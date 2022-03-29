GamingInvesting News

Representing media and entertainment behaviors in five different countries, Deloitte's 16 th annual "Digital Media Trends" survey shows global audiences are increasingly frustrated managing the costs and content of streaming video on-demand services - Key takeaways The average churn rate in the United States remains at 37% across all paid streaming video on-demand services . In the United Kingdom Germany Brazil and ...

Representing media and entertainment behaviors in five different countries, Deloitte's 16 th annual "Digital Media Trends" survey shows global audiences are increasingly frustrated managing the costs and content of streaming video on-demand services

-

According to the 16th edition of Deloitte's Digital Media Trends survey, subscriber churn for paid streaming video services remains high, especially among younger generations.

Key takeaways
  • The average churn rate in the United States remains at 37% across all paid streaming video on-demand (SVOD) services . In the United Kingdom (U.K.), Germany , Brazil , and Japan , the average overall churn rate is closer to 30%.
  • In all five countries, Gen Z respondents prefer video games as their favorite form of digital entertainment. For older generations, watching TV and movies at home comes first.
  • In the U.S., 81% of social media users say they use social media services at least daily; 59% use these services several times a day . Across the U.S., the U.K., Germany , Brazil and Japan , people in younger generations (including Gen Z, Millennial, and Gen X) are consistently more likely to say they use social media.
  • Nearly half (46%) of U.S. respondents say they watch more user-generated content than they did six months ago, and half say they always end up spending more time watching user-generated content than they had planned (a number that jumps to 70% among Gen Z).
  • In all five countries, Gen Z and Millennial gamers play an average of 11 hours a week. In the U.S., 61% of gamers say that personalizing their game character or avatar helps them express themselves .
Why this matters

Deloitte's 16 th annual " Digital Media Trends " survey revealed that streaming video providers face greater pressure to attract and retain subscribers who have become savvier about chasing the content they want and managing the costs they pay. This is especially true with younger generations who have grown up with smartphones, social media and video games, and prefer entertainment experiences that are more social and interactive. For the youngest generations, user-generated social media streams and social video games may be meeting their needs better than streaming video.

Deloitte's survey revealed that to prepare for the next generation of digital entertainment, media and entertainment companies should be thinking hard about how people socialize around entertainment and how entertainment itself is becoming more personalized, interactive and immersive. The online survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers was conducted in December 2021 and January 2022 and was also fielded for the first time in mature digital entertainment markets, including the U.K. (n=1,002), Germany (n=1,002), Brazil (n=1,000) and Japan (n=1,000).

Maturing streaming video services (SVOD) face savvier subscribers

SVOD companies, while increasingly investing in premium content, have relied on lean-back-and-watch experiences to engage and retain subscribers. But as additional major media providers launch their own streaming video services, competition has heated up and the race to engage younger audiences is getting more intense. Audiences have many options and are empowered to move on and off services to get the most content at the least cost. SVOD companies are challenged to offer enough engaging content while incentivizing subscriber retention with ad-supported options, bundles and perks.

  • The average churn rate, when people cancel, or both add and cancel a paid SVOD service, in the U.S. has remained consistent since 2020 at 37% across all paid SVOD services. Across the U.K., Germany , Brazil and Japan , the overall churn rate is closer to 30%.
  • Churn is highest among the youngest generations as just over half of U.S. Millennials (52%) and Gen Z (51%) have either cancelled, or both added and canceled, an SVOD service within the last six months.
  • Twenty-five percent of those in the U.S. have cancelled a streaming video service and then resubscribed to the same service within the past 12 months. Respondents say they churn and return either because a new season of their favorite show was released, they got a free or discounted rate, or content they wanted to watch moved to the service. It's global too. In the U.K., Germany , Brazil and Japan , around 22% have churned and returned. Overall, Gen Z and Millennials are significantly more likely to churn and return.
  • Cost is also a factor in retaining consumers who are thinking of cancelling. For a reduced cost, some would be willing to sign up for an annual subscription, watch more ads, or wait 45 days to watch a new release. Globally, many people prefer ad-supported options for streaming video that reduce or eliminate their subscription costs.
  • Perks and VIP treatment could also retain many people thinking of cancelling a streaming video subscription. Thirty-seven percent of U.S. consumers would be convinced to stay if the service gave them access to first-run movies, and 34% would stay if a loyalty program was included. Among Gen Zs and Millennials, 51% would stay if their subscription included a gaming or music service or another video streaming service option, signaling a potential upside to bundling services.
Key quote

