Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

September 03, 2025
Three exploration licenses located within 40km of the Telfer Gold Mine Western Australia
Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a London Stock Exchange Main Market listed company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Paterson Gold-Copper-Molybdenum Project ("The Paterson Project"), that covers 888km2 in the Paterson Province of Western Australia, located only 40km southwest of the Telfer Gold-Copper Mine operated by Greatland Gold Plc (Figure 1).
Highlights:
- The Paterson Project covers 888km2 of granted Exploration tenure, 40km south west of Greatland Gold Plc's (GGP London and ASX) Telfer Gold Copper Mine. Telfer has produced 15Moz of gold and combined with Havieron hosts a total of 10.2Moz Au in resources.
- Drilling last completed in 1987 with multiple significant drilling intercepts including:
- 17m @ 1.6% Cu, 317ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC2)
- Including 9m @ 2.6% Cu, 456ppm Mo
- 9m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.14g/t Au, 272ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC6)
- Including 5m @3.1% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 430ppm Mo
- 11m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.10g/t Au, 181ppm Mo from 83m (87WDRC8)
- Including 7m @ 2.1% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 250ppm Mo
- 13m @ 1.1% Cu, 0.29g/t Au from 107m (87WDRC14)
- Including 6m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.27g/t Au
- 8m @ 0.7% Cu, 310ppm Mo from 98m (87WDRC7)
- Including 1m @ 3.3% Cu, 0.22g/t Au, 560ppm Mo
- 17m @ 1.6% Cu, 317ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC2)
- Historic exploration looking for copper not gold
- Significant drilling intercepts are shallow and can be targeted using RC drilling
- Multiple geophysical targets identified which are yet to be drill tested
- Targets associated with magnetic lows and gravity highs
- Mobile MT, a technique utilised by industry players and the Telfer Mine in the Paterson Province, to be used over the Paterson Project area
- The Paterson Project also surrounds the Kintyre Uranium Project owned by global major Cameco Corp. Kintyre hosts a total indicated resource of 53.5Mlb U3O8
Tom Evans, Cloudbreak's MD, commented; "I am excited and delighted we have been able to secure exclusivity on this fantastic opportunity to acquire this asset, in a jurisdiction with significant activity and recent proven success. Located only 40km southwest of the Telfer Gold-Copper Mine operated by Greatland Gold Plc.
Technological advances in geophysics since the 80's have improved greatly with the success of Mobile MT in the Paterson Province, we intend to start off with this geophysical survey, to use as another vector and data layer to refine and rank drill targets not only for copper but for gold as well.
I am excited, for the Company and its shareholders, as we progress this great opportunity and I look forward to updating the market as our exploration programs progress."
Location
The Paterson Project (Figure 1) directly surrounds the Kintyre Uranium Deposit and is located 40km south-south-west of Greatland Gold Plc's Telfer Gold-Copper Mine.
Figure 1: Location Plan
Exploration Completed
The Wanderer Prospect (Figure 2 and 3) was drilled between 1987 and 1990 by CRA (at significantly lower prevailing copper and gold prices) as part of its uranium exploration expenditure across its nearby Kintyre Project. The majority of drilling was only drilled to 100m from the surface, with multiple holes logged as ending in mineralisation. No follow‐up drilling has occurred in the 35 years since then. Forty-two drill holes were drilled at the Wanderer Prospect on E45/5358 tenement.
Multiple significant drilling intercepts include:
- 17m @ 1.6% Cu, 317ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC2)
- Including 9m @ 2.6% Cu, 456ppm Mo
- 9m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.14g/t Au, 272ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC6)
- Including 5m @3.1% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 430ppm Mo
- 11m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.10g/t Au, 181ppm Mo from 83m (87WDRC8)
- Including 7m @ 2.1% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 250ppm Mo
- 13m @ 1.1% Cu, 0.29g/t Au from 107m (87WDRC14)
- Including 6m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.27g/t Au
- 8m @ 0.7% Cu, 310ppm Mo from 98m (87WDRC7)
- Including 1m @ 3.3% Cu, 0.22g/t Au, 560ppm Mo
Figure 2: Wanderer Prospect Drill Section
Figure 3: Wanderer Prospect- Drill Collar Plan and Mineralised Trend
Deal Terms
Cloudbreak has paid a A$20,000 option fee to secure two months exclusive due diligence across the Paterson Project. If Cloudbreak elects to proceed, it can acquire a 90% interest in the project via the issue of 330,000,000 shares to Mammoth Minerals Ltd (ASX:M79, "Mammoth"). Mammoth is to retain a 10% free carried interest in the Project until the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study with a positive NPV.
Tenure
The Project consists of three granted exploration licences E45/5358, E45/5391 and E45/6244 covering a land area of 888km2.
The ground is contiguous to the west, of the Cottesloe base-metal project held by Wishbone Gold Plc.
Regional Geology
The Paterson Orogen is a 2,000km long arcuate belt of folded and metamorphosed sedimentary and igneous rocks that range in age from predominantly Palaeoproterozoic to Neoproterozoic with limited outcrops of Archaean rocks.
The eastern margin of the Paterson Orogen is masked by younger Proterozoic to Phanerozoic sedimentary rocks (Officer and Canning Basins) with sedimentary units of the late Proterozoic Savory Basin on-lapping to the southwest. The main outcropping stratigraphic packages across the bulk of the Paterson Project are the lowermost member of the Mesoproterozoic to Neoproterozoic Yeneena Group, the Coolbro Sandstone, and the Paleoproterozoic Rudall Metamorphic Complex.
Local Geology
The Paleoproterozoic Rudall Metamorphic Complex hosts the Central Tenements surrounding the Kintyre Uranium deposit. At and around Kintyre, the prospective Yandagooge Formation outcrops within the Yandagooge Inlier, consisting of a "basement high" of Rudall Metamorphic Complex surrounded by Neoproterozoic sandstone and Permian glacial tillite. The basement sequence has undergone a minimum of four deformation episodes and is unconformably overlain by Neoproterozoic sandstone and conglomerate deposits of the Yeneena Basin, which have seen at least one major deformation episode.
The dominant host-rock to mineralisation at Kintyre is a garnet-rich, chert-banded, calc-silicate magnetite schistose rock, sandwiched between carbonates and shales of the Yandagooge Formation. These are amphibolite facies metamorphosed rocks, later retrogressively metamorphosed to greenschist facies during or prior to the principal mineralisation phase. Late in syn-D3 or during D4 uranium-bearing, hydrothermal fluids were introduced into the system, depositing pitchblende within northeast dipping dilational zones developed in the S3 cleavage.
