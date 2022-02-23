GamingInvesting News

The closing and award ceremony for the "Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games" was held on Feb.15 at the Shaolin Temple in China's Henan Province . Broadcast live online, the closing ceremony brings together all Shaolin disciples and kung fu enthusiasts across the world to enjoy the atmosphere. As unique online competition forms were staged, 5,368 kung fu enthusiasts from 94 countries and regions came to add glory to the ...

In the meantime, a professional judge panel comprised of 11 national-level judges and warrior monks was installed by the Shaolin Temple, and the entire judging process has been broadcast to the global audience.

"Contestants in the US and European countries participate enthusiastically, Asian contestants are full of expectations, South American kung fu lovers show the world their diversified styles, Oceania contestants are in high spirit, and African contestants are impressive," Abbot Shi Yongxin spoke highly of the contestants.

"Not only did participants have their kung fu skills and physical fitness improved, but also themselves refreshed and invigorated," commented Yanbin of the Shaolin Cultural Center in St. Petersburg, Russia , the winner of the "Outstanding Contribution Award" at the Games.

The competition has been lavished with support from the government, institutions, and enterprises of countries all around the world. UNESCO Ambassador, former Austrian President, Austrian Ambassador to China , New York Mayor , Slovakian official, the Shaolin Kung Fu Federation in Japan , and members of parliaments and religious leaders from many countries extended congratulatory messages to the organizers, and so did the celebrities such as Jackie Chan and Wu Jing .

Abbot Shi Yongxin attaches great importance to talent cultivation and the inheritance of Shaolin kung fu. He once said, "Promoting Shaolin Kung Fu requires top talent, and cultivating top talent requires top schools."

For the convenience of overseas Shaolin disciples to practice Shaolin kung fu, the Shaolin Temple has launched various academic and vocational training programs for kung fu lovers around the world in addition to Shaolin Culture Centers around the world and the kung fu schools in Dengfeng of Henan .

The Shaolin Temple is now seeking a more innovative way to inherit and spread Shaolin kung fu. The Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games 2022 marks a new start, and more diversified activities will be launched online and offline in the future.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

CryptoZeroFi - a Realistic Combat Role-Playing NFT game built on the Binance Smart Chain with Metaverse Orientation

Introducing CryptoZeroFi, one of such games aiming to make a name for itself in this maturing space. CryptoZeroFi is an upcoming Realistic Combat Role-Playing NFT game built on the Binance Smart Chain. Similar to other games in this industry, it incorporates NFTs as well as a P2E model. Keeping up with the trend, they also have plans for metaverse-integration set in their pipeline.

CryptoZeroFi Features

The NFT Play-To-Earn (P2E) gaming industry has been gaining a lot of traction lately, especially with the increasing sentiment towards the metaverse. There have been countless new projects determined to be a pioneer in this booming industry. What sets these new lines of games apart from conventional games is the ability to rack up rewards while playing the game, allowing gamers to make money while doing what they enjoy most. The integration of non-fungible assets (NFTs) also allows for the transferability of in-game assets, thereby enabling players to trade and gift their assets with one another.

CryptoZeroFi features two in-game tokens, ZERI and ZEUS, which can be earned by players in-game. They can then choose to sell these tokens in exchange for other cryptocurrencies or stake them in one of the various staking options to earn some additional rewards. Alternatively, players can also earn respectable rewards by winning the "Arena of Fame" tournament which will be held yearly.

Additionally, CryptoZeroFi also has an integrated NFT marketplace and NFT Transfer functionality, allowing players to trade or gift their in-game characters and weapons with one another.

Furthermore, CryptoZeroFi will feature a clan system. Players will be able to create a clan and invite their friends and family to play alongside them. They can also earn some extra rewards for inviting others using their unique invitation code.

Last but not least, as mentioned, CryptoZeroFi is planning to integrate metaverse-capabilities into their project. This means that it might not be long before players will be able to put on a set of VR goggles and dive right into the world of CryptoZeroFi.

