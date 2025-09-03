Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Three exploration licenses located within 40km of the Telfer Gold Mine Western Australia

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a London Stock Exchange Main Market listed company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Paterson Gold-Copper-Molybdenum Project ("The Paterson Project"), that covers 888km2 in the Paterson Province of Western Australia, located only 40km southwest of the Telfer Gold-Copper Mine operated by Greatland Gold Plc (Figure 1).

Highlights:

  • The Paterson Project covers 888km2 of granted Exploration tenure, 40km south west of Greatland Gold Plc's (GGP London and ASX) Telfer Gold Copper Mine. Telfer has produced 15Moz of gold and combined with Havieron hosts a total of 10.2Moz Au in resources.
  • Drilling last completed in 1987 with multiple significant drilling intercepts including:
    • 17m @ 1.6% Cu, 317ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC2)
      • Including 9m @ 2.6% Cu, 456ppm Mo
    • 9m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.14g/t Au, 272ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC6)
      • Including 5m @3.1% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 430ppm Mo
    • 11m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.10g/t Au, 181ppm Mo from 83m (87WDRC8)
      • Including 7m @ 2.1% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 250ppm Mo
    • 13m @ 1.1% Cu, 0.29g/t Au from 107m (87WDRC14)
      • Including 6m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.27g/t Au
    • 8m @ 0.7% Cu, 310ppm Mo from 98m (87WDRC7)
    • Including 1m @ 3.3% Cu, 0.22g/t Au, 560ppm Mo
  • Historic exploration looking for copper not gold
  • Significant drilling intercepts are shallow and can be targeted using RC drilling
  • Multiple geophysical targets identified which are yet to be drill tested
  • Targets associated with magnetic lows and gravity highs
  • Mobile MT, a technique utilised by industry players and the Telfer Mine in the Paterson Province, to be used over the Paterson Project area
  • The Paterson Project also surrounds the Kintyre Uranium Project owned by global major Cameco Corp. Kintyre hosts a total indicated resource of 53.5Mlb U3O8

Tom Evans, Cloudbreak's MD, commented; "I am excited and delighted we have been able to secure exclusivity on this fantastic opportunity to acquire this asset, in a jurisdiction with significant activity and recent proven success. Located only 40km southwest of the Telfer Gold-Copper Mine operated by Greatland Gold Plc.

Technological advances in geophysics since the 80's have improved greatly with the success of Mobile MT in the Paterson Province, we intend to start off with this geophysical survey, to use as another vector and data layer to refine and rank drill targets not only for copper but for gold as well.

I am excited, for the Company and its shareholders, as we progress this great opportunity and I look forward to updating the market as our exploration programs progress."

Location

The Paterson Project (Figure 1) directly surrounds the Kintyre Uranium Deposit and is located 40km south-south-west of Greatland Gold Plc's Telfer Gold-Copper Mine.

A map of a mining site AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 1: Location Plan

Exploration Completed

The Wanderer Prospect (Figure 2 and 3) was drilled between 1987 and 1990 by CRA (at significantly lower prevailing copper and gold prices) as part of its uranium exploration expenditure across its nearby Kintyre Project. The majority of drilling was only drilled to 100m from the surface, with multiple holes logged as ending in mineralisation. No follow‐up drilling has occurred in the 35 years since then. Forty-two drill holes were drilled at the Wanderer Prospect on E45/5358 tenement.

Multiple significant drilling intercepts include:

  • 17m @ 1.6% Cu, 317ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC2)
    • Including 9m @ 2.6% Cu, 456ppm Mo
  • 9m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.14g/t Au, 272ppm Mo from 84m (87WDRC6)
    • Including 5m @3.1% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 430ppm Mo
  • 11m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.10g/t Au, 181ppm Mo from 83m (87WDRC8)
    • Including 7m @ 2.1% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 250ppm Mo
  • 13m @ 1.1% Cu, 0.29g/t Au from 107m (87WDRC14)
    • Including 6m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.27g/t Au
  • 8m @ 0.7% Cu, 310ppm Mo from 98m (87WDRC7)
    • Including 1m @ 3.3% Cu, 0.22g/t Au, 560ppm Mo

Picture 10

Figure 2: Wanderer Prospect Drill Section

A map of a mining project AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 3: Wanderer Prospect- Drill Collar Plan and Mineralised Trend

Deal Terms

Cloudbreak has paid a A$20,000 option fee to secure two months exclusive due diligence across the Paterson Project. If Cloudbreak elects to proceed, it can acquire a 90% interest in the project via the issue of 330,000,000 shares to Mammoth Minerals Ltd (ASX:M79, "Mammoth"). Mammoth is to retain a 10% free carried interest in the Project until the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study with a positive NPV.

Tenure

The Project consists of three granted exploration licences E45/5358, E45/5391 and E45/6244 covering a land area of 888km2.

