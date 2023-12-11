Please confirm your editon.
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource
Corporate Presentation - December 2023
Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Winsome Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Winsome Resources
Overview
Lithium continues to be an essential resource in the manufacturing of batteries required to power modern technologies, such as laptops. smartphones, and other devices. Add to that the surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and other clean energy technologies, and it’s clear why the need for lithium continues to grow. The US Department of Energy expects the global lithium battery market to increase by five to ten times within the next decade. Additionally, research shows that demand for lithium will exceed two million metric tons by 2030.
North American governments have set ambitious goals to transition to green technologies, with both the United States and Canada adding lithium to their critical minerals lists. Both countries are focused on developing internal supply chains, including promoting further development of domestic lithium deposits and expanding downstream processing capabilities.
Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1, OTCQB:WRSLF, FSE:4XJ) is an Australian exploration and development company with six lithium assets in Quebec, headlined by its two advanced flagship assets - Adina and Cancet.
As a top global mining jurisdiction, Quebec has a well-developed resource industry, strong support from the local government that includes tax incentives, and significant offtake opportunities throughout North America. Both Cancet and Adina, as well as the Sirmac-Clappier ans Tilly projects are 100 percent owned by the company. Meanwhile, exclusive option agreements are in place for Winsome to acquire 669 claims in Decelles and 259 claims in Mazerac, spanning 385 square kilometers and 149 square kilometers, respectively.
In April 2023, Winsome entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the prospective Tilly Project located 20 kilometers from the Adina Project. The acquisition increases Winsome’s tenure in the James Bay region of Quebec to 856.6 square kilometers, maintaining
its position as one of the largest landholders in this highly prospective region.
The company’s flagship projects Adina and Cancet are both in advanced exploration phase with a combined approximately 30,000 meters of drilling completed (20,000 meters at Adina and 10,000 meters at Cancet) with exceptional assay results, including a 3-kilometer strike of high-grade lithium mineralization; 1.34 percent lithium oxide over 107.6 meters from 2.3 meters to 109.9 meters at Adina; 1.64 percent lithium oxide over 47.4 meters from 32.7 meters; 1.78 percent lithium oxide over 23 meters from 55.1 meters; and 1.92 percent lithium oxide over 18 meters from 48 meters.
Winsome is currently working toward a maiden resource and preliminary economic assessment for the Adina project later in 2023.
In addition to its impressive portfolio of lithium projects in Quebec, Winsome Resources owns 100 percent of the offtake rights for lithium, cesium and tantalum from Power Metals’ (TSXV:PWM) Case Lake Project in Eastern Ontario, as well as a 10 percent equity stake in PWM.
The company embodies a proactive approach to maintaining an excellent environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating. Winsome Resources’ commitment to its ESG rating has a tangible impact on reduced emissions during exploration and future production. It has direct access to hydropower to power its operation with renewable energy. Additionally, the coarse-grained nature of its hard-rock lithium deposits allows for using Dense Media Separation, a pre-concentration process that maximizes energy conservation.
Winsome Resources’ managing director Chris Evans provided context into why its hard-rock assets give the company a distinct advantage. “The fact that we're hard rock lithium is very important. And the fact we've got very coarse-grained spodumene, which makes it amenable to DMS, dense media separation, meaning it’s relatively quick to market , lower capex and lower carbon footprint
Winsome Resources is guided by a strong management team with direct experience that builds confidence in the company. Evans has a background in lithium exploration and development, previously leading the Pilgangoora lithium mine to full production. “The Chairman, Stephen Biggins, was until last year Managing Director of Core Lithium, Australia’s latest lithium producer. Dr. Qingtao Zeng holds a doctorate in geology and has been extensively involved in the lithium sector for almost 10 years. Carl Caumartin, general manager in Canada, holds an MBA alongside a bachelor’s degree in geological engineering, making him ideally suited and qualified to lead the team in Canada.
Company Highlights
- Winsome Resources is a lithium-focused exploration and development mining company with six hard-rock lithium assets in Quebec, four of which are 100-percent-owned by the company with exclusive rights to purchase its fourth and fifth assets
- Quebec is known as an extremely mining-friendly province, with its government providing tax incentives to attract mining companies alongside a strong mining infrastructure
- Winsome Resources’ flagship projects, Adina and Cancet, are in advanced exploration stages. Adina is progressing toward a maiden resource estimate in 2023 and a preliminary economic assessment.
