and dedicated investors.

JD currently holds directorial positions at several organizations within the resource sector, including Bullion Gold Resources Corp., Dios Exploration Inc., Fokus Mining Corp., Green Canada Corp., and PTX Metals Inc. In addition to his ongoing roles, JD previously served as a director of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc., a company which was acquired by Iamgold Corp. in February 2024.

JD is a graduate of Laval University, where he earned a degree in Forestry Engineering. He further advanced his education by obtaining a master's degree from Laval University, based in Quebec. JD is also a registered member of the Order of Forest Engineers of the Province of Quebec (OIFQ), reflecting his commitment to professional standards within the field. As a forestry scientist, JD has made significant contributions to his discipline, authoring more than eighty scientific publications in various international journals. His research and published work have been recognized within the forestry and resource development communities.

Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: " With Jean-David Moore's appointment, Opus One Gold reaffirms its commitment to enhance its position within the market. The company is focused on accelerating its development initiatives, ensuring that it is well prepared to address both current and future challenges facing its sector. Through these efforts, Opus One Gold demonstrates a clear intent to adapt and remain competitive in an evolving industry landscape. JD's experience and knowledge will constitute a very good asset for Opus One to achieve its goals. "

Jean-David Moore, new Director of Opus One commented : "I am pleased to join a team that has made the right decisions during these last few years, which have been more challenging for mining exploration. With gold prices regularly breaking records, we are now in a completely different context. Opus One Noyell and Courville gold projects are, in my humble opinion, two (2) very promising projects that are still full of surprises. I hope to help the Opus One team develop these projects for the benefit of shareholders."

OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Opus One, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the anticipated exploration program on the project, the results of such exploration program, the development of the project and what benefits Opus One will derive from the project, the expected demand for lithium. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Opus One' control.

These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in Opus One' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended August 31 st , 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Opus One does not intend, nor does Opus One undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