The ground is contiguous to the west, of the Cottesloe base-metal project held by Wishbone Gold Plc.

Regional Geology

The Paterson Orogen is a 2,000km long arcuate belt of folded and metamorphosed sedimentary and igneous rocks that range in age from predominantly Palaeoproterozoic to Neoproterozoic with limited outcrops of Archaean rocks.

The eastern margin of the Paterson Orogen is masked by younger Proterozoic to Phanerozoic sedimentary rocks (Officer and Canning Basins) with sedimentary units of the late Proterozoic Savory Basin on-lapping to the southwest. The main outcropping stratigraphic packages across the bulk of the Paterson Project are the lowermost member of the Mesoproterozoic to Neoproterozoic Yeneena Group, the Coolbro Sandstone, and the Paleoproterozoic Rudall Metamorphic Complex.

Local Geology

The Paleoproterozoic Rudall Metamorphic Complex hosts the Central Tenements surrounding the Kintyre Uranium deposit. At and around Kintyre, the prospective Yandagooge Formation outcrops within the Yandagooge Inlier, consisting of a "basement high" of Rudall Metamorphic Complex surrounded by Neoproterozoic sandstone and Permian glacial tillite. The basement sequence has undergone a minimum of four deformation episodes and is unconformably overlain by Neoproterozoic sandstone and conglomerate deposits of the Yeneena Basin, which have seen at least one major deformation episode.

The dominant host-rock to mineralisation at Kintyre is a garnet-rich, chert-banded, calc-silicate magnetite schistose rock, sandwiched between carbonates and shales of the Yandagooge Formation. These are amphibolite facies metamorphosed rocks, later retrogressively metamorphosed to greenschist facies during or prior to the principal mineralisation phase. Late in syn-D3 or during D4 uranium-bearing, hydrothermal fluids were introduced into the system, depositing pitchblende within northeast dipping dilational zones developed in the S3 cleavage.

In the Kintyre area, the Yandagooge Inlier is surrounded by Coolbro Sandstone, which comprises a thick quartz sandstone sequence with intercalated carbonaceous mudstone and shale interbeds (Jackson & Andrew, 1990). The Coolbro Sandstone, which represents the basal formation of the low-grade metamorphic Neoproterozoic Yeneena Supergroup, exhibits a strong slaty cleavage and has been isoclinally folded and deformed around NW trending axes.

The Central Tenements around the Kintyre deposit are predominantly covered by outcropping northwest-southeast trending, northerly dipping, and folded Coolbro sandstone. Aeolian sand covers areas in the west-central and southeast portions of the tenement. It is believed that these areas are directly underlain by an inlier of the Yandagooge Formation Rudall Metamorphics (Jackson & Andrew, 1990). Rudall Metamorphics outcrop in the west-central area and near the south-eastern corner of the tenement. The north eastern edge of the tenement has outcropping northwest-southeast trending, northerly dipping, and folded Broadhurst Formation.

Exploration Potential and Prospectivity

The Paterson Province hosts several major copper and gold operations, including the Nifty copper mine and the world-class Telfer gold mine. More recently, several new copper-gold discoveries have been made at Winu (Rio Tinto) and Havieron (Greatland Resources PLC???).

A review of a compilation of available geophysical data reprocessed using modern techniques highlights multiple anomalies, including a large "bullseye" magnetic anomaly at Wanderer Prospect within the Central Tenements. The Wanderer Copper-Gold Prospect, first discovered by CRA in 1987, reveals the presence of significant copper, gold and molybdenum values in a wide zone of iron‐oxide alteration extending across more than 1 km of strike. In addition, geochemical assemblage (Cu-Au-Mo) is potentially indicative of a porphyry intrusion as the source of mineralisation. Several other targets with low-magnetics/high gravity signatures have been identified.

At a regional scale, the Paterson Province has potential for large intrusive-related copper and gold targets undercover, requiring geophysical methods, such as Mobile MT by Expert Geophysics Limited, that has been successfully used in the Paterson Province as means of primary target identification.

A review of geophysical and structural data (Figure 4), has identified several compelling exploration opportunities around the existing Wanderer copper-gold project.

A close-up of a map AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 4: RTP Magnetics Left and Gravity Right, illustrating numerous coincident magnetic low and gravity high targets

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

For additional information please contact:

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Peter Huljich, Chairman

Tom Evans, Managing Director

Tel: +44 207 887 6139

Tel: +44 7851 703440

Novum Securities (Financial Adviser)

David Coffman / Anastassiya Eley

Tel: +44 7399 9400

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource explorer and project generator. Cloudbreak is focused on mineral exploration and energy opportunities with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiaries, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities with high intrinsic value.

Cloudbreak's generative model across the mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing in the commodity cycle.