In the Kintyre area, the Yandagooge Inlier is surrounded by Coolbro Sandstone, which comprises a thick quartz sandstone sequence with intercalated carbonaceous mudstone and shale interbeds (Jackson & Andrew, 1990). The Coolbro Sandstone, which represents the basal formation of the low-grade metamorphic Neoproterozoic Yeneena Supergroup, exhibits a strong slaty cleavage and has been isoclinally folded and deformed around NW trending axes.
The Central Tenements around the Kintyre deposit are predominantly covered by outcropping northwest-southeast trending, northerly dipping, and folded Coolbro sandstone. Aeolian sand covers areas in the west-central and southeast portions of the tenement. It is believed that these areas are directly underlain by an inlier of the Yandagooge Formation Rudall Metamorphics (Jackson & Andrew, 1990). Rudall Metamorphics outcrop in the west-central area and near the south-eastern corner of the tenement. The north eastern edge of the tenement has outcropping northwest-southeast trending, northerly dipping, and folded Broadhurst Formation.
Exploration Potential and Prospectivity
The Paterson Province hosts several major copper and gold operations, including the Nifty copper mine and the world-class Telfer gold mine. More recently, several new copper-gold discoveries have been made at Winu (Rio Tinto) and Havieron (Greatland Resources PLC???).
A review of a compilation of available geophysical data reprocessed using modern techniques highlights multiple anomalies, including a large "bullseye" magnetic anomaly at Wanderer Prospect within the Central Tenements. The Wanderer Copper-Gold Prospect, first discovered by CRA in 1987, reveals the presence of significant copper, gold and molybdenum values in a wide zone of iron‐oxide alteration extending across more than 1 km of strike. In addition, geochemical assemblage (Cu-Au-Mo) is potentially indicative of a porphyry intrusion as the source of mineralisation. Several other targets with low-magnetics/high gravity signatures have been identified.
At a regional scale, the Paterson Province has potential for large intrusive-related copper and gold targets undercover, requiring geophysical methods, such as Mobile MT by Expert Geophysics Limited, that has been successfully used in the Paterson Province as means of primary target identification.
A review of geophysical and structural data (Figure 4), has identified several compelling exploration opportunities around the existing Wanderer copper-gold project.
Figure 4: RTP Magnetics Left and Gravity Right, illustrating numerous coincident magnetic low and gravity high targets
This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).
For additional information please contact:
Cloudbreak Discovery PLC
Peter Huljich, Chairman
Tom Evans, Managing Director
Tel: +44 207 887 6139
Tel: +44 7851 703440
Novum Securities (Financial Adviser)
David Coffman / Anastassiya Eley
Tel: +44 7399 9400
About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC
Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource explorer and project generator. Cloudbreak is focused on mineral exploration and energy opportunities with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value.
Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiaries, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities with high intrinsic value.
Cloudbreak's generative model across the mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing in the commodity cycle.
Competent Persons Statement
The Information in this report that relates to exploration results, mineral resources or ore reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Edward Mead, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Mead is a consultant to Cloudbreak Discovery Plc and employed by Doraleda Pty Ltd. Mr Mead has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the `Australian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code). Mr Mead consents to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears in this report.
Table 1: Significant Assays (>0.3% Cu or 0.3ppm Au)
Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Cu %
Au
Mo ppm
87WDRC1
25
28
3
0.30%
0
6
87WDRC10
53
54
1
0.31%
0.25
350
87WDRC12
111
115
4
0.70%
0.35
18
87WDRC13
101
102
1
0.34%
0.07
34
87WDRC13
102
103
1
0.35%
0.09
40
87WDRC13
105
106
1
1.11%
0.12
18
87WDRC13
108
109
1
0.45%
0.04
33
87WDRC13
109
110
1
0.88%
0.06
37
87WDRC13
110
111
1
0.63%
0.16
43
87WDRC13
111
112
1
0.83%
0.09
38
87WDRC14
77
78
1
1.22%
0.15
145
87WDRC14
107
110
3
0.56%
0.17
74
87WDRC14
110
112
2
0.25%
0.65
18
87WDRC14
114
115
1
2.11%
0.59
26
87WDRC14
115
116
1
1.17%
0.17
29
87WDRC14
116
118
2
2.68%
0.28
22
87WDRC14
118
120
2
1.82%
0.15
30
87WDRC17
0
5
5
0.01%
0.38
21
87WDRC2
84
85
1
0.53%
0.02
460
87WDRC2
88
89
1
0.89%
0.04
280
87WDRC2
89
90
1
1.15%
0.04
1270
87WDRC2
90
91
1
1.68%
0.03
1000
87WDRC2
91
92
1
4.00%
0.09
610
87WDRC2
92
93
1
3.61%
0.06
620
87WDRC2
93
94
1
6.51%
0.06
220
87WDRC2
94
95
1
1.20%
0.01
15
87WDRC2
95
97
2
2.34%
0.03
44
87WDRC2
97
99
2
0.52%
0.03
40
87WDRC2
99
101
2
0.32%
0.01
49
87WDRC22
75
80
5
0.62%
0.16
13
87WDRC22
80
85
5
0.10%
0.3
9
87WDRC24
70
73
3
0.33%
0.04
34
87WDRC24
73
77
4
0.71%
0.09
41
87WDRC24
77
80
3
0.61%
0.06
30
87WDRC26
82
86
4
0.68%
0.09
28
87WDRC3
83
84
1
0.45%
0.01
7
87WDRC3
85
86
1
0.52%
0.07
140
87WDRC3
86
88
2
0.42%
0.03
69
87WDRC6
84
85
1
5.18%
0.29
620
87WDRC6
85
86
1
2.60%
0.22
720
87WDRC6
86
87
1
2.56%
0.21
350
87WDRC6
87
88
1
2.31%
0.18
290
87WDRC6
88
89
1
3.05%
0.11
169
87WDRC6
89
90
1
1.01%
0.1
81
87WDRC6
90
91
1
0.57%
0.04
59
87WDRC6
91
92
1
0.42%
0.03
42
87WDRC6
92
93
1
0.72%
0.04
121
87WDRC7
98
103
5
0.31%
0.01
46
87WDRC7
103
104
1
3.27%
0.22
560
87WDRC7
104
105
1
0.71%
0.08
360
87WDRC7
105
106
1
0.34%
0.09
1330
87WDRC8
83
84
1
0.88%
0.11
200
87WDRC8
84
85
1
2.01%
0.26
280
87WDRC8
85
86
1
2.18%
0.14
178
87WDRC8
86
87
1
2.02%
0.15
260
87WDRC8
87
88
1
3.23%
0.18
420
87WDRC8
88
89
1
2.59%
0.11
210
87WDRC8
89
90
1
1.81%
0.08
200
87WDRC8
90
92
2
0.39%
0.01
43
87WDRC8
92
94
2
0.70%
0.03
77
88WDD03
89
90
1
0.67%
0.04
53
88WDD03
90
91
1
0.36%
0.03
40
88WDD03
190
191
1
0.61%
0.08
78
88WDD03
191
192
1
0.43%
0.06
87
88WDRC27
43
44
1
0.19%
0.99
24
88WDRC28
58
62
4
0.48%
