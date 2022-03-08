Opera GX has integrated Logitech G's popular lighting technology, LIGHTSYNC RGB, to transform the browsing experience into a full-spectrum lighting experience, featuring over 16.8 million colors. Gamers, who are using Opera GX and Logitech G gaming gear with LIGHTSYNC RGB, can unleash an explosion of color by creating custom lighting effects and animations, which dynamically respond every time they open a tab, ...