Competent Persons Statement

The Information in this report that relates to exploration results, mineral resources or ore reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Edward Mead, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Mead is a consultant to Cloudbreak Discovery Plc and employed by Doraleda Pty Ltd. Mr Mead has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the `Australian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code). Mr Mead consents to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears in this report.

Table 1: Significant Assays (>0.3% Cu or 0.3ppm Au)

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Cu %

Au

Mo ppm

87WDRC1

25

28

3

0.30%

0

6

87WDRC10

53

54

1

0.31%

0.25

350

87WDRC12

111

115

4

0.70%

0.35

18

87WDRC13

101

102

1

0.34%

0.07

34

87WDRC13

102

103

1

0.35%

0.09

40

87WDRC13

105

106

1

1.11%

0.12

18

87WDRC13

108

109

1

0.45%

0.04

33

87WDRC13

109

110

1

0.88%

0.06

37

87WDRC13

110

111

1

0.63%

0.16

43

87WDRC13

111

112

1

0.83%

0.09

38

87WDRC14

77

78

1

1.22%

0.15

145

87WDRC14

107

110

3

0.56%

0.17

74

87WDRC14

110

112

2

0.25%

0.65

18

87WDRC14

114

115

1

2.11%

0.59

26

87WDRC14

115

116

1

1.17%

0.17

29

87WDRC14

116

118

2

2.68%

0.28

22

87WDRC14

118

120

2

1.82%

0.15

30

87WDRC17

0

5

5

0.01%

0.38

21

87WDRC2

84

85

1

0.53%

0.02

460

87WDRC2

88

89

1

0.89%

0.04

280

87WDRC2

89

90

1

1.15%

0.04

1270

87WDRC2

90

91

1

1.68%

0.03

1000

87WDRC2

91

92

1

4.00%

0.09

610

87WDRC2

92

93

1

3.61%

0.06

620

87WDRC2

93

94

1

6.51%

0.06

220

87WDRC2

94

95

1

1.20%

0.01

15

87WDRC2

95

97

2

2.34%

0.03

44

87WDRC2

97

99

2

0.52%

0.03

40

87WDRC2

99

101

2

0.32%

0.01

49

87WDRC22

75

80

5

0.62%

0.16

13

87WDRC22

80

85

5

0.10%

0.3

9

87WDRC24

70

73

3

0.33%

0.04

34

87WDRC24

73

77

4

0.71%

0.09

41

87WDRC24

77

80

3

0.61%

0.06

30

87WDRC26

82

86

4

0.68%

0.09

28

87WDRC3

83

84

1

0.45%

0.01

7

87WDRC3

85

86

1

0.52%

0.07

140

87WDRC3

86

88

2

0.42%

0.03

69

87WDRC6

84

85

1

5.18%

0.29

620

87WDRC6

85

86

1

2.60%

0.22

720

87WDRC6

86

87

1

2.56%

0.21

350

87WDRC6

87

88

1

2.31%

0.18

290

87WDRC6

88

89

1

3.05%

0.11

169

87WDRC6

89

90

1

1.01%

0.1

81

87WDRC6

90

91

1

0.57%

0.04

59

87WDRC6

91

92

1

0.42%

0.03

42

87WDRC6

92

93

1

0.72%

0.04

121

87WDRC7

98

103

5

0.31%

0.01

46

87WDRC7

103

104

1

3.27%

0.22

560

87WDRC7

104

105

1

0.71%

0.08

360

87WDRC7

105

106

1

0.34%

0.09

1330

87WDRC8

83

84

1

0.88%

0.11

200

87WDRC8

84

85

1

2.01%

0.26

280

87WDRC8

85

86

1

2.18%

0.14

178

87WDRC8

86

87

1

2.02%

0.15

260

87WDRC8

87

88

1

3.23%

0.18

420

87WDRC8

88

89

1

2.59%

0.11

210

87WDRC8

89

90

1

1.81%

0.08

200

87WDRC8

90

92

2

0.39%

0.01

43

87WDRC8

92

94

2

0.70%

0.03

77

88WDD03

89

90

1

0.67%

0.04

53

88WDD03

90

91

1

0.36%

0.03

40

88WDD03

190

191

1

0.61%

0.08

78

88WDD03

191

192

1

0.43%

0.06

87

88WDRC27

43

44

1

0.19%

0.99

24

88WDRC28

58

62

4

0.48%

0

11

88WDRC36

90

95

5

0.32%

0.02

9

88WDRC36

95

100

5

0.46%

0.1

20

Table 2: Collar location and Hole Type

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

RL (m)

Total Depth (m)

