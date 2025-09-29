ON SALE: TICKETS FOR THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 17th ANNUAL RITZ-CARLTON CAYMAN COOKOUT AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1

Award-winning Chefs Eric Ripert, José Andrés, Emeril Lagasse, Stephanie Izard Carla Hall and more Gather for this Premier Event, January 14 19, 2026 as the Legendary Resort Celebrates its 20 th Anniversary

High-Res Images of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman's 16th Annual Cayman Cookout Here

GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands , Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first and only Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel in the Caribbean The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman – announced that tickets will officially go on sale for the 17th annual Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout on Wednesday, October 1 . The premier culinary event will take place January 14-19, 2026 , at the iconic luxury resort, which is also celebrating its 20 th anniversary.

Featuring more than 60 immersive cooking demonstrations, expert-led tastings and transformative excursions, the exclusive Caribbean experience will be headlined by a stacked roster of award-winning talent including Eric Ripert , José Andrés, Andrew Zimmern , Stephanie Izard , and Carla Hall among many others. Individual event tickets and overnight accommodations are available for purchase at caymancookout.com .

Cayman Cookout 2026 Overnight Offer
Guests looking to further elevate their experience with unrivaled access can book the Cayman Cookout Room Package. Starting at $2,600 USD (exclusive of applicable taxes and fees) per night for two guests (five-night minimum stay January 14-19, 2026 ), this one-of-a-kind offer includes luxury accommodations, daily gourmet surprises delivered in-room and exclusive access to signature events including An Epicurean Eve presented by Forbes Travel Guide, Marriott Bonvoy ® Credit Card by Chase presents Barefoot BBQ, a Rum & Robusto poolside celebration and more. To reserve the overnight package, please contact the resort by email at caymanreservations@ritzcarlton.com or dial +1 (345) 815-6300.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman , this year's Cayman Cookout takes on even greater meaning," said Marc Langevin , General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman . "Each year we strive to bring a more dynamic experience for our guests, and this year they can look forward to a week of unforgettable culinary moments and bold experiences that honor both the two-decade legacy of our resort and the spirit of Grand Cayman ."

This year brings new themes and events including a health-forward panel hosted by Chef Andrew Zimmern with Gavin Kaysen and Gregory Gourdet , plus Haitian and Chinese-inspired demonstrations from Gourdet and Ming Tsai .

"For the last 17 years, Cayman Cookout has transformed Grand Cayman into a stage for unmatched culinary experiences," said Chef Eric Ripert . "From the approachable atmosphere of the After Glow poolside soirée to the debut of our new jazz dinner - every event is designed to create lasting memories found only at Cookout. These experiences highlight not only world-class cuisine but also the vibrant spirit of this treasured island, which is the essence of what makes this annual event so exceptional."

The culinary adventure is revered for the genuine camaraderie among the headlining chefs who deliver illustrious events throughout the action-packed week; Event highlights for this year include:

  • An Epicurean Eve: The Grand Opening Reception presented by Forbes Travel Guide: A kickoff to an unforgettable weekend, the Grand Opening Reception at Cayman Cookout will also commemorate the esteemed resort's 20 th anniversary this year. This lively evening brings together the world-class chefs of the festival for a celebration of flavor, community, and connection. Guests will explore chef-led food stations featuring signature creations, paired with outstanding wines.

  • Eric Ripert – Wheels Up Journey to GoldenEye: Join Chef Eric Ripert presents an unforgettable private jet experience to the legendary GoldenEye resort in Jamaica , presented by Wheels Up. Attendees will soar over breathtaking landscapes while enroute to the iconic retreat that once inspired James Bond . Upon arrival, they will enjoy a thoughtfully prepared lunch featuring the best of local ingredients, followed by time to explore the storied property and its lush surroundings.

  • José Andrés - Longer Tables Live: José Andrés at Cayman Cookout: José Andrés returns this year to host a live recording of his podcast, Longer Tables , at the Cayman Cookout. Each episode explores the impact of food on society and its role in fostering connections. A special guest for this event will be revealed closer to the event.

  • Christophe Bellanca – The Essential French Table: With a career shaped by legendary chefs and Michelin-starred kitchens, Chef Bellanca brings refined technique, thoughtful composition, and deep respect for ingredients to every dish. In this intimate demo that will take place in the Cayman Islands Ballroom, he will share the foundations that define his cooking—tradition, elegance, and mentorship – offering a masterclass in what makes French cuisine essential to the culinary world.