0
11
88WDRC36
90
95
5
0.32%
0.02
9
88WDRC36
95
100
5
0.46%
0.1
20
Table 2: Collar location and Hole Type
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
RL (m)
Total Depth (m)
Dip
Azimuth
Hole Type
87WDRC1
402140
7521450
430
104
-60
180
RC
87WDRC2
402180
7521450
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC3
402220
7521450
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC4
402200
7521410
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC5
402170
7521410
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC6
402160
7521450
430
116
-60
180
RC
87WDRC7
402180
7521470
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC8
402200
7521450
430
109
-60
180
RC
87WDRC9
402260
7521450
430
98
-60
180
RC
87WDRC10
402060
7521460
430
89
-60
180
RC
87WDRC11
402030
7521480
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC12
402010
7521440
430
120
-60
180
RC
87WDRC13
401250
7521520
450
120
-90
0
RC
87WDRC14
401250
7521480
450
120
-90
0
RC
87WDRC15
401210
7521520
450
114
-90
0
RC
87WDRC16
401250
7521560
450
109
-90
0
RC
87WDRC17
401290
7521520
450
115
-90
0
RC
87WDRC18
401330
7521490
450
119
-90
0
RC
87WDRC19
401170
7521600
450
120
-90
0
RC
87WDRC20
401210
7521560
450
120
-90
0
RC
87WDRC21
401250
7521440
450
120
-90
0
RC
87WDRC22
401642
7521465
450
98
-60
180
RC
87WDRC23
401658
7521465
450
100
-60
180
RC
87WDRC24
401675
7521465
450
100
-60
180
RC
87WDRC25
401700
7521465
450
96
-60
180
RC
87WDRC26
401662
7521493
450
100
-60
180
RC
88WDRC27
401245
7521605
450
80
-60
240
RC
88WDRC28
401280
7521600
450
81
-60
240
RC
88WDRC29
401220
7521690
450
69
-60
250
RC
88WDRC30
401140
7521760
451
54
-60
250
RC
88WDRC31
401135
7521800
448
69
-60
240
RC
88WDRC32
401250
7521750
450
106
-90
0
RC
88WDRC33
401250
7521700
440
87
-60
200
RC
88WDRC34
401250
7521335
450
105
-90
0
RC
88WDRC35
401950
7521360
430
106
-90
0
RC
88WDRC36
401950
7521285
450
106
-90
0
RC
88WDRC37
401950
7521425
440
106
-90
0
RC
87WDD01
401950
7521500
415
287.7
-61
181
DD
87WDD02
401985
7521555
440
117
-70
180
DD
88WDD03
401250
7521500
420
212.7
-90
0
DD
88WDD04
402180
7521480
434
200.8
-90
0
DD
90WDD05
401950
7521425
440
409.9
-90
0
DD
20m
Three Nations Control Nearly Half of Global Mining Footprint, ICMM Data Shows
The world’s mining industry may be spread across more than 150 countries, but new data reveals that almost half of all large-scale mining and processing facilities are concentrated in just three: China, Australia, and the United States.
The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) on Wednesday (September 3) released its Global Mining Dataset report, a sweeping compilation of 15,188 mines and processing plants that it says is the most comprehensive public record of the sector to date.
According to ICMM, 45 percent of all mines, smelters, refineries, and steel plants are clustered in China, the US, and Australia: an uneven distribution that has significant implications for supply chains and the pace of the clean energy transition.
“ICMM's foundational Dataset shows that over 75 percent of national economies have at least some connection to large-scale mining or mineral processing,” said Rohitesh Dhawan, ICMM’s president and CEO.
“Having a global view of the location, type, commodity and footprint of these facilities is essential to inform the right public and policy debates for this critical sector. With minerals and metals at the heart of the energy transition and geopolitical shifts, robust, global, industry-wide data has never been more critical.”
The dataset identifies 12,876 mines, 1,980 standalone processing facilities, and 332 co-located sites where extraction and processing happen together.
While operations stretch across more than 151 countries, ICMM’s analysis shows that China in particular dominates the processing stage of the supply chain. The dataset records 426 metallurgical facilities in China — by far the largest number worldwide — compared with 120 in the US, 87 in India, and 65 in Brazil.
That asymmetry between mining and refining presents a challenge facing local supply chains. While resource deposits are scattered globally, the industrial capacity to convert ores into usable metals is more centralized and heavily tilted toward China.
Europe, for instance, suffers from this vulnerability. Despite having strong demand from its automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries, the continent’s mining base has shrunk. The dataset shows a greater density of metallurgical facilities in Europe compared with mines.
This imbalance is not limited to Europe. Across the globe, many economies have significant mineral deposits but lack the facilities to process them. This structural gap cements the dominance of China which has invested heavily in refining capacity and controls much of the midstream in critical mineral supply chains.
Coal remains dominant
Although the dataset highlights the role of critical minerals in the energy transition, it also shows that coal remains the single most common mined commodity by number of facilities.
Coal accounts for 42 percent of all mines, followed by gold at 17 percent, copper at 12 percent, and iron ore at 9 percent.
The prevalence of coal mines contrasts with global climate goals, but also reflects the legacy infrastructure of energy systems and the uneven pace of transition.
Overall, Asia hosts the largest number of coal, copper, and iron ore mines, while North and Central America contain the highest number of gold mines.
Playing the long game
ICMM officials stressed that the release of the dataset is just a first step in a multi-year effort to improve transparency and support evidence-based policymaking in the sector. Alongside the full dataset, which draws on proprietary sources, ICMM published a public version covering 8,508 facilities.
Dhawan said the council hopes the data will “continue to expand and improve through partnerships” while building on key sustainability indicators in the coming months.
More crucially, industry observers have long criticized the scarcity of comprehensive, public data on the sector. Without standardized information, they argue, it is difficult to evaluate the social and environmental impacts of mining or even craft effective regulations.
