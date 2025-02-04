Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 4 th 2025 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects in the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. Opawica Explorations Inc. has received a two-year drill permit on its 20 high-priority gold targets at the Bazooka Property.

The 20 drill targets were done in collaboration with ALS Geoanalytics (formally ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd). and Opawica. The team integrated various drill hole recent and legacy data sets, including geological, structural, alteration, mineralogical, and geochemistry. The interpretation of this updated drill hole database led to a cohesive three-dimensional model/geological model, fault network and orebody model, which have provided the foundation for a drilling exploration strategy at Bazooka Property.

The Bazooka Property occurs along one of the most prolific auriferous structures in the world, the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault. The Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault, in part, marks the boundary between the Archean Abitibi sub-province in the north and the predominantly metasedimentary Pontiac sub-province south of the fault.

Gold mineralization on the Property occurs within mixed, up to 60m wide (estimated true width), strong quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists of sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic protoliths, respectively, and is referred to as the Main Zone. The alteration and mineralization are spatially associated with the Cadillac-Larder Lake

The 20 drill targets identified at Bazooka total approximately 10,000 meters of drilling data. Using the Televiewer data the Company was able to identify four possible mineralized vein and schistosity structures that are striking northeast, west northwest, southwest and north-northwest. This resulted in the identification of two main families of mineralized veins, Family A and Family B. Family A veins predominantly strike at N042º and dip at 35º-40º, while Family B veins strike at N230º and dip at approximately 63º.

In one scenario, Family A and Family B represent an extension of veins and shear veins, respectively, in a shear-hosted gold mineralization setting. In another scenario, late northeast-striking brittle deformation is responsible for the northeast orientation of Family A, possibly indicating that the Family A and Family B veins were rotated along the northeast-striking deformation corridor.

The newly collected data was organized into thirteen wireframes, modeled using selected gold values over 0.2 g/t Au composites across four meters. This resulted in a structural model and trend that serves as the basis for the 2025 drill targets.

"CEO Blake Morgan States, The Opawica team is thrilled to now have the Bazooka drill permits in hand. With the large amount of geological data we have obtained over the past few years. The team feels very strongly about our high priority drill targets. We will now move aggressively to finalize our upcoming 2025 drill campaign."

ALS Geoanalytics . is a Canadian company recognized as a global leader in artificial intelligence and data science who are using AI to transform the mineral discovery process. Staffed by Geoscience and Data Science experts, ALS Geoanalytics provides geological consulting services and software augmented by AI.

Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release. The qualified person has not verified the information on the Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 236-878-4938

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica ExplorationsOPW:CATSXV:OPWPrecious Metals Investing
OPW:CA
Opawica Explorations
Sign up to get your FREE

Opawica Explorations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations


Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 20th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the recently announced private placement (December 17, 2024) of 4,330,00 Units for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $1,082,500 each consisting of one flow through Share of the Company and one half Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.25 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 20th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the recently announced private placement (December 17, 2024) of 4,330,00 Units for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $1,082,500 each consisting of one flow through Share of the Company and one half Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.25 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Inc Begins Field Work in Preparation of Upcoming Drill Campaign at Its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Explorations Inc Begins Field Work in Preparation of Upcoming Drill Campaign at Its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 19th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that select members of it exploration personnel has been mobilized to conduct field work at the Bazooka Gold Project ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi gold camp in Quebec, Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 3rd, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects. Opawica Explorations Inc. has received a two-year drill permit on its 25 high-priority gold targets at the Arrowhead property of the Abitibi gold camp. The permit allows 25 drill pad locations with short-range spacing, allowing the company to move forward quickly on any one of the targets once permitting is received.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Download the PDF here.

New Zealand Government Publishes Its Critical Minerals List - Naming Gold and Antimony. RUA GOLD Provides Exploration Update on the Reefton Project's Extensive Antimony Potential

New Zealand Government Publishes Its Critical Minerals List - Naming Gold and Antimony. RUA GOLD Provides Exploration Update on the Reefton Project's Extensive Antimony Potential

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") executives attended the launch event for the Minerals Strategy for New Zealand to 2040 and Critical Minerals List event hosted by New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals in Waihi on January 31, 2025. Honorable Shane Jones, Resource Minster for New Zealand, presented the critical minerals list that included both gold and antimony.

Furthermore, Rua Gold is pleased to provide an update from the exploration campaign underway at the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand with significant added potential of antimony within the project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Announces Positive Metallurgical Study at O'Brien and Provides Update on Milling Assessment at IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood Complex

Radisson Announces Positive Metallurgical Study at O'Brien and Provides Update on Milling Assessment at IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood Complex

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide the results of a recent metallurgical study at the Company's 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The study was undertaken in conjunction with a milling assessment under the auspices of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") to assess the design criteria for processing mined material from Radisson's O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") at the nearby Doyon gold mill, part of IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood mine complex. The Doyon mill is located 21 kilometres west of O'Brien and directly accessible along Trans-Canada Highway 117.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bidder's Statement

Bidder's Statement

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Bidder's Statement

Download the PDF here.

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Download the PDF here.

Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Opawica Explorations
Sign up to get your FREE

Opawica Explorations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

First Gold Doré Following Successful Carbon Strip

High Grade discoveries with enriched MREOs at Agostinho highlight Caldeira’s scale

Strategic Transaction with Gage Capital

Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland

Related News

gold investing

First Gold Doré Following Successful Carbon Strip

rare earth metals investing

High Grade discoveries with enriched MREOs at Agostinho highlight Caldeira’s scale

Base Metals Investing

Strategic Transaction with Gage Capital

resource investing

Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland

gold investing

ALR February 2025 Investor Presentation

copper investing

Updated Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt Resource Demonstrates Large Copper Sulphide System with 1.6Mt Contained Copper

Copper Investing

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Copper? Experts Tout Bullish Fundamentals

×