  • Elena Reygades – Mexican Traditions Reimagined: Known for her thoughtful, ingredient-driven cuisine at Rosetta and Panadería Rosetta in Mexico City , Chef Reygadas brings her philosophy to life through inventive dishes that honor Mexico's biodiversity and culinary heritage. With a focus on sustainability, women's leadership, and food as cultural expression, this demo is an invitation to explore how tradition and innovation can beautifully coexist on the plate.

  • Stephanie Izard – Duck, Duck, Cayman: Award-winning chef and television personality Stephanie Izard brings her dynamic Chicago style to the shores of the Cayman Islands for a one-night-only dinner experience. Drawing inspiration from her beloved restaurants Girl & the Goat, Cabra, and beyond, this beachfront evening displays her bold, globally inspired dishes designed for sharing. Expect a lively, unforgettable night filled with creativity, great food, and the spirit of culinary adventure.

  • Gavin Kaysen – Modern Midwest: Join Chef Gavin Kaysen for this culinary demonstration that explores how tradition, innovation, and a deep sense of place come together on the plate. Known for shaping the Twin Cities dining scene and mentoring the next generation of chefs, Chef Kaysen offers insight into the flavors, techniques, and philosophy behind his acclaimed restaurants. This is a rare opportunity to learn from one of the leading voices in contemporary American cuisine.

  • Ripert & Pétanque Presented by Robb Report: Join Chef Eric Ripert and friends for a spirited match of pétanque at Andiamo Circolo Sportivo, a beloved tradition of Cayman Cookout! This friendly competition brings together world-class chefs, passionate guests, and playful rivalries. As the game unfolds, savor an array of delicious bites thoughtfully prepared featuring fresh, vibrant flavors that reflect the island's culinary spirit. Sip on crisp, refreshing rosé wines from Domaines Ott, expertly selected to enhance the experience and keep the good vibes flowing. Whether you are a seasoned pétanque player or a curious spectator, this event offers a perfect blend of camaraderie, coastal charm, and culinary delight in true Cookout fashion.

  • Meals on Wheels: The Meals on Wheels event brings together headlining chefs from Cayman Cookout, alongside media and VIPs, to prepare boxed meals for Caymanians in need. Participants will work collaboratively to assemble the meals and, afterward, Meals on Wheels will manage the delivery, with several chefs also taking the opportunity to join in support of the community.

  • The Grand Finale Dinner at Blue by Eric Ripert : Commemorate a momentous five days and a milestone anniversary by honoring two decades of the resort's legacy and 17 unforgettable years of The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout. This decadent multi-course dinner brings together world-renowned chefs, each contributing their signature style to a seamless and spectacular culinary experience. Paired with exceptional wines and set in a refined, celebratory atmosphere, this evening is a tribute to the past, present, and future of one of the Caribbean's most iconic culinary traditions.

Individual ticket sales for Cayman Cookout 2026 will be available for purchase on the festival's website . For further information and bookings, please visit https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/caribbean/grand-cayman .

About The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman , the Caribbean's first and only resort to earn the coveted Triple Five-Star designation from Forbes Travel Guide, spans 144 meticulously manicured acres from the tranquil North Sound to the iconic white sands of Seven Mile Beach. Following a comprehensive renovation in 2021, the resort features 369 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, reimagined by the acclaimed Champalimaud Design. Guests can indulge in six diverse dining venues, including Blue by Eric Ripert , the Caribbean's sole Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star restaurant, which recently underwent a stunning transformation, and the newly revitalized Andiamo Circolo Sportivo, offering an updated and vibrant space for casual dining and recreational activities. The Five-Star Ritz-Carlton Spa provides a bespoke collection of revitalizing treatments, while golf enthusiasts can enjoy a Greg Norman -designed nine-hole course and a state-of-the-art indoor simulator equipped with Trackman technology. For events, the property boasts the island's largest ballroom and an interactive culinary studio. Family programming through Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment invites guests of all ages to explore Cayman's natural wonders, with additional recreational amenities including the Starfish Cay Water Park, TitanTrax ® tennis courts, pickleball and basketball courts, as well as an indoor game room. Unparalleled accommodations include the Seven South Penthouse boasting more than 8,000 square-feet of indoor and outdoor living space, breathtaking Caribbean Sea views, elegant interiors, dedicated concierge service and more. Each year, the resort and Chef Eric Ripert host the renowned Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout, bringing together some of the world's most celebrated chefs and epicurean enthusiasts for an unforgettable culinary experience.
For more information about The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman , please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/grandcayman or dial +1 (345) 943-9000.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC
Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com , for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook , X , and Instagram . The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy ® , the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com . The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