ICMM’s initiative, though still limited by licensing restrictions on some proprietary datasets, represents one of the most ambitious attempts to date to assemble a global picture of the industry. The council said it would work with partners to expand the dataset and incorporate indicators on sustainability performance.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
1h
Prince Silver
Investor Insight
With a strong asset foundation, a clean capital structure and an experienced technical team, Prince Silver is well-positioned to capitalize on the current macro tailwinds in the silver and manganese markets.
Overview
Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC,OTC:HWTNF) is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on unlocking value at the Prince silver project in southeastern Nevada. In July 2025, the company completed a transformational acquisition of Stampede Metals Corporation and subsequently rebranded from Hawthorn Resources to Prince Silver Corp. The flagship asset is a district-scale, past-producing silver-gold-zinc-manganese carbonate replacement system, historically mined for silver and base metals through the early to mid-1900s.
Aerial view of the Prince silver project
Fully funded and technically refreshed, the company’s immediate objective is to validate and expand upon the 129 historic drill holes (over 16,600 m) completed on the property and convert the large JORC-compliant exploration target into a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource. The upcoming drill program, expected to begin in early Sept 2025, is designed to validate legacy data, step out along mineralized trends, and establish continuity across the deposit's multiple mantos, veins and breccia zones. The company will also initiate metallurgical test work, geophysical refinement and updated geological modeling to support a modern pit-constrained resource and longer-term development plan.
Company Highlights
- Flagship project: 100 percent ownership of the historic Prince silver mine in Lincoln County, Nevada, an open, near-surface silver-gold-zinc carbonate replacement deposit with a 25 to 43 Mt exploration target and strong historic grades.
- The company’s second project, Stampede Gap, is about 15 km north west of the Prince mine. Stampede Gap is a large porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum with an extensive alteration zone that presents a deep seated exploration target.
- Clean corporate reset: Hawthorn Resources completed the Stampede Metals acquisition and re-listed as Prince Silver Corp. on July 11, 2025, issuing 15 million shares for the acquisition and raising ~C$4 million in gross proceeds to fund drilling.
- Fully funded summer drill program: ~6,500-m reverse-circulation set to begin early Sept 2025 to validate historic holes and step out along strike/dip to expand known mineralization and potential resources. .
- Tight share structure: 45.9 million shares outstanding post-financing; Stampede shareholders voluntarily locked-up for 12 months.
- Experienced, hands-on leadership: President Ralph Shearing, plus new directors Robert Wrixon and Darrell Rader, add mine-building, corporate and capital-markets depth to the company’s leadership team.
Key Project
Prince Silver Project
The Prince silver project is a large-scale, polymetallic carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) located just west of Pioche, a historic mining district in southeastern Nevada. The project hosts a structurally and stratigraphically controlled system of silver-rich mantos, breccias and fissure veins emplaced along northeast-trending faults within the Cambrian Pioche Shale. Historical underground production between 1912 and 1949 totaled approximately 1.12 million tons (Mt) at average grades of 100 grams per ton (g/t) silver, 4.5 percent zinc, 2.8 percent lead, and 10 percent manganese, predominantly from shallow workings in the Main and Ridge Zones.
Geological mapping, relogging and compilation of 129 historic drill holes (16,606 m) have defined a JORC exploration target ranging between 25 and 43 Mt, grading approximately 37 to 40 g/t silver, 1.5 percent zinc, and 0.8 percent lead. This target includes three dominant mineralized zones: Ridge, Main and Prince Extended. Mineralization is generally tabular, strataform and laterally continuous, with multiple stacked mantos and vein swarms, often associated with jasperoid, manganese-rich breccias and semi-massive to massive sulfides. The projects’ mineralization remains open along strike and at depth in all directions.
Historical drill results
Historical drill results showing mineralization at the Prince Silver Project is near surface and open in all directions of modelled mineralized horizons
Prince Silver’s 2025 Phase-1 drill program (~6,500 m of RC drilling) is designed to:
- Twin and validate historic pre 2012 high-grade underground and Churn drill hole intercepts.
- Extend mineralization into open gaps between and beyond the Ridge and Main zones.
- Test down-dip extensions and potential feeder structures below and along strike to previously drilled intervals.
A follow-up Phase-2 program (expected in 2026) would target resource expansion along the 2.5-km trend and scout new targets identified via geophysics and structural interpretation. In parallel, the company plans to conduct metallurgical testing to evaluate optimal processing options. Surface rights include 20 unpatented lode claims and 12 patented claims under lease option. The lease agreement includes nominal cash payments and a staged buyout option upon completion of a preliminary economic assessment. The project has good access via gravel roads, with power available on site, and is within 15 km of Pioche community infrastructure.
Overall, the Prince silver project offers district-scale upside within a known past producing metallogenic belt, with near-term drilling and a clear path to defining a large, pit-constrained and underground silver-equivalent resource in Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world.
Other Projects
Stampede Gap Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project
A large, early-stage porphyry target in Nevada featuring over 200 claims. Historical geophysics identified multiple IP-resistivity anomalies, and a single 700 m drill hole encountered extensive skarn alteration before terminating in mineralization. No current plans for exploration in 2025.
Broken Handle
A legacy polymetallic silver-lead-zinc project with limited historical data. Considered non-core for now; the company’s resources remain focused on advancing Prince Silver.
Management Team
Ralph Shearing – President and Director
Ralph Shearing is a professional geologist and mine developer with over 35 years in mineral exploration development and public company management. Since 1987, he has held senior executive positions with public junior mining and exploration companies, primarily with Luca Mining Corp., a company he founded in 1986 and successfully guided through the exploration, initial development and construction, and pre-production phases of the Tahuehueto mine, located in Durango, México. He currently acts as Qualified Person for Prince Silver’s technical disclosure.
Rob Scott – CFO
Rob Scott has more than 25 years of experience in accounting, corporate compliance, corporate finance, and merchant and commercial banking. He has played a key role in raising more than $200 million in equity financing. Scott has held senior executive and board positions with several TSX-V listed companies, including Great Bear Resources, ValOre Metals, Riverside Resources, Capitan Silver and First Helium.
Robert Wrixon – Director
Robert Wrixon is a seasoned executive and engineer with over 20 years’ experience across ASX- and LSE-listed mining companies. He holds a PhD in mineral engineering from UC Berkeley and brings deep technical, corporate development and M&A experience.
Darrell Rader – Director
Darrell Rader is the president and CEO of Minaurum Gold, a silver-focused explorer in Mexico, and a prominent figure in North American silver exploration. He has directly raised over $150 million for mineral exploration and development and has strong relationships with institutional investors and bankers. He founded Defiance Silver, a silver developer, and previously was the head of corporate development with silver miner IMPACT Silver. Rader holds a BBA in Finance from Simon Fraser University.