"While streaming video on-demand business models look much the same as they did when they were created 15 years ago, social media and gaming companies have quickly evolved their offerings, leveraging technology, and capitalizing on behaviors. Social media is free and available anywhere, anytime, offering both passive and interactive experiences with endless streams of personalized content, without the cost of a subscription. And more people are interacting and socializing in game worlds that host millions of users, brands and franchises, and major non-gaming events. SVOD companies aren't just competing with each other for audiences, they are also competing with different, more social and immersive forms of entertainment."

Jana Arbanas , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. telecom, media and entertainment sector leader

Social media: a better way to watch and shop?

On the most popular social media services, people engage with nearly infinite streams of trending social content, whether it's music, news, TV shows, sports and movies, shopping, or video games, all in one place without a subscription. Content feeds are personalized by algorithms that learn what users like and deliver relevant content, reinforced by social recommendations, influencers, targeted advertising, and trending topics. More social media is becoming shoppable, further leveraging user modeling and targeting. On social media, users don't need to chase content as they do with SVOD platforms. Content discovers them.

  • In the U.S., 81% of social media users say they use social media services at least daily and 59% use these services several times a day. Across the U.S., U.K., Germany , Brazil and Japan , Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen Xers are consistently more likely to say they use these services.
  • Forty-six percent of U.S. respondents say they watch more user-generated content than they did six months ago, and half (50%) say they always end up spending more time watching user-generated content than they had planned (a number that jumps to 70% among Gen Zs).
  • About 4 in 10 (41%) of U.S. respondents say they spend more time watching user-generated video content than they do TV shows and movies on video streaming services — a sentiment that increases to around 60% for Gen Zs and Millennials.
  • Seventy percent of U.S. respondents say they follow an influencer, and one-third (33%) say these online personalities influence their buying decisions; that figure jumps to more than half of U.S. Gen Zs (52%) and Millennials (53%). The appeal of influencers is also a global trend, with 88% of survey respondents in Brazil citing following an influencer, and 79% in Japan .
  • Social media services are also becoming shoppable retail destinations; more than half of U.S. respondents (53%) and around 40% or more in the U.K., Germany and Japan say they see customized ads on social media for products or services they have been looking for — a number that increases to 72% in Brazil .
Key quote

"The web and all it offers is no longer a destination or a place we occasionally visit. It's become an integral part of our lives, and young generations are particularly adapted to the blurring of real and virtual experiences. For now, streaming video, social media and gaming are very successful but changing behaviors are pointing towards the next wave of digital entertainment. To evolve with younger generations on the way to the metaverse, global media companies should focus on younger generations and those generations that follow, by offering more social, interactive and immersive forms of entertainment."

Kevin Westcott , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecom leader

Younger generations may already be in a metaverse

Whether smartphone, console, or PC, gaming has become huge, and it's taking time away from other forms of entertainment. The youngest generations are especially attracted to gaming, ranking it as their favorite form of entertainment. Gaming also offers emotional value to many, helping them relax, stay connected to others, and express their self-identity through customizable avatars. Top gameworlds are hosting larger-than-life events: In the U.S., almost a quarter of gamers have attended a live in-game event in the past year. On the road to the metaverse, gaming may already be there.