- Core to Winsome Resources' vision is its commitment to maintaining an excellent ESG rating by utilizing hydropower and Dense Media Separation, which is known for its energy efficiency
- A management team with direct experience in the lithium sector, in addition to management and financial experience, builds confidence in the company’s ability to fully develop its assets
Key Projects
The Adina Project
The 100-percent-owned flagship Adina lithium project has undergone 20,000 meters of diamond drilling and is advancing toward a maiden resource and preliminary economic assessment in 2023.
Recent intersections have confirmed the discovery of a new lithium-bearing pegmatite dyke swarm at Adina, with strong, high-grade lithium intercepts including 2.44 percent lithium oxide over 10.1 meters from 219.9 meters to 230 meters. Further drilling at the Adina Main Zone also revealed high-grade lithium including 2.25 percent lithium oxide over 18.7 meters from 43.3 meters.
Project Highlights:
- Maiden Resource Development: A maiden resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment study are underway.
- Adina Main Zone: A total of 54 holes have now been completed, assays have been received and several new zones of spodumene-bearing pegmatite have been logged.
- Excellent Jurisdiction: Easy access to nearby roads, established infrastructure, hydropower and tax incentives.
The Cancet Project
Cancet is the company’s second flagship project with an advanced lithium asset. It covers 395 exploration claims and covers 20,000 hectares. The project’s primary targets are close to major roads and power lines, along with multiple access trails. With approximately 10,000 meters of drilling completed, exploration at Cancet has revealed a shallow high-grade ore body, highlighting its potential for low-cost and low-impact concentrate production.
Project Highlights:
- Ideal Geology: The project is within a favorable geological setting that contains a mineralized spodumene-bearing pegmatite.
- High-grade Assay Results: Notable assays include: 2.91 percent lithium oxide + 504 parts per million (ppm) tantalum pentoxide over 18.3 meters from 3 meters to 21.3 meters; 0.99 percent lithium oxide + 59 ppm tantalum pentoxide over 15.2 meters from 1.5 meters to 16.8 meters; and
- New Pegmatite Discovery: A new pegmatite body (Butte) was identified some 4 kilometers northeast of the Cancet main pegmatite body, indicative of further mineralization.
- Next Exploration Phase: Area to be surveyed includes the new Butte pegmatite, which will provide substantial dataset to aid in the targeting of pegmatite bodies within the project area.
The Sirmac-Clapier Project
The project contains 67 claims covering 3,400 hectares. It hosts a favorable geological setting to host pegmatites and is situated immediately adjacent to an existing Lithium Resource.
Project Highlights:
- Nearby High-grade Deposit: The project is less than 3 kilometers away from a known high-grade lithium deposit that contains 2.04 percent lithium oxide
- Helpful Historical Exploration: Extensive reports and historical exploration data available for the region.
- Ideal Location and Infrastructure: Sirmac-Clapier is close to a major mining town and airport, and already has roads and power infrastructure throughout the property
The Decelles and Mazerac Project
The project has 669 claims that cover 38,000 hectares of promising land. Winsome Resources has an exclusive option agreement to acquire these claims. These properties hold vast potential for exploration or strategic partnership.
Project Highlights:
- Nearby High-Grade Deposit: The adjacent Cadillac property operated by Vision Lithium (TSXV:VLI) has discovered a high-grade spodumene, creating more confidence in Decelles and Mazerac.
- Strategic Location: Proximity to a highly prospective lithium area near the mining center of Val-d’Or and Rouyn-Noranda.
Management Team
Chris Evans - Managing Director
Chris Evans has a strong lithium and project development background with close to 20 years of demonstrated success in managing large-scale construction and mining development projects and operations across various commodities. As chief operating officer, Evans was responsible for building and bringing into operation the Pilgangoora lithium mine and processing facility which was recently acquired by Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) in a deal valued at more than $200 million. In this role and also in his subsequent role as managing director of an ASX-listed lithium development company, Evans was involved in establishing and maintaining key relationships with project finance and off-take partners. Evans holds a Master of Engineering Science, Construction Management, (University of New South Wales), a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Civil (University of New South Wales), and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Stephen Biggins - Non-executive Chairman
Stephen Biggins is a high-profile lithium industry professional with 25 years’ experience as a geologist and mining industry executive. Biggins' experience gained over 10 years as managing director of Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) will be leveraged to fast-track development of Winsome’s Canadian hard rock assets. Biggins has applied his honor’s degree in geology and MBA as the founding managing director of several ASX-listed companies. Biggins has built prospective portfolios of lithium, gold, uranium and base metal exploration projects in Australia, Asia and Africa.
