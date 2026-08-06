Omineca Announces Hard Rock Gold Discovery at Wingdam Exploration Project, Including 4.84 g/t Gold Over 1.07 Meters and 1.25 g/t Gold Over 2.0 Meters

(TheNewswire)
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - August 6, 2026 Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM,OTC:OMMSF) (OTCQB: OMMSF) ("Omineca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a hard rock ("lode") gold zone from the 2025 winter drill program results at the Wingdam gold exploration program located in the Cariboo Mining District in south-central British Columbia. The initial gold intercepts, drilled 500 meters west of and at depths lower than the elevation of our Wingdam underground paleoplacer gold project, validate our assertion of a proximal lode source for the rich paleoplacer gold found beneath Lightning Creek.
These results coincide with recent empirical evidence in the underground placer workings that Lightning Creek flowed from west to east (opposite its present direction) when the gold was eroded into the valley, indicating that the source lies downstream of the placer deposits. Omineca's ongoing exploration program will focus on expanding the footprint of this discovery with details to be announced once finalized.
Highlights include:
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WD25-41, 4.84 g/t gold from 158.98-160.05 meters (1.07 meters) (Photo 1)
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WD25-42, 1.25 g/t gold from 345.00-347.00 meters (2.0 meters).
Photo 1: Core WD25-41 (158.98-160.05 m).
165 years after placer gold was first discovered in the Lightning Creek valley, Omineca has now discovered a lode source that can explain the incidence of autochthonous (close distance from source) placer gold in the rich paleoplacer deposit. The well-known structural relationship between ophiolites (the ancient sea floor thrust upward) and orogenic gold deposits in British Columbia is of particular interest at Wingdam given that the Slide Mountain Terrane (dominant in ophiolites) is well preserved along the Eureka Thrust Fault in the immediate area of Wingdam.
The highest grade intercept from this program was found in a section of amygdaloidal basalt associated with the Slide Mountain Terrain. These ultramafic oceanic crustal rocks are affiliated with many of British Columbia's orogenic gold camps, including, but not limited to, the Barkerville Gold (Osisko Development) camp 30 kilometers east of Wingdam, the Cassiar gold camp in northern B.C., the historic Bralorne mining camp to the west, and the Greenwood Mining District in southern B.C., all of which are structurally associated with ophiolitic seafloor rocks.
The Hard Rock Source of the Rich Placer Gold Beneath Lightning Creek
The Company's exploration thesis is based on evident changes in the watershed flow direction caused by isostatic depression of the crust under the tremendous weight of the Cordilleran glacial ice sheet. This weight pushed down the area to the west of Wingdam enough to cause the Fraser River to switch from northerly flow to its present southern course some 760,000 years ago and later, approximately 200,000 years ago, Lightning Creek to change from flowing east to flowing west.
These forces combined with the potential re-activation and subsidence of the Eureka Thrust Fault explain why the recently identified lode source of the rich placer gold beneath Lightning Creek is located downstream (west) at depths equivalent to and below the level of the Wingdam underground placer project workings, where 173.4 ounces of placer gold was recovered from a single 2.4 meter wide, 2.4 meter high and 23.5-meter-long crosscut sample in 2012.
The reversed water flow thesis has now been confirmed in Omineca's underground workings. The opening of Crosscut #2 viewed as a cross section looking north (see Pictures) shows the imbrication (overlapping arrangement of pebbles and cobbles) in the brown gravel layer indicating the water flow was left to right (west to east) along the Lightning Creek valley in a direction now reversed to the present flow direction west.
Pictures: Imbrication Diagram • Crosscut #2 Imbrication
The 2025 Drill Program
A total of 3,091.9 meters was completed in 6 NQ diamond drill holes at the Wingdam gold exploration project during the 2025 season. Drilling was completed by Newmac and the core was logged and sampled by TerraLogic Exploration of Cranbrook, BC. A total of 1978 drill core samples and 179 QA/QC samples were collected.
The 2025 drill program was designed to follow up on mineralization found in the 2024 program, with continuation drilling further to depth at elevations below the Wingdam underground placer workings, specifically in areas downdip of mineralization in the ultramafic unit intersected in WD24-37. Additional drilling was conducted southeast of WD24-37 along strike of the mapped Eureka Thrust Fault toward the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) magnetic high.
WD25-41 was drilled at a northward azimuth (see Map 1) and was a downdip follow-up hole of WD24-37, which aimed to test the most anomalous gold results from the 2024 season. The anomalous gold concentrations (870.00 ppb Au from 93.40 to 95.40 m) were in a brecciated and faulted ultramafic amygdular basalt. WD24-37 also intersected veining deeper in the hole along the transition from a magnetic high to low as outlined by the drone mag survey completed in 2024. WD25-41 aimed to re-test all of these features and intersected the most anomalous gold result in diamond drilling on the Property to date from 158.9 to 160.05 meters (1.07 meters) returning 4.84 g/t gold (Sample F722656, Photo 1). This sample displayed localized fracturing and contained 2.0-6.0 cm calcite-quartz veins and disseminated pyrite traces in the groundmass.
Maps: 2025 Drill Holes. • Topographic • Geophysics • Eureka Thrust Fault
WD25-42 (see Map 1) was drilled from the same pad as WD25-41 at a northeasterly azimuth and targeted the magnetic high outlined by the 2024 UAV Magnetic survey and the anomalous mineralization identified southeast along strike in WD24-37. This hole intersected mineralization deeper than the previous hole from 345.00 to 347.00 meters in which 1.25 g/t gold was reported in a lithic wacke containing minor quartz veinlets and 0.1-0.3% disseminated pyrrhotite and pyrite in the veinlets and groundmass.
Drilling during the 2025 season confirmed the presence of high grade gold mineralization on the southeastern side of Lightning Creek associated with ultramafic rocks and quartz-calcite veining. With the discovery of lode gold in close proximity to the underground paleoplacer at Wingdam, Omineca will ramp up investigation of hydrothermal gold mineralization associated with the Eureka Thrust Fault. The next phase of exploration on the Wingdam Project will focus on the immediate vicinity of this exciting discovery.
*NQ Drillholes were sampled top to bottom and all the drill core was cut and 1/2 core samples were sent to AGAT Laboratories of Calgary, AB. All samples were prepped, fire assayed for gold with four acids digested for metals and trace elements by ICP-OES/MS. True thickness of mineralization is yet unknown.
Qualified Person
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo. Mr. Kocsis is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.
Wingdam, BC
Omineca's flagship Wingdam hard rock exploration and placer gold recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has a program exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.
Fraser Canyon, BC
Part of Omineca's original acquisitions in the Cariboo Mining District, the Fraser Canyon Project located 12 kilometers northwest of Quesnel, BC, is now slated to reinitiate the development of the underground paleochannel for the recovery of placer gold. Historically, two mines north and south of the Fraser River collectively produced 1,482 oz of raw placer gold.
For further information, please contact:
Tom MacNeill
President and CEO
306-653-2692
Forward Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially with other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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