Neil MacRae – Independent Director
A veteran mining executive, Neil MacRae has more than two decades of experience in investor relations and has held various investor relations roles with companies such as First Majestic Silver, Sherwood Copper (merged with Capstone in 2008), Farallon Mining (sold to Nyrstar in 2011), and Santacruz Silver Mining. He provides strategic direction on corporate visibility and capital markets positioning.
Keep reading...Show less
2h
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces the Commencement of Drilling by Coeur Silvertip Holdings on its Silverknife Property, British Columbia
Frankfurt:6YL) (TSXV:WLR)(Frankfurt:6YL)("Walker Lane") announces a drill campaign has commenced on its Silverknife Property that is fully funded by Coeur Silvertip Holdings, Ltd. ("Coeur"), a subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE), pursuant to the terms of an option agreement where Coeur can earn an initial 75% interest that can be increased to a 100% stake in the Property. The proposed drill program comprises of five holes with total meterage of approximately 1,200 meters at three sites. Additional work by Coeur will be focused on completing groundwork for future permitting of the Tootsee River North Zone and the other prospective zone for advanced exploration and possible drilling in 2026 and beyond.
"We are very pleased to have the Coeur team executing and funding exploration as they have a huge amount of expertise in CRD systems. We believe it is a significant advantage to our shareholders to have their team executing and funding exploration at Silverknife," stated Kevin Brewer, P.Geo., President and CEO of Walker Lane. "We identified the large areas of exploration potential at Silverknife and Coeur started in 2024 to utilize that data and integrate it into their own data to establish a minerals systems approach. This preliminary program will further the understanding of these potentially large CRD systems in the Silvertip region. We see this as the first major step to uncovering the significant potential of the Silverknife Prospect. A project like this with such large areas to explore requires a multi-year exploration commitment. Considering the large area under investigation with this limited program, if mineralization is intersected it could be a game changer."
The drill program is a preliminary examination testing the possible western extent of the prospective geology and mineralization of the Silverknife Prospect in the Silverknife Central Zone. The program is designed to:
- Test the down-dip extension of the Silverknife Prospect including testing for new parallel ore zones to the existing two stacked ore zones;
- An initial examination of the structural complexity of the Silverknife Central Zone and possible contact relationships between the Rosella Limestone Formation (a highly prospective target for CRD mineralization) with the granodioritic Cassiar Intrusive;
- Conduct an initial test of coincident gravity and magnetic anomalies that are quite large and are associated with cross cutting fault structures suggesting an ideal setting for CRD and skarn mineralization; and,
- Understand the geology of the metasediments in the deeper part of the Silvertip sedimentary package.
The Silverknife Property is located in north-central British Columbia and is located immediately west of Coeur's Silvertip Mine, one of the highest-grade CRD silver-lead-zinc-critical mineral projects in the world. The Property shows considerable promise to host a CRD deposit. It already hosts the Silverknife Prospect which extends westwards from the Silvertip property into the Silverknife property. The Company has also issued several information releases pertaining to the identification of three other areas of exploration prospectivity within the Silverknife property.
On behalf of the Board:
"Kevin Brewer"
Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director
Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:
Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
Tel: (709) 327 8013 kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 1600-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2
Cautionary and Forward Looking Statements
This press release and related figures, contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plans", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" "targeted", "can", "anticipates", "intends", "likely", "should", "could" or grammatical variations thereof and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our strategy and priorities including certain statements included in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Tule Canyon, Cambridge, Silver Mountain, and Shamrock Properties in Nevada (USA), and its properties including Silverknife and Amy properties in British Columbia, the Silver Hart, Blue Heaven and Logjam properties in Yukon and the Bridal Veil property in Newfoundland and Labrador all of which now comprise the mineral property assets of WLR. WLR has assumed other assets of CMC Metals Ltd. including common share holdings of North Bay Resources Inc. (OTC-US: NBRI) and all conditions and agreements pertaining to the sale of the Bishop mill gold processing facility and remain subject to the condition of the option of the Silverknife property with Coeur Mining Inc. (TSX:CDE). These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. The Company has made various assumptions, including, among others, that: the historical information related to the Company's properties is reliable; the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore the Company's properties; the Company will be able to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate.
Actual results and developments may differ materially from results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as they are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including: public health threats; fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; other risk factors set out in this presentation; and other risk factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other risks that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or benefits to, or effect on, the Company.
The information contained in this presentation is derived from management of the Company and otherwise from publicly available information and does not purport to contain all of the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating the Company. The information has not been independently verified, may prove to be imprecise, and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. The forward-looking statements and information in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, prospective investors should not read forward-looking information as guarantees of future performance or results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. To the extent any forward-looking statement in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated market penetration and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's revenue and expenses. The Company's financial projections were not prepared with a view toward compliance with published guidelines of International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been examined, reviewed or compiled by the Company's accountants or auditors. The Company's financial projections represent management's estimates as of the dates indicated thereon.
Click here to connect with Walker Lane Resources (TSXV:WLR) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
11h
Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile
Data confirms large oxide system - Re-cutting published cross sections withexceptional grades and scale - Multiple +100 gram/meter intersections
Flagship Minerals Limited (ASX:FLG) (“Flagship” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that its initial review of the recently purchased Pantanillo dataset from Anglo American Norte SpA (Anglo) confirms that it is in good order and comprises over 700 files containing >10,000 documents. This is accompanied by over 100 tonnes of core, pulps and sample.
KEY POINTS
- Dataset facilitates fast-tracking conversion of current 1.05Moz Au foreign estimate (ǪFE1,2 NI 43- 101) into a Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.
- Data confirms and enhances large intervals of gold mineralisation, confirming potential for significant MRE growth.
- Exceptional broad intercepts from re-cut drill results include
- 193m @ 1.01g/t from 28m inc. 116m @ 1.50g/t Au from 86m (SR97PN12)
- 142m @ 1.13g/t Au from 310m inc. 86m @ 1.54g/t Au from 348m (PN-08)
- 320.3m @ 0.62g/t Au from 126m inc. 116m @ 1.03g/t Au from 134m (PN-02)
- 317.5m @ 0.60g/t Au from 206m inc. 74m @ 1.18g/t Au from 376m (PN-06)
- 300.6m @ 0.54g/t Au from 166m inc. 64m @ 0.92g/t Au from 288m (PN-10)
- 493m @ 0.53g/t Au from 9m inc. 158m @ 0.86g/t Au from 52m (PN-03)
- The top 20 drill intersections average 205m @ 0.65g/t Au
- Flagship collating and validating drillhole data and supporting information for use in Mineral Resource estimation
- Additional exploration data also being reviewed
Flagship Minerals’ Managing Director, Paul Lock, commented:
“The acquisition of Anglo American’s dataset is a game-changer for Flagship.
