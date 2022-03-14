Gaming Investing News
Umbria Network is providing the fastest and cheapest bridging solution for collectors of deadmau5's head5 NFTs. The head5 collection, available on the Polygon blockchain, is the metaverse-ready avatar collaboration between iconic electronic music producer deadmau5 and legendary visual artist Smearballs aka Nick denBoer. Head5 is the cornerstone of the 'mau5verse,' a curation of all that is deadmau5 across the ...

The head5 collection, available on the Polygon blockchain, is the metaverse-ready avatar collaboration between iconic electronic music producer deadmau5 ( Joel Zimmerman ) and legendary visual artist Smearballs aka Nick denBoer. Head5 is the cornerstone of the 'mau5verse,' a curation of all that is deadmau5 across the digital space including music, video games, literature and NFTs.

The project has partnered with Umbria to improve user experience, making the collection more extensively available to the community as well as unlocking greater access to the mau5verse. Recommended by existing head5 holders, Umbria's Narni bridge provides the fastest and most cost-effective way for participants to bridge (transfer) their ETH to the Polygon blockchain (WETH) in order to mint a head5 NFT on Polygon.

Owners of NFTs in the head5 collection will get special access to a range of exclusive perks, including:

  • Guestlist to deadmau5 shows
  • Early and exclusive access to VIP experiences and live show tickets
  • Early access to deadmau5 music
  • Community votes on future mau5verse roadmap
  • NFT airdrops
  • Companion drops
  • Whitelisting for future NFT projects
  • Figurines, vinyl and plush toys
  • Prints and comics
  • Merchandise
  • NFT project collaboration perks

"NFTs in the Head5 collection have utility far beyond PFP, integrating different genres and opening up the metaverse to deadmau5's legions of fans," said Barney Chambers , co-founder of Umbria Network.  "By electing to deploy their NFTs on the Polygon network, Head5 is alleviating high gas fees and speeding up transactions without sacrificing security; Umbria provides the last piece of the puzzle. The Narni bridge increases access from the Ethereum network, onboarding users more cheaply, quickly and with greater technical support."

"We want to make things as easy as possible for friends and collectors to get involved with what we are doing in the mau5verse. Umbria Network is a prime option for access to the head5 NFT collection," said deadmau5.

SALE INFO:

About Umbria Network
Cheapest, fastest cross-chain bridge

https://umbria.network/
https://bridge.umbria.network/
https://bridge.umbria.network/staking-pool/

Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly.

Umbria's Narni cross-chain liquidity bridge solves blockchain interoperability issues by removing the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain bridge between Ethereum mainnet and Polygon, Binance Smart Chan, Avalanche and Fantom. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.

Additionally, bridge liquidity providers earn high APYs on their crypto assets with no impermanent loss.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

  1. A Cross-chain Asset Bridge : enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks.
  2. A Staking Pool : users can earn interest on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge
  3. A Decentralised Exchange (DEX) : an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

About deadmau5

Joel Zimmerman , more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced "dead mouse"), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner , "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People and "this is fine." with Portugal . The Man. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.

For more information, visit:

www.deadmau5.com
www.twitter.com/deadmau5
www.instagram.com/deadmau5
www.facebook.com/deadmau5

www.mau5trap.com
www.hau5trap.com

Contact: Francesca De Franco , francesca@on-line.co.uk , 0794 125 3135

