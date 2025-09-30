Oklo's NRC Principal Design Criteria Topical Report Accepted for Review Under an Accelerated Timeline

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: Oklo) ("Oklo"), an advanced nuclear technology company, announced today that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has accepted for review its Principal Design Criteria (PDC) topical report under an accelerated timeline. The NRC also proposed a reduced review schedule, reflecting the regulator's efforts to modernize the licensing pathways for advanced reactors while maintaining world-class safety standards.

This press release features multimedia.

Oklo Aurora Powerhouse (Image: Gensler)

Oklo Aurora Powerhouse (Image: Gensler)

Oklo's PDC topical report establishes a regulatory framework that defines the fundamental safety, reliability, and performance requirements to guide future reactor licensing and design activities and ensure a clear regulatory foundation.

Once approved, the PDC topical report can be referenced in future applications, reducing the need to re-review established material. This approach streamlines licensing, eliminates duplicate steps, and lays the foundation for faster pathways—central to Oklo's plans for rapid, scalable deployment of its advanced reactor technology.

Oklo submitted its PDC topical report to the NRC and received notice of acceptance in just 15 days, compared to the typical 30–60 days following submission. The NRC further informed Oklo that the PDC draft evaluation is expected to be issued in early 2026, less than half the traditional review timeline.

"This is a reflection of the work by the Oklo team, and the NRC's commitment to timely oversight," said Oklo co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. "Recent legislation and executive orders have called for the delivery of more nuclear power for clean, reliable energy on accelerated timelines, and this is how it's done. Modernized, non-duplicative processes are key enablers for how advanced nuclear can scale rapidly and safely."

The PDC topical report acceptance aligns with the NRC's ongoing modernization initiatives. Executive orders issued in May 2025 direct agencies to streamline licensing while maintaining rigorous oversight, while the Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy Act, also known as the ADVANCE Act, further supports a clearer, more efficient path to deployment. Together, these efforts underscore the federal focus on accelerating advanced nuclear and fostering innovation in the U.S. nuclear sector.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale, establishing a domestic supply chain for critical radioisotopes, and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert nuclear waste into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

Media and Investor Contact for Oklo:
Bonita Chester, Head of Communications and Media at media@oklo.com

Investor Contact:
Sam Doane, Director of Investor Relations at investors@oklo.com

