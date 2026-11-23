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- Exclusive Jeep® Wrangler Commando 392 sells for $174,000, with 100% of auction proceeds benefiting the USO
- Final Commando was the only vehicle from the limited 250-unit program offered to the general public; 249 were reserved for active-duty military personnel and veterans
The Jeep® brand announces that the one-of-a-kind Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 auction has raised $174,000 for the USO, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting programs and services that support U.S. service members and their families.
The exclusive online auction, hosted by Bring a Trailer, closed Nov. 22. The vehicle was the final Jeep Wrangler Commando from a limited 250-unit program and the only one made available for purchase by the general public. The other 249 vehicles were reserved exclusively for active-duty military personnel and veterans.
"Raising $174,000 for the USO through this one-of-a-kind Jeep Wrangler Commando is an incredible outcome and a powerful reflection of the generosity of the Jeep community," said Branden Coté, Jeep brand CEO. "This Commando was built to honor that legacy, and we couldn't be prouder to see it make an impact beyond the trail by supporting the service members and military families who have been part of our story from the very beginning."
Created in collaboration with FOX Factory Vehicles, the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Commando draws inspiration from the Jeep brand's military heritage and the legacy of the Jeepster Commando. Based on the Wrangler 392 platform, but with upfits by FOX Factory Vehicles, it features a 6.4-liter V-8 engine, FOX suspension technology, 37-inch tires and a distinctive military-inspired appearance. The custom vehicle also features exclusive graphics, unique badging, custom wheels and a specially designed interior with one-of-one colors and trim treatments.
Interest in the limited-production program was significant, with more than 4,700 applications submitted by service members and veterans for the opportunity to purchase one of the 249 allocated vehicles.
The $174,000 raised through the auction will support the USO's programs and services designed to keep service members connected to family, home and country throughout their military service.
Jeep Brand
For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.
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SOURCE Stellantis