Dr. Qingtao Zeng - Non-executive Director
Dr. Qingtao Zeng has been extensively involved in the lithium exploration and development sector and has helped clients complete a range of contracts relating to the supply or purchase of lithium. He has been engaged as a consulting geologist, principally working with Eldorado Gold Limited CSA Global China and Australia, and has a range of geological and commercial specialties. Zeng completed a Ph.D. in geology at the Centre of Exploration Targeting (CET) of the University of Western Australia in 2013. Zeng has published several academic papers on orogenic gold or structure control gold geological studies and is a member of AUSIMM and the Society of Economic Geologists. He is currently a director of Kodal Minerals Plc, MetalsTech Ltd & Australasian Gold Ltd.
Justin Boylson - Non-executive Director
Justin Boylson is an experienced commodity trader and resource project manager with over 25 years of experience. Boylson has been responsible for several high-profile off-take transactions and has been involved in the start-up of several mining and recovery projects in Australia, the United States and Asia. Recent ASX directorships include Manuka Resources Ltd and Riversgold Ltd. Boylson is currently the non-executive chairman of Mamba Exploration Ltd.
Carl Caumartin - General Manager (Canada)
Carl Caumartin holds a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering, as well as an MBA and is a Quebec native with more than 30 years of international experience as a mining executive and consultant. He has worked across projects focused on lithium, gold and numerous other commodities in Canada, Africa, Asia, and South America. Caumartin is a key part of the Company’s plans to develop the assets to become a significant player in the Canadian lithium market.
Winsome Further Expands Lithium Exploration Footprint in Quebec
Perth-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has partnered with geology specialist Mr Glenn Griesbach and with local prospector Mr Marc de Keyser.
Highlights:
- Exclusive option agreement executed for Winsome to acquire and explore a further 259 claims, totalling 149 km2 in the highly sought after greater Decelles region of Quebec, Canada
- Option agreement expands Winsome’s lithium exploration footprint in Quebec, enlarging Company’s recently acquired Decelles claim area by nearly 40%
- This expanded area, known as Mazérac, is located around the Decelles Reservoir, about 50km southwest of Val-d’Or and easily accessible by a network of forestry roads
- The region has seen much recent staking and prospecting activity, including highgrade spodumene discoveries by Vision Lithium at their nearby Cadillac property1
- Enlarged property holding is highly complementary to Company’s 100% owned, existing projects in the James Bay region – Cancet, Adina and Sirmac-Clapier
The Company has entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire 258 claims from Mr Glenn Griesbach and one claim from Mr de Keyser, totalling 149km2 in the prospective Mazérac region of Quebec, Canada. This is within the greater Decelles area, where the Company also acquired new property in January 20222 .
Mazérac is located close to the mining centres of Val-d’Or and Rouyn-Noranda, approximately 600km from Montreal. The Company has signed an exclusive option agreement to explore and subsequently acquire the claims over a 24-month period.
Mr Griesbach is a Canadian-certified geologist with more than 40 years of mineral exploration experience across Canada, Africa, China, and Southeast Asia. Mr de Keyser is a seasoned local prospector of First Nation heritage, with a strong understanding of the Mazérac region.
By entering into this agreement, the Company further expands its land holding in Quebec, exploring a new area of the province known for granitic and pegmatitic outcrops. The area is located close to infrastructure and the major mining centres immediately adjacent to recent lithium discoveries1 (see Figure 1 map)
Managing Director Chris Evans said:
“We are delighted to have entered into the option agreement for a further 259 claims at Mazérac in the Decelles region. There has been a considerable amount of recent lithium focused activity in the surrounding region, with several public and private companies making successful discoveries.
“By acquiring this project, we significantly increase the Company’s prospective lithium landholding in Quebec and continue towards achieving our vision of supplying high grade lithium products into the North American battery supply chain.”
Transaction details
Winsome has entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire 259 claims from Mr Griesbach under the following broad terms:
- An upfront fee of AUD$75,000, paid in WR1 shares
- AUD $250,000 paid in three tranches of WR1 shares, based on the five-day VWAP from last week’s trading (AUS $0.47). This will equate to:
- 177,000 WR1 shares issued now
- 177,000 WR1 shares issued on 3 May 2023
- 177,000 WR1 shares issued on 3 May 2024
- A 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) over the properties which can be reduced to 1% at any time for a consideration of AUD $1,000,000
Once the final payment of 175,000 WR1 shares is made on 3 May 2024, the 259 claims will transfer to Winsome’s Canadian subsidiary.
The Company also has the ability to accelerate the acquisition at any point within the next 24 months and have the claims transferred immediately by issuing all shares due to Mr Griesbach.
As a separate transaction, the Company paid Mr de Keyser CAD $20,000 to acquire outright the ‘Nippy Hill’ claim which is contiguous to the other Mazérac claims described above.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for Period Ending 31 March 2022
Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) ("the Company" or "Winsome Resources ") is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2022.