To learn more about CryptoZeroFi , visit their website or check out their official channels listed below:

Website: cryptozerofi.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Crypto_ZeroFi
Telegram Group: https://t.me/zerofi_group
Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/zerofi_Channel

SXSW GAMING AWARDS TO BE HOSTED BY NEWCOMERS JANA MORRISON & SAMANTHA AUCOIN , STARS OF SYFY'S NEW, CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED SERIES "ASTRID & LILLY SAVE THE WORLD" ON MARCH 12, 7 P.M. CT

The South by Southwest® Gaming Awards (SXSW ® ), celebrating the wide reach of gaming across areas such as art, design, narrative, gameplay, cultural innovation, and more, has today announced that this year's virtual Ceremony will be co-hosted by two of TV's freshest faces — Jana Morrison ("Astrid"; Dragalia Lost video game, voice talent, English version) and Samantha Aucoin ("Lilly"), the heroic leads of Astrid & Lilly Save the World SyFy network's new, critically acclaimed series hailed as a "charming" and "refreshing" modern take on Buffy The Vampire Slayer. In addition, a diverse roster of presenters from entertainment and sports has been assembled (see below), as well as some special partnerships and premiere content set to shape this ninth annual gaming industry celebration into a distinct, must-stream awards season event, Produced by Georgia -based Peach Maria Productions (pronounced muh-RY-uh), executive produced by Laurie Lockliear (upcoming esports reality competition series GameMaster ), the Awards will stream for free as part of SXSW Online on March 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. CT .

Several platforms will be integrated to create the SXSW 2022 experience across web, mobile and TV. A dedicated SXSW TV app can be accessed via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Android TV. In addition, SXSW TV is now available on iOS and Android. Additional live content, including Keynotes, Featured Sessions and Music Showcases, can be found in each of the 24-hour channels, during the SXSW 2022 event dates ( March 11-20, 2022 )..

Esports Entertainment Group Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Revenue of $14.5 Million

Sets Revised Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Range of $70 to $75 Million

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

COMPOSERS FOR TOP FILMS, TV SERIES AND VIDEO GAMES NOMINATED FOR ASCAP 2022 COMPOSERS' CHOICE AWARDS

Celebrating the music creators behind the past year's top films, television series and video games, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced today the nominees for the 2022 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards . Chosen by the ASCAP composer and songwriter community, winners will be announced as part of the 2022 ASCAP Screen Music Awards during the week of May 2 .

ASCAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/ASCAP)

This year's set of nominees will compete in the following categories: Film Score of the Year , Documentary Score of the Year , Television Score of the Year , Television Theme of the Year and Video Game Score of the Yea r.

The ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards enable composers to recognize the artistic accomplishments of their peers and were introduced in 2014 as a first-of-its-kind program among US performing rights organizations. The nominations committee includes composers and film, television and video game industry leaders. Voting is open to eligible ASCAP writer members until March 11 .

Following are the nominated ASCAP composers and their works:

2022 ASCAP COMPOSERS' CHOICE NOMINEES
*Categories with 6 or more nominees reflect a tie in the number of nominations

FILM SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Films released in the US in 2021, whether theatrically or via another medium)

Dune - Hans Zimmer
Encanto - Germaine Franco
The Green Knight - Daniel Hart
Luca - Dan Romer
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

DOCUMENTARY SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Documentary films initially airing in the US in 2021)

9to5: The Story of a Movement - Wendy Blackstone
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible - Nainita Desai
Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels
Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street - Amanda Jones
Flee - Uno Helmersson
The Rescue - Daniel Pemberton
Val - Garth Stevenson
Women Warriors: The Voices of Change - Anne-Kathrin Dern and Sharon Farber

TELEVISION SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)

Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels
Cobra Kai season 3 - Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson
Dickinson seasons 2 & 3 - Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist
Loki - Natalie Holt
Wheel of Time - Lorne Balfe
The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer

TELEVISION THEME OF THE YEAR
(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)

Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels
Dickinson - Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist
Loki - Natalie Holt
Only Murders in the Building - Siddhartha Khosla
The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer

VIDEO GAME SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Games originally released in the US in 2021)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water - Wilbert Roget II
Chicory: A Colorful Tale - Lena Raine
Deathloop - Tom Salta
Far Cry 6 - Pedro Bromfman
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - Wataru Hokoyama

More information about the 2022 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards, including excerpts of the nominated music, is available at www.ascap.com/composerschoice .

About ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 850,000 members representing more than 16 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

HPIL Holding Updates Shareholders

HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to announce that it has completed its first corporate issuance of shares under the current leadership in support of the many business building actions taken since taking over the company in April 2021.The issuance of common shares supports the following major developments by the company:

  • Acquisition of Core Businesses (Apogee, Medusa, World Gaming Group, Humm Token and NFT Procurement
  • Acquisition of IP, Technology, & Patents (both awarded and in development)
  • Assembling Key Foundational Team Members
  • Early Funding

The Company after much turmoil due to its history will be filing the OTC Attorney Letter no later than February 23 rd . The Company is also finishing its filing for the 2021-year end.
"I am pleased to announce that with this share issuance, we have formally secured and integrated the businesses, IP & Patents, core team members, and initial funding needed to build HPIL Holding moving forward in 2022.We have come a long way since taking over the previous empty shell in April 2021 and we look forward to providing overall HPIL Company updates on our upcoming conference call this Thursday Feb. 24 th ", said Stephen Brown CEO.

PROFESSIONAL AXIE INFINITY TOURNAMENT RETURNS WITH ROAD TO GALAXIE CUP 2022

GalAxie Cup returns with Road to GalAxie Cup 2022, a 3-stage progressive tournament towards the main event in November this year. With South East Asia leading esports marketing agency, The Gaming Company (TGC) once again partners with Axie Infinity gaming guilds, Hooga Gaming and Lorcan Gaming to present the professional Axie Infinity esports tournament with Stage 1 registrations opening globally today.

PROFESSIONAL AXIE INFINITY TOURNAMENT RETURNS WITH ROAD TO GALAXIE CUP 2022

GalAxie Cup is the first-ever one of a kind Axie Infinity Tournament introduced to the world last year with a global esports format by the implementation of Axie Pool and a Pick-and-Ban phase. The turn-based strategy game features Axie NFTs and uses Ethereum-based cryptocurrency, AXS, and in-game currency Smooth Love Potion, SLP, which can be converted into fiat money.

As one of the leading esports marketing agencies, TGC has years of experience and multiple successful tournaments and events to its name. "After the immense success of the inaugural GalAxie Cup 2021 Axie Infinity tournament, we have been very excited to launch the new season, and this year, we look forward to continuing in elevating the esports experience for players within the crypto space. It will also provide more opportunities to nurture up-and-coming talents ," shared Adrian Gaffor , Group Chief Executive Officer of The Gaming Company.

"We are more than excited to be launching the second season of the Galaxie Cup. The overwhelming response from the first Galaxie Cup is evidence that competitive gaming is still the way to go. Together with The Gaming Company and Lorcan Guild , we can expect more exciting things to come. Let's make Galaxie Cup Season 2 an unforgettable one ," added Khai Chun of Hooga Gaming.

This year, GalAxie Cup 2022 will be divided into 3 Stages (Road To GalAxie Cup 2022) and 1 Grand Finale (GalAxie Cup 2022). Each of these 3 Stages will have a registration period, open qualifiers, and playoffs. The prize pool for each individual stage (Road To GalAxie Cup 2022)  is 150AXS. Launching a new structure, the GalAxie Cup Circuit Points will be introduced to determine players who will qualify to play for the Grand Finale of GalAxie Cup 2022. Additionally, there will be a new drafting format to keep things competitive in the GalAxie Cup ecosystem.

Registration period for Stage 1 opens today, 22nd February, while open qualifier will be held on 16th March. Playoffs will be held on 23rd and 24th March. Registration periods for Stage 2 and Stage 3 will be announced after the conclusion of Road To GalAxie Cup Stage 1. Registration for Stage 1 of Road To GalAxie is open now until 9 March 2022 . For sign-ups and further information regarding Road To GalAxie Cup 2022, visit http://www.galaxiecup.com .

About The Gaming Company (TGC)

The Gaming Company is one of the leading marketing agencies in the esports industry across Southeast Asia . Since its inception in 2014, TGC offers 360-degree solutions which includes digital, creative, content, marketing and promotion, live production, event and talent management. With vast experience in esports, TGC's clientele ranges from both local and international brands such as Tencent , Hewlett Packard, Riot Games, Mountain Dew, and Nivea.

About Hooga Gaming

Hooga Gaming is a web3 Gaming Guild that focuses on spearheading the evolution of GameFi through competitive gaming. Hooga's core focus is to bring in the competitive element in web3 games to maximize the experience of players venturing into the web3 gaming scene.

About Lorcan

Open-minded and opportunistic, Lorcan is an advocate of the NFT play-to-earn scene. Consequently, Lorcan believes in the importance of a healthy community and strives to offer tons of opportunities, be it toward players or investors.