“With a dataset comprising over 700 files containing >10,000 documents, and accompanied by over 100 tonnes of core, pulps and sample, we’re now in the process of re-evaluation, including the updated drill intercepts herein.
“What we’re seeing are multiple long runs of +100 gram-metre intercepts in oxide material — with outstanding results such as 11Cm at 1.5g/t and 142m at 1.13g/t gold, as well as several +300m intersections at >0.50g/t gold. This confirms Pantanillo’s credentials as a large, scalable heap leach opportunity.
“With the full dataset in hand, we’re now in a strong position to fast track conversion of the current 1.05Moz foreign estimate to a JORC Mineral Resource and, with adjusted cut-off grades and updated economics, we expect to bring in additional ozs without additional drilling.
“At a time when global interest in gold is rising, and with gold breaking US:3,C00/oz, a record high, Flagship is positioned very well with an advanced gold project which is doable and which is located in a neighbourhood demonstrating low capital intensity and AISC outcomes.”
The project data acquired from Anglo is extensive and is comprised of over 700 folders, containing >10,000 individual files all of which totals over 32GB of data. Preliminary review shows the data and associated files are generally in good order. Flagship has elected to initially concentrate on the drillhole data associated with the ǪFE in order to expedite the preparation of a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate for the project.
The drillhole database contains 183 holes for a total of 30,370.2m of drilling and comprises 18,865 assayed samples across 29,848.5m of drilling. The bulk of this drilling has been conducted at Pantanillo Norte where 1.05Moz of Au @ 0.69g/t Au has been defined ǪFE of mineralisation. Flagship will use this drillhole data and other supporting information to prepare a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for the Pantanillo Norte deposit. Flagship has also acquired approximately 14,000m of diamond drill core from 48 holes drilled at Pantanillo Norte. This core, as well as a large amount assay pulps and reject samples from the previous diamond core and RC drilling are available for analysis.
Flagship has generated a new set of assay intersections from the drillhole data used in the ǪFE. The intersections are calculated at a lower cut-off of 0.15g/t Au allowing for up 6m of internal dilution at <0.15g/t Au. Higher grade internal intersections were calculated at a 0.5g/t Au lower cutoff and allowed for up to 6m of internal dilution at <0.5g/t Au. These intersections are reported in Appendix 1 along with the drill collar data. Additional technical information is reported in Appendix 3 being Table 1 of the JORC Code (2012). The hitherto reported intersections by Flagship are intersections reported by previous explorers using a lower cutoff of 0.30g/t Au. Flagship consider a lower cutoff of 0.15g/t Au is more appropriate for the deposit type. This lower cutoff has also been adopted by other operators in the region for NI 43-101 Mineral Resource reporting.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flagship Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
20h
Gold Price Soars Past US$3,500 to New High as Market Eyes September Rate Cut
The gold price climbed to new record highs on Tuesday (September 2), reaching US$3,539.90 per ounce.
The yellow metal has had upward momentum since US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on August 22 fueled speculation about a September interest rate cut.
He suggested risks in the market may be shifting as greater uncertainty bleeds into the American economy on the back of higher tariffs, tighter immigration and slowing growth in the labor market.
The latest inflation data was released last week, when the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) published personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data. The report indicates that core PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, rose 2.9 percent in July, up from the 2.8 percent recorded in June.
The PCE is the Fed's favored inflation metric when making rate policy decisions.
Gold price chart, September 2, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
The next inflation data in the calendar is the BEA’s consumer price index (CPI) report, set to be released on September 11. Early estimates from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland suggest that core CPI continued to creep up in August and will come in at 3.05 percent, higher than the rise of 3.1 percent seen in July.
The Fed will also receive new labor market figures before its September 16 to 17 meeting. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release its August nonfarm payroll report on Friday (September 5).
Analysts are predicting another weak report, with expectations of 73,000 additions to the US labor force; the unemployment rate is projected to tick up to 4.3 percent from the current 4.2 percent.
In July, the report indicated that just 73,000 jobs were added to the economy, but more significantly, it provided downward revisions for May and June, totaling 258,000 jobs combined.
Even though inflation is drifting further from the Fed's 2 percent goal, slowing growth in the labor market is likely to have greater weight ahead of the Fed meeting. There is currently a 90 percent chance of a 25 basis point cut.
Adding more fuel to the fire is an appeals court ruling on August 29 that struck down the majority of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs as unconstitutional, including those levied against Canada, Mexico and China.
However, tariffs on steel and aluminum were spared in the decision. The court said the tariffs will remain in place until October 14, providing sufficient time for the White House to launch an appeal to the Supreme Court.
Investors have turned to gold since the start of the year amid uncertainty caused by tariffs and as a debt crisis threatens the broader US economy. Additional momentum has come from the safe-haven status of precious metals as conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have continued unabated, threatening stability in both regions.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
23h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.
The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.
And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.
Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.
Some have posited that the gold price may rise as high as US$4,000 or US$5,000 per ounce, and there are those who believe that US$10,000 gold or even US$40,000 gold could become a reality.
These impressive price predictions have investors wondering, what is gold's all-time high (ATH)?
In the past year, gold has reached a new all-time high dozens of times. Find out what has driven it to these levels, plus how the gold price has moved historically and what has driven its performance in recent years.
In this article
How is gold traded?
Before discovering what the highest gold price ever was, it’s worth looking at how the precious metal is traded. Knowing the mechanics behind gold's historical moves can help illuminate why and how its price changes.
Gold bullion is traded in dollars and cents per ounce, with activity taking place worldwide at all hours, resulting in a live price for the metal. Investors trade gold in major commodities markets such as New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong. London is seen as the center of physical precious metals trading, including for silver. The COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange is home to most paper trading.
There are many popular ways to invest in gold. The first is through purchasing gold bullion products such as bullion bars, bullion coins and rounds. Physical gold is sold on the spot market, meaning that buyers pay a specific price per ounce for the metal and then have it delivered. In some parts of the world, such as India, buying gold in the form of jewelry is the largest and most traditional route to investing in gold.
Another path to gold investment is paper trading, which is done through the gold futures market. Participants enter into gold futures contracts for the delivery of gold in the future at an agreed-upon price.
