OpenText Zeroes-In as Recognized Leader in Sustainability

Several achievements earned as a result of environmental, social, and governance commitments and progress

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced its receipt of several prestigious Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) recognitions and achievements, including qualifying as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the second year in a row as well as receiving its second consecutive "AAA" rating from MSCI. Both achievements demonstrate the company's long-term commitment to sustainability.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"Climate change is the greatest global challenge of our time," said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO of OpenText. "Our future depends on our individual and collective actions to drive real change. We must stand united to combat climate change and take concrete actions to reduce emissions, transition to a low carbon economy and protect the environment we share. At OpenText, we believe technology innovation plays a critical role, and we are committed to growth that is both inclusive and sustainable."

The DJSI North America Index is comprised of sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global. The index evaluates corporate ESG progress across industries on several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) forefronts – ethical business conduct, shareholder transparency, corporate governance, gender equality, workplace safety, social reporting, and climate action strategy. OpenText secured its spot as one of nine software companies across North America to be included in the DJSI.

OpenText also received its second consecutive "AAA" rating from MSCI, positioning the company as a leader among more than 500 companies evaluated in the software & services industry. MSCI ESG Ratings measure a company's management of financially relevant ESG risks and opportunities using rules-based methodology. The AAA rating, which for OpenText includes top recognition in the categories of Corporate Behavior, Human Capital Development, Privacy & Data Security, Opportunities in Clean Tech, and Carbon Emissions, reflects the company's dedication to continuous improvement and commitment to sustainability as well as excellence in ESG practices.

In 2022, OpenText unveiled the OpenText Zero-In Initiative , the company's guiding framework for achieving its global impact goals relating to ESG commitments and programs. Defined by three main pillars – Zero Footprint, Zero Barriers and Zero Compromise – the Zero-In Initiative is characterized by commitments relating to achieving net zero by 2040, achieving 50/50 gender parity in key roles, maintaining the highest degree of transparency, and more. Last year, OpenText shared its plans to zero-in even further, aligning its Corporate Citizenship and DE&I efforts with six of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Reduced Inequalities, and Climate Action.

Recognizing the company's path to inclusive and sustainable growth

Over the last several months, OpenText has continued to be recognized as an ESG industry leader, celebrating milestones and the receipt of several prominent awards and acknowledgements including:

  • Placement on Time World's Best Companies 2023 list.
  • Being named to Forbes' 2023 lists recognizing World's Top Companies for Women, World's Best Employers, Canada's Best Employers for Diversity, and most recently, Canada's Best Employers for 2024.
  • Recognition as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, Canada's Top Employers for Young People, and Canada's Best Employers for Recent Grads.
  • A Silver Stevie Award for Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion 2023.
  • A Silver Medal from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Placing in the 88 th percentile, this is the fifth consecutive medal that OpenText has been awarded from EcoVadis, with the highest score achieved to-date.
  • Raising over $2.5 million and providing more than 10 million meals to those in need over the last four years as part of the OpenText Holiday Food Bank campaign , helping to combat food insecurity around the world.
  • Expanding the number of OpenText Employee Network groups which now include Worldwide OpenText Women, Black Empowerment & Excellence, Indigenous & Allies, Queer Pride & Allies, TruABILITY, Salute, InspirASIAN, Planet, and Familia, and focus on supporting women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, Veterans, people with disabilities, the environment, and more.

"At OpenText, we know that our path to inclusive and sustainable growth requires continued and ongoing commitment," said Julie Millard, VP of Corporate Citizenship at OpenText. "We are extremely proud of our efforts to-date, and we are excited to continue to embrace every opportunity to reduce our footprint, remove barriers and create a lasting impact for years to come."

Learn more about the progress OpenText is making towards its Zero-In Initiative goals, as well its ongoing commitments to OpenText customers, employees, and communities, by reading the company's most recent Corporate Citizenship Report: https://www.opentext.com/about/corporate-citizenship .

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:
Twitter | LinkedIn

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-zeroes-in-as-recognized-leader-in-sustainability-302055305.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlinkLab logo

Study Shows BlinkLab’s Potential for Mobile-based Neurobehavioural Testing

A new study published in the journal Nature has established a proof-of-principle for conducting neurobehavioural testing outside conventional lab facilities using accessible smartphone technology.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Record Total Revenues of $1 .535 billion Up 71% Y/Y

Record Enterprise Cloud Bookings

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
businessman using chatgpt on a screen

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. But can a technology that has become so controversial be a good investment case?

The global AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19 percent to reach US$2.57 trillion by 2032 — just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict.

The emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector in the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Aviator Reimagines Work with AI

Innovations demonstrate the company's commitment to advancing its opentext.ai vision through Cloud Editions 24.1 release

Today, OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, announced the release of its Cloud Editions 24.1, and with it, its latest OpenText Aviator innovations. OpenText Aviator™ powers multiple AI use cases by enabling secure information management and governance across knowledge bases without customers having to move their data. The new enhancements and integrations available in Cloud Editions 24.1 demonstrate the evolution of the strategic approach to how work can be reimagined with the application of AI to business workflows, opentext.ai .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Networks

Company named a Leader for the third time

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MSCCN) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49948423, December 2023 ) for the third time.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, February 1, 2024

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 will be released on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on February 1, 2024 , at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Call-me:

Use this Call Me link to join the call instantly

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning February 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 15, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0620 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit https://www.opentext.com

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-financial-results-on-thursday-february-1-2024-302031844.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×