Quarter HighlightsExploration
- Entered into exclusive option agreement to explore and acquire 669 claims in the highly prospective Decelles Region
- Sourced drill rig, planned combined infill/extension drilling campaign at Cancet
- Commenced 2,100m program in mid-March 2022 at Cancet
- Commenced gravity survey at Cancet
- Made contact with First Nations Cree people and discussed details of Winsome exploration at Cancet. Meeting planned for PDAC conference in June
- Meeting with representatives of the Northern Quebec Regional Directorate for the Department of Energy and Natural Resources to discuss project details
Health and Safety
- In excess of 3,500 hours worked on site at Cancet as part of the drilling and survey, with no lost time or safety incidents
- All contractors and staff remained COVID safe throughout winter exploration activities
Corporate
- Commenced trading on Frankfurt Exchange under code 4XJ
- Application submitted to trade on New York’s OTCQB
- Launched unmarketable parcel facility to reduce administrative costs associated with shareholdings of less than AU$500 in value
- Attendance at Mines and Money& Battery Materials conference
- Discussions held with potential strategic partners
- Acquired new equipment and facilities including skidoo, company truck, base of operations in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
- New office secured, located with corporate/IR advisors to reduce overhead costs and enhance synergies by working in the same location
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
Decelles Acquisition
Immediately after listing, Winsome formed a partnership with Glenn Greisbach, a Quebec regional geology specialist, to expand its land portfolio by discovering and acquiring new properties in Quebec with a high degree of lithium potential.
This led to Winsome entering into an exclusive option agreement in late January 2022 to acquire 669 claims, totalling 385km2, in the prospective Decelles region of Quebec, Canada. Decelles is located close to the mining centres of Val-dÓr and RouynNoranda, approximately 600km from Montreal. The Company signed an exclusive option agreement to explore and subsequently acquire the claims over a 24-month period.
By entering into this agreement, the Company can more than double its land holding in Quebec and explore a new area of the province known for granitic and pegmatitic outcrops, located close to infrastructure and the major mining centres immediately adjacent to recent lithium discoveries (see Figure 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources Limited , licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project
Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.
WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:
“Today’s announcement of our maiden MRE marks a significant milestone for the Adina Lithium Project and is an historic moment for Winsome Resources.
Just over a year ago, our first sampling expedition began at Adina, and it is a remarkable achievement by our exploration team to have since declared one of the largest hard rock MREs in North America.
We are excited at the prospect of updating this resource again in the first half of 2024, with assays to be received from over 25,000m of drilling to be completed prior to year-end.
Winsome is one of very few lithium developers around the world with a large high-quality resource in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, which can integrate directly into the North American electric vehicle supply chain.
Today’s MRE could not have been achieved without the support of our experienced team, known for their past successes in developing, financing, and building hard rock lithium mining operations, as well as from the collaboration of local Cree communities.
I look forward to updating our shareholders, and the local Eeyou Istchee James Bay communities, Quebec, and Canadian stakeholders who will benefit from the development of this project, as we venture into 2024.”
Winsome Resources’ maiden MRE for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project is 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O (refer to Table 1), classified in the Inferred category.
Corresponding to a contained tonnage of 1.62Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), this MRE is based on more than 27,600m of drilling with assays taken from an approximate spacing of 100m x 100m.
Assay results are pending from over 25,000m of additional infill and extensional drilling to the end of 2023, with five drill rigs currently on site at Adina. Data from these assays is anticipated to be received in early 2024 and will be used to upgrade the maiden Mineral Resource during H1 2024.
A total strike length of 3.1km of lithium mineralisation in spodumene-bearing pegmatites has been defined at the Adina Lithium Project to date, across two primary zones - the Main Zone and the Footwall Zone.
The resource and geological modelling have outlined significant potential for growth at Adina Main and Footwall Zones, which remain open to the east and west along strike, up-dip to the north, and at depth.
Current drilling programs are testing potential extensions to this mineralisation to the east where drilling recently confirmed a link between Adina Main and Adina East2, to the west, and to the north where the Footwall Zone remains open up-dip.
The declaration of Winsome’s maiden MRE for the Adina Lithium Project allows preliminary development studies to progress, including initial mine designs with a view to publishing project studies in H2 2024.
Environmental baseline and infrastructure studies are already underway, in consultation with representatives from the local Eeyou Istchee James Bay Cree and local stakeholders in Quebec.
Initial process engineering planning, including building on previous outstanding metallurgical test work results3, are also advancing with drill core to be collected in Q1 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
1500 Metres of Drilling Completed at Gorge
Balkan Mining and MineralsLtd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 of the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has been successfully completed at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").
HIGHLIGHTS
- ~1,500 metres of planned 2,500 metre drill program completed by Major Drilling.
- Koshman pegmatite outcrop among several pegmatite occurrences targeted at Gorge.
- All core has been logged and samples have been submitted to ALS laboratory with assays pending in coming weeks.
- BMM moves to 50% ownership of the Gorge project.
More than half of the planed 2,500m drilling program has been completed to date with a focus on testing the Koshman spodumene bearing pegmatite outcrop.
The company will analyse the assays over the coming weeks and 3D model the Koshman occurrence, with a plan to extend the 2,500 metre program once further targets have been identified
Assays are pending and the Company expects to release the first batch in the coming weeks, with the balance of results expected over the next 3 – 6 weeks.
“The drilling completed by Major has substantially increased drill rate efficiency with initial drill testing of the Koshman spodumene bearing pegmatite occurrence representing an extremely encouraging start to the campaign. We look forward to receiving assay results which we hope will validate our theory that Gorge has the potential to become a substantial lithium deposit.
With the last completed hole reaching some 250 metres in depth, we are hoping that the best of this program is yet ahead of us. We look forward to revealing more as soon as the information comes to hand.”
-Ross Cotton, Managing Director.Corporate
The Company advises that is has met obligations to move to 50% ownership of the Gorge Lithium Project and has also met obligations to make certain payments to vendors of the Tango Lithium Project (“Tango”). The projects are in Ontario, Canada and BMM retains the option to move to 100% ownership of both assets.
Under the terms of the Gorge Lithium Project exclusive option agreement, BMM has made the payment of AUD$60,000 cash and AUD$100,000 in BMM shares to the vendor of the Gorge Lithium Project to move to 50% beneficial ownership of the project (for full details see ASX announcement dated 4 July 2022). Shares will be issued based on the higher of a $0.15 per share floor price and the 10-day volume weighted average closing price for BMM shares prior to issue date.
Under the terms of the Tango Lithium Project exclusive option agreement, BMM has made the payment of CAD$25,000 in cash and CAD$75,000 in BMM shares at the first anniversary on the exclusive option agreement (for full details see ASX announcement dated 31 October 2022). Shares will issued will be issued based on the 20-day volume weighted average closing price for BMM shares prior to issue date.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Winsome Resources Limited (‘WR1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WR1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 11 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Century Lithium Provides Update on Feasibility Study and Sodium Hydroxide as a By-Product
Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Feasibility Study for its Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and has commenced a market study on sodium hydroxide as a soluble by-product.
Highlights
- Feasibility Study continues with work on options for a phased approach to production
- Market study on sodium hydroxide as salable by-product to be included in the Feasibility Study
Throughout the year, Century Lithium remained focused on the development of its Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The work included ongoing testing of lithium extraction at the Pilot Plant and continuing work on the Feasibility Study for the Project, with reviews of capital and operating cost estimates with consultants Wood PLC, Global Resource Engineers, thyssenkrupp nucera USA, Saltworks Technologies Inc., and WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc. This comprehensive study covers all areas of the lithium extraction process from shallow surface mining of lithium-bearing clay to on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate. Target production for the study follows that of the project's earlier Pre-Feasibility Study, which was based on a mill feed of 15,000 tonnes per day and average annual output of 27,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate equivalent.
To date, the Company has worked with its Feasibility Study team to revise and update estimates based on optimization. Given volatility in the lithium market, the Company is examining a phased approach to full scale production to provide prospective parties with a lower risk alternative in financing. The Company is working with its consultants to determine viable phases and underlying schedules.
The scope of the Project is multi-faceted in its approach to processing, and includes clay leaching and filtration, ion-exchange based direct lithium extraction ("DLE") from leach solutions, and the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate from the DLE product solutions via concentration, purification, and precipitation. The process is driven by locally sourced sodium chloride brine (salt solution) which is treated by electrolysis in a chlor-alkali plant to produce all the leaching and neutralization reagents required for the process on-site.
In the operation of the chlor-alkali plant, the neutralizing reagent generated is sodium hydroxide, also commonly known as lye, caustic soda, or simply caustic. In the plant, sodium hydroxide is produced as a by-product of the generation of the leaching reagent, hydrochloric acid, in an amount that is slightly greater than the production of hydrochloric acid. The acid and base are both produced in liquid form at Suite 1610 - 777 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1K4 Canada concentrations in the range of 30-37%, The hydrochloric acid is fully utilized in the leaching process. Sodium hydroxide is used at various points in the operation for neutralization and removal of impurities. Pilot plant testing has shown a significant amount of the sodium hydroxide will be surplus to the production process and therefore available as a by-product for potential sale. The western United States is largely dependent on imports of this essential chemical for water treatment and other industrial uses. A market study, to be incorporated in the Feasibility Study, recognizes the potential for revenue from sodium hydroxide sales, tapping into the need for a domestic supply of sodium hydroxide.
In order to properly evaluate the alternatives and incorporate economic benefits of by-product sales, described above, the Company anticipates completion of the Feasibility Study in Q1 2024.
Qualified Person
Todd Fayram, MMSA-QP and Senior Vice President, Metallurgy of Century Lithium is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.
About Century Lithium Corp.
Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.
ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Spiros Cacos | Vice President,
Investor Relations Direct: +1 604 764 1851
Toll Free: 1 800 567 8181
scacos@centurylithium.com centurylithium.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. Suite 1610 - 777 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1K4 Canada 2
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.
Click here to connect with Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) to receive an Investor Presentation
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Overview
Demand for lithium is expected to reach 3.8 million tons by 2035, driven by increased demand in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). This renewed focus on lithium is also shining a spotlight on the famed Lithium Triangle, where about 60 percent of the world’s lithium reserves are located. The Lithium Triangle spans portions of Chile, Bolivia and Argentina. With its rich lithium resource base and a stable, mining-friendly regulatory environment, Argentina has the perfect formula to become a leader in lithium production.Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV:LIT, OTC:PNXLF, FWB:OAY3) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium projects in Argentina. The company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management firm that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
Argentina Lithium has a strong land position and extensive mining track record in Argentina with nearly 67,000 hectares in four key projects located in the Salta and Catamarca provinces. The company’s properties are strategically located next to some of the world’s leading lithium producers and near key infrastructure.In September 2023, Argentina Lithium announced that it had secured an important strategic investor. Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of global automaker Stellantis, invested the equivalent of US$90-million in Argentina pesos to acquire a 19.9% interest in Argentina Lithium’s subsidiary Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. The two companies also negotiated a seven-year offtake agreement, in which Stellantis will buy up to 15,000 tonnes per year of lithium produced by Argentina Lithium.
The company’s flagship Rincon West Lithium Project includes over 5000 hectares of concessions next door to the west and north of the Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L). Rincon West is also across the salar from Argosy Minerals’ (ASX:AGY) Rincon Lithium Project, which hosts a JORC resource of 245,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent grading 325 mg/L and has moved from test plant production to finalizing 2,000 tpa plant operations1. Argentina Lithium’s discovery at Rincon West includes multiple long intervals of brines with promising lithium grades from its first drill program. The Company has an aggressive program underway to continue to test for brines across its large property and move towards completing its first mineral resource estimate.
The company’s second highly-prospective project, Antofalla North, covers more than 10,000 hectares of the Antofalla Salar, starting just 500 metres north of the lithium project controlled by Albemarle Inc., (NYSE: ALB) one of the world’s largest lithium producers1. The Antofalla North project is also located approximately 25 kilometers west of Argentina's largest lithium-producing operations at Salar de Hombre Muerto. The company anticipates an accelerated program at Antofalla North once permits are received.
Argentina Lithium’s other properties include 25,000 hectares in the Incahuasi Salar and more than 26,000 hectares in the Pocitos Salar.
Following the major financing deal with Stellantis, Argentina Lithium accelerated its exploration plans for 2024, which includes the completion of up to 30 drill holes in two phases at the Antofalla North project, with a goal of bringing it to a resource delineation stage shortly on the heels of the company’s flagship Rincon West project if results are positive. The company has also expanded its exploration plans for Pocitos and Incahuasi, beginning with a reconnaissance program of 170 line-kilometer of transient electromagnetic survey at Pocitos.Argentina Lithium is led by Grosso Group’s management team which has a history of major mineral discoveries in Argentina, specifically the Chinchillas silver-lead-zinc deposit now owned and being mined by SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM) and Blue Sky Uranium’s (TSXV:BSK) Amarillo Grande uranium and vanadium project. Plus the team was involved with early work at the properties hosting the Gualcamayo gold mine, now owned by Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA), and Pan American Silver’s (TSX:PAAS) very large Navidad silver-lead deposit.
Company Highlights
- Argentina Lithium discovered lithium in brine at its Rincon West project, reporting strong lithium values in multiple holes.
- In Q4 2023 the Company closed a strategic investment and partnership with global automaker Stellantis, including a US$90-million (in ARS$ equivalent) investment into Argentina Lithium’s subsidiary, and a seven-year, 15,000-tonne-per-annum lithium offtake agreement.
- Drilling at Rincon West continues, with pump testing also planned for 2024, to advance Rincon West towards a potential first mineral resource estimate
- The Company also intends to fast-track exploration in 2024 at Antofalla North - its second highly prospective project.
- The company is backed by Grosso Group Management Ltd., which has already been involved with multiple significant mineral discoveries in Argentina.
Key Projects
Rincon West
Rincon West is a prospective lithium project covering more than 5000 hectares of concessions located in Salta province, Argentina. The project is primarily located along western side of the Rincon Salar, which hosts two significant resource development projects: Rio Tinto’s Rincon Project, and Argosy Minerals’ Rincon lithium project.
The property is situated in the Lithium Triangle with access to an international highway, pacific ports and a major electrical power corridor.
The first drill program at Rincon West included 9 holes and was completed in 2023. The program returned multiple long intervals of brine with strong lithium grades on its Villanoveño II concession. These were highlighted by a 258-metre interval starting at just 83 metres depth with lithium grades ranging from 287 to 402 mg/l lithium (including 2 internal intervals not sampled of 42m & 33m). In late 2023, the company commenced its second drill program at Rincon West, on the adjacent Rinconcita II concession. This is expected to be followed by up to six holes on the project’s third concession, as well as pump testing to provide detailed information to support a mineral resource estimate for the project.
Antofalla North
Argentina Lithium’s Antofalla North project is the company’s second star project and is also considered to be highly prospective. It covers over 10,000 hectares spanning the border of the provinces of Salta and Catamarca, situated less than 20 kilometers from Argentina’s largest lithium-producing operations at Salar de Hombre Muerto. The project is accessed via a provincial highway and unpaved roads. Antofalla North is also located just north of Albemarle Corporation’s Salar de Antofalla project.
Argentina Lithium has conducted a geophysical survey at the project, which identified high-conductivity targets in the upper 100 meters and additional targets at depths of up to 500 metres. The company is planning an expanded 2024 exploration program, pending permitting, which includes detailed geophysics to delineate the basin and drill targets, the completion of six exploration drill holes and, if warranted, up to 24 infill holes.
Pocitos
Argentina Lithium’s Pocitos project controls approximately 20 percent of the Pocitos salar. The project area covers more than 26,000 hectares located in the Salta province, with access to an international railway connecting to Pacific ports, a provincial highway and a major gas pipeline.
The Pocitos project has had limited historical exploration, including geophysics, surface sampling and limited drilling. As part of its expanded 2024 exploration program, Argentina Lithium initiated a reconnaissance program of 170 line-kilometers of transient electromagnetic surveying on the properties to identify future drill targets. This program at Pocitos is an increase of approximately 40 percent from the previous plans.
IncahuasiArgentina Lithium’s 25,000-hectare Incahuasi project is located in the Incahuasi Salar and basin, north of Lake Resources’ (ASX:LKE) pre-production Kachi project.
In a 2017 exploration program, Argentina Lithium reported a maximum lithium value of 409 mg/L lithium and 1.56 percent potassium in near-surface sampling to an 8-meter depth. The company also conducted four drill holes which confirmed lithium-bearing brines with average grades of 109 mg/L of lithium and 6,718 mg/L of potassium.
Argentina Lithium believes the project is underexplored and may have the potential to host quality lithium brine at depth. In 2024, the company plans to conduct a 90-kilometer-line transient electromagnetic sounding survey covering the entire property to detect and delineate brine aquifers for testing.
Management Team
Nikolaos Cacos - President, CEO and Director
Nikolaos Cacos has over 30 years of management and advisory expertise in the mineral exploration industry. He has worked with Grosso Group since its inception and serves as a senior-level executive for all of its member companies. Cacos’ career includes administration and strategic planning for public companies. He currently serves as an officer and director of several TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies. He holds a master’s degree in international management from Heidelberg, Germany, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia.
Miles Rideout - Vice-president of Exploration
Miles Rideout has 34 years of experience in advanced exploration practice, responsible business management, scientific team building and mining integration with local communities and indigenous peoples. Rideout has directly managed the acquisition and exploration of dozens of lithium properties in northern Argentina. He served as CEO of Latin American Minerals (TSX:LAT) for 5 years, during which he advanced gold and diamond projects in Paraguay. Rideout also spent 23 years with Quantec Geoscience Inc. where he initiated operations in South America and managed subsidiaries in several countries. He has experience in mine permitting, financing, construction and operations, including implementing the first operating mine in Paraguay. He participated in the discovery of several world-class deposits including the Collahuasi and Ujina copper-porphyry deposits, Veladero epithermal gold deposit and Navidad VMS/epithermal silver deposit. Rideout received a Bachelor of Science with Honors Certificate in Geophysics from Western University in 1987. Rideout is fluent in English and Spanish and has lived in Mendoza, Argentina for more than 20 years.
Darren Urquhart - CFO
Darren Urquhart is a chartered professional accountant with twenty years of experience working in public practice and industry. Urquhart operates his public practice accounting firm offering chief financial officer and accounting services to TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies in Vancouver. He has also served as director for some of his corporate clients. Urquhart began his career working as an audit accountant with Grant Thornton LLP, then later worked as a senior tax accountant with Lohn Caulder Chartered Accountants. He obtained his chartered accountant designation in 2001 and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. In 1995, Urquhart graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering.
Joseph Grosso - Chairman of the Board and Director
Joseph Grosso became one of the early pioneers of the mining sector in Argentina in 1993 when mining was opened to foreign investment. He was named Argentina's 'Mining Man of The Year' in 2005. His knowledge of Argentina was instrumental in attracting a premier team that led to the acquisition of key properties in Golden Arrow's portfolio. He has successfully formed strategic alliances and negotiated with mining industry majors such as Barrick, Teck, Newmont, Viceroy (now Yamana Gold) and Vale SA and government officials at all levels. Grosso's specialty is financing, negotiations, corporate and marketing strategy. He was an early and passionate adopter of best practices in environmental protection and socio-economic development through mineral exploration. He is the founder and president of Grosso Group Management Ltd.
John Gammon - Director
John Gammon has 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and management. His experience includes international positions with Falconbridge, assistant deputy minister mines and minerals with the Government of Ontario and, since his retirement, as ADM as a consultant working with industry, governments and universities. Gammon also spent a significant amount of time on the Aboriginal community and environmental issues. His knowledge of the Spanish language, South American culture and local societies coupled with his industry experience can assist the company with the advancement of its projects in Argentina.
Martin Burian - Director
Martin Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant designations. He has a 30-year career in investment banking in the mining sector, is currently Managing Director at RCI Capital Group and held similar senior positions at Haywood Securities, Bolder Investment Partners and Canaccord Capital. Burian is an independent member of several other public company boards where his roles include chairman, lead independent director and audit committee chair, as well as privately-held Heffel Gallery Limited where he is also part-time CFO. Burian’s early career was with KPMG where he obtained his CPA and CBV designations.
David Terry – Director
Dr. Terry is a professional economic geologist, senior executive and corporate director with more than 30 years' of international experience in the mineral resources sector. Dr. Terry holds a B.Sc. and Ph.D. in geology from Western University in Ontario and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. Dr. Terry has played key roles in the successful acquisition, exploration and development of a number of precious and base metal deposits, primarily in North and South America, and has expertise in advanced project evaluation, M&A, corporate finance, and design and execution of effective exploration programs. In the course of his career he has held executive positions and directorships with a number of publicly-listed and private mineral resource companies; he currently serves as a director of Blue Sky Uranium Corp., Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, and Aftermath Silver Ltd..
In Summary:
Argentina Lithium is a well-funded exploration company with a global automaker strategic partner, making discoveries in the Lithium Triangle. For exploration results offering leverage to the new battery supply chain, learn more about this company.
1[Argentina Lithium cautions that proximity to a discovery, mineral resource, or mining operation does not indicate that mineralization will occur on the Company’s property, and if mineralization does occur, that it will occur in sufficient quantity or grade that would result in an economic extraction scenario.]
HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of construction activities at the 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with the aim of delivering lithium chloride production in H1, 2025.
Highlights:
- Pond 1 construction progressing to schedule; advance rate now at 65% completion
- Liners on-site; installation scheduled to commence late December 2023
- Fill of pond 1 expected in Q1, 2024; evaporation process to commence this summer
- Preparation works for Ponds 2 and 3 underway, including topsoil removal
- New camp and infrastructure progressing well with all final modules materially in place
- Glencore technical due diligence has commenced
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 DFS focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1,2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine being sourced from HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“I arrived on site this week and am very pleased with the significant progress being made on site and most impressed with the dedicated personnel we have in place. Galan has assembled a cohesive team of highly competent people, with the necessary specialist experience and knowledge to build the ponds and infrastructure required to successfully deliver the first production phase of the HMW project. Pond 1 construction works have been progressing well and in accordance with expectations. We are sharply focused on our objective to commence brine evaporation this summer. We also remain enthusiastic and confident about development of Phase 1 HMW and achieving first production H1, 2025.”
Below are a selection of recent photos evidencing the progress being made on site.
Figure 1: Pond 1 construction progress and Ponds 2 & 3 preparation works underway
Figure 2: Pond design and location
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Winsome Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.