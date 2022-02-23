The closing and award ceremony for the "Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games" was held on Feb.15 at the Shaolin Temple in China's Henan Province . Broadcast live online, the closing ceremony brings together all Shaolin disciples and kung fu enthusiasts across the world to enjoy the atmosphere. As unique online competition forms were staged, 5,368 kung fu enthusiasts from 94 countries and regions came to add glory to the ...

