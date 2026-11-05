Opawica Initiates Tender Process for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at the Arrowhead -Copper -Gold -Zinc -Vms Project in the Abitibi Quebec

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - 5th November, 2026 Opawica Explorations Inc. (the "Company" or "Opawica") (TSXV: OPW,OTC:OPWEF) (OTCQB: OPWEF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the process of soliciting bids from qualified diamond drilling contractors for its planned 10,000-metre drilling program at the Company's Arrowhead Gold Project, located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northwestern Ontario.
The upcoming drill campaign is designed to expand and further define known gold-mineralized zones while testing several high-priority exploration targets identified through previous drilling, geological mapping, geophysical surveys, and surface sampling programs. The program will focus on extending mineralization along strike and at depth, as well as evaluating newly interpreted structural and geophysical targets that are considered highly prospective for additional gold discoveries.
The Company expects the drilling program to consist of approximately 10,000 metres of NQ diamond drilling and anticipates awarding a drilling contract following the completion of the competitive bid process. Subject to contractor availability, permitting requirements, and field logistics, drilling is expected to commence at the earliest practical opportunity.
Arrowhead Gold Project
The Arrowhead Gold Project is situated within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most productive Archean greenstone terranes globally and host to numerous multi-million-ounce gold deposits and operating mines across Ontario and Quebec. The property benefits from established mining infrastructure, year-round access, and proximity to several significant gold-producing districts.
The project encompasses favourable geological environments associated with structurally controlled orogenic gold systems that characterize many of the major deposits within the Abitibi region. Historical exploration has identified significant gold mineralization associated with quartz-carbonate veining, sulphide-bearing shear zones, and strongly altered volcanic and intrusive rock sequences.
Regional Geology
The Arrowhead Gold Project lies within the western portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a geological province composed predominantly of Archean-aged volcanic, sedimentary, and intrusive rocks that have undergone multiple episodes of deformation, metamorphism, and hydrothermal alteration.
Regional geology is characterized by extensive packages of mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks, felsic volcanic units, sedimentary sequences, and syn- to post-tectonic intrusive bodies. Gold mineralization throughout the belt is commonly associated with major deformation corridors, crustal-scale fault systems, and regional shear zones that acted as conduits for mineralizing fluids.
At Arrowhead, exploration has identified several structurally controlled targets exhibiting characteristics typical of Abitibi-hosted gold systems, including strong silicification, carbonate alteration, quartz veining, disseminated to semi-massive sulphide mineralization, and favorable structural intersections. Management believes these geological features support the potential for the discovery and expansion of significant gold mineralization on the property.
Management Commentary
"The initiation of the contractor bidding process marks another important step toward advancing the Arrowhead Gold Project," said Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica Explorations Inc. "The planned 10,000-metre drill program is intended to build upon the encouraging results generated from previous exploration programs and to test a number of compelling targets identified across the property. We look forward to commencing drilling and continuing to unlock the project's exploration potential."
Technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., an independent and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
The presence of gold mineralization on adjacent, nearby, or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's Arrowhead Gold Project.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of precious and base metal projects in North America. The Company's objective is to create shareholder value through systematic exploration and the discovery of significant mineral deposits.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Blake Morgan, CEO & Director
For more information, please contact:
Blake Morgan
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 236-878-4938
Email: info@opawica.com
Website: www.opawica.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
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