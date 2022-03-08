Gaming Investing News
Opera GX has integrated Logitech G's popular lighting technology, LIGHTSYNC RGB, to transform the browsing experience into a full-spectrum lighting experience, featuring over 16.8 million colors. Gamers, who are using Opera GX and Logitech G gaming gear with LIGHTSYNC RGB, can unleash an explosion of color by creating custom lighting effects and animations, which dynamically respond every time they open a tab, ...

"Custom lighting effects and animations are an incredible way to make gaming experiences more vibrant and immersive, but who says the fun has to stop there? With Opera GX, gamers can level-up their browsing experience by adding a programmable blast of color and animation, to make using the internet more engaging than ever," said Maciej Kocemba , Head of Opera GX.

Launched in 2019 during E3 in Los Angeles , Opera GX is the world's first browser designed for gamers and with the things they like in mind.

" Opera GX was designed for gamers to bring an immersive gaming experience to browsing ," said Andrew Coonrad,  Head of Product Management for gaming software at Logitech G. " By adding our LIGHTSYNC RGB technology, gamers can now illuminate their LIGHTSYNC RGB enabled keyboards and gaming gear with programmable custom lighting effects and animations, brining a unique browsing experience to gamers. "

The Logitech G LIGHTSYNC RGB integration can be enabled by clicking on Easy Setup and then going to GX Lights settings in Opera GX.

Gamers can transform their browsing experience, by either selecting one of the preset lighting effects or animations, or go deeper by creating their own custom content. Custom effects and animations can be imported into the browser in just one click, transforming opening a new tab, downloading new gaming content or activating the RAM, CPU and network limiters into a full spectrum light experience.

Opera GX will also display a GIF on your Logitech G keyboard whenever you get a notification from Discord, Twitch, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp or Instagram.

The latest update of Opera GX means that gamers can already start unleashing the power of Logitech G LIGHTSYNC RGB in their browsing. While those who haven't yet joined the 13 million gamers who use Opera GX, can join the action by downloading it from the Opera GX home page and joining the many million strong community of active users.

Opera GX
Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users "kill" the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files. Opera GX launched its own Discord server which now has more than 450k members.

About Opera
Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

About Logitech G
Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland , Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com , the company blog or @LogitechG .

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-gx-integrates-logitech-g-lightsync-rgb-to-make-gamers-rgb-enabled-set-ups-shine-when-browsing-301497926.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