In such contracts, two positions can be taken: a long position under which delivery of the metal is accepted or a short position to provide delivery of the metal. Paper trading as a means to invest in gold can provide investors with the flexibility to liquidate assets that aren’t available to those who possess physical gold bullion.
One significant long-term advantage of trading in the paper market is that investors can benefit from gold’s safe-haven status without needing to store it. Furthermore, gold futures trading can offer more financial leverage in that it requires less capital than trading in the physical market.
Interestingly, investors can also purchase physical gold via the futures market, but the process is complicated and lengthy and comes with a large investment and additional costs.
Aside from those options, market participants can invest in gold through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investing in a gold ETF is similar to trading a gold stock on an exchange, and there are numerous gold ETF options to choose from. For instance, some ETFs focus solely on physical gold bullion, while others focus on gold futures contracts. Other gold ETFs center on gold-mining stocks or follow the gold spot price.
It is important to understand that you will not own any physical gold when investing in an ETF — in general, even a gold ETF that tracks physical gold cannot be redeemed for tangible metal.
With regards to the performance of gold versus trading stocks, gold has an interesting relationship with the stock market. The two often move in sync during “risk-on periods” when investors are bullish. On the flip side, they tend to become inversely correlated in times of volatility. There are a variety of options for investing in stocks, including gold mining stocks on the TSX and ASX, gold juniors, precious metals royalty companies and gold stocks that pay dividends.
According to the World Gold Council, gold's ability to decouple from the stock market during periods of stress makes it “unique amongst most hedges in the marketplace.” It is often during these times that gold outperforms the stock market. For that reason, it is often used as a portfolio diversifier to hedge against uncertainty.
What was the highest gold price ever?
The gold price peaked at US$3,574.04, its all-time high, during trading on September 3, 2025.
What drove it to set this new ATH? Gold reached its new highest price amid significant uncertainty in the US and global economies and surging gold ETF purchases.
One significant driver came on August 29, when a US federal appeals court ruled that US President Donald Trump's "liberation day" tariffs, announced in April, are illegal, stating that only Congress has the power to enact widespread tariffs. The Trump administration is expected to appeal the ruling, which will go into effect on October 14.
Stock markets fell during trading September 2, while treasury yields in the US and abroad rose significantly, providing tailwinds to the gold price. Gold was also boosted by speculation of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve at the September meeting, which will take place between September 16 and 17.
News surrounding the tariffs had previously led gold to reach multiple new highs back in April, as we dive into below.
Gold price chart, January 1, 2025, to September 2, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Why is the gold price setting new highs in 2025?
This string of record-breaking highs this year are caused by several factors.
Increased economic and geopolitical turmoil caused by the new Trump administration has been a tailwind for gold this year, as well as a weakening US dollar, sticky inflation in the country and increased safe haven gold demand.
Since coming into office in late January, Trump has threatened or enacted tariffs on many countries, including blanket tariffs on longtime US allies Canada and Mexico and tariffs on the European Union. Trump has also implemented 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.
The gold price set a string of new highs in the month of April amid high market volatility as markets reacted to tariff decisions from Trump and the escalating trade war between the US and China. By April 11, Trump had raised US tariffs on Chinese imports to 145 percent and China has raised its tariffs on US products to 125 percent.
As for the effect of these widespread tariffs raising prices for the American populace, Trump has reiterated his sentiment that the US may need to go through a period of economic pain to enter a new "golden age" of economic prosperity. Falling markets and a declining US dollar support gold, as did increased gold purchasing in China in response to US tariffs on the country. Elon Musk's call to audit the gold holdings in Fort Knox has also brought attention to the yellow metal.
What factors have driven the gold price in the last five years?
Despite these recent runs, gold has seen its share of both peaks and troughs over the last decade. After remaining rangebound between US$1,100 and US$1,300 from 2014 to early 2019, gold pushed above US$1,500 in the second half of 2019 on a softer US dollar, rising geopolitical issues and a slowdown in economic growth.
Gold’s first breach of the significant US$2,000 price level in mid-2020 was due in large part to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To break through that barrier and reach what was then a record high, the yellow metal added more than US$500, or 32 percent, to its value in the first eight months of 2020.
Gold price chart, August 31, 2020, to September 1, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
The gold price surpassed that level again in early 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine collided with rising inflation around the world, increasing the allure of safe-haven assets and pulling the yellow metal up to a price of US$2,074.60 on March 8, 2022. However, it fell throughout the rest of 2022, dropping below US$1,650 in October.
Although it didn't quite reach the level of volatility as the previous year, the gold price experienced drastic price changes in 2023 on the back of banking instability, high interest rates and the breakout of war in the Middle East.
After central bank buying pushed the gold price up to the US$1,950.17 mark by the end of January, the US Federal Reserve’s 0.25 percent rate hike on February 1 sparked a retreat as the dollar and Treasury yields saw gains. The precious metal went on to fall to its lowest price level of the year at US$1,809.87 on February 23.
The banking crisis that hit the US in early March caused a domino effect through the global financial system and led to the mid-March collapse of Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank. The gold price jumped to US$1,989.13 by March 15. The continued fallout in the global banking system throughout the second quarter of the year allowed gold to break above US$2,000 on April 3, and go on to flirt with a near-record high of US$2,049.92 on May 3.
Those gains were tempered by the Fed’s ongoing rate hikes and improvements in the banking sector, resulting in a downward trend in the gold price throughout the remainder of the second quarter and throughout Q3. By October 4, gold had fallen to a low of US$1,820.01 and analysts expected the precious metal to drop below US$1,800.
That was before the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel ignited legitimate fears of a much larger conflict erupting in the Middle East. Reacting to those fears, and to rising expectations that the Fed would begin to reverse course on interest rates, gold broke through the important psychological level of US$2,000 and closed at US$2,007.08 on October 27. As the fighting intensified, gold reached a then-new high of US$2,152.30 in intraday trading on December 3.
That robust momentum in the spot gold price continued into 2024, chasing new highs on fears of a looming US recession, the promise of Fed rate cuts on the horizon, the worsening conflict in the Middle East and the tumultuous US presidential election year. By mid-March, gold was pushing up against the US$2,200 level.
That record-setting momentum continued into the second quarter of 2024 when gold broke through US$2,400 in mid-April on strong central bank buying, sovereign debt concerns in China and investors expecting the Fed to start cutting interest rates. The precious metal went on to hit US$2,450.05 on May 20.
Throughout the summer, the hits kept on coming.