  • In the U.S., more than 80% of both men and women say they play video games, and half of smartphone owners say they play on a smartphone daily. Gen Z and Millennial gamers play the most, logging an average of 11 and 13 hours per week, respectively. Gen X gamers follow closely behind with around 10 hours of game play every week, reminding us that it's not just the kids.
  • Most respondents in the U.K. (75%), Germany (78%), Brazil (89%) and Japan (63%) play video games regularly. In these countries, younger generations are more likely to be gamers, with Gen Z and Millennial gamers spending an average of 11 hours per week playing.
  • About half of all U.S. gamers say that playing video games has taken time away from other entertainment activities; unsurprisingly, these percentages increase for younger gamers. This trend is also playing out in other markets, with just over half of gamers in the U.K. (55%), and just under half of gamers in both Brazil (45%) and Japan (44%) also trading other entertainment activities to play video games.
  • Overall, more than three-quarters of U.S. gamers surveyed also say that gaming helps them relax, while nearly 60% report that gaming helped them through a difficult time. About half (53%) of U.S. gamers say that playing video games helps them stay connected to people. And these games are supporting identity: 61% of U.S. gamers say that personalizing their game character or avatar helps them express themselves.
  • Gaming and music also appear to be closely linked; about half (51%) of U.S. gamers say they often discover new music while playing video games.
  • About a quarter (23%) of U.S. gamers say they have attended an in-game event in the last year, with Millennials and men being the most likely attendees. Remarkably, 82% of those attending live in-game events also made a purchase because of the event: 65% purchased digital goods and 34% purchased physical merchandise, reinforcing the steady blurring of lines between real and virtual worlds.

For additional details on the findings, visit here . Connect with us on Twitter: @DeloitteTMT , @kwestcott911 , @Jeff_Loucks ; or on LinkedIn: @KevinWestcott , @JanaArbanas ; #digitalmedia, #tmttrends.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States , Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

In the U.S., access to content is the main driver of paid streaming video on demand subscriptions, according to the 16th edition of Deloitte's Digital Media Trends survey.

In the U.S., younger generations are spending more time watching user-generated content, according to the 16th edition of Deloitte's Digital Media Trends survey.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-foot-in-the-metaverse-as-young-generations-embrace-gaming-and-social-media-can-streaming-video-keep-up-301512293.html

SOURCE Deloitte

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LEARFIELD AND ELECTRONIC ARTS TO DEBUT EA SPORTS FIFA 22 WITHIN LEVELNEXT COLLEGE ESPORTS PORTFOLIO

Registration Now Open to College Students Nationwide for First-Ever LevelNext EA SPORTS FIFA 22 College National Championship; Competition Begins April 23 for $100,000 Prize Pool

- LEARFIELD, a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics, and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment, announced the debut of EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 within the award-winning LevelNext collegiate esports league. Registration for the first-ever LevelNext EA SPORTS FIFA 22 College National Championship is now open to full-time college students attending a four-year accredited university.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetDragon Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2021. NetDragon's management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 11:00am Hong Kong time on 30 th March 2022 to discuss the results and recent business developments.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

Mr. Dejian Liu , Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "We are proud of our achievements in 2021 as we delivered yet another year of strong all-round performance. 2021 marked our fifth consecutive year of growth in revenue, operating profits and net profits, and this would not be made possible without our deep investments made in our technologies, IP and sales partnership network. In 2021, our revenue increased by 14.6% YoY, reaching RMB7.0 billion as both our gaming and education businesses continued to grow strongly."

"Our education revenue in 2021 increased by 32.2% YoY, the highest growth rate in the past four years, as we saw accelerated market growth driven by increasing demand for blended learning solutions around the world. As K-12 educators look for technology tools to educate and interact with students in the new normal of learning, our Promethean products have proven to be the best option in the market as we continued to maintain our number one market share position in the international markets [1]. Our country rollout strategy also continued to make progress. During the second half of the year, we successfully completed the first pilot phase for English Smart Classroom Lab project in Thailand and expanded our strategic cooperation with Ghana Ministry of Education with a target to implement a country-wide blended learning platform. In Egypt , we recently signed a definitive contract to supply 94,000 Promethean interactive flat panels to K-12 schools across the country, another milestone in our long-term partnership with the Ministry of Education."

"Our gaming business recorded 6.1% in revenue growth and 7.8% in core segmental profits growth as we continued to pursue a balanced, sustainable growth strategy, which resulted in across-the-board revenue growth from PC and mobile platforms, as well as in both China and the overseas markets. Our flagship IP Eudemons continued its upward growth trajectory with a 7.8% YoY revenue increase. We also saw our annual revenue from the Eudemons IP grew by 3.5 times in the past 5 years on the back of a series of significant enhancements in content, gameplay and overall user experience. In December, we successfully launched our new ACGN [2] mobile game under our new IP Under Oath , which not only attests to our ability in new genre development capability, but also significantly extends our reach to young players and lays a solid foundation for our overseas expansion to capitalize on the huge ACGN addressable market overseas."