Dip

Azimuth

Hole Type

87WDRC1

402140

7521450

430

104

-60

180

RC

87WDRC2

402180

7521450

430

120

-60

180

RC

87WDRC3

402220

7521450

430

120

-60

180

RC

87WDRC4

402200

7521410

430

120

-60

180

RC

87WDRC5

402170

7521410

430

120

-60

180

RC

87WDRC6

402160

7521450

430

116

-60

180

RC

87WDRC7

402180

7521470

430

120

-60

180

RC

87WDRC8

402200

7521450

430

109

-60

180

RC

87WDRC9

402260

7521450

430

98

-60

180

RC

87WDRC10

402060

7521460

430

89

-60

180

RC

87WDRC11

402030

7521480

430

120

-60

180

RC

87WDRC12

402010

7521440

430

120

-60

180

RC

87WDRC13

401250

7521520

450

120

-90

0

RC

87WDRC14

401250

7521480

450

120

-90

0

RC

87WDRC15

401210

7521520

450

114

-90

0

RC

87WDRC16

401250

7521560

450

109

-90

0

RC

87WDRC17

401290

7521520

450

115

-90

0

RC

87WDRC18

401330

7521490

450

119

-90

0

RC

87WDRC19

401170

7521600

450

120

-90

0

RC

87WDRC20

401210

7521560

450

120

-90

0

RC

87WDRC21

401250

7521440

450

120

-90

0

RC

87WDRC22

401642

7521465

450

98

-60

180

RC

87WDRC23

401658

7521465

450

100

-60

180

RC

87WDRC24

401675

7521465

450

100

-60

180

RC

87WDRC25

401700

7521465

450

96

-60

180

RC

87WDRC26

401662

7521493

450

100

-60

180

RC

88WDRC27

401245

7521605

450

80

-60

240

RC

88WDRC28

401280

7521600

450

81

-60

240

RC

88WDRC29

401220

7521690

450

69

-60

250

RC

88WDRC30

401140

7521760

451

54

-60

250

RC

88WDRC31

401135

7521800

448

69

-60

240

RC

88WDRC32

401250

7521750

450

106

-90

0

RC

88WDRC33

401250

7521700

440

87

-60

200

RC

88WDRC34

401250

7521335

450

105

-90

0

RC

88WDRC35

401950

7521360

430

106

-90

0

RC

88WDRC36

401950

7521285

450

106

-90

0

RC

88WDRC37

401950

7521425

440

106

-90

0

RC

87WDD01

401950

7521500

415

287.7

-61

181

DD

87WDD02

401985

7521555

440

117

-70

180

DD

88WDD03

401250

7521500

420

212.7

-90

0

DD

88WDD04

402180

7521480

434

200.8

-90

0

DD

90WDD05

401950

7521425

440

409.9

-90

0

DD


Source

lse:cdlcopper investinggold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Digital map of China with network connections highlighted in blue.

Three Nations Control Nearly Half of Global Mining Footprint, ICMM Data Shows

The world’s mining industry may be spread across more than 150 countries, but new data reveals that almost half of all large-scale mining and processing facilities are concentrated in just three: China, Australia, and the United States.

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) on Wednesday (September 3) released its Global Mining Dataset report, a sweeping compilation of 15,188 mines and processing plants that it says is the most comprehensive public record of the sector to date.

Keep reading...Show less
Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces the Commencement of Drilling by Coeur Silvertip Holdings on its Silverknife Property, British Columbia

Keep reading...Show less
Flagship Minerals

Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile

Data confirms large oxide system - Re-cutting published cross sections withexceptional grades and scale - Multiple +100 gram/meter intersections

Flagship Minerals Limited (ASX:FLG) (“Flagship” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that its initial review of the recently purchased Pantanillo dataset from Anglo American Norte SpA (Anglo) confirms that it is in good order and comprises over 700 files containing >10,000 documents. This is accompanied by over 100 tonnes of core, pulps and sample.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Soars Past US$3,500 to New High as Market Eyes September Rate Cut

The gold price climbed to new record highs on Tuesday (September 2), reaching US$3,539.90 per ounce.

The yellow metal has had upward momentum since US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on August 22 fueled speculation about a September interest rate cut.

He suggested risks in the market may be shifting as greater uncertainty bleeds into the American economy on the back of higher tariffs, tighter immigration and slowing growth in the labor market.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

New mineralised pegmatites identified at Lithium Ridge as exploration drilling commences with SQM

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces the Commencement of Drilling by Coeur Silvertip Holdings on its Silverknife Property, British Columbia

Empire Metals upgrades to OTCQX, enhancing accessibility for U.S. investors

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

Related News

Lithium Investing

New mineralised pegmatites identified at Lithium Ridge as exploration drilling commences with SQM

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Copper Investing

Empire Metals upgrades to OTCQX, enhancing accessibility for U.S. investors

uranium investing

Sweden Moves to Lift Uranium Mining Ban Through Legislative Proposal

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

Base Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

×