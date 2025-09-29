ON SALE: TICKETS FOR THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 17th ANNUAL RITZ-CARLTON CAYMAN COOKOUT AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1

Award-winning Chefs Eric Ripert, José Andrés, Emeril Lagasse, Stephanie Izard Carla Hall and more Gather for this Premier Event, January 14 19, 2026 as the Legendary Resort Celebrates its 20 th Anniversary
High-Res Images of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman's 16th Annual Cayman Cookout Here
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands , Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first and only Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel in the Caribbean – The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman – announced that tickets will officially go on sale for the 17th annual Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout on Wednesday, October 1 . The premier culinary event will take place January 14-19, 2026 , at the iconic luxury resort, which is also celebrating its 20 th anniversary.
Featuring more than 60 immersive cooking demonstrations, expert-led tastings and transformative excursions, the exclusive Caribbean experience will be headlined by a stacked roster of award-winning talent including Eric Ripert , José Andrés, Andrew Zimmern , Stephanie Izard , and Carla Hall among many others. Individual event tickets and overnight accommodations are available for purchase at caymancookout.com .
Cayman Cookout 2026 Overnight Offer
Guests looking to further elevate their experience with unrivaled access can book the Cayman Cookout Room Package. Starting at $2,600 USD (exclusive of applicable taxes and fees) per night for two guests (five-night minimum stay January 14-19, 2026 ), this one-of-a-kind offer includes luxury accommodations, daily gourmet surprises delivered in-room and exclusive access to signature events including An Epicurean Eve presented by Forbes Travel Guide, Marriott Bonvoy ® Credit Card by Chase presents Barefoot BBQ, a Rum & Robusto poolside celebration and more. To reserve the overnight package, please contact the resort by email at caymanreservations@ritzcarlton.com or dial +1 (345) 815-6300.
"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman , this year's Cayman Cookout takes on even greater meaning," said Marc Langevin , General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman . "Each year we strive to bring a more dynamic experience for our guests, and this year they can look forward to a week of unforgettable culinary moments and bold experiences that honor both the two-decade legacy of our resort and the spirit of Grand Cayman ."
This year brings new themes and events including a health-forward panel hosted by Chef Andrew Zimmern with Gavin Kaysen and Gregory Gourdet , plus Haitian and Chinese-inspired demonstrations from Gourdet and Ming Tsai .
"For the last 17 years, Cayman Cookout has transformed Grand Cayman into a stage for unmatched culinary experiences," said Chef Eric Ripert . "From the approachable atmosphere of the After Glow poolside soirée to the debut of our new jazz dinner - every event is designed to create lasting memories found only at Cookout. These experiences highlight not only world-class cuisine but also the vibrant spirit of this treasured island, which is the essence of what makes this annual event so exceptional."
The culinary adventure is revered for the genuine camaraderie among the headlining chefs who deliver illustrious events throughout the action-packed week; Event highlights for this year include:
- An Epicurean Eve: The Grand Opening Reception presented by Forbes Travel Guide: A kickoff to an unforgettable weekend, the Grand Opening Reception at Cayman Cookout will also commemorate the esteemed resort's 20 th anniversary this year. This lively evening brings together the world-class chefs of the festival for a celebration of flavor, community, and connection. Guests will explore chef-led food stations featuring signature creations, paired with outstanding wines.
- Eric Ripert – Wheels Up Journey to GoldenEye: Join Chef Eric Ripert presents an unforgettable private jet experience to the legendary GoldenEye resort in Jamaica , presented by Wheels Up. Attendees will soar over breathtaking landscapes while enroute to the iconic retreat that once inspired James Bond . Upon arrival, they will enjoy a thoughtfully prepared lunch featuring the best of local ingredients, followed by time to explore the storied property and its lush surroundings.
- José Andrés - Longer Tables Live: José Andrés at Cayman Cookout: José Andrés returns this year to host a live recording of his podcast, Longer Tables , at the Cayman Cookout. Each episode explores the impact of food on society and its role in fostering connections. A special guest for this event will be revealed closer to the event.
- Christophe Bellanca – The Essential French Table: With a career shaped by legendary chefs and Michelin-starred kitchens, Chef Bellanca brings refined technique, thoughtful composition, and deep respect for ingredients to every dish. In this intimate demo that will take place in the Cayman Islands Ballroom, he will share the foundations that define his cooking—tradition, elegance, and mentorship – offering a masterclass in what makes French cuisine essential to the culinary world.
- Elena Reygades – Mexican Traditions Reimagined: Known for her thoughtful, ingredient-driven cuisine at Rosetta and Panadería Rosetta in Mexico City , Chef Reygadas brings her philosophy to life through inventive dishes that honor Mexico's biodiversity and culinary heritage. With a focus on sustainability, women's leadership, and food as cultural expression, this demo is an invitation to explore how tradition and innovation can beautifully coexist on the plate.
- Stephanie Izard – Duck, Duck, Cayman: Award-winning chef and television personality Stephanie Izard brings her dynamic Chicago style to the shores of the Cayman Islands for a one-night-only dinner experience. Drawing inspiration from her beloved restaurants Girl & the Goat, Cabra, and beyond, this beachfront evening displays her bold, globally inspired dishes designed for sharing. Expect a lively, unforgettable night filled with creativity, great food, and the spirit of culinary adventure.
- Gavin Kaysen – Modern Midwest: Join Chef Gavin Kaysen for this culinary demonstration that explores how tradition, innovation, and a deep sense of place come together on the plate. Known for shaping the Twin Cities dining scene and mentoring the next generation of chefs, Chef Kaysen offers insight into the flavors, techniques, and philosophy behind his acclaimed restaurants. This is a rare opportunity to learn from one of the leading voices in contemporary American cuisine.
- Ripert & Pétanque Presented by Robb Report: Join Chef Eric Ripert and friends for a spirited match of pétanque at Andiamo Circolo Sportivo, a beloved tradition of Cayman Cookout! This friendly competition brings together world-class chefs, passionate guests, and playful rivalries. As the game unfolds, savor an array of delicious bites thoughtfully prepared featuring fresh, vibrant flavors that reflect the island's culinary spirit. Sip on crisp, refreshing rosé wines from Domaines Ott, expertly selected to enhance the experience and keep the good vibes flowing. Whether you are a seasoned pétanque player or a curious spectator, this event offers a perfect blend of camaraderie, coastal charm, and culinary delight in true Cookout fashion.
- Meals on Wheels: The Meals on Wheels event brings together headlining chefs from Cayman Cookout, alongside media and VIPs, to prepare boxed meals for Caymanians in need. Participants will work collaboratively to assemble the meals and, afterward, Meals on Wheels will manage the delivery, with several chefs also taking the opportunity to join in support of the community.
- The Grand Finale Dinner at Blue by Eric Ripert : Commemorate a momentous five days and a milestone anniversary by honoring two decades of the resort's legacy and 17 unforgettable years of The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout. This decadent multi-course dinner brings together world-renowned chefs, each contributing their signature style to a seamless and spectacular culinary experience. Paired with exceptional wines and set in a refined, celebratory atmosphere, this evening is a tribute to the past, present, and future of one of the Caribbean's most iconic culinary traditions.
Individual ticket sales for Cayman Cookout 2026 will be available for purchase on the festival's website . For further information and bookings, please visit https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/caribbean/grand-cayman .