"We would like to reiterate our commitment to enhance shareholder value as we continue to execute capital return measures including share buyback and dividends in view of our confidence in future growth prospects and our ability to generate sustained free cash flow. In August 2021 , we announced a 3-year share buyback program [3] with a total repurchased amount of up to US$300 million , and to date, we have repurchased 16.2 million shares amounting to US$38.0 million . In total, we returned US$186.4 million to our shareholders in 2021 via a combination of share repurchase and dividends declared, including a US$100 million special interim dividend announced in January 2022 ."

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was RMB7.0 billion , representing a 14.6% increase YoY.
  • Revenue from the gaming business was RMB3.6 billion , representing 51.8% of the Company's total revenue and registering a 6.1% increase YoY.
  • Revenue from the education business was RMB3.2 billion , representing 45.9% of the Company's total revenue and registering a 32.2% increase YoY.
  • Gross profit was RMB4.5 billion , representing an 8.4% increase YoY.
  • Core segmental profit [4] from the gaming business was RMB2.1 billion , representing a 7.8% increase YoY.
  • Core segmental loss [4] from the education business was RMB411.7 million , representing a 28.4% improvement YoY.
  • EBITDA was RMB1.8 billion , representing a 12.8% increase YoY.
  • Operating profit was RMB1.4 billion , representing a 27.4% increase YoY.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit [5] was RMB1.5 billion , representing a 14.6% increase YoY.
  • Profit attributable to owners of the Company was RMB1.1 billion , representing a 11.4% increase YoY.
  • Non-GAAP profit attributable to owners of the Company [5] was RMB1.3 billion , representing a 13.0% increase YoY.
  • The Company declared a final dividend of HKD0.40 per ordinary share (2020: HKD0.25 per ordinary share), subject to approval at the coming annual general meeting. Total dividends for the year (including special interim dividend declared in January 2022 ) amounted to HKD2.23 per ordinary share (2020: HKD0.50 per ordinary share), representing approximately 93.8% of the total profit attributable to the owners for the year.

[1] Based on Futuresource Consulting Q4 2021 World Interactive Displays Report in Feb 2022. International market refers to global K-12 interactive panel market excluding China.

[2] ACGN refers to Animation, Comic, Game and Novel

[3] 3-year share buy-back program is up to a total repurchased amount of US$300 million and subject to the buy-back mandate approved by the Shareholders at the annual general meeting in each year, being 10% of the issued share capital, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-Backs.

[4] Core segmental profit (loss) figures are derived from the Company's reported segmental profit (loss) figures (presented in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard ("HKFRS") 8) but exclude non-core/operating, non-recurring or unallocated items including government grants, finance costs of financial instruments, intercompany finance costs, impairment loss (net of reversal), impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets, impairment of interest in an associate, fair value change and exchange loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), fair value change and exchange gain on derivative financial instruments, interest expense and exchange gain on convertible and exchangeable bonds and redundancy payment.

[5] To supplement the consolidated results of the Group prepared in accordance with HKFRSs, the use of non-GAAP measures is provided solely to enhance the overall understanding of the Group's current financial performance. The non-GAAP measures are not expressly permitted measures under HKFRSs and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies. The non-GAAP measures of the Group exclude share-based payments expense, amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisitions of subsidiaries, impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets, impairment of interest in an associate, fair value change on financial assets at FVTPL, fair value change on derivative financial instruments, finance costs, interest income on pledged bank deposits and exchange gain on financial assets at FVTPL, bank borrowings, convertible and exchangeable bonds and derivative financial instruments.

[6] Segmental operating expenses exclude unallocated expenses/income such as depreciation, amortisation and exchange difference that have been grouped into SG&A categories on the Company's reported consolidated financial statements, but cannot be allocated to specific business segments for purpose of calculating the segmental profit (loss) figures in accordance with HKFRS 8.