The global macro environment was highly bullish for gold in the lead up to the US election. Following the failed assassination attempt on Trump and a statement about coming interest rate cuts by Fed Chair Powell, the gold spot price hit a then new all-time high on July 16 at US$2,469.30. One week later, news that then-President Joe Biden would not seek re-election and would instead pass the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris eased some of the tension in the stock markets and strengthened the US dollar. This also pushed the price of gold down to US$2,387.99 on July 22, 2024.
However, the bullish factors supporting gold remained in play, and the spot price for gold went on to breach US$2,500 on August 2 that year on a less than stellar US jobs report; it closed just above the US$2,440 level. A few weeks later, gold pushed past US$2,500 once again on August 16, closing above that level for the first time ever after the US Department of Commerce released data showing a fifth consecutive monthly decrease in a row for homebuilding.
The news that the Chinese government issued new gold import quotas to banks in the country following a two month pause also helped fuel the gold price rally. Central bank gold buying has been a significant tailwind for the gold price this year, and China's central bank has been one of the strongest buyers.
Market watchers expected the Fed to cut interest rates by a quarter point at their September 2024 meeting, but news on September 12 that the regulators were still deciding between the expected cut or a larger half-point cut led gold prices on a rally that carried through into the next day, bringing gold prices near US$2,600.
At the September 18 Fed meeting, the committee ultimately made the decision to cut rates by half a point, news that sent gold even higher. By September 20, it moved above US$2,600 and held above US$2,620.
In October 2024, gold first breached the US$2,700 level and continued to higher on a variety of factors, including further rate cuts and economic data anticipation, the escalating conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hezbollah, and economic stimulus in China — not to mention the very close race between the US presidential candidates.
While the gold price fell following Trump's win in early November and largely held under US$2,700 through the end of the year, it began trending upwards in 2025 to the new all-time high discussed earlier in the article.
What's next for the gold price?
What's next for the gold price is never an easy call to make. There are many factors to consider, but some of the most prevalent long-term drivers include economic expansion, market risk, opportunity cost and momentum.
Economic expansion is one of the primary gold price contributors as it facilitates demand growth in several categories, including jewelry, technology and investment. As the World Gold Council explains, “This is particularly true in developing economies where gold is often used as a luxury item and a means to preserve wealth.”
Market risk is also a prime catalyst for gold values as investors view the precious metal as the “ultimate safe haven,” and a hedge against currency depreciation, inflation and other systemic risks.
Going forward, in addition to the Fed, inflation and geopolitical events, experts will be looking for cues from factors like supply and demand. In terms of supply, the world’s five top gold producers are China, Australia, Russia, Canada and the US. The consensus in the gold market is that major miners have not spent enough on gold exploration in recent years. Gold mine production has fallen from around 3,200 to 3,300 metric tons (MT) each year between 2018 and 2020 to around 3,000 to 3,100 MT each year between 2021 and 2023.
On the demand side, China and India are the biggest buyers of physical gold, and are in a perpetual fight for the title of world’s largest gold consumer. That said, it's worth noting that the last few years have brought a big rebound in central bank gold buying, which dropped to a record low in 2020, but reached a 55 year high of 1,136 MT in 2022.
World Gold Council data shows 2024 central bank gold purchases came to 1,044.6 MT, marking the third year in a row above 1,000 MT. In H1 2025, the organization says gold purchases from central banks reached 415.1 MT.
“I expect the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle to be good for gold, but central bank buying has been and remains a major factor," Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, told the Investing News Network (INN) at the start of Q4 2024.
David Barrett, CEO of the UK division of global brokerage firm EBC Financial Group, is also keeping an eye on central bank purchases of gold. “I still see the global central bank buying as the main driver — as it has been over the last 15 years,” he said in an email to INN. "This demand removes supply from the market. They are the ultimate buy-and-hold participants and they have been buying massive amounts."
In addition to central bank moves, analysts are also watching for escalating tensions in the Middle East, a weakening US dollar, declining bond yields, and further interest rate cuts as factors that could push gold higher as investors look to secure their portfolios. “When it comes to outside factors that affect the market, it’s just tailwind after tailwind after tailwind. So I don’t really see the trend changing,” Coffin said.
Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) told INN in March 2025 that gold is seeing support from many factors, including central bank buying, nervousness around the US dollar and stronger institutional interest. Smallwood is seeing an influx of fund managers wanting to learn about precious metals.
Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, believes that market risk and uncertainty surrounding tariffs and continued demand from central banks are the main drivers of gold.
"Market risk in particular is a key strategic driver for the gold price and performance," Cavatoni told INN in a July 2025 interview. "Think strategically when you think about gold, and keep that allocation in mind."
Check out more of INN's interviews to find out what experts have said about the gold price during its 2025 bull run and where it could go next.
Should you beware of gold price manipulation?
It’s important for investors to be aware that gold price manipulation is a hot topic in the industry.
In 2011, when gold hit what was then a record high, it dropped swiftly in just a few short years. This decline after three years of impressive gains led many in the gold sector to cry foul and point to manipulation.
Early in 2015, 10 banks were hit in a US probe on precious metals manipulation.
Evidence provided by Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) showed “smoking gun” proof that UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS,NYSE:BNS and other firms were involved in rigging gold and silver rates in the market from 2007 to 2013. Not long after, the long-running London gold fix was replaced by the LBMA gold price in a bid to increase gold price transparency. The twice-a-day process, operated by the ICE Benchmark Administration, still involves a variety of banks collaborating to set the gold price, but the system is now electronic.
Still, manipulation has by no means been eradicated, as a 2020 fine on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shows. The next year, chat logs were released in a spoofing trial for two former precious metals traders from the Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch unit. They show a trader bragging about how easy it is to manipulate the gold price.
Gold market participants have consistently spoken out about manipulation. In mid-2020, Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics and author of the book “The Big Silver Short,” said that when gold fell back below the US$2,000 mark after hitting close to US$2,070, he saw similarities to what happened with the gold price in 2011.
Marcus has been following the gold and silver markets with a focus specifically on price manipulation for nearly a decade. His advice? “Trust your gut. I believe we’re witnessing the ultimate ’emperor’s really naked’ moment. This isn’t complex financial analysis. Sometimes I think of it as the greatest hypnotic thought experiment in history.”
Investor takeaway
While we have the answer to what the highest gold price ever is as of now, it remains to be seen how high gold can climb, and if the precious metal can reach as high as US$5,000, US$10,000 or even US$40,000.
Even so, many market participants believe gold is a must have in any investment profile, and there is little doubt investors will continue to see gold price action making headlines this year and beyond.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Keep reading...Show less
