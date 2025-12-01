OpenAI and Accenture Accelerate Enterprise Reinvention with Advanced AI

  • Accenture to equip tens of thousands of its professionals with ChatGPT Enterprise and have the largest number of professionals upskilled through OpenAI Certifications
  • OpenAI will be one of Accenture's primary AI partners for its next generation of AI-powered services
  • Flagship AI client program launched to help organizations bring AI into every part of their business

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and OpenAI today announced a collaboration to help enterprise clients unlock new levels of innovation and growth by bringing agentic AI systems into the core of business. As part of the agreement, Accenture will equip tens of thousands of its professionals with ChatGPT Enterprise, leveraging it in its consulting, operations and delivery work, and will help OpenAI scale its capabilities to enterprises.

"By combining OpenAI breakthrough technologies with Accenture's deep industry and functional expertise and global delivery capabilities, we will accelerate enterprise reinvention and business outcomes for our clients," said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture. "We are also excited to help Open AI become its own best credential."

"Accenture plays an important role in helping companies adopt the technologies that define each new era, and we're excited to partner with them to accelerate the AI transformation of the largest enterprises," said Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI. "In addition, Accenture is now putting ChatGPT in the hands of tens of thousands of its professionals to help teams and clients move faster, strengthen their workflows, and generate real economic value."

Introducing flagship AI program to help enterprises scale agentic AI

To extend the impact of their collaboration to clients, OpenAI and Accenture are launching a new flagship AI program that combines OpenAI enterprise products with Accenture's AI expertise and industry and function domain knowledge. The program will equip Accenture with the latest OpenAI implementation playbooks, industry use-cases, security and deployment insights, and hands-on expertise to help clients adopt AI in real business workflows.

The flagship AI program will help enterprises in industries—including financial services, healthcare, the public sector and retail—turn legacy processes into AI-powered workflows. The program will enable joint clients to adopt OpenAI agentic capabilities—innovative products, model advances and new workflows—faster and with deeper integration across their organizations.

OpenAI and Accenture will collaborate on new, AI-first enterprise solutions focused on key corporate functions, such as customer service, supply chain, finance, HR and other critical operations. For example, Accenture will use OpenAI AgentKit to help clients rapidly design, test and deploy custom AI agents that automate workflows, augment decision-making and accelerate reinvention.

Weaving intelligence throughout Accenture

As part of the collaboration, Accenture teams will be able to leverage ChatGPT Enterprise to support their internal and external work. With ChatGPT Enterprise, Accenture will accelerate AI upskilling across roles through direct access to frontier models.

Building on its commitment to OpenAI Certifications , Accenture will create the largest group of upskilled professionals. By embedding OpenAI technology and practices in Accenture's consulting, operations and delivery work, Accenture will apply its learnings and experiences to helping clients scale their own adoption.

Accenture helping OpenAI scale at an unprecedented pace

Accenture is helping OpenAI rapidly scale its own business, building on a shared vision to help OpenAI bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence to organizations around the world. This includes Accenture and OpenAI working together on design and delivery of globally scaled front- and back-office functions. By placing OpenAI transformative technologies at the core of these operations, the collaboration is redefining how companies build, deploy and manage intelligent business functions at scale and further positions Accenture as the AI partner of choice for the enterprise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company's services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI could harm the company's business, damage its reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer due to pricing pressure, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; Accenture's debt obligations could adversely affect its business and financial condition; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; Accenture's global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the timing and amount of costs related to our business optimization actions and the nature and extent of benefits realized from such actions are subject to uncertainties and other factors, including local country consultation processes and regulations, and may differ from our current expectations and estimates. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and global professional services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 779,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .

Hannah Unkefer
Accenture
+1 206 839 2172
hannah.m.unkefer@accenture.com