Segmental Financial Highlight


FY2021

FY2020

Variance

(RMB '000)

Gaming

Education

Gaming
(Restated)

Education
(Restated)

Gaming

Education

Revenue

3,641,562

3,231,003

3,432,666

2,443,941

6.1%

32.2%

Gross Profit

3,473,642

995,312

3,301,513

758,605

5.2%

31.2%

Gross Margin

95.4%

30.8%

96.2%

31.0%

-0.8 ppts

-0.2 ppts

Core Segmental
Profit (Loss) [4]

2,119,937

(411,730)

1,967,160

(574,842)

7.8%

-28.4%

Segmental Operating
Expenses [6]







-       Research and
development

(657,547)

(500,903)

(634,272)

(536,678)

3.7%

-6.7%

-       Selling and
marketing

(418,952)

(530,140)

(401,142)

(483,215)

4.4%

9.7%

-       Administrative

(318,294)

(350,635)

(306,586)

(291,157)

3.8%

20.4%

Gaming Business

Our gaming business continued its growth momentum with both revenue and core segmental profit hitting new highs. Revenue of gaming business increased by 6.1% YoY to RMB3.6 billion , and core segmental profit increased by 7.8% YoY to RMB2.1 billion .

Eudem ons, our core flagship IP, achieved revenue growth of 7.8% YoY, and meanwhile has grown its revenue for 7 consecutive years. In 2021, our focus was on understanding the needs of our players together with an optimal monetization strategy that leads to higher revenue generated as a result of an enhanced playing experience, while ensuring a balanced ecosystem within the games. We also executed a multi-pronged content strategy that leads to expansion of monetizable contents which add utilities to our players and creates a pleasant user experience on top of the core MMORPG elements. Furthermore, we launched two expansion packs and multiple rejuvenation marketing campaigns during the year for our flagship game Eudemons Online to drive revenue growth. Another future revenue driver will be our upcoming new game Eudemons Mobile 2 , which underwent several rounds of testing during 2021 and is expected to be launched within 2022.

Our overseas revenue increased 7.9% YoY as we continued to replicate our successful model for Conquer Online in Egypt and expanded into the Philippines , U.S., Canada and Saudi Arabia . Further, as MOBA remains one of the most popular game genres globally, we see significant opportunities in the overseas markets for our other flagship game Heroes Evolved given its success in China with over 200 million registered users, and as such we have increased our efforts in developing new markets for this game including Pakistan and Vietnam .

We reached another key milestone by launching a new IP in 2021 as we commenced open-beta testing of our first ACGN mobile game Under Oath in December with over 1 million active users and 152,000 APA [7] in the first month. The successful launch of this game represents an extension of our game development capability to the ACGN genre, which is another major game genre with hundreds of millions of players globally. We currently aim to launch the first overseas version of Under Oath in Southeast Asia in the second half of this year.

We are also excited by the metaverse gaming space that gained tremendous traction in 2021. During 2021, we initiated planning of our first blockchain-based metaverse game under our well-known overseas IP Neopets with an alpha launch of the game scheduled in the second half of 2022. Our vision for this game is to become the leading player in the "pet" asset class on the blockchain, and we expect to differentiate with a "Play-and-Earn" ecosystem with fun gameplay as the primary incentive to play, hence targeting both blockchain and mainstream players, as well as an existing base of 150 million Neopets' players.

Looking forward, we will continue to pursue a balanced growth strategy which will enable us to continue our growth trajectory in the long run. We expect our revenue growth to come from both existing games and new games. We will also ramp up our effort in exploring the opportunity to develop blockchain-based games, both based on our own IPs as well as new IPs.

Education Business

Revenue from our education business increased by 32.2% YoY to RMB3.2 billion , while core segmental loss decreased by 28.4% YoY. The global pandemic in the past two years has led to fundamental changes in education as blended learning model has become a major global trend. We are in a strong position to capitalize on this unprecedented opportunity as Interactive Flat Panel Display ("IFPD") is widely seen as the "futureproof" technology to support hybrid learning [8] , and we are the clear market leader in this category.

2021 is a year of accelerated market growth as we saw significant momentum in demand from K-12 schools around the world. Shipment volume of interactive flat panel displays in the global K-12 market increased by 24.3% YoY in 2021, representing the highest growth in the past 5 years [8] . During the year, we continued to build on our market leadership position, leading to 32.2% YoY revenue growth for our education business. Specifically, we delivered strong performance in all of our major markets as we maintained our No. 1 market share position in 4 of our top 5 countries in terms of revenue contribution, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany and France. We also continued to execute with operational excellence to overcome supply chain challenges, as we mitigated increase in materials cost and freight cost by strategically enhancing our product mix and adoption of best-in-class logistics planning. The gross margin for our education business was 30.8% in 2021, compared to 31.0% in 2020.

