Winsome Resources

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Corporate Presentation - December 2023

Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx:wr1lithium explorationlithium stockswinsome resourcesLithium Investing
Winsome Resources

Winsome Further Expands Lithium Exploration Footprint in Quebec

Perth-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has partnered with geology specialist Mr Glenn Griesbach and with local prospector Mr Marc de Keyser.

Winsome Resources

Quarterly Report for Period Ending 31 March 2022

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) ("the Company" or "Winsome Resources ") is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2022.

Winsome Resources

Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project

Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

1500 Metres of Drilling Completed at Gorge

1500 Metres of Drilling Completed at Gorge

Balkan Mining and MineralsLtd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 of the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has been successfully completed at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").

Winsome Resources

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Winsome Resources Limited (‘WR1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WR1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 11 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE)

Century Lithium Provides Update on Feasibility Study and Sodium Hydroxide as a By-Product

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Feasibility Study for its Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and has commenced a market study on sodium hydroxide as a soluble by-product.

Highlights

Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025

HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of construction activities at the 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with the aim of delivering lithium chloride production in H1, 2025.

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective REE Carbonatite Project in Malawi

Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective REE Carbonatite Project in Malawi

Nordic Raises A$2.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

Ionicre Moves To 94% Ownership of the Makuutu Rare Earth Project

Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $1.2m Private Placement

Top Stories This Week: Experts Talk Next Move for Gold, Uranium Catalysts Pile Up

×