About Marriott Bonvoy ®
Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments , or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques ® . To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $4.1 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 82 million consumers and 6.4 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,800 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia , more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.

Dear shareholders,

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.

We continue to make substantial progress with core deliverables.

TFC-1067

Rodan + Fields (R+F) is completing the final stages in preparation to launch one of their newest skin care products incorporating TFC-1067. The dates are tightly guarded at this time and shareholders will be updated as soon as we are able to do so. We can report that everything is still progressing on schedule. As this will be our first project to reach commercial sales, we are looking forward to a successful launch.

Manufacturing of commercial quality TFC-1067 is ongoing in both China and France and shipments have been completed from both countries to the USA . As is the case with most new manufacturing, we continue to invest in optimizing the process. The development of an optimal production is an initial investment and a necessary condition to ensure we can sustainably serve a growing demand.

Our second clinical trial for TFC-1067, utilizing a higher dose, has been successfully completed and preliminary results have been received from Dermscan. We expect the final report within 4 weeks at which time we will review the results with our pharmaceutical partner ( see news Oct 2020 ). We anticipate being able to release a portion of the results that are independent of our partner after a period of due diligence.

Several multinational companies have approached Sirona with interest in TFC-1067. Once the first product is available for purchase and we can release the latest data, we anticipate that number to grow. The data package now contains many in vitro studies, clinical safety data, two clinical trials and manufacturing. Additionally, we have a partner who independently tested the product providing further support for its performance.

After completing our due diligence, we made the decision not to  pursue an agreement with HuaxiPharm. They have experienced internal challenges and delays and we do not feel their goals align with Sirona at this time. We have been working on developing a relationship with another company that can manage all aspects of commercialization of TFC-1067 in China . Our board and senior team are in regular discussion with this company on moving forward with an agreement. Extensive due diligence has already occurred.

TFC-039

TFC-039 for a type 2 diabetes pharmaceutical has completed another major phase in development and material information is pending.

TFC-039 for animal health continues to progress. We are in discussions with two international companies on this project and as such it has taken more time than expected to coordinate. Sirona and its consultants have structured and negotiated this unique partnership. We have closed binding terms on one side of this deal with the partner and we anticipate the other partner closing soon. Until such time that both partners have agreed to all terms, the details must remain confidential.

In addition, the team at TFChem are currently investigating further indications for TFC-039.

Anti-Aging

Our team has recently completed further studies for our anti-aging project to analyze our library of compounds and determine a lead. While we had previously done studies on some of these compounds, the lab was successful in developing further compounds for the library which we believe may have additional potential. These compounds must be patented and to do so, it is a requirement to  fulfill a set of in-vitro studies. The studies are now complete, and we can begin the next steps of preparing a lead for further investigative studies in safety prior to the clinical trial. The project was introduced to several companies at BIO JPM ( https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm ) and we are developing the information package to share with them. We also anticipate further discussions with our current partners about this project.

Antiviral

With recent developments in other projects as well as the lab's dedication to scale-up and managing the clinical trials of this project, the antiviral project remains less of a priority at the moment, but very much on the agenda for 2021 and 2022. We will update as progress is made.

Sirona continues to thrive in a world which has become increasingly virtual and has been conducting business daily on four continents. With a well-seasoned and experienced team, including multiple locally based consultants, travel has become unnecessary to maintain our progress. We will continue to support and grow our pipeline technology developed by our dedicated team of TFChem scientists based in Rouen, France .

We also continue to focus our efforts to create significant value for our shareholders. We realize that some investors had hoped for more progress. However, once again, we are moving forward and we are very confident that we will reach further significant milestones and continue to develop Sirona as a commercially successful company.

Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/24/c7526.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers, who shared strategies for cross-border transfers and smart investing.

Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