We continued to make progress during the year with our country rollout. In Thailand , our pilot for English Smart Classroom Lab Project was completed with significant quantifiable increase in students' learning outcomes, and on the back of that, we expect to move towards a nationwide paid pilot this year. In September, we signed a MOU with Ghana Ministry of Education to secure a long-term partnership to develop a country-wide blended learning platform. We also reached another major milestone in Egypt recently by signing a definitive contract to supply 94,000 Promethean interactive flat panels to K-12 schools, and meanwhile large-scale adoption of Edmodo is expected in 2022. We believe the adoption of Edmodo in Egypt will lead to further revenue opportunities down the road as we expect Edmodo to be the go-to platform for contents and services for K-12 students, parents and teachers in the country.

In China , we continued to execute our B2G strategy by working closely with education departments and schools to identify and capture opportunities. During the year, we made solid progress with our Virtual Lab platform in partnership with National Center for Educational Technology (a unit directly affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education) by successfully completing the nationwide pilot and covering more than 7,000 schools in 31 provinces that provided the foundation for commercial roll-out in 2022. In November 2021 , we achieved another major win as we were awarded the tender to be the technical partner for the Ministry of Education's National K-12 Smart Education Platform Project. We expect this tender win will enable us to capitalize on future B2G revenue opportunities, which will become mainstream going forward in China .

Looking forward, we expect our overall education business to deliver another strong year in 2022. Global K-12 classroom penetration of interactive display is expected to rise from 18% to 30% by 2025 [9] , providing ample room for growth of our Promethean panels, while increasing penetration of classroom panels will inevitably open up software and content monetization opportunities, which will put us in a great position as the leading blended learning service provider.

[7] APA refers to Active Paying Account

[8] Based on Futuresource Consulting Q4 2021 World Interactive Displays Report in Feb 2022

[9] Based on Futuresource Consulting Q4 2021 World Interactive Displays Report in Feb 2022

- End -

Management Conference Call and Webcast

NetDragon's management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 11:00 am Hong Kong time on 30 March 2022 to discuss the results and recent business developments.

Details of the live conference call are as follows:

International                                   +852 2112 1888
Mainland China                              4008 428 338
HK ( China )                                     +852 2112 1888
US                                                  1 866 226 1406
UK                                                  0800 032 2849
Passcode                                       8592530#

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of NetDragon's website at http://ir.nd.com.cn/en/category/webcast . Participants in the live webcast should visit the aforementioned website 10 minutes prior to the call, then click on the icon for "2021 Annual Results Conference Call and Webcast" and follow the registration instructions.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021






2021


2020


RMB'000


RMB'000

Revenue

7,035,496


6,137,640

Cost of revenue

(2,512,930)


(1,966,376)





Gross profit

4,522,566


4,171,264

Other income and gains

223,893


230,884

Impairment loss under expected credit loss model,

net of reversal

(8,077)


1,607

Selling and marketing expenses

(955,413)


(893,513)

Administrative expenses

(955,673)


(903,111)

Development costs

(1,159,308)


(1,175,928)

Other expenses and losses

(266,118)


(326,817)

Share of results of associates

(14,807)


(15,080)

Share of results of joint ventures

(1,586)


(1,783)





Operating profit

1,385,477


1,087,523

Interest income on pledged bank deposits

819


3,263

Exchange gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or
loss, bank borrowings, convertible and exchangeable bonds
and derivative financial instruments

18,605


45,302

Fair value change on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss

20,299


51,733

Fair value change on derivative financial instruments

(2,879)


43,323

Finance costs

(185,896)


(157,680)





Profit before taxation

1,236,425


1,073,464

Taxation

(253,067)


(217,644)





Profit for the year

983,358


855,820

















Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year,

net of income tax:




Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:




Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations

(24,716)


(11,568)

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:




Fair value (loss) gain on equity instruments at fair value
t hrough other comprehensive income

(2,645)


6,042

Other comprehensive expense for the year

(27,361)


(5,526)

Total comprehensive income for the year

955,997


850,294

Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:




- Owners of the Company

1,062,060


953,501

- Non-controlling interests

(78,702)


(97,681)


983,358


855,820





Total comprehensive income (expense) for the year
attributable to:




- Owners of the Company

1,036,088


944,235

- Non-controlling interests

(80,091)


(93,941)


955,997


850,294


RMB cents


RMB cents

Earnings per share




- Basic

191.67


171.19

- Diluted

191.58


170.96

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 31 DECEMBER 2021










2021


2020


RMB'000


RMB'000

Non-current assets




Property, plant and equipment

1,939,499


1,992,708

Right-of-use assets

428,278


455,011

Investment properties

77,062


76,529

Intangible assets

772,309


625,771

Interests in associates

35,119


49,659

Interests in joint ventures

14,977


16,563

Equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income

8,105


10,808

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

266,078


281,194

Loan receivables

8,220


10,421

Other receivables, prepayments and deposits

37,543


62,841

Deposits made for acquisition of property,
plant and equipment

4,690


3,630

Goodwill

217,087


241,332

Deferred tax assets

135,076


43,437


3,944,043


3,869,904

Current assets




Properties under development

316,872


263,915

Properties for sale

205,273


253,367

Inventories

685,117


316,909

Loan receivables

22,207


22,042

Trade receivables

831,986


525,353

Other receivables, prepayments and deposits

481,455


399,537

Contract assets

11,692


12,236

Amount due from a related company

-


47

Amounts due from joint ventures

2,945


974

Tax recoverable

25,273


14,035

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

1,852


5,781

Restricted bank balances

7,828


15,611

Pledged bank deposits

1,047


146,073

Bank deposits with original maturity over three months

630,000


33,021

Bank balances and cash

3,717,246


4,114,410


6,940,793


6,123,311









Current liabilities




Trade and other payables

1,455,221


1,091,369

Contract liabilities

357,240


405,483

Lease liabilities

63,571


56,224

Provisions

88,784


71,501

Derivative financial instruments

42,565


40,894

Amount due to an associate

936


3,484

Amount due to a joint venture

-


593

Convertible and exchangeable bonds

15,000


15,351

Bank borrowings

402,910


154,597

Dividend payable to non-controlling interests

-


99

Tax payable

127,882


121,083


2,554,109


1,960,678





Net current assets

4,386,684


4,162,633

Total assets less current liabilities

8,330,727


8,032,537





Non-current liabilities




Other payables

10,763


5,409

Convertible preferred shares

-


-

Convertible and exchangeable bonds

1,069,874


976,765

Bank borrowings

-


191,073

Lease liabilities

95,370


116,453

Deferred tax liabilities

80,111


90,907


1,256,118


1,380,607





Net assets

7,074,609


6,651,930





Capital and reserves




Share capital

39,795


40,951

Share premium and reserves

7,274,605


6,766,393





Equity attributable to owners of the Company

7,314,400


6,807,344

Non-controlling interests

(239,791)


(155,414)


7,074,609


6,651,930










UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS






2021


2020


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


RMB'000


RMB'000

Operating profit

1,385,477


1,087,523

Add:




Share-based payments expense

13,885


32,125

Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisitions of subsidiaries

64,137


67,206

Impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets

20,929


127,913

Impairment of interest in an associate

22,570


-

Non-GAAP operating profit

1,506,998


1,314,767





Profit attributable to owners of the Company

1,062,060


953,501

Add:




Share-based payments expense

13,881


32,117

Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisitions of subsidiaries

49,433


51,269

Impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets

11,779


98,785

Impairment of interest in an associate

20,339


-

Finance costs [10]

168,198


143,414

Fair value loss on derivative financial instruments

2,879


-

Less:




Fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(21,218)


(50,496)

Fair value gain on derivative financial instruments

-


(43,323)

Exchange gain on financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss, bank borrowings, convertible and
exchangeable bonds and derivative financial instruments

(16,234)


(39,671)

Interest income on pledged bank deposits

(819)


(3,263)

Non-GAAP profit attributable to owners of the
Company

1,290,298


1,142,333

[10] Substantially non-cash

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netdragon-announces-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301512675.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The first MMORPG of Yulgang

Tigon Mobile, subsidiary of Longtu Korea, break through 3 million pre-registration on Yulgang Global…forecasting jackpot

  • Yulgang Global hits 3 million in a short period of time
  • Tigon Token (TIG) Airdrop event through sharing WEMIX Wallet certification and friend invitation link

Tigon Mobile, subsidiary of Longtu Korea announced on the 28 th that the number of pre-registrations for 'Yulgang Global', planned to be serviced by the company has exceeded 3 million.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fourdesire and Red Candle Games Team Up to Launch Storytelling Alarm Clock App Book Morning!

Fourdesire announced today it has partnered with the popular game developer Red Candle Games to create Book Morning! — a storytelling alarm clock app. The goal is to help users improve their bedtime routine and offer a fun way to get up in the morning.

New Book Morning! app offers a fascinating way to make users love their mornings

As part of its core value of "playful wellness ", Fourdesire has recently released the new Book Morning! app, to make mornings easier for users. Considered a reinterpretation of the bedtime stories concept, Book Morning! is a unique alarm app that tells "good morning stories" to help users wake up. In this app, the user becomes an assistant of the astronomer Dr. Wakey and can unlock new chapters of the story by getting up in time each day. There are three stories to choose from: "Far as Cielo ", — a story about war and racial oppression — the suspenseful campus story "The Last Cat Alive" and the sci-fi, galaxy-themed "No Place Like Home", adapted from Fourdesire's award-winning, galaxy-adventure app, Walkr .

Book Morning! is a collaborative effort with Red Candle Games , the Taiwanese video game developer best known for its psychological horror games "Devotion" and "Detention ". The games are often Asian-inspired fantasies, blending sci-fi elements with intriguing Eastern mythology.

"While 'Devotion' and 'Detention' have accumulated a solid fan base worldwide, our goal is to continue building a diversified portfolio with innovative products to entice our fans," Dongyu Jiang (Dongdong), game producer of Red Candle Games said. "Our cooperation with Fourdesire is a win-win for all. In recognition of Fourdesire's dazzling popularity globally, this alliance will position us for further growth and broaden our reach to a new audience."

The collaboration demonstrates a rare convergence of two creative teams. It allows Fourdesire to leverage Red Candle Games' great narrative capabilities while providing a playful tool to help users address everyday issues.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Red Candle Games on this new initiative," said Wei-Fan Chen , CEO and Co-Founder of Fourdesire. "The original concept was to wake users up and engender love for their mornings using a story. Red Candle Games is at the top of their game in terms of storytelling, hence they are our first choice as a business partner."

"By teaming up with Red Candle Games ," Chen continued, "We aim to encourage those who struggle to start their day with an engaging storytelling experience. In this pandemic era, there is more and more emphasis on physical and mental health. At Fourdesire, we hope to motivate our users to maintain their well-being through our apps and accompany them on a fun-filled life journey."

Book Morning! will be available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store after March 24, 2022 . To learn more and download the Book Morning! app, please visit: https://bookmorning.app/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourdesire-and-red-candle-games-team-up-to-launch-storytelling-alarm-clock-app-book-morning-301511654.html

SOURCE Fourdesire

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Splinterlands Surpasses 2 Billion Games Played Following $1M Unboxing Event

Splinterlands, the #1 ranked play-to-earn game in the blockchain space as per dappradar has achieved another milestone following its current $1M unboxing event held last March 17th . Splinterlands has now surpassed 2 billion games were played. This is by far one of the most significant achievements of Splinterlands as it aims to reward more players through play-to-earn opportunities for them.

During the unboxing event, Side Door Ventures teamed up with Balthazar to provide $1M worth of Splinterlands assets to the scholars, in the form of Chaos Legion packs. Also, there were 3,000 Balthazar scholarships awarded, a live lottery was held with 1 BCX gold foil cards to be won, the announcement of the scholarship incentive program by Balthazar, all done via livestream with NicoThePico and Splinterlands' Bulldog leading the unboxing of the packs.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Presales Open for Metahunter: The Metaverse for All

The combination of MMORPG, Sandbox, and open-world concepts opens the door to a new Metaverse.

A new dawn is coming to the virtual world in the shape of Metahunter, a platform that is focused on accessibility, education, and opportunity for any and all who want to experience the metaverse. Presales have now begun at https:metahunter